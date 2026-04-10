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You can find anything you could ever want on the internet. If you’re looking for a rare vintage novel that’s not in print anymore, you can try your luck on eBay. Or if you want to find matching sweaters for you and your cat, there will definitely be options available on Etsy. But ordering something online requires having a bit of trust in a stranger. Because as it turns out, you never really know what you’re going to receive…

People have recently been sharing their funniest online shopping fails featuring items they’ve purchased from Temu, so we’ve compiled a list of the best ones below. We hope these photos will inspire you to support small, local businesses that you can actually trust instead, and be sure to upvote the pics that you can’t help but giggle at!

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#1

Small model microwave from Temu placed on an open hand, illustrating a funny online shopping lesson.

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Jane Doe-Doe
Jane Doe-Doe
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely the price would have been a clue?

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    #2

    Hand holding phones showing unexpected results after ordering from Temu, illustrating funny Temu shopping lessons.

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    #3

    Comparison of a Temu waffle maker product image versus the actual received item showing humorous differences.

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    Nowadays, over 20% of retail purchases take place online, Forbes reports. So most of us are skipping trips to the store in favor of lying on the couch and ordering items with only a few clicks. I mean, you can’t beat the convenience. Why would you want to get in your car, sit in traffic, and make your way to a shop that might not even have what you want in stock? Well, one reason for this is that you’ll know exactly what you’re going to get.

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    Shoppers don’t seem to mind taking risks, though, as 34% say that they shop online at least once a week. And 91% of online shoppers make purchases from their smartphones, presumably from apps like Temu. But unfortunately, as we can see from this list, those items don’t always show up looking exactly like their photos.      
    #4

    Person holding a miniature rug next to phone showing a Temu order of a full-sized carpet, illustrating funny lessons learned.

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That rug really ties the room together.

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    #5

    Temu order expectation vs reality showing a holiday dog decoration that looks different in person.

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    #6

    Small sofa from Temu placed on rug in front of TV with Christmas tree nearby in a modern living room setting.

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    Fraud is a major issue when it comes to online purchases. Forbes reports that a whopping $41 billion was lost to e-commerce fraud in 2022, and that number is only expected to rise over time. When people do get scammed online, the average amount of money lost is $101. But sadly, that number has been growing in recent years as well.

    Part of the reason fraud has been able to run rampant online may be because of how much shopping is done through social media. Many consumers no longer seek out a product’s official website or search for reviews online. 106.8 million Americans say that they shop on social media. And Facebook is the most popular social network for social commerce transactions. 
    #7

    Miniature yellow couch held in a hand, illustrating a funny lesson from ordering something from Temu online.

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    #8

    Close-up of a Temu airpod replica with malfunction issues highlighting a humorous lesson from Temu orders.

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    #9

    Person pointing at a miniature silver fridge on wooden floor illustrating a funny Temu order experience.

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    Now, if you’ve never used Temu, you might be wondering what exactly this website is. Choice explains that it’s a Chinese online marketplace that started selling to the United States in 2022. It’s known for selling almost anything you can think of at suspiciously low prices. And now, you can order from Temu from almost anywhere in the world. In Australia, for example, citizens spent $2.6 billion between June 2024 and June 2025.  
    #10

    Comparison of scissors ordered from Temu showing the product image on phone and a tiny real item in hand.

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    #11

    Woman laughing awkwardly riding a small bike bought from Temu outside with vehicles and trailer in the background.

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    #12

    Fun Temu order gone wrong with a memorial blanket showing a cat instead of the intended photo and text.

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    When it comes to why Temu’s products are so inexpensive, Choice reports that this is often because they’re low-quality. We all know that you get what you pay for in life, and online shopping is no exception. Sure, it might be fine to buy a cheap toy if you know your cat’s going to destroy it anyway. But if you want something that’s going to stand the test of time, it’s probably wise to just invest in an item that’s guaranteed to last. 
    #13

    Comparison of what a child expected from Temu versus the small toy kitchen actually received, showing typical order surprises.

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    #14

    Woman holding a large Temu order with a holiday wreath print, reacting to a funny Temu purchase fail at home.

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    rachelchristian avatar
    Gothika
    Gothika
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Id actually use this lol 😆

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    #15

    Side-by-side image showing a woman holding a photo of a Temu order versus what she actually received, illustrating a funny Temu fail.

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    Overall, however, the majority of Temu shoppers are satisfied with their purchases. 80% of people, in fact, say that they don’t regret buying from the online marketplace. 79% even say that they would do it again, and 71% would recommend the company to their friends. The most common issues reported by those with concerns were poor quality of goods, fear of unsafe electronics, misleading products and descriptions, too many games and notifications in the app, poor quality packaging of products, and concerns for workers' conditions and environmental impacts. 

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    #16

    Person revealing a fake The North Face jacket and a misspelled Nife sneaker from a Temu order mishap.

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    #17

    Person holding phone showing a trash can ordered from Temu next to two tiny trash cans on a table.

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    #18

    Person showing a broken umbrella ordered from Temu, illustrating a funny lesson about online shopping experiences.

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    Now, if you are concerned about the environmental impacts of Temu, the way that it promotes overconsumption, or the well-being of the company’s workers, have no fear. There are plenty of other businesses that you can support instead. Good on You published a list featuring alternatives for clothing, housewares, children's wear, beauty, and more. You might end up paying a bit more for quality, but you don’t have to compromise your morals to get the items you need.   
    #19

    Person removing yellow socks from foot, revealing stained yellow skin, illustrating a funny Temu order experience.

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    #20

    Temu order showing a jewelry organizer versus a poorly made product with broken compartments and a disappointed user.

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    #21

    Small mattress mismatched with large metal bed frame illustrating a funny lesson from Temu orders.

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    If you’re really looking to stay within a Temu budget without actually supporting the company, shopping second-hand will be your best friend. Local thrift stores often have great prices. But if you want to find a specific item, don’t hesitate to look online. Facebook Marketplace can help connect you with sellers in your area. And if you don’t see what you need there, eBay and Vinted might come to the rescue. Yes, there’s always going to be some risks associated with shopping online. But at least you won’t have to wait weeks for your package to arrive from China if you live on another continent. 
    #22

    Man holding a large print of Temu cufflinks he ordered, illustrating a funny Temu purchase fail story.

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    #23

    Miniature guitar ordered from Temu, showing the difference between the product and the online listing in a funny review.

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    #24

    Woman sitting on a small corner sofa from Temu, looking amused after ordering furniture that didn’t meet expectations.

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    Have these photos convinced you to swear off Temu, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you chuckle, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever been catfished by an online product too. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious expectation vs. reality pics of online purchases, look no further than right here
    #25

    Person in a black jacket with fur hood at a store, highlighting a hilarious lesson about ordering from Temu jackets.

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    #26

    Black protective case from Temu shown closed and opened with a small tool inside, highlighting surprising order experience.

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    #27

    Woman holding up a sleeveless dress with denim print, sharing a funny Temu order experience with a disappointed expression.

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    #28

    Two side-by-side images showing a blue and white fan ordered from Temu, with one image showing a broken fan blade.

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    #29

    Stacked bookshelf-themed mugs ordered from Temu vs the poorly made product received, highlighting a funny Temu shopping lesson.

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    #30

    Side-by-side images showing a bookshelf ordered from Temu and the small tin picture actually received, labeled Temu fail.

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    #31

    Inflatable pool ordered from Temu versus actual small pool with a plastic chair inside on a porch deck.

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    #32

    Person unboxing Temu order with clothing items inside, illustrating a funny Temu shopping experience.

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    #33

    Hand holding iPhone with bright Apple logo glowing, illustrating a funny Temu ordering experience.

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    #34

    Woman wearing glasses and fake teeth ordered from Temu, showcasing a funny and unexpected product experience in a home setting.

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    rachelchristian avatar
    Gothika
    Gothika
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Temu teeth are hilarious 😂

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    #35

    Hand holding a flat paper vase with white flowers, showing a funny lesson from people ordering something from Temu.

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    #36

    A young man unboxes shoes ordered from Temu, laughing at the unexpected size while a woman looks on amused.

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    #37

    Backup camera from Temu showing a humorous and unexpected view of a parked red Jeep in driveway.

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    #38

    Older woman holding a tiny umbrella bought from Temu, showing a funny unexpected result from online shopping.

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    #39

    Person reacting to mismatched pink cookware after ordering from Temu, illustrating a funny Temu shopping experience.

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    #40

    Two women taking a mirror selfie indoors, capturing a moment related to learning a hilarious lesson from Temu orders.

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    #41

    Elderly woman holding a large beaded item, showing a funny Temu order experience with unexpected items.

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    #42

    Woman struggling with a broken umbrella in the wind after ordering from Temu, showcasing a funny Temu lesson moment.

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    #43

    Red and white spider-themed hoodie with a superhero print and spiderweb design ordered from Temu, showing color and quality issues.

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    #44

    Man smiling and holding a small item while wearing magnifying glasses, illustrating Temu ordering experience lesson.

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    #45

    White T-shirt with teal 6-PACK text, an example from people who ordered from Temu and learned a hilarious lesson.

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    #46

    Temu showerhead spraying a strong stream of water in a bathroom, illustrating a funny product surprise.

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    #47

    Baby looking calm on Temu camera view contrasted with actual sleepy baby in car seat, a funny Temu order lesson.

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    #48

    Live scorpion found in Temu package, showing a shocking and hilarious lesson from online orders.

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    #49

    Woman laughing with a hairpiece on forehead, reacting to a funny lesson from a Temu order in a bedroom setting.

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