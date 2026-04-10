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You can find anything you could ever want on the internet. If you’re looking for a rare vintage novel that’s not in print anymore, you can try your luck on eBay. Or if you want to find matching sweaters for you and your cat, there will definitely be options available on Etsy. But ordering something online requires having a bit of trust in a stranger. Because as it turns out, you never really know what you’re going to receive…

People have recently been sharing their funniest online shopping fails featuring items they’ve purchased from Temu, so we’ve compiled a list of the best ones below. We hope these photos will inspire you to support small, local businesses that you can actually trust instead, and be sure to upvote the pics that you can’t help but giggle at!