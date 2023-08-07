Woman Catches Future MIL Trying On Her Wedding Dress, Gives Her 3 Days To Pay For A New One
Choosing the right outfit for a wedding can be a challenge; even more so when you’re the bride. That’s why when they do find the dress, the soon-to-be-wed typically hopes to be the only one wearing it.
That wasn’t the case for the redditor u/Repulsive_Scheme1359. She told the AITA community about her future MIL being eager to try on her wedding dress, which she eventually did despite the bride-to-be prohibiting her from doing so. That led to a huge fight in the family and the bride wondering if she was a jerk. Scroll down to find the full story below.
It’s safe to assume that the brides typically expect to be the only ones who get to wear their wedding dresses
Image credits: rubenchase (not the actual photo)
This bride-to-be got into a fight with her future MIL over the woman wanting to try on her wedding dress
Image credits: alexlucru123 (not the actual photo)
The OP provided an update on how things unfolded
Image source: Repulsive_Scheme1359
Why do you want to marry this man? He wenn behind your back, does not respect your wishes and now blames you for this mess..... l'd advise you to call the whole thing off
Honey, you're fiance is a jerk. Are you sure you want to marry him? Please, think long and hard about this decision. Blessings to you.
I'd take the offer and leave. He betrayed her and then punished her when she found out that he did. Not a good start at all
