Why Gel Nail Polish Was Banned In Europe Today—And Why It’s Still Totally Legal In The US
Hand with gel nail polish drying under a UV lamp, illustrating gel nail polish use and regulations in different regions.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Why Gel Nail Polish Was Banned In Europe Today—And Why It’s Still Totally Legal In The US

Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
The beauty industry is facing a major shake-up this week, as a controversial EU ban on a widely used chemical in gel nail polish takes effect. The decision has left American consumers wondering why the same isn’t happening on their side of the Atlantic.

As of September 1, the European Union has officially prohibited the use of trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a common ingredient in gel nail polish that helps harden the product under UV or LED light. 

Highlights
  • Starting September 1, the EU has banned TPO, a chemical used in many gel polishes, over health concerns.
  • The US still allows TPO in cosmetics, despite evidence linking it to reproductive harm and cancer risks.
  • Many brands are already adapting to the ban, labeling their products as TPO-free.

The move has caused confusion and debate, not just among salon professionals and importers, but also among consumers now caught between conflicting international safety standards, and the possibility that their beautiful nails could be putting their health in danger.

RELATED:

    The EU has banned a potentially carcinogenic ingredient commonly used in nail polish: TPO

    Hands applying blue gel nail polish with tools on a wooden table, illustrating gel nail polish use and application process.

    Image credits: Leeloo The First/Pexels

    While often praised for giving nails a glossy, chip-free finish, TPO has been linked to serious health concerns, including possible harm to fertility and reproductive systems.

    The EU’s decision follows years of regulatory scrutiny, with the chemical now classified under CMR Category 1B, meaning it is considered “carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction,” and therefore unfit for use in cosmetics.

    Hand with gel nail polish curing under UV lamp, illustrating why gel nail polish was banned in Europe but legal in the US

    Image credits: Fxquadro/stock.adobe.com

    “The European Union is banning it out of caution, since even though we don’t yet have large-scale human studies proving harm, the potential risks were enough to warrant stricter regulation,” dermatologist Dr. Hannah Kopelman explained in an interview. 

    “From a medical perspective, I view this as more of a precautionary move rather than a response to strong human evidence.”

    A close-up of gel nail polish application on toenails with toe separators during a professional pedicure session.

    Image credits: okskukuruza/stock.adobe.com

    While not all gel polishes contain TPO, many products do. And now, under the EU’s 7th CMR Omnibus Regulation, those products must be pulled off the market entirely. 

    There are no exceptions, no grace periods, and no sell-through allowed. Salons still using the ingredient have been instructed to stop immediately and dispose of all stock.

    The ban has forced many brands and distributors to adapt, with those ahead of the curve already promoting their products as “TPO-free”

    @juliettemanders Nail brands plz sponsor me🫶🏻 #tpoban#nail#gelpolish#nailtech#nailsartvideos#fyp♬ original sound – Olive the Griffon

    While the crackdown caught many parts of the industry off guard, some brands, such as Korean manufacturer Pretty Yeppuda, have already been preparing for the ban.

    The brand launched a “transition support” campaign, offering products at a steep discount while at the same time reshuffling their catalog with TPO-free products.

    Bottles of gel nail polish on a wooden shelf highlighting gel nail polish products in a professional setting.

    Image credits: Sofía Falco/Pexels

    The ban was made official in May 2025, with the ban date revealed earlier this summer. Still, not all importers believe they were given enough time to adapt, with some claiming they only learned about the final ruling weeks ago.

    “The claws are out,” one distributor admitted, “because this is hitting salons hard, especially smaller businesses who now have to scramble to find compliant products.”

    Social media comment expressing frustration after purchasing more gel nail polish from Amazon, highlighting its legality in the US.

    Close-up of gel nail polish application on fingernail with gloved hands using a fine brush for precision coating.

    Image credits: andrei310/stock.adobe.com

    In the past, the EU had allowed TPO in limited quantities for professional use only, capped at 5%. 

    But it was the updated classification, backed by toxicology data from the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS), that ultimately pushed regulators to act.

    The SCCS first found out about potential risks based on animal studies. Then, in 2020, Swedish authorities raised concerns as well, which led to another round of scientific review.

    Interestingly enough, the ingredient is also used in dental fillings, and remains legal in that setting, with the new law applying exclusively to cosmetics.

    Despite EU concerns, the ingredient remains completely unregulated in the US market

    Comment about declining birth rate and glitter preferences, related to gel nail polish ban and legality in US and Europe.

    Dentist wearing gloves examining patient's teeth, monitoring dental health in a clinical setting with professional tools.

    Image credits: Ông Ngọc Dư /Pexels

    Despite TPO’s classification in Europe, the chemical remains completely unregulated in the US, where no federal body has moved to restrict its use. As a result, millions of American consumers continue to use gel nail products containing TPO, often without knowing it.

    So far, brands such as Manicurist, Aprés Nail, Nail Creation, and Aimeili, are among the few that have rebranded as TPO-free.

    Comment discussing restrictions on gel nail polish use in Europe versus its applications in the US, mentioning dental fillings.

    Applying gel nail polish on a woman's nails in a salon, highlighting why gel nail polish faces bans in Europe.

    Image credits: Tahir osman/Unsplash

    But TPO is far from the only hazard. Even without the controversial ingredient, gel manicures have long carried a range of health risks that many clients aren’t fully aware of.

    One of the most pressing concerns is the potential link between gel curing lamps and skin cancer. These devices emit concentrated UV-A light, which penetrates deep into the skin and can cause DNA damage over time.

    @nailbesti Trenutna situacija na EU prostorih. 😂 #nails#tiktokslovenija#viral#fyp#fy#nailsoftiktok#viralvideotiktok#nailstylist#nohtislovenija♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

    A 2023 study found that regular exposure to these UV lamps, particularly without proper hand protection, may increase the risk of premature aging and even cancer-causing mutations.

    Gel polish has also been connected to a bacterial infection known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, commonly known in the beauty world as the “greenies.” The infection thrives in the moist, oxygen-poor environment that occurs when the gel begins to lift from the natural nail.

    Europe and the US often differ in the application of safety standards, with the latter waiting until harm is definitely proven

    Comment by Maryanne Santomauro advocating for adults' right to make their own decisions, with visible reactions.

    Close-up of a person applying gel nail polish to another’s nails, highlighting gel nail polish trends and regulations.

    Image credits: DragonImages/stock.adobe.com

    Behind the science and health concerns lies a deeper debate. One about how safety standards are set, and who gets to decide what’s dangerous enough to ban.

    In Europe, regulators operate on a precautionary principle: if there’s sufficient concern, action is taken even in the absence of conclusive human data. In the US, the standard is often higher, with chemicals allowed until harm is definitively proven.

    That gap has long been a point of contention. The EU has already banned over 1,300 substances in cosmetics, while the US bans fewer than 20.

    @thesheenabeauty ⚠️ Just to clarify: The TPO ban starts Sept 2025 in the EU and 2026 in the UK. This doesn’t mean gel polish is unsafe right now — it’s a precaution. But it does mean techs will have to replace full colour ranges, which is a huge cost. 💅 Techs + clients, what do you think — will this change the nail industry?” @LEH. Nails | Allergy Awareness @HONA @TWENTY PRO @Nail Order Store @Gellifique Professional @Lucy Pastorelli Tools @melodysusie 👇 #T#TPOBanN#NailTokN#NailTechProblemsN#NailSafetyB#BehindTheNailDeskG#GelNailsM#ManicureN#NailIndustryL#LearnOnTikTokD#DidYouKnow♬ original sound – Sheena Beauty & Aesthetics

    This difference is not only seen on the cosmetic side, but also on the food industry.

    Take ketchup, for example. In the United States, a bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup contains tomato concentrate, distilled vinegar, corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, salt, onion powder, and “natural flavoring.” 

    Meanwhile, the UK version of the same product uses just tomatoes, spirit vinegar, sugar, salt, and spice extracts.

    This difference can be seen across virtually every product. The usage of corn syrup, in particular, has been linked to a long list of health issues, including obesity, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, and metabolic syndrome.

    “Night and day.” Netizens took to social media to debate on the ban

    Comment by Crystal Smith in black text saying give me all the gel, relating to gel nail polish discussion.

    Comment discussing Europe's strict limits on synthetics and pesticides contrasted with other regions, mentioning gel nail polish ban.

    Comment highlighting concerns about gel nail polish toxicity and its health impact despite pregnancy warnings.

    Comment by Wendy Lynn expressing concern about soaking fingers in acetone for gel nail polish removal.

    Facebook comment by user Rachel Reenstra saying this would’ve saved me a lot of money on condoms with laughing reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment explaining that gel nail polish itself wasn’t banned, only certain chemicals in some products.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the innovation of a new gel nail polish system.

    Commenter Claudia Figueira disputes gel nail polish ban in Europe, stating it is still widely sold across the continent today.

    Text post by Jacqueline Nicole discussing concerns over gel nail polish and other chemical exposure causing fertility issues.

    Comment reading "Chill, y’all live in the US anyway," referencing gel nail polish legality in Europe and the US discussion.

    Comment from Claudia Hesketh warning that toxic chemicals in gel nail polish harm health and the environment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning against gel nails, relating to why gel nail polish was banned in Europe.

    Comment from Luz Hurtado explaining why she stopped gel manicures due to stinging from UV lamp used to cure gel nail polish.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media reading Nothing is banned in the US except things we actually need, discussing gel nail polish legality.

    Comment from user Jen Broadnax discussing the topic of gel nail polish bans and acrylic nail products.

    Comment mentioning healthy babies and nails looking great, relevant to gel nail polish ban and legality discussion.

    User comment about the affordability of manicures, relating to gel nail polish concerns in Europe and the US.

    Comment discussing confusion about gel nail polish bans in Europe while still using glitter gel nails in the US.

    Comment from Veronica Andrea about nails being on trend and 100 percent natural, related to gel nail polish ban and legality.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    ABC NrTen FCK CENSORISM
    ABC NrTen FCK CENSORISM
    ABC NrTen FCK CENSORISM
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    So the very first sentence of this "article" (even of the TL;DR) states that the EU did factually NOT ban gel nail polish, but one ingredient that most of the manufacturers don't use (anymore) anyways. The title, therefore, is obvious clickbait and disgusting BULLSHІT. Not that I'd have expected otherwise, but still, FՍCK YOUR GREED, BP.

    Tyke
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Abel Mus Miño it has not been banned in Europe as per your title. It's been banned by the EU. The UK, which is still a part of Europe has also not banned it (yet).

    dan s
    dan s
    dan s
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Is anyone else having problems with getting Unresponsive Page warnings on this website? I don't have any trouble on any other site. After 20 minutes or so, it's basically unusable.

