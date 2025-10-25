People Are Chuckling At These Pictures That “Go Hard,” So Here Are 80 Of The Very Best
In the vast ecosystem of internet culture, it can be very easy to scroll past hundreds, if not thousands of images, memes and other forms of content in rapid succession. But every now and then, someone posts a picture of something so unusual and striking that it can make the viewer stop and pause.
The “Pics that go hard” internet community is devoted to finding and sharing these sorts of images, which are just weird, cool and particularly eye-catching. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comment section down below.
Isn't it great that she is so proud! I bet that, though he is 'embarrassed ' he is inwardly very pleased.
At its core, a pic that goes hard is an image that radiates an inexplicable aura of power, coolness, or significance that far exceeds what the actual content should reasonably convey. We're talking about images that possess an energy so potent, so undeniably raw, that the only appropriate response is to acknowledge their hardness and graciously offer others permission to screenshot and save them for posterity. The beauty lies in the contrast between the grandiosity of the claim and the often ridiculous nature of the image itself.
The phrase originated sometime around 2021 on Twitter (as it was still called at the time), initially used with genuine sincerity for actually impressive photos like dramatic landscapes, cool artwork, or aesthetically pleasing photography. Users would caption their posts with "this pic goes hard, feel free to screenshot" as a way of saying "hey, this image is so good you should save it." It was the digital equivalent of someone showing you their vacation photos and saying "I got some really great shots."
But as with all things internet, irony swiftly crashed the party. Users began applying the phrase to increasingly absurd images, poorly compressed memes, screenshots of mundane text messages, blurry photos of someone's lunch, pictures of random objects, and cursed images that no one in their right mind would want permanently saved to their camera roll. The more aggressively unremarkable or bizarre the image, the funnier it became to declare that it "goes hard" and magnanimously grant screenshot permission.
The trend really hit its stride when it merged with NFT culture in late 2021. As NFT enthusiasts earnestly insisted that people shouldn't screenshot their expensive digital monkey pictures because they "owned" them, the internet responded with gleeful mockery. "Feel free to screenshot" became a battle cry against the absurdity of artificial scarcity in digital images. Users would share the most ridiculous pictures imaginable, from photos of their pets in unflattering angles to screenshots of error messages, all while granting screenshot permission with the solemnity usually reserved for bestowing knighthood.
if you simply MUST play with your food, this is the way to do it, i suppose. lol
The format evolved into various permutations. There's the classic straightforward approach: a genuinely cool image with an unironic "pic goes hard." There's the ironic inversion: an absolutely terrible image declared hard with deadpan seriousness. There's the aggressive variation: "this pic goes so hard" applied to a photo of a potato.
Part of what makes this trend so enduringly funny is its commentary on how we assign value to digital content. In an era where everything is infinitely replicable, where a right-click can duplicate any image, and where we're drowning in visual content, the idea that we need permission to screenshot something is inherently absurd. The phrase mocks the pretension of digital ownership while simultaneously celebrating the democratic nature of internet culture where anything can be saved, shared, and remixed.
The trend also taps into a particular flavor of internet humor that thrives on overstatement and false confidence. Declaring that a blurry photo of a chipmunk "goes hard" is funny precisely because it's treating something trivial with the reverence usually reserved for fine art. It's the same energy as referring to gas station snacks as "cuisine" or calling a Honda Civic a "whip." The humor lies in the gap between the grandiose framing and the mundane reality.
Biblically accurate Jesus was friend with the poor, the outcasts and the wh0res. I'm not a Christian or a Catholic and even I know that. People protesting against love should read the Bible again with their eyes open this time.
There's also something delightfully generous about the "feel free to screenshot" portion. In a digital landscape often characterized by gatekeeping, paywalls, and content restrictions, this phrase embodies radical hospitality. It's saying "I have created or found this thing, and I want you to have it too." Even when used ironically, there's an underlying sweetness to the gesture. Yes, you're being invited to screenshot a picture of someone's oddly shaped chicken nugget, but you're being invited nonetheless.
oh, ok. i thought he was practicing his rings routine for the olympic trials. my bad...
The trend has spawned countless variations and spin-offs. People caption images with "this pic goes hard, please don't screenshot" for reverse psychology humor. Others use "pic goes medium" for images of ambiguous quality. There are entire accounts dedicated to curating pics that go hard, creating galleries of images that range from genuinely striking to bewilderingly random. The phrase has been remixed into other contexts: "this tweet goes hard," "this song goes hard," "this recipe goes hard."
whoever took the picture did a GREAT job! they caught it at just the right moment. well done!
What's particularly entertaining is watching different communities interpret what makes something "go hard." Gaming communities might apply it to screenshots of impressive in-game moments or hilariously bad graphics glitches. Food accounts use it for both beautifully plated dishes and catastrophic cooking failures. Pet accounts deploy it for animals caught in poses of either majestic dignity or complete chaos. The flexibility of the format means it works across virtually any context.
At first I thought there was nothing wrong with this pic, but, upon reflection...... It's weird.
The staying power of "pics that go hard" speaks to something fundamental about internet culture, we love images that evoke strong reactions, even when those reactions are confusion, amusement, or ironic appreciation. We're constantly seeking content that sparks joy, laughter, or that ineffable quality of "I need to send this to someone immediately." When a picture truly goes hard, whether genuinely or ironically, it demands to be shared. So feel free to screenshot this entire article.
Neither is Finland, Australia or the Globe Earth! Wake up sheeple! Do not fall for the lies the Lizard Overlords want us to believe!
But then I believe The Weeknd actually put it up as his profile pic for a while.