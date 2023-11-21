Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead
38points
Funny

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead

Ah, scammers… the parasites of the online world looking for easy prey to take advantage of. But fortunately, not all netizens are equally unsuspecting. (Not all scammers are as good as they think, too.)

Redditor u/wrighttc was one of such netizens. Not only did she realize that her new pen pal was a scammer, she used the chance to give them a taste of their own medicine and created a made up story, too; one that would leave the online community in tears.

This redditor said she had “the best fun she ever had with a scammer”

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

It all started with an email asking her for a favor

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

The scammer told Tiffany about their ill friend and asked for her help in the form of iTunes gift cards

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Tiffany decided to have a little fun with the person on the other end of the correspondence

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

She made up new characters as the story developed

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

The netizen eventually sent what she was asked for… almost

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

The scammer soon realized that it wasn’t what they hoped for

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Tiffany’s last email was the perfect cherry on top

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Image credits: wrighttc

Exodus 20:15, “You shall not steal.”

The woman answered some of her fellow redditors’ questions

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

The online community seemed to have loved Tiffany’s story

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead Shares stats

Miglé Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

beckisaurus avatar
Astrophile
Astrophile
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m dying over “hashbrown teamwork” 😅😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
