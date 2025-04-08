ADVERTISEMENT

It has been said that laughter is the best medicine. And even in times of extreme turmoil, it seems to be true. When U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced sweeping tariffs on imports into America, stock markets took a tumble. But instead of wallowing in despair, quick-thinking netizens flooded the internet with memes. Suddenly penguins were everywhere. It turns out Trump had also decided to slap taxes on Antarctic-Australia islands that aren’t inhabited by people but are home to thousands of flightless birds. The viral memes have caused a collective roar of laughter at a dire economic situation that really is no laughing matter.

It's a classic example of how memes can not only bring people together, but also help make us feel a bit better when things seem to be heading south. If you're ever in need of a good dose of meme-induced laughter, look no further than the Today Years Old IG account. With more than 9 million followers, the page is clearly doing something right. It shares facts, funnies, and a few completely random posts. Bored Panda has picked the best of them to see you through yet another less-than-cheerful news week.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text message meme: "I heard you were talking sh*t about me?" Reply: "Do you wanna hear it again or did you get everything?"

    #2

    A funny meme about a cat putting its paw in the owner's mouth after yawning.

    #3

    Lost dog meme featuring a dog tag with a humorous message.

    Many people would prefer not to read in-depth articles about politics... But that doesn't stop millions from enjoying or sharing a good, well-timed political meme. Statistics show that 60% of memes are related to politics. And that political memes are an effective way to get millennials involved in politics. The more memes they see, the more likely they are to participate in political discourse, and sometimes even voting.
    #4

    Man with a puppy on the couch, using a laptop.

    #5

    Funny meme about a water fight challenge, with a humorous twist involving boiling water.

    Wdym what, if they challenged, they better be ready to defend themselves

    #6

    Text message meme humorously outlining plans to cut people off in 2025.

    #7

    Elderly woman humorously climbs a high gate, creating a hilarious meme moment.

    #8

    Adults playing a Twister-like game with humorous trauma-related card directive, evoking side-splitting meme laughs.

    *60% of pandas and redditors, probably more, puts their hand on purple*

    #9

    Texting meme showing humorous exchange between friends, highlighting funny conversation.

    My wife and I keep telling each other that. Outside opinions are solicited nor welcome.

    #10

    A meme with text about being late to practice and coach punishment, featuring a humorous twist with dad as the coach.

    #11

    "Funny meme highlighting the surprise reveal about the cop's identity in Home Alone."

    #12

    Text message meme about spontaneous road trips, highlighting humorous conversation.

    Elwood- "It's 100 miles to Chicago, we got a full tank of gas, it's dark, and we're wearing sunglasses." Jake- "Hit it!"

    #13

    Two humorous tweets about the strange time jump from 2019 to 2025.

    #14

    Two memes about spending habits, discussing the impact of extra income on financial behavior.

    #15

    Cartoon characters wearing headphones, enjoying old songs. Side-splitting meme capturing nostalgia.

    #16

    Funny meme about types of vacations needed, including cleaning, sleeping, and avoiding decisions, by user folu.

    #17

    Text conversation meme with scribbles, comparing doctors' handwriting to text messages.

    Please. Like the doctor would actually send a text. They would make their medical assistant do it

    #18

    Funny text exchange about a glittery Dunkin' cup left in a car, highlighting a humorous relationship meme.

    #19

    Text meme about living off savings, with a humorous tweet reply about lasting 30 minutes.

    #20

    Text conversation meme about Valentine's Day plans leading to a surprise PSG vs. Barcelona Champions League match.

    Men are like: “hilarious!” Women are like: “red flag! Dump!”

    #21

    Text post meme about a wife humorously gaslighting her husband with different jelly in sandwiches.

    #22

    A meme shows a disguised person wearing a pink fur coat and sunglasses during a news interview.

    #23

    Humorous meme of a chat showing missed call confusion, perfect for a boring week.

    #24

    Text message meme about arriving time at an event, humorously suggesting telling someone a different time.

    #25

    Two tweets on side-splitting memes: teens eating rotisserie chicken, humorous take on behavior.

    Those teenagers must have an awful lot of money to be able to afford a rotisserie chicken from Whole Foods.

    #26

    Deep-sea fish seen at ocean surface, typically dwells at 1000 meters, capturing a rare daylight appearance.

    #27

    Funny meme about a 12-year-old boy dressed in red, jokingly saying "I’m your period, sorry I’m late" for Halloween candy.

    #28

    Text message meme with a humorous exchange about love via email, a starred message, and a special folder.

    "This or nothing"? Nah, I'll put you in the spam folder then you can count down your 30 days to deletion.

    #29

    Text conversation meme with a cheeky 10/10 pickup line and humorous January 10th reply.

    #30

    Funny meme showcasing a text message about punctuality with humorous commentary below.

    #31

    Funny memes about insurance claims and test results creating humor online.

    #32

    Confetti drops during a serious iPhone text conversation, making for a side-splitting meme moment.

    #33

    Funny meme conversation about choosing pizza over romance.

    #34

    Hockey mascots share a humorous moment with lemonade stand during game, offering laughs for a boring week.

    #35

    Text message meme about forgetting a charger, with a humorous "one job" caption.

    #36

    Text conversation meme about waking up at 6:30, highlighting miscommunication humor.

    #37

    Notification humor meme about compliments, showing a phone screen message and a funny tweet.

    My husband was hugging me and I said, "You're my favorite husband....... so far."

    #38

    Funny meme of a character caught in a money cycle, depicting the relatable struggle of budgeting.

    #39

    Dog playfully holding a pole near a Christmas tree, with meme text about working hard for treats.

    #40

    Meme asking for a 2025 collaboration between the gym and the person's body.

    #41

    Hot air balloon with a dog's face printed on it, attracting a crowd at a festival.

    If she can afford her own hot air balloon, she can afford customization as well.

    #42

    Texting humor meme with amusing dinosaur fossil fuel pickup line and a selfie response.

    #43

    Texts encouraging someone to get the job until they succeed, showing a humorous meme about motivation.

    #44

    Screenshot of a humorous meme conversation about ethnicity and language mix-up.

    #45

    A funny meme of a dog on a video call, labeled "long distance relationship," showing another dog in a small window.

    #46

    Map meme with temperatures across the U.S., captioned humorously.

    #47

    Drink menu with cocktail called "I Am Broke," featuring vodka, soda, lime, and hope. A humorous take on being thrifty.

    #48

    Text message meme about convincing mom to say no, relatable humor.

    #49

    Text conversation meme about overthinking, featuring humorous exchange about a bald girl.

    #50

    Reporter in a yellow coat holding a microphone towards a horse during live news on evacuations.

    #51

    Text message meme with humorous exchange about marrying despite being mean.

    #52

    Baby and adult in funny Halloween costumes, both wearing sunglasses.

    #53

    Uber fare meme with a map showing a long ride costing £53, commenting humorously on expensive rides.

    #54

    Funny meme showing spam messages listed in a phone contact list instead of people's names.

    #55

    Text exchange meme about breakups; playful sibling dynamic.

    #56

    A hilarious meme shows a humorous email response from a boyfriend lacking a phone, adding comedy to a boring week.

    #57

    Confused by a meme showing a circled text message.

    #58

    Text exchange meme with unemployed friend urging to drink on a Monday.

    #59

    Funny meme about being an only child, with a humorous comment on having fewer relatives and less witchcraft involved.

