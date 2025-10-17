Gene Simmons And Paul Stanley Share Emotional Words On KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley’s Sudden Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the founding members of the iconic American rock band KISS, Ace Frehley, passed away, leaving his former bandmates mourning his sudden loss.

The 74-year-old guitarist reportedly passed away on Thursday (October 16) following a fatal brain bleed.

In the wake of this tragic news, several family and friends shared emotional tributes to Frehley.

“I don’t really know why, but this one hurts different than any other recently. The first real rock n roll band I loved and listened to… Ace was my favorite!” wrote one sad netizen.

Ace Frehley was placed on life support after suffering a severe head injury in his recording studio

KISS band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in iconic makeup and costumes posing on rooftop with city backdrop.

Image credits: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Reportedly, the guitarist had hurt himself a couple of weeks before his passing.

He sustained the injury after accidentally falling in his studio, which left him on a ventilator at a hospital in Morristown, New Jersey.

Last week, he also cleared his touring schedule for the rest of the year, canceling all upcoming gigs.

At the time, Ace cited “ongoing medical issues” as the reason for the sudden cancellations on his social media.

Musician Gene Simmons posing with guitar in leather jacket and sunglasses, related to Kiss bandmate Ace Frehley passing.

Image credits: acefrehleyofficial / Instagram

According to TMZ, as his condition failed to improve and continued to deteriorate despite life support, his family made the heartbreaking decision to take him off it on Thursday evening.

Frehley passed away in the presence of his loved ones “with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers, and intentions as he left this earth,” shared one family member in a public statement.

The 74-year-old guitarist had abruptly canceled several of his concert tours in a social media announcement on October 7

Gene Simmons performing with Kiss on stage, wearing signature makeup and playing a sunburst electric guitar.

Image credits: John Atashian / Getty Images

He co-founded KISS in 1973 alongside lead singer Gene Simmons, guitarist Paul Stanley, and drummer Peter Criss.

Upon learning of his passing, Simmons and Stanley issued a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, expressing that they were both “devastated” by the news.

“I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.”

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley posing together at an event, speaking on Kiss bandmate Ace Frehley’s sudden passing.

Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world,” the duo added.

The 74-year-old musician is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and daughter, Monique.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss performing on stage with iconic makeup and costumes in a live concert setting.

Image credits: Carl Lender / Flickr

Screenshot of a tweet expressing condolences on Ace Frehley’s sudden passing, mentioning Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

Image credits: dickey_lee95864

Tweet expressing fans’ devastation over Ace Frehley’s passing, relating to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss.

Image credits: vicdelarge

Another family member said in a statement, “We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension.”

Former band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley honored Frehley in an emotional tribute

Image credits: acefrehleyofficial / Instagram

“Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

A native New Yorker, Ace co-founded the band in the Big Apple and served as its lead guitarist on and off for decades.

He was known by fans through his stage name and comic book–inspired persona, Spaceman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ace Frehley (@acefrehleyofficial)

The late guitarist was with KISS for nearly a decade until his departure in 1982, when he went on to form his own band, Frehley’s Comet.

After 13 years apart, he rejoined KISS for a reunion in 1996, which lasted until 2002, when he once again departed.

During his solo career, Ace released several hit songs and albums, including Trouble Walkin’ in 1989 and Space Invader in 2014.

Drummer Peter Crisis revealed he was with Ace “to the end” and was “broken” by his sudden loss

Black and white photo of Kiss band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in iconic makeup discussing Ace Frehley’s sudden passing.

Image credits: Casablanca Records

To this day, the rock band has sold tens of millions of records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Rock and Roll All Nite guitarist was honored by drummer Peter Criss, who shared his thoughts in a statement on his official website.

Peter revealed that he and his wife were present in the hospital with Frehley at the time of his passing.

Kiss band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley on stage in iconic makeup and costumes during a live concert performance.

Image credits: Martyn Goodacre / Getty Images

“With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away. He d**d peacefully with his family around him. My wife and I were with him to the end as well. I love you my brother.”

Kiss band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley backstage in full stage makeup and costumes.

Image credits: Casablanca Records

Criss also expressed his condolences and sympathies to Ace’s wife and daughter.

“My love and prayers go out to Jeanette, Monique, Charlie and Nancy and all of Ace’s extended family, bandmates, fans and friends. May the Lord comfort you at this difficult time.”

Frehley, popularly known as Spaceman, became the third person to receive a posthumous Kennedy Center Honor

Man wearing sunglasses and black shirt posing with colorful painted wings on a brick wall, related to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

Image credits: acefrehleyofficial / Instagram

He concluded by writing, “His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the KISS Army. At this time I ask all of you to please be respectful to Ace’s family and allow them to grieve privately. To the KISS Army and Ace’s Rock Soldiers, my heart is with you all… Broken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KISS (@kissonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Walk Of Fame (@hwdwalkoffame)

Following his demise, Frehley became the third musician ever to receive a Kennedy Center Honor posthumously, with the award set to be presented in December of this year.

Previously, influential rock icons Glenn Frey and Phil Lesh were also honored posthumously with the same recognition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bret Michaels Official (@bretmichaelsofficial)

The Kennedy Center was equally “saddened to hear of the passing of one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees.”

They added, “We send our deepest condolences to his friends, his family, and millions of fans worldwide. We will be paying tribute to Ace, his work, and his legacy at our ceremony in December.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kennedy Center (@kennedycenter)

“What an incredible legacy he leaves behind – the Spaceman will be remembered for generations to come!” expressed one user online

Comment from Ramos Osswald saying RIP Spaceman with guitar and rocket emojis on a social media post about Ace Frehley's passing.

Comment from Griffin Gundersen expressing condolences for Ace Frehley, related to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley discussing the sudden passing of their Kiss bandmate.

Comment expressing sorrow over Ace Frehley's sudden passing, shared during Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s tribute to bandmate.

Alt text: Comment expressing loss of an icon related to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley breaking silence on Ace Frehley passing.

Comment praising Ace Frehley's legacy and impact on rock 'n' roll after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley break silence.

Facebook post from Patrick James García honoring Ace Frehley, with mentions of influence on guitarists and tribute from Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

Comment from Patsy Nash Breland expressing appreciation for KISS concert despite initially not liking the band or knowing songs.

Fan comment expressing grief over Ace Frehley’s sudden passing with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley remembering Kiss bandmate.

Comment praising Ace Frehley’s guitar solo and concert, related to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley breaking silence on Kiss bandmate’s passing.

Comment from Tony Magner expressing sadness over Ace Frehley's passing, related to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley's Kiss tribute.

Fan tribute message expressing love for KISS and remembering Ace Frehley after his passing shared on social media.

Comment from Eva Maes expressing condolences for Ace Frehley's sudden passing, related to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley's tribute.

Comment from Ann Sanchez expressing condolences to family, related to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley breaking silence on Ace Frehley's passing.

Comment by Paul Williamson expressing gratitude and mourning Ace Frehley's sudden passing, related to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

Facebook comment expressing condolences for Ace Frehley’s sudden passing by Ron Mckay, related to Kiss bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.