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Having a car means going to the mechanic regularly. Granted, if you know your way around an engine (or have a friend who does), visits to the auto shop might be few and far between. Otherwise, experts recommend regular checks every 12 months. Still, 56% of car owners delay essential repairs to save money.

Many auto mechanics have seen what happens when people don't take good care of their cars. When a car is in an absolute state, it often ends up in the "Just Rolled Into The Shop" subreddit. It's a place for mechanics to share the most ridiculous and unbelievable cases that arrive at their garages and vent about the challenges of their work. Below, you'll find the funniest and most infuriating cases they've seen, and maybe be inspired to take a little better care of your set of wheels from here on out!

More info: Reddit

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#1

Who Else Leaves Messages For The Next Guy? 😂

Close-up of a car mechanic's engine part with handwritten notes to document the repair for others to believe.

good_man_once Report

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    #2

    2011 Chevy 3500 Over 1.4 Million Miles On It

    Car dashboard close-up showing odometer reading 999999 miles and fuel gauge near full, taken by car mechanics.

    Gandk07 Report

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    #3

    Paul Is Gone, Please Come Back

    Sign outside a car mechanic shop announcing new management, lower labor rates, and encouraging customers to come back.

    thegalli Report

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    When was the last time you took your car to the mechanic, Pandas? Maybe it wasn't a routine check but rather a visit that was forced by the annoying flashing of the engine light? Statistics show that people take their cars to the auto shop reasonably often. 62% of Americans, according to one poll, do it every three to six months.

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    Unfortunately, it's rarely for routine checks. Many car owners still wait for the tell-tale engine light or another kind of problem to arise to finally pay a visit to the mechanic. Once they spot or hear something out of the ordinary, 20% of Americans still put off repairs for another six or even 18 months. What's more, 32% say they wait "as long as possible," while 39% get to the point of something breaking, and only then do they finally take their car to the mechanic.
    #4

    C/S States Truck Will Not Accelerate. 2000 F450. Towed In Today

    Close-up of damaged car transmission chain hanging from vehicle underside taken by car mechanics to show the issue.

    BlancoLobo Report

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    #5

    Why I Always Change Oil By Mileage

    Close-up images of car engine oil pan removed by mechanics to show internal damage and oil contamination.

    upstatefoolin Report

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    #6

    C/S Child Opened 3 Gallons Of Interior Paint. Please Clean

    Car mechanic showing messy car interior covered in white powder, capturing evidence for others to believe the condition.

    rcmaehl Report

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    If there's a light flashing on your dashboard, you might not be alone. In 2023, CarMD found that 49% of Americans drive around with a warning light on. Most often, it's the one that signals tire pressure is low. The check engine light is also a popular one, but some people were currently driving around with their oil/maintenance light on as well. The ABS (anti-lock braking system) and SRS (supplemental restraint system) airbag lights were less likely to be flashing on people's dashboards at that time.

    At first glance, it might seem that many drivers are just lazy or irresponsible, but people actually have valid reasons for delaying visits to the mechanic. On average, car repair costs were around $424 a year in 2023. Some car owners might not be able to afford maintenance repairs. Still, we have gotten to a point where cars are viable longer than they ever were. In the past, the shelf life of a car was around eight to 10 years. In recent years, it rose to around 12 years.
    #7

    It Happed To Me...again!!!

    Car mechanics capture images of unusual damage including crushed metal and vehicles stuck in structures to prove their challenges.

    Cheddarcheddarswiss Report

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    #8

    Worked On Probably The Biggest Pos Ever Today. Nothing On This Car Worked, Not Even The Headlights, And I Hurt My Back Trying To Get In It

    Classic car with vintage orange racing stripes and a close-up of its engine inside a mechanic's garage.

    Blu_yello_husky Report

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    #9

    Well This Is A First For Me

    Car mechanic discovers french fries inside engine air filter housing during inspection to prove unusual issue.

    [deleted] Report

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    In the past, not owning a car was unusual for adults. As people graduated high school, one of the milestones was to get a driver's license. Nowadays, the reality is shifting. Fewer and fewer young people are choosing to be car owners or to even go for their driver's licenses. The Wall Street Journal reported that the share of 19-year-olds with a driver's license has dropped by almost 20% from 1983 to 2022.
    #10

    Okay Sometimes My Job Is Really Cool

    Old dusty black police car parked outside a mechanic shop, showing wear and vintage design details.

    -blackpillbaby Report

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    #11

    Do People Not Understand How Science Works?

    Mechanic's typed note describing loud vehicle noise at highway speeds with windows in different positions for diagnosis.

    gmmech Report

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suggest sliding to the seat directly opposite of you, and let someone else drive.

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    #12

    The Cleanest Engine Room I’ve Ever Seen

    Car mechanics documenting complex engine components and exhaust systems inside a clean, industrial mechanical room.

    LegitimateSailor Report

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    The reasons for this vary. Most find the many costs of owning a car and driving simply unaffordable. The driver's license itself costs around $20-$30 in some states and is more expensive in states like Connecticut and Oregon – $75 and $60, respectively. But some drivers need to take lessons, and there is also the Learner's Permit fee, license issuance, and the test itself. So, the costs can reach up to $1,000 for some people.
    #13

    My Daughters Tire This Morning

    Flat car tire with a metal tool puncturing the tread on a gravel road, taken by car mechanics for proof.

    Illustrious-Echo-734 Report

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why dads ask you to hold the flashlight.

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    #14

    Had To Nope Outta There Real Quick

    Car mechanics capture unexpected possum found inside a car engine during repair to make others believe their unusual discovery.

    them00dy Report

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    #15

    Friendly Reminder To Wear Your Latex When Working With Brake Fluid

    Close-up of car mechanic's hands showing dry, rough skin from work, illustrating the reality of their tough job.

    wrx_420 Report

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    Young Americans are also buying fewer new cars. In July of 2023, the average price of a new car in the U.S. was $44,604, up by 32.2% since 2019. Then there's insurance, gas, and maintenance costs that don't make it harder on young adults to cover their everyday living expenses. As a result, many people don't want to be car owners and opt to use car-sharing apps or rely on their parents and friends to drive them around instead.

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    #16

    Customer Got Routine Service, We Got Cat Wedged Next To Fuse Box. Found It In A 2014 Chevy Cruze

    Black and brown cat hiding on a dusty mechanic's drawer, illustrating surprising finds car mechanics sometimes encounter.

    bellboi666 Report

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    #17

    An Important Step In Every AC Job

    Car mechanic's diagnostic screen showing oil inject process with unusual message injecting oil from PEEPEE.

    MrPeePeePooPooPants3 Report

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    #18

    Customer: 3 Days After I Got The Loaner I Was Driving And The Triangle Came On The Dash. I Didn't Know What It Meant So I Kept Driving. Next Thing I Heard Was Boom

    Severely damaged car tire with shredded rubber and exposed wheel rim on a gravel surface during mechanic inspection.

    Customer: "I Had To Pull Over. This Is Absolutely Not My Fault. I Was Only Going 30mph When This Happened. I Will Not Be Held Responsible"

    Ancient_Ad7555 Report

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    Others, however, debate whether young Americans shunning car ownership is really true. Kelcie Ralph, a planning professor at Rutgers University, told Bloomberg that adult life in the U.S. is just impossible without a car. Despite urban planners saying that there's a shift happening in the U.S. regarding its walkability and availability of public transport, the majority of Americans are still too car-reliant.

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    "The moment they no longer live in a college campus or in one of the handful of places where they don't have to have a car, they will purchase one," she said of Gen Zers. "The US is an autocentric country, and if you don't have one, you'll be left behind."

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    #19

    Pants Were Pooped

    Car mechanics working on a Nissan Titan truck lifted in a garage for inspection and repair.

    pissfilledbottles Report

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    #20

    Lamborghini Wanted $1500 For A Convertible Top Switch, So I Sandblasted, Refinished It, And Cut Some Custom Labels For It Instead

    Before and after images of a car part showing repair work by car mechanics to prove the issue they were dealing with.

    Fixitsteven Report

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    #21

    I've Heard Of "Cleanable" Air Filters, But This One Is A First

    Car mechanics showing detailed parts of a PurePower filter component on a metal workbench surface.

    CookieMonsterOnsie Report

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    What about you, Pandas; how many of you are car owners? Would you say that you take good care of your beater? Do any of these posts from "Just Rolled Into The Shop" look like something out of your life? Share your thoughts with us in the comments! And if you'd like to see more from the subreddit, be sure to check out our previous publications here, here, and here!

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    #22

    No Lug Key In The Glovebox Either

    Close-up of a car wheel with unique heart-shaped lug nuts, a rare find for car mechanics to capture in photos.

    Smart_Search1509 Report

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    #23

    What Was That Noise?

    Close-up of frayed cable on car lift showing worn mechanic equipment needing urgent repair in auto shop.

    Adventurous_Limit_78 Report

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    #24

    Mobile Mechanic Quit Mid Way Through.

    Underside view of a car showing damaged wiring and mechanical parts for car mechanics to document issues.

    Wideopentuning Report

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    #25

    Has Anyone Seen A Wheel Fail Like This?

    Broken car wheel rims with large missing sections, showing unusual damage mechanics had to document for proof.

    Badmoterfinger Report

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    #26

    Replaced This Clutch In A Customers Car Last Year. And The Year Before. Didn’t Expect To See This

    Worn and cracked car clutch pressure plate showing damage mechanics had to document to prove the issue.

    MrGuydude19 Report

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    #27

    Wanger Donger Is An Anagram Of Grand Wagoneer

    Rear view of a car with missing emblem letters, photographed by car mechanics to show what they were dealing with.

    FlowSoSlow Report

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    #28

    Well This Was A First

    Car mechanic dashboard photo showing a sticky note with a handwritten motivational message inside the vehicle.

    ross_liftss Report

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    #29

    Had A Little Scare This Morning While Changing The Oil. Buy Steel Ramps, People

    Car mechanics taking a photo of a tire lifted on plastic ramps to show the unusual lifting setup clearly.

    TheVillainInThisGame Report

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    #30

    Customer Refusing To Buy Tires. His Logic: I Will Get A New Tire When It Blows Out

    Worn down car tire with almost no tread left, showing a common issue mechanics document to prove vehicle condition.

    Ancient_Ad7555 Report

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    #31

    Seems Like They Could’ve Gone Bigger Somewhere

    Close-up of a car wheel and tire with detailed tire size markings, showing mechanic evidence for vehicle issues.

    Merica-fuckyeah Report

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    #32

    Fixed A House On Wheels This Morning. Nobody Else Wanted To Touch It 😆

    White Mercedes Maybach in a car mechanic workshop showing front and rear views with lights on, highlighting luxury vehicle details.

    ny0000m Report

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    #33

    There's Just No Making Sense Of Some Elderly People

    Car mechanics showing used oil filter and draining old engine oil during vehicle maintenance and repair work.

    cvnical Report

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    #34

    Grand National Just Rolled In

    Black classic car with hood and trunk open in parking lot, showing engine and custom interior by car mechanics.

    illestprodigy Report

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    #35

    Lil Guy Just Scooted In

    Compact white Honda electric scooter with brown seat and handlebars, shown indoors on tiled floor by mechanics.

    Inevitable-Ad-8597 Report

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    #36

    They Live Among Us

    Rearview mirror inside a car with Left and Right labels, showing a mechanic shop scene through the windshield.

    Crafty_Strike2088 Report

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    #37

    Customer States Tps Had A Mind Of Its Own

    Car dashboard showing tire pressure readings and fuel and temperature gauges from a mechanic's perspective.

    HarveyManfrenjensend Report

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    #38

    C/S Purchased From Auction, Dipstick Broke Off Please Remove

    Close-up of a car engine with camshaft covered in thick, black sludge during mechanic inspection for repair.

    mlw35405 Report

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    #39

    1982 Bmw Alpina B7 S Turbo

    Green vintage BMW car on a lift in a garage and close-up of its unique plaid car mechanics seats interior.

    PaintballerPewPew Report

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    #40

    Cs New Light Appeared In Engine Bay (Hint: That's Not A Light)

    Close-up of a car engine compartment with a red battery and visible mechanical components for car mechanics.

    3DRAH33M Report

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    #41

    Got Two Napa Filters In An Order. One Before The Supplier Change And One After

    Close-up of used and new car air filters showing contrast, highlighting car mechanics proving their work with detailed pics.

    YABOI69420GANG Report

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    #42

    Just Rolled Into The Shop. Right After Being Washed With Def

    Close-up images showing scratched and damaged car parts mechanics photographed to document issues clearly.

    jfd492 Report

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    #43

    And I Just Lost My Snap-On Dealer

    Close-up shots of a broken ratchet tool showing damage for car mechanics to document their work.

    Tool_Shed_Toker Report

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    #44

    New 2025+ Audi A5. Has Jumper Terminals On The Tow Hook Cover

    Close-up of a car mechanic showing a detached Audi part with wiring to document the repair for proof and diagnosis.

    hpshaft Report

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    #45

    Absolutely Hate Lifting Trucks This Big. 13 Years In The Industry And Still Terrified Of These. Even On The ‘Proper’ Lift Points, It Still Looks/Feels Sketchy With The Rear End Hanging Off That Much. Can Anyone Give Me Some Reassurance?

    Silver SUV lifted by car mechanics on a hydraulic lift showing underside suspension details in an auto repair shop.

    Nichia519 Report

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    #46

    My Son Bought A $60 Timing Belt Kit, And Here We Are 4 Months Later

    Old SUV with hood open on trailer, showing engine issues mechanics document to prove their work.

    wwhijr Report

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    #47

    Can You Please Make A Car That Does Not Turn To Dust In My Lifetime Please?

    Mechanic’s glove holding rust flakes in front of a heavily rusted car bumper being repaired outdoors.

    paulhockey5 Report

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    #48

    Makes Sense

    Close-up of a rusty car exhaust pipe temporarily held together with a metal clamp under a vehicle.

    [deleted] Report

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    #49

    Almost Met The Wizard…

    Red 3-ton Pittsburgh jack stand held by a mechanic showing damage for car mechanics to believe the issue.

    lomsagna Report

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    #50

    Future Darwin Award Recipient

    Car mechanics capturing inside vehicle shots showing detailed repairs and issues to make others believe their work.

    jacksrevlimiter Report

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    #51

    These Are Always Fun To Drive With

    Steering wheel inside a Ford vehicle with control buttons and a steering k**b, showing car mechanics' perspective.

    Ianthin1 Report

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    #52

    Walked In This Morning To Hafta Do This... My Punishment From The Car Gods

    Two car tires with visible inner damage inside a garage with a red tool chest in the background, showing mechanic evidence.

    Inevitable-Ad-8597 Report

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    #53

    The Other Stupid Tire Post Reminded Me Of What We Mounted On A Yukon Last Week

    Close-up of new and rugged tire tread patterns showing details mechanics deal with in automotive repairs.

    Henderman17 Report

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    #54

    Boss Hands Me Ro And Says Yes That Mileage Is Correct, Good Luck

    Car mechanics capturing dashboard with high mileage and warning lights to show vehicle condition for proof.

    M_Rose728 Report

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    #55

    Glad I Didn't Have To Mount These

    Close-up of a damaged tire and a black SUV with custom large rims showing car mechanics challenges.

    BigBlackHungGuy Report

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    #56

    Got This Saturday Morning Gem. 1990 Accord With Only 32k Miles

    Car mechanics capture vintage Honda Accord in garage with close-up of the worn interior and seatbelt issue.

    Hornetwaffles Report

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    #57

    Customer States They Filled Up The Power Steering

    Close-up of a car mechanic capturing a damaged suspension component to document the issue for proof and repair.

    UsefulMoose52 Report

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    #58

    1911 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Just Rolled In

    Vintage purple car being worked on by car mechanics in a garage, showing detailed restoration for classic vehicle enthusiasts.

    Hotwheel123 Report

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    #59

    An Ancient Diagnostic Computer, And It Still Works. 1991 As Far As I Can Tell

    Vintage car mechanic computer analyzer in a workshop, showing diagnostic tools used for vehicle repairs and testing.

    fakeprofil2562 Report

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    #60

    Honda Claymore

    Car mechanics photo showing a unique mirrored disco ball steering wheel cover on a Honda dashboard.

    Kennylobster8899 Report

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    #61

    Just Rolled In For Locked Up A/C Compressor

    Mechanic shop interior with Snap-on service truck, tools, and equipment showing typical car mechanic workspace details.

    Internal-Potato-8135 Report

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    #62

    Customer Request - Replace Engine In 1985 G30 Motorhome

    Close-up views of a Chevrolet engine inside a car, showcasing mechanic work and engine details for proof and inspection.

    DirtCheap1972 Report

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    #63

    Still Has My Sticker From 3 Years Ago. Customer "Didn't Have Time"

    Car mechanics share dashboard photos showing service overdue by 57500 miles and odometer reading 186232 miles.

    Tool_Shed_Toker Report

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    #64

    Special Ordered A Bunch Of Tubes... Every Single One Just Arrived With The Packing Slip Stapled To It

    Close-up of a car mechanic showing a sharp metal staple embedded in a tire inner tube for repair evidence.

    Inevitable-Ad-8597 Report

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    #65

    Cab Over Trucks; Engineered With The Mechanic In Mind

    Car mechanics inspecting an open truck engine with visible parts and surrounding workshop tools and equipment.

    _inventanimate_ Report

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    #66

    Customer Has Been Waiting Over A Week For This. Waiters Gonna Wait Even Longer 😂

    Car mechanics' unusual exhaust system setup taken to prove the complexity of repairs they handle.

    Professional-Ad-4549 Report

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    #67

    These Honesty Test Are Really Getting Out Of Hand

    Car mechanics showing a close-up of a car cup holder filled with coins and a car key to prove their work.

    ForrestReturns Report

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    #68

    What Does "Useful As A Screen Door On A Submarine" Mean

    Close-up of a car engine bay showing air intake components and piping that car mechanics had to document.

    mlw35405 Report

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    #69

    You Might Not Be Certain You've Rolled Your Ford Transit, But If You Look Around There Will Be Signs

    Car mechanics view backup camera display showing parking guidelines and surrounding area for safety while reversing.

    makenzie71 Report

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    #70

    Psa: Don’t Smoke Cigarettes - Cabin Air Filter Pulled From A 2024 Rav-4 With 52k Miles

    Hand holding a dirty car air filter inside a vehicle, showing a mechanic's work and car maintenance issue.

    anoall747 Report

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    #71

    30k Mile Tundra With Rodknock

    Red Toyota Tundra lifted in a mechanic shop with engine and parts removed for repair and inspection.

    Tcwookie Report

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    #72

    Why Does The Heater Core Have Spaghetti

    Close-up of a car mechanic holding a damaged radiator component showing internal corrosion and debris.

    Distinct-Progress645 Report

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    #73

    You'll Never Guess How My Tech Discovered This

    Close-up of a black widow spider with egg sacs inside a car mechanism, showing what car mechanics had to deal with.

    TheIrishOne92 Report

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    #74

    Ok Then

    Car mechanic note on a vehicle window warning about roach infestation and not to move the car.

    Quicksix666 Report

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    #75

    Audi Timing Chains Are A Thing Of Beauty Aren’t They?

    Close-up of a car engine timing chain and mechanics tools showing intricate mechanical parts during repair.

    PapiChulo1322 Report

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    #76

    Driver States Loud Meows Coming From Front Of Bus

    Car mechanics taking pics of a cat stuck among engine hoses to prove the unusual situation they faced.

    LeastCartographer116 Report

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    #77

    Brand New Dealer Option; Stained Glass Panoramic Sun Roof For Only $3499

    Car mechanics capturing a photo of a car’s panoramic sunroof with a broken, shimmering glass pattern inside the vehicle.

    TraizenHD Report

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    #78

    Cs: "My Ratchet Feels Terrible"

    Close-up of a rusty mechanic’s ratchet tool with removed corroded parts on a dark surface.

    ouchimus Report

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    #79

    Some People

    Car mechanics showing damaged car parts and repair tools under a vehicle to prove the issue they faced.

    Broad-Writing-5881 Report

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    #80

    One Time Use Oil Plug?

    Close-up of a car engine component with a warning label about torque limits and plug reuse for car mechanics.

    Intrepid_Ice5477 Report

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    #81

    Engine Fell Out Of My Car While Driving

    Close-up views of car mechanics showing engine and undercarriage parts to document vehicle issues.

    Colgatederpful Report

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