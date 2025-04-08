59 Side-Splitting Memes To See You Through Yet Another Boring Week (New Pics)
It has been said that laughter is the best medicine. And even in times of extreme turmoil, it seems to be true. When U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced sweeping tariffs on imports into America, stock markets took a tumble. But instead of wallowing in despair, quick-thinking netizens flooded the internet with memes. Suddenly penguins were everywhere. It turns out Trump had also decided to slap taxes on Antarctic-Australia islands that aren’t inhabited by people but are home to thousands of flightless birds. The viral memes have caused a collective roar of laughter at a dire economic situation that really is no laughing matter.
It's a classic example of how memes can not only bring people together, but also help make us feel a bit better when things seem to be heading south. If you're ever in need of a good dose of meme-induced laughter, look no further than the Today Years Old IG account. With more than 9 million followers, the page is clearly doing something right. It shares facts, funnies, and a few completely random posts. Bored Panda has picked the best of them to see you through yet another less-than-cheerful news week.
Many people would prefer not to read in-depth articles about politics... But that doesn't stop millions from enjoying or sharing a good, well-timed political meme. Statistics show that 60% of memes are related to politics. And that political memes are an effective way to get millennials involved in politics. The more memes they see, the more likely they are to participate in political discourse, and sometimes even voting.
Wdym what, if they challenged, they better be ready to defend themselves
Very professional, 10/10 star cutoff, would get cutoff again
*60% of pandas and redditors, probably more, puts their hand on purple*
My wife and I keep telling each other that. Outside opinions are solicited nor welcome.
Elwood- "It's 100 miles to Chicago, we got a full tank of gas, it's dark, and we're wearing sunglasses." Jake- "Hit it!"
I don't even know 2025 me vs 2019 me. Totally new person
"This or nothing"? Nah, I'll put you in the spam folder then you can count down your 30 days to deletion.
My husband was hugging me and I said, "You're my favorite husband....... so far."
If she can afford her own hot air balloon, she can afford customization as well.