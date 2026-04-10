49 Times People Ordered Something From Temu And Learned A Hilarious Lesson
You can find anything you could ever want on the internet. If you’re looking for a rare vintage novel that’s not in print anymore, you can try your luck on eBay. Or if you want to find matching sweaters for you and your cat, there will definitely be options available on Etsy. But ordering something online requires having a bit of trust in a stranger. Because as it turns out, you never really know what you’re going to receive…
People have recently been sharing their funniest online shopping fails featuring items they’ve purchased from Temu, so we’ve compiled a list of the best ones below. We hope these photos will inspire you to support small, local businesses that you can actually trust instead, and be sure to upvote the pics that you can’t help but giggle at!
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Nowadays, over 20% of retail purchases take place online, Forbes reports. So most of us are skipping trips to the store in favor of lying on the couch and ordering items with only a few clicks. I mean, you can’t beat the convenience. Why would you want to get in your car, sit in traffic, and make your way to a shop that might not even have what you want in stock? Well, one reason for this is that you’ll know exactly what you’re going to get.
Shoppers don’t seem to mind taking risks, though, as 34% say that they shop online at least once a week. And 91% of online shoppers make purchases from their smartphones, presumably from apps like Temu. But unfortunately, as we can see from this list, those items don’t always show up looking exactly like their photos.
Fraud is a major issue when it comes to online purchases. Forbes reports that a whopping $41 billion was lost to e-commerce fraud in 2022, and that number is only expected to rise over time. When people do get scammed online, the average amount of money lost is $101. But sadly, that number has been growing in recent years as well.
Part of the reason fraud has been able to run rampant online may be because of how much shopping is done through social media. Many consumers no longer seek out a product’s official website or search for reviews online. 106.8 million Americans say that they shop on social media. And Facebook is the most popular social network for social commerce transactions.
Now, if you’ve never used Temu, you might be wondering what exactly this website is. Choice explains that it’s a Chinese online marketplace that started selling to the United States in 2022. It’s known for selling almost anything you can think of at suspiciously low prices. And now, you can order from Temu from almost anywhere in the world. In Australia, for example, citizens spent $2.6 billion between June 2024 and June 2025.
When it comes to why Temu’s products are so inexpensive, Choice reports that this is often because they’re low-quality. We all know that you get what you pay for in life, and online shopping is no exception. Sure, it might be fine to buy a cheap toy if you know your cat’s going to destroy it anyway. But if you want something that’s going to stand the test of time, it’s probably wise to just invest in an item that’s guaranteed to last.
Overall, however, the majority of Temu shoppers are satisfied with their purchases. 80% of people, in fact, say that they don’t regret buying from the online marketplace. 79% even say that they would do it again, and 71% would recommend the company to their friends. The most common issues reported by those with concerns were poor quality of goods, fear of unsafe electronics, misleading products and descriptions, too many games and notifications in the app, poor quality packaging of products, and concerns for workers' conditions and environmental impacts.
Now, if you are concerned about the environmental impacts of Temu, the way that it promotes overconsumption, or the well-being of the company’s workers, have no fear. There are plenty of other businesses that you can support instead. Good on You published a list featuring alternatives for clothing, housewares, children's wear, beauty, and more. You might end up paying a bit more for quality, but you don’t have to compromise your morals to get the items you need.
If you’re really looking to stay within a Temu budget without actually supporting the company, shopping second-hand will be your best friend. Local thrift stores often have great prices. But if you want to find a specific item, don’t hesitate to look online. Facebook Marketplace can help connect you with sellers in your area. And if you don’t see what you need there, eBay and Vinted might come to the rescue. Yes, there’s always going to be some risks associated with shopping online. But at least you won’t have to wait weeks for your package to arrive from China if you live on another continent.
Have these photos convinced you to swear off Temu, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you chuckle, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever been catfished by an online product too. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious expectation vs. reality pics of online purchases, look no further than right here!