 Woman Catches Future MIL Trying On Her Wedding Dress, Gives Her 3 Days To Pay For A New One
Woman Catches Future MIL Trying On Her Wedding Dress, Gives Her 3 Days To Pay For A New One
35points
Occasions, Wedding

Woman Catches Future MIL Trying On Her Wedding Dress, Gives Her 3 Days To Pay For A New One

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Choosing the right outfit for a wedding can be a challenge; even more so when you’re the bride. That’s why when they do find the dress, the soon-to-be-wed typically hopes to be the only one wearing it.

That wasn’t the case for the redditor u/Repulsive_Scheme1359. She told the AITA community about her future MIL being eager to try on her wedding dress, which she eventually did despite the bride-to-be prohibiting her from doing so. That led to a huge fight in the family and the bride wondering if she was a jerk. Scroll down to find the full story below.

It’s safe to assume that the brides typically expect to be the only ones who get to wear their wedding dresses

Image credits: rubenchase (not the actual photo)

This bride-to-be got into a fight with her future MIL over the woman wanting to try on her wedding dress

Image credits: alexlucru123 (not the actual photo)

The OP provided an update on how things unfolded

Image source: Repulsive_Scheme1359

People in the comments believed the OP wasn’t being a jerk, some even suggested she leave her fiancé

Others felt everyone was somewhat at fault here

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
PeakyBlinder
PeakyBlinder
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do you want to marry this man? He wenn behind your back, does not respect your wishes and now blames you for this mess..... l'd advise you to call the whole thing off

3
3points
reply
Julia Cargile
Julia Cargile
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honey, you're fiance is a jerk. Are you sure you want to marry him? Please, think long and hard about this decision. Blessings to you.

3
3points
reply
Monsen
Monsen
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd take the offer and leave. He betrayed her and then punished her when she found out that he did. Not a good start at all

2
2points
reply
