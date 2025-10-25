ADVERTISEMENT

In the vast ecosystem of internet culture, it can be very easy to scroll past hundreds, if not thousands of images, memes and other forms of content in rapid succession. But every now and then, someone posts a picture of something so unusual and striking that it can make the viewer stop and pause.

The “Pics that go hard” internet community is devoted to finding and sharing these sorts of images, which are just weird, cool and particularly eye-catching. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comment section down below.

#1

Two men handling lions inside a fenced enclosure, creating a humorous and unexpected scene in wild animal care.

Original_Fix3439 Report

    #2

    Family photo with a man wearing a suit that has a white bunny in the pocket, part of funny pictures that go hard collection.

    Hotdiggydog2000 Report

    #3

    A woman smiling next to a mounted guard and horse holding a sign, humorous pictures that go hard making people chuckle.

    XXEpicXZombieXX Report

    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't it great that she is so proud! I bet that, though he is 'embarrassed ' he is inwardly very pleased.

    At its core, a pic that goes hard is an image that radiates an inexplicable aura of power, coolness, or significance that far exceeds what the actual content should reasonably convey. We're talking about images that possess an energy so potent, so undeniably raw, that the only appropriate response is to acknowledge their hardness and graciously offer others permission to screenshot and save them for posterity. The beauty lies in the contrast between the grandiosity of the claim and the often ridiculous nature of the image itself.

    The phrase originated sometime around 2021 on Twitter (as it was still called at the time), initially used with genuine sincerity for actually impressive photos like dramatic landscapes, cool artwork, or aesthetically pleasing photography. Users would caption their posts with "this pic goes hard, feel free to screenshot" as a way of saying "hey, this image is so good you should save it." It was the digital equivalent of someone showing you their vacation photos and saying "I got some really great shots."
    #4

    Two men wearing matching graphic t-shirts with serious expressions, highlighting people chuckling at pictures that go hard.

    tkgundem Report

    #5

    Soccer referee shows a yellow card while player holds up a green card in a humorous sports moment people are chuckling at.

    ilkernational Report

    #6

    Family wearing matching superhero costumes posing outdoors showing strength in funny people chuckling pictures that go hard

    Lopbameh Report

    But as with all things internet, irony swiftly crashed the party. Users began applying the phrase to increasingly absurd images, poorly compressed memes, screenshots of mundane text messages, blurry photos of someone's lunch, pictures of random objects, and cursed images that no one in their right mind would want permanently saved to their camera roll. The more aggressively unremarkable or bizarre the image, the funnier it became to declare that it "goes hard" and magnanimously grant screenshot permission.
    #7

    Young woman on public transit with a small cat hidden inside her coat, a picture that goes hard and makes people chuckle.

    Melya66 Report

    #8

    A lone white chair in a dense green forest beside a small stream, nature scene that really goes hard.

    Dytee-123 Report

    #9

    A child walking out the door while toy superheroes stand in formation cheering, capturing funny pictures that go hard.

    willythesenshi Report

    The trend really hit its stride when it merged with NFT culture in late 2021. As NFT enthusiasts earnestly insisted that people shouldn't screenshot their expensive digital monkey pictures because they "owned" them, the internet responded with gleeful mockery. "Feel free to screenshot" became a battle cry against the absurdity of artificial scarcity in digital images. Users would share the most ridiculous pictures imaginable, from photos of their pets in unflattering angles to screenshots of error messages, all while granting screenshot permission with the solemnity usually reserved for bestowing knighthood.
    #10

    Hands holding chopsticks with instant noodles shaped like knitting, illustrating pictures that go hard humorously.

    AdImpossible6469 Report

    lbrown918 avatar
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if you simply MUST play with your food, this is the way to do it, i suppose. lol

    #11

    Monk in orange robe performing dynamic moves against police officers in riot gear during a street protest, humorously going hard.

    neonfinix Report

    #12

    Man and dog wearing matching shirts with each other's faces, a humorous image that goes hard and makes people chuckle.

    BOBOUDA Report

    The format evolved into various permutations. There's the classic straightforward approach: a genuinely cool image with an unironic "pic goes hard." There's the ironic inversion: an absolutely terrible image declared hard with deadpan seriousness. There's the aggressive variation: "this pic goes so hard" applied to a photo of a potato.

    #13

    Pilot in cockpit wearing helmet with star logo reading a humorous how to fly manual, a funny picture that goes hard.

    waschlappensoldat Report

    #14

    Unique hairstyle with a lizard design and mohawk, showing one of the funniest pictures that go hard and make people chuckle.

    Equivalent_Boss001 Report

    #15

    Bedding and pillow covered in green binary code, humorously labeled as a nonbinary person's worst nightmare.

    white0african Report

    Part of what makes this trend so enduringly funny is its commentary on how we assign value to digital content. In an era where everything is infinitely replicable, where a right-click can duplicate any image, and where we're drowning in visual content, the idea that we need permission to screenshot something is inherently absurd. The phrase mocks the pretension of digital ownership while simultaneously celebrating the democratic nature of internet culture where anything can be saved, shared, and remixed.
    #16

    Water droplets shaped like a question mark near a faucet, part of a collection of pictures that go hard and make people chuckle.

    zakerhie88 Report

    #17

    Man with an arrow through his shoulder sitting next to a boy holding a bow in a humorous picture that goes hard.

    Heroic-Quick-3 Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coulda been worse. At least the kid didn't pull a Kevin.

    #18

    Man leaning head against bus window reflecting a traffic jam, illustrating funny pictures that go hard and provoke laughter.

    guillaumewadin Report

    The trend also taps into a particular flavor of internet humor that thrives on overstatement and false confidence. Declaring that a blurry photo of a chipmunk "goes hard" is funny precisely because it's treating something trivial with the reverence usually reserved for fine art. It's the same energy as referring to gas station snacks as "cuisine" or calling a Honda Civic a "whip." The humor lies in the gap between the grandiose framing and the mundane reality.
    #19

    Phone case with a humorous image of a muscular man holding a large gun, popular in funny pictures that go hard.

    Equivalent_Boss001 Report

    #20

    Person dressed as Jesus holding a pride flag with police and protestors behind in a picture that goes hard.

    TrueLuck2677 Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Biblically accurate Jesus was friend with the poor, the outcasts and the wh0res. I'm not a Christian or a Catholic and even I know that. People protesting against love should read the Bible again with their eyes open this time.

    #21

    Two birds, one black and one white, sitting on a windowsill with lightning striking outdoors, funny pictures that go hard.

    Plus_Intention3884 Report

    There's also something delightfully generous about the "feel free to screenshot" portion. In a digital landscape often characterized by gatekeeping, paywalls, and content restrictions, this phrase embodies radical hospitality. It's saying "I have created or found this thing, and I want you to have it too." Even when used ironically, there's an underlying sweetness to the gesture. Yes, you're being invited to screenshot a picture of someone's oddly shaped chicken nugget, but you're being invited nonetheless.
    #22

    Crow and owl perched at night with crow wearing a chain necklace, funny pictures that go hard for people chuckling.

    MrWiwp Report

    #23

    Person wearing a red Ferrari shirt with a tattoo of a cartoon forklift on their arm in a candid moment.

    DreadLock_832 Report

    #24

    Plush dolphin hanging on a clothes rack drying outdoors, funny picture that goes hard and makes people chuckle.

    Applyluxmax Report

    lbrown918 avatar
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh, ok. i thought he was practicing his rings routine for the olympic trials. my bad...

    The trend has spawned countless variations and spin-offs. People caption images with "this pic goes hard, please don't screenshot" for reverse psychology humor. Others use "pic goes medium" for images of ambiguous quality. There are entire accounts dedicated to curating pics that go hard, creating galleries of images that range from genuinely striking to bewilderingly random. The phrase has been remixed into other contexts: "this tweet goes hard," "this song goes hard," "this recipe goes hard."
    #25

    A small duckling sitting on a flexed muscular arm, creating a humorous and funny picture people are chuckling at.

    aaaaaalii Report

    #26

    Woman jumping next to a baseball statue, creating a funny picture that people are chuckling at and going hard over.

    BlissishZI Report

    lbrown918 avatar
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Lupita Nyong'heaux
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    whoever took the picture did a GREAT job! they caught it at just the right moment. well done!

    #27

    Students focused on drawing detailed portrait pictures in a crowded classroom setting for art practice.

    sanrigan985 Report

    What's particularly entertaining is watching different communities interpret what makes something "go hard." Gaming communities might apply it to screenshots of impressive in-game moments or hilariously bad graphics glitches. Food accounts use it for both beautifully plated dishes and catastrophic cooking failures. Pet accounts deploy it for animals caught in poses of either majestic dignity or complete chaos. The flexibility of the format means it works across virtually any context.
    #28

    Man standing on a ladder with a construction worker's belly forming a humorous spiral shape, making people chuckle.

    SadOwlTrainer Report

    sharonll_2000 avatar
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most disturbing example of the golden ratio I've ever seen. /j

    #29

    Tattoo design of a file icon with mountains and a sun above text reading tattoo jpg on skin humor picture

    leon_380_av Report

    #30

    Man squatting by a puddle with reflections showing multiple people without shoes in a humorous picture that goes hard.

    HotChoco445 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At first I thought there was nothing wrong with this pic, but, upon reflection...... It's weird.

    The staying power of "pics that go hard" speaks to something fundamental about internet culture, we love images that evoke strong reactions, even when those reactions are confusion, amusement, or ironic appreciation. We're constantly seeking content that sparks joy, laughter, or that ineffable quality of "I need to send this to someone immediately." When a picture truly goes hard, whether genuinely or ironically, it demands to be shared. So feel free to screenshot this entire article.
    #31

    Medieval painting showing women and a humorous armored dog figure, highlighting funny pictures that go hard in art.

    MANGO_SAS Report

    #32

    Group of women dressed formally for an event while another person in casual clothes eats chips nearby, funny pictures that go hard.

    ilkernational Report

    #33

    A real cat sitting on a CAT construction vehicle, blending humor and irony in funny pictures that go hard.

    MANGO_SAS Report

    #34

    Person on motorcycle carrying large Sony TV and PS4 box, illustrating one of the funniest pictures that go hard online.

    MysteryRushfBella Report

    #35

    Hand holding Need for Speed Most Wanted game case in front of a blue sports car at a car exhibition, the picture goes hard.

    Lopsided_Ebb_3847 Report

    #36

    Man wearing sunglasses posing next to a no photography sign in a wooded area, a humorous picture that goes hard.

    Hereyougooooo Report

    #37

    Rusty classic Mercedes 300D with Toy Story figures Buzz and Woody hanging from the rear bumper, people chuckling at this picture.

    chilly_misery Report

    #38

    Two men walking in a store aisle wearing jackets labeled insecurity and security, a humorous picture going hard with people chuckling.

    Mohamedtaha11033 Report

    #39

    Basketball hoop and ball appearing to go through a statue with people chuckling at these pictures that go hard.

    anna_awad Report

    #40

    Close-up of a person with nose piercings holding a battery to their lips in a humorous picture that goes hard.

    Vitaliano_123 Report

    #41

    Three men wearing black hats and coats, one carrying a bright pink Hello Kitty bag, humorous pictures that go hard.

    IndySilken Report

    #42

    Three people posing with a van covered in humorous conspiracy text about birds under the Hollywood sign.

    brenno1249 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither is Finland, Australia or the Globe Earth! Wake up sheeple! Do not fall for the lies the Lizard Overlords want us to believe!

    #43

    Young woman and older man sharing desserts and drinks in a casual setting, evoking pictures that go hard humor.

    lollipopluv166 Report

    #44

    A group of people laughing and engaging in a lively moment captured in funny pictures that go hard.

    reddit.com Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So according to Reddit, the guy on the right is a popular streamer, and the t-shirt on the guy on the left has a picture of the streamer pregnant standing beside (presumably the baby's daddy) Cristiano Ronaldo.

    #45

    Cartoon of a chess knight piece in a car pulled over by a police officer, funny pictures that go hard and chuckle.

    National-Bus4521 Report

    #46

    Older man reading sheet music on a bus while a sign reads headphones are overrated in a humorous setting.

    WALTUHSESSO Report

    #47

    Seagull perched on a no-bird sign with the word aura, part of funny pictures that go hard and make people chuckle.

    Sudden_Swing_92 Report

    #48

    Young girl with a serious expression sitting outdoors while a man draws a humorous caricature sketch of her face.

    Bastien_Crash Report

    #49

    A mosquito perched on the spray nozzle of an insect repellent can, capturing a humorous moment that goes hard.

    12NANI12 Report

    #50

    Man with sad expression and close-up of panko style fried fish taco highlighting people chuckling at pictures that go hard

    moade77_1 Report

    #51

    Three people standing in floodwater in 2014 and again in 2021 showing how these pictures go hard.

    jijandonut Report

    #52

    Man sitting inside a portable toilet talking to a female officer outside, a humorous moment people are chuckling at.

    FlexibleFunnel-674 Report

    #53

    Young boy intensely gaming with oversized headphones and glowing keyboard and mouse in a funny picture people are chuckling at.

    Hufffle Report

    #54

    Silhouette of Christ the Redeemer statue against a large, glowing full moon in the night sky, a picture that goes hard.

    PreferenceMean8871 Report

    #55

    Close-up of a costumed mascot face next to a child, one of the people chuckling at pictures that go hard.

    Northern-Majora Report

    #56

    A smartphone placed between two lighters to humorously mimic a Nintendo Switch OLED console setup.

    Aggravating_Phrase34 Report

    #57

    Three shirtless young men standing in a pool near a floating grill powered by an extension cord and shoes, funny people go hard.

    MajesticZebra2 Report

    #58

    Bride and groom gaming together in a colorful esports setup, capturing people chuckling at pictures that go hard.

    Tedeo_Heliogender Report

    #59

    White cat appearing to flex its paw muscle with a flexed bicep emoji above, funny pictures that go hard humor.

    ryujinballer Report

    #60

    Man holding a fish and posing with family at birthday party with balloons, capturing people chuckling at pictures that go hard.

    Superb-Pop-7691 Report

    #61

    Side-by-side comparison of a celebrity photo and a humorous, exaggerated drawing, showcasing people chuckling at pictures that go hard.

    Proper-Lychee-6049 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But then I believe The Weeknd actually put it up as his profile pic for a while.

    #62

    Character from video game holding two grocery bags with text above saying yes mother I am strong enough in a dark setting.

    vividmiku Report

    #63

    Person in an armored helmet and dark clothing sitting in a motorized wheelchair, a photo that goes hard and makes people chuckle.

    MoonfrostedHe Report

    #64

    Statue of a man with outstretched arm playing with a yoyo, an unexpected funny picture that goes hard in an outdoor setting.

    i_Ainsley_harriott_i Report

    #65

    Hand using a Blade DVD to open a box with the warning not to use a blade, humorous picture that goes hard.

    Plastic_Rent_4580 Report

    #66

    Man dressed like a cowboy holding a boxed video game inside a store, chuckling as part of funny pictures that go hard.

    Linus2151 Report

    #67

    Lizard wearing a security hoodie climbing a fence next to a sketch of an anthropomorphic lizard security guard.

    reddit.com Report

    #68

    Spider surrounded by flying insects against a cloudy sky over city buildings in a picture that goes hard

    white_negus7434 Report

    #69

    Checkers game with a heavy weight plate on one side in a humorous picture that goes hard and makes people chuckle.

    reddit.com Report

    #70

    Person wearing edgy ripped jeans with metal armor inserts and pointed metal shoes, showcasing pictures that go hard style.

    ThrowRa_Cod5492 Report

    #71

    Two people in a yard, one dressed casually and the other wearing bright clothes and striking a humorous pose, people chuckling.

    Akatosh_worshiper Report

    #72

    Man wearing glasses and a cap taking a funny selfie in an office during divorce paperwork with two serious women nearby.

    reddit.com Report

    DJ wearing glasses and black shirt intensely mixing music on stage with a humorous cutout of a monkey getting a haircut nearby, pictures that go hard.

    Mundane-Difference-5 Report

    #74

    Black cat sitting on a stone statue head outside a home, capturing one of the funniest pictures that go hard.

    oopsmisclicked Report

    #75

    Black cat riding a shark in the ocean near a sailing ship, a humorous picture that goes hard and makes people chuckle.

    Hyper_Mania774 Report

    #76

    Person wearing black gloves holding a metal knuckle duster with a pointed end among pictures that go hard.

    darwinn_xxl Report

    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it for drilling holes in the ground before planting bulbs?

    A live crawfish with raised claws approaches a large plate filled with cooked crawfish, inspiring chuckles and amusement.

    Brief-Bottle1296 Report

    #78

    A woman with a shopping cart checking out at a busy store counter with colorful product displays around.

    reddit.com Report

    #79

    Large F letter sign from KFC resting against a wall next to a radiator, featured in funny pictures that go hard.

    Mohamedtaha11033 Report

    #80

    Bearded man wearing a cap and a humorous t-shirt, sitting outdoors causing people to chuckle at pictures that go hard.

    Equivalent_Boss001 Report

