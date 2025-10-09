ADVERTISEMENT

Those who get to the other side of modern dating trenches unscathed with a green flag of a partner can consider themselves lucky. That’s not easy to do nowadays when the dating scene is full of endless swiping, breadcrumbing (yes, that’s a thing), situationships, benching, kittenfishing, and ghosting. If you’re one of those who got into a relationship and made it without major emotional damage, pat yourself on the back, and be ready to collect your reward from us—a collection of relationship memes from the ‘Couples Mems’ Instagram page that you and your significant other can enjoy. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you loved the most!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon characters wearing yellow bunny slippers in a relatable meme about funny relationship moments and footwear choices.

couples.mems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    SpongeBob holding Squidward tightly in a funny relationship meme illustrating clingy and relatable relationship moments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like ones like this. They're not funny at all. "Please get off of me." - "hehe noooo but I WUVVVV you!!! :3 "

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Cat lying under a blanket with funny expressions, illustrating relatable moments in hilarious relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Text meme about a heart-shaped water spill symbolizing love and loss, fitting relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Woman partially hidden behind leaves, caption about needing alone time relatable to memes about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Four close-up photos showing mismatched hand sizes held together, illustrating relatable relationship memes about size difference.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two photos of a houseplant showing dramatic change before and after attention, a relatable meme about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Hand with engagement ring at the beach during sunset, a relatable moment from hilarious relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    aight I'm crying now XD One of the good things my ex did when we were still together is that he stayed in the hospital room with me all night on the night my dad died. My mom and sister bailed and were going to leave me there by myself (we knew my dad would die that night.) Boyfriend brought his laptop and played oldies music (my dad was born in 1942, so oldies were his jam) and I held one of my dad's hand while bf held his other hand. We'd met two months after my dad's accident, so he'd never known my dad while he was "normal"/before the brain injury.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    Side-by-side meme showing fresh spinach in a pan labeled "I really like you" and an almost empty pan labeled "The effort" relating to relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Meme depicting hilarious and relatable relationship moments with cartoon characters showing contrast in behavior before and after dating.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Text message meme showing a humorous conversation about deciding dinner with relatable relationship emojis.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon character laying down and pouting, illustrating relatable relationship feelings in a hilarious meme format.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    A funny and relatable meme about a husband asking a neighbor for a grill for their toddler, highlighting relationships humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Bugs Bunny confidently stepping past a start line, illustrating relatable relationship humor and arguments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Couple on a flight with boyfriend telling girlfriend he wouldn’t date her if she became a worm, causing her to cry in a relatable moment.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon cat looking disappointed waiting for delayed reply, illustrating funny and relatable memes about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Young girl making a confused face with text about phone use, a funny and relatable meme about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Grandpa dressed up for a date and bought flowers, illustrating relatable relationship memes about being stood up.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Messy-haired doll with caption about relationship talks, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Animated scene of two rabbits cuddling with meme text about listening to him talk, reflecting hilarious and relatable relationship moments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Man in vintage clothing looking confident with text about correcting grammar during arguments, relatable relationship meme.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Pickup truck loaded with furniture and a tense monkey meme reacting, illustrating relatable relationship moments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Dark winged demon statue making dramatic hand gestures, a relatable meme about relationships and new nails.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two Twitter users discuss cheating in relationships, highlighting it as a dealbreaker in relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Stuffed bears humorously placed on furniture in a store, illustrating relatable memes about relationships and everyday life.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Cartoon character smiling contentedly in bed, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes about relationships and cute conversations.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cute white bunny holding a carrot looking sweet then angry, illustrating relatable relationship memes humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous receipt description saying girl by herself, fitting hilarious relatable memes about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Man wearing an orange jacket and sunglasses looking at his phone, a relatable meme about relationships and humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Two women labeled me hugging each other, illustrating sadness and self-comfort in relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Relatable relationship meme showing frustration when asking a clear question and getting a confused response instead.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cat lying face down on a bed in two different settings, illustrating relatable memes about relationships and emotions.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Couple humor meme showing difference between taking pics of boyfriend versus him taking pics of girlfriend.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Tweet about being a needy girlfriend wanting cuddles, kisses, and attention, illustrating relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Group of young people sitting and lying on grass, capturing a relatable moment about relationships and feelings.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Couple smiling at a romantic dinner with roses, while another couple laughs in the background, relatable relationship meme.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Lisa Simpson surrounded by hearts and doves with text expressing a wish to fall asleep in your arms, relationship meme.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Two bouquets, one with roses and makeup, the other with various cosmetics, illustrating relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable relationship meme showing a boyfriend booking plans despite being asked to check first.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Couple playfully embracing in a bedroom showing relatable moments from hilarious relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Cartoon character expressing angry and sad emotions, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Cartoon characters with hearts above, illustrating hilarious and relatable memes that perfectly sum up relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Cartoon couple wrapped in a blanket watching a laptop with relatable memes about relationships and tagged messages.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Couple lying on bed watching Shrek on TV, illustrating relatable memes about relationships in a cozy room with string lights.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Couple at dinner with woman eating food and man looking thoughtful, illustrating relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Cartoon princess lying awake in bed with phone, illustrating relatable memes about relationship struggles and daily life moments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Cartoon characters showing contrast between how everyone sees me versus how I actually am, relatable memes on relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Cartoon character showing dramatic reaction in a relatable meme illustrating hilarious and relatable relationship moments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Stacked packaged snacks at checkout and a charcuterie board with wine glasses showing relatable memes about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Text meme about trying not to text "I miss you" every 45 seconds, featuring a blushing heart-eyes emoji, relatable relationship humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Panda cartoon showing reaction before and after getting a notification, capturing funny and relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs in a funny moment illustrating relatable relationship memes about texting awkwardness.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Couple sharing a funny moment capturing relatable memes that perfectly sum up relationships with humor and friendship.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    SpongeBob meme showing a glowing briefcase with "that's crazy" caption, illustrating relatable relationship memes humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Two paintings by Fabian Perez showing the difference between a greeting hug and a farewell hug, highlighting relatable relationship moments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Woman holding phone and looking conflicted about posting a relatable relationships meme, capturing humorous relationship feelings.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Woman smiling and listening patiently, capturing a relatable meme about understanding relationships and happiness.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Funny and relatable meme showing a creative way to tell mom about having a baby, capturing relationship humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Woman showing exaggerated scared and crying expressions, capturing hilarious and relatable relationship meme feelings.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Man walking and carrying a large lizard on a leash, a relatable meme about relationships and baby monitor choices.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Cartoon character wearing sunglasses and holding a cane, illustrating a hilarious and relatable meme about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Social media post showing a bouquet of red roses and chocolate-covered strawberries representing hilarious and relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Couple lying in bed watching Shrek 2 on TV, a relatable meme capturing relationship humor and moods.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Two cartoon characters answering phones differently, illustrating relatable moments in relationships with funny memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Smiling woman in green sweater showing relatable reaction, perfect for hilarious and relatable memes about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Woman with skeptical expression and jewelry, captioned about checking availability before committing, relatable relationship meme.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Text message meme about relationship energy expressing intent to call and missing a partner's voice, relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    SpongeBob sitting calmly amid flames with caption about not getting mad in relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    SpongeBob meme showing a funny relatable moment about relationships when someone dislikes their order.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Cartoon bunny smiling happily with hearts, illustrating relatable meme about fast texting in relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Overflowing coffee cup labeled my love pouring onto table labeled wrong person, illustrating relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Angry cartoon character with crossed arms depicting a funny and relatable moment about relationships in a meme.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Homer Simpson lying awake in bed, illustrating relatable moments in hilarious relationship memes about overthinking at night.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Angry penguin wearing a pink hat with arms crossed, capturing hilarious and relatable relationship memes mood.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Cartoon fish meme showing awkward realization after oversharing in conversation, capturing relatable relationship humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Cartoon meme showing a woman rejecting a man’s touch with text about loneliness and relationships humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Cartoon character wearing sunglasses and using a cane, illustrating relatable relationship meme about acting crazy.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Woman pretending to be sad for boyfriend's attention, a relatable meme about relationships and humor in love.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Cartoon mouse holding a small heart emoji, illustrating a relatable meme about love and anger in relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Hilarious relationship meme showing a funny official warning note about a spouse's hazardous mood and taco demands.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Young man holding a homemade bouquet of mixed flowers, a relatable meme about relationships and no excuses.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    A cartoon character holding a note expressing heartfelt emotions, a relatable meme about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Tweet about wanting to marry someone who stays obsessed after 20 years, relatable relationship meme.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Two people smiling and texting on phones, paired with a meme about relatable relationship moments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Emoji with hearts around the head expressing love and sadness about unreciprocated feelings in relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Young child cuddling with puppies in a laundry basket, capturing hilarious and relatable moments about family and relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Two white cats sitting back to back with their tails intertwined, illustrating relatable relationship humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Tweet about relationship dynamics highlighting how treatment affects behavior, illustrating relatable relationship memes.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Couple’s relationship timeline from 2015 to 2019 shown in relatable memes capturing love, growth, and family moments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Two prairie dogs cuddling inside a wheel, illustrating hilarious and relatable relationship memes about affection and desire.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Cat dressed in a shirt holding yellow tulips, humorously representing relatable memes about relationships and dating moments.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Marge Simpson lying awake in bed alone, illustrating a relatable moment about relationships and sleeping next to someone.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Text message exchange showing a deleted message and playful reply, capturing relatable memes about relationships humor.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Text meme about relationships expressing willingness to go the extra mile to make a partner smile, relatable relationship meme.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Tweet joking about being busy with a drawer labeled excuses, illustrating relatable memes about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    A scene from Squid Game showing one player stopping another, illustrating relatable memes about relationships.

    couples.mems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!