It has been said that laughter is the best medicine. And even in times of extreme turmoil, it seems to be true. When U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced sweeping tariffs on imports into America, stock markets took a tumble. But instead of wallowing in despair, quick-thinking netizens flooded the internet with memes. Suddenly penguins were everywhere. It turns out Trump had also decided to slap taxes on Antarctic-Australia islands that aren’t inhabited by people but are home to thousands of flightless birds. The viral memes have caused a collective roar of laughter at a dire economic situation that really is no laughing matter.

It's a classic example of how memes can not only bring people together, but also help make us feel a bit better when things seem to be heading south. If you're ever in need of a good dose of meme-induced laughter, look no further than the Today Years Old IG account. With more than 9 million followers, the page is clearly doing something right. It shares facts, funnies, and a few completely random posts. Bored Panda has picked the best of them to see you through yet another less-than-cheerful news week.