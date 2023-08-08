Person Sits Out His Entire Shift, Gets Paid Nevertheless
Even though some people would love to be paid for doing nothing, not everyone is equally enchanted by the idea of killing time for hours.
Redditor u/TheProphetDave seemingly wasn’t. He told the ‘Mildly Infuriating’ community about having to sit around and do nothing as the person that enabled him to do his job was missing. The only thing left for the OP to do was to count the hours he spent actually working out of all the ones he spent at the workplace. Scroll down to find the full story in his own words.
Some jobs might entail sitting around doing nothing
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
This person was killing time during his 12-hour shift as there was no one enabling him to do his job
Image credits: RoseBox رز باکس (not the actual photo)
Image credits: TheProphetDave
It's hard for a lot of people to feel useless or without purpose. We want to be put to action and feel good about what we can accomplish. Everyone saying enjoy being idle is absolutely right, it's just unsettling for a lot of us.
Liked the comment to him about taking up a new hobby. Perfect time to do it, all the time in the world. And you would make money while learning something new, can it get better…
