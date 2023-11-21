Scammer Expects A $500 Gift Card From This Woman, Gets Hilariously Owned Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, scammers… the parasites of the online world looking for easy prey to take advantage of. But fortunately, not all netizens are equally unsuspecting. (Not all scammers are as good as they think, too.)

Redditor u/wrighttc was one of such netizens. Not only did she realize that her new pen pal was a scammer, she used the chance to give them a taste of their own medicine and created a made up story, too; one that would leave the online community in tears.

This redditor said she had “the best fun she ever had with a scammer”

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

It all started with an email asking her for a favor

The scammer told Tiffany about their ill friend and asked for her help in the form of iTunes gift cards

Tiffany decided to have a little fun with the person on the other end of the correspondence

She made up new characters as the story developed

The netizen eventually sent what she was asked for… almost

The scammer soon realized that it wasn’t what they hoped for

Tiffany’s last email was the perfect cherry on top

Image credits: wrighttc

Exodus 20:15, “You shall not steal.”

The woman answered some of her fellow redditors’ questions

The online community seemed to have loved Tiffany’s story

