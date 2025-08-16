ADVERTISEMENT

The UK has given the world plenty: modern football, the World Wide Web, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones… and, of course, fish and chips. But one of its greatest exports might just be its sharp, unique sense of humor, the kind that can make people laugh from thousands of miles away.

To celebrate it, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest posts from the Instagram page UK Relatables. If you’re British, you might find yourself nodding along. And if you’re not, consider this your peek into the kind of banter that keeps the nation entertained online.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Postman wearing shorts in heavy rain outside a house, illustrating chaotic British memes relatable to UK locals.

ukrelatables_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
kitwench avatar
Kit Black
Kit Black
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add two feet of snow, and that's a mailman in Connecticut, lol!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Plaque on a park bench with a humorous message, part of chaotic British memes only people from the U.K. might understand.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet about British people politely insulting others, capturing the spirit of chaotic British memes from the U.K.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Southern Americans don't even bother with the but. A simple "bless her/his heart" is, depending on the tone, a disparaging remark.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    British meme showing awkward smiles to avoid being mistaken for a chav, illustrating chaotic British humor and culture.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comparison of British supermarket chains Tesco and Sainsbury’s with Lidl and Aldi in chaotic British memes style.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We Brits will never get the whole shove it back in the trolley and pack on the shelf thing it means packing the whole lot one extra time is a step too far.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Teen boy in a suit on a London street, featured in chaotic British memes only people from the U.K. might understand.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm resigning to spend more time with my family....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Sheep standing behind a wire fence in a grassy field, featured in chaotic British memes from the U.K.

    frankstoeknives Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    British meme showing a police officer holding a sword found during a vehicle search, capturing chaotic British humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No officer, I found it stuck in a rock down the park, I swear!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Plate of baked beans, fish fingers, and potato waffles, a classic British meal featured in chaotic British memes.

    GaddersII Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet about a 15-year-old wearing work trousers early morning to buy a Red Bull, illustrating chaotic British memes.

    tjdowling8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a lot of them on the schoolbus with Costa Coffee though...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Social media post with a humorous text exchange about food delivery, showcasing chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Screenshot of a humorous British meme about a bricklaying apprenticeship and UK slang confusion.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Screenshot of a funny British meme text about stew for dinner, highlighting chaotic British memes humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ugh. The leftovers from Sunday Lunch. UK version of meatloaf for the USAsians

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    British coins arranged to form a shield, showcasing a unique design only true U.K. meme fans might understand.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dc_15 avatar
    Dan Cone
    Dan Cone
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this meme is aimed at Americans because we learnt this in year 2

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Text message exchange showing chaotic British meme with humorous and harsh dad reply about dinner and KitKat snacks.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Text message meme discussing UK minimum wage and cost of Freddo chocolates, illustrating chaotic British memes humor about wages.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet about a king's golden coach driving over potholes on poorly maintained UK roads, showcasing chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Green frog-shaped public bin in a park, featured in chaotic British memes that only people from the U.K. might understand.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Tweet humorously claiming 68 million people in the UK would out drink 330 million Americans in a nation-wide challenge, British memes context.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Young man sitting at a table with a plate of British beans on toast topped with fries, a chaotic British meme on food culture.

    gr8valukhaleesi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chips are usually on the side rather than the toast, but I'll eat theat.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Exterior and interior views of a Tesco Express located inside a church with stained glass windows, a chaotic British meme.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dc_15 avatar
    Dan Cone
    Dan Cone
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every little Helps, also we are a religion for tax purposes...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    British meme featuring Peppa Pig’s dad struggling with clutch control driving up a steep hill, reflecting chaotic UK humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comparison meme showing Italian police with a missile and Scottish police with seized alcohol, featuring chaotic British memes humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Screenshot of a chaotic British meme conversation on Tinder referencing "pigeon eyes" in UK memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Chat screenshots of chaotic British memes with food puns related to Indian cuisine and local humor in the U.K.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Memorial sign for Queen Elizabeth II in a Spar store, highlighting British culture in chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't surprise me. There's a guy works down our chip shop-swears he's Elvis....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Newspaper clipping shows man eating bus seat, a chaotic British meme highlighting quirky UK news humor and culture.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Man at a pirate-themed party wearing a humorous shirt and holding pirate DVD cases in a chaotic British memes style.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    British meme tweet about using expensive wallpaper as wrapping paper sparking a Christmas argument in a chaotic British memes style.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    infuriatedemu avatar
    Infuriated Emu
    Infuriated Emu
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    € (The Euro) is neither British or used in the UN - United Kingdom.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    British meme showing a humorous comparison of a celeb with strawberries and cream in a white bowl.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Hand holding two University of Waterloo student IDs showing 2nd year vs 1st year with a chaotic British meme style.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tweet describing a kind act during peak lockdown in the U.K., reflecting chaos in British memes culture.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got rationed to one packet of salami by some humourless hatchet faced old bint. I only had 2.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    British meme showing a sign with dark humor about cutting homeless people in half by 2025, reflecting chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Funny British meme showing a humorous staff required sign highlighting laziness and misery in chaotic UK work culture.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    British memes showing a meal deal offer of fish and chips with four beers for ten pounds in the U.K.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd pay £10 for the fish alone these days....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Apple Watch and phone screens showing mental health tracking with a humorous meme about chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Pedestrian crossing button with illuminated WAIT sign indoors, humorous chaotic British meme about daily life in the U.K.

    Joshbal4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    British meme showing the co-operative food store storefront with a humorous caption about getting food in the UK.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thar b/c they also have co-op funerals and they don't want you going in the wrong one.....both in my local high street.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Man sleeping peacefully with teddy bear, caption about ignoring emergency alerts amid chaotic British memes humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I switched it off. Testing it again next month. Staying switched off.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Screenshot of a British meme showing a sweet text from Granny with £2 to buy an advent calendar, reflecting chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Passport photo with a British nan unexpectedly featuring Ali G, showcasing chaotic British memes humor and UK culture.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Funny British meme showing a school project with a child named Connor and a humorous text about playing with lego and eating mash.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That sounds like what I'd say in one of those "Go round the room and introduce yourselves" work meetings...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Text message exchange with chaotic British memes about choosing to be a pigeon eating pasties in town.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Tweet meme about Pingu’s dad doing the washing next to a toy washing machine, featuring chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Text message on smartwatch showing a chaotic British meme about a mum and pasta for tea with UK humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Comparison of British memes showing contrasting American and European perceptions of British people in chaotic meme style.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Historic-looking Greggs bakery exterior on a street, showcasing unique British memes featuring iconic UK locations.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That one is a 17th. Century building in Bury St. Edmonds, in Suffolk. There is an even older building housing a Greggs in the market place in Newark-upon-Trent, Nottinghamshire. The building is Tudor and dates from around 1460. Also in the market place is a pub, The Old White Hart, built at around the same time and which has been in constant use as an inn since it was built. Both are extremely beautiful buildings that have changed very little in over 560 years.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Comparison meme showing the difference between sink in the USA and washbasin in the UK, highlighting British memes humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    Teen girl dressed as mum holding a bottle of alcohol outside store, illustrating chaotic British memes humor and UK culture.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Screenshot of a humorous chaotic British meme showing a misunderstanding in a message with Merseyside Police.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    British memes showing a dad telling to sort life out but relaxing on a couch, capturing chaotic British humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    British meme tweet from Great British Memes about empty wrapping paper tubes used as lightsabers or for bonking heads.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Display of Twix chocolate bars priced at 20p in a UK store, featuring chaotic British memes referencing nostalgic UK culture.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    British memes showing quirky dog portrait humor with viral social media comments and reactions in chaotic UK meme culture.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Person holding Heinz Beanz can and Heinz Beanz Pizza box, illustrating chaotic British memes from the U.K. perspective.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Image of a colorful pack of Polo mints opened on a foil wrapper, referencing chaotic British memes and nostalgic treats.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    Bus crashed into a house lawn, with a humorous British meme about being unfit to drive home from the pub included.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Road sign meme about tiredness and taking a break, featured in chaotic British memes relatable to U.K. people.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    A humorous British meme showing a satellite image of the United Kingdom from space with a funny caption.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Map meme showing Greater Tokyo Area superimposed on the UK, highlighting chaotic British memes humor unique to the U.K. audience.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Tweet from Olly Murs with a humorous grammar mix-up, featured in chaotic British memes only UK people understand.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Tweet from Daily Mirror about McDonald's manager arrest paired with a chaotic British meme featuring a McDonald's meal tray.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Man sitting at a table looking half asleep with a plate of food, capturing chaotic British memes relatable to U.K. people.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    Screenshot of a chaotic British meme tweet about Nigel Farage with multiple delete tweet replies.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Edith. We are all very disappointed in you....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    Amazon missed delivery note with sarcastic handwritten message about parcel location, a chaotic British meme reflecting UK humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah there's a lot of robbing bar stewards in the parcel delivery game.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Six colorful flat Maoam candy packs with playful green characters and fruit illustrations, a chaotic British meme on nostalgic sweets.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Hand holding a polite British complaint letter asking to lower TV volume during weekdays, a chaotic British meme.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Chat text meme showing clever hack to get a taxi home using food delivery in chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Man dressed as Mr. Bean holding a teddy bear, standing next to a vintage car, representing chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Screenshot of a chaotic British meme showing a fake UK government text demanding iTunes gift card payment.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Stylish Greggs bakery with colorful pillars and modern design in a UK parking lot under a blue sky.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    British meme showing a funny tweet about singing with a humorous Monsters Inc character scene, highlighting chaotic British memes.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    POV meme about a blonde-haired, blue-eyed kid in history class, fitting chaotic British memes and UK humor.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Text meme humor about relationships and attire, fitting chaotic British memes that only people from the U.K. might understand.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Facebook post asking how to delete someone from school, representing chaotic British memes relatable to UK users.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking how old you are, luv, I think entropy will take care of it soon enough....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #76

    British meme showing two shirtless men at a weigh-in with caption about skipping side quests to face the final boss.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Plaque on a dog park bench humorously memorializing a woman who never saw a dog or smiled, British memes style.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Famous Windows lock screen image with beach and rock formations, a relatable chaotic British meme.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was at school the computers were BBC Model Bs. In secondary school the computers were Acorns.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Humorous British meme showing a compass and Radnor Fizz drink, referencing chaotic British humor only UK people understand.

    ukrelatables_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!