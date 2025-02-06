This IG Account Collects Pics Of Cats In Funny Situations, Here Are 35 Of The Best
From their little toe beans to their derpiest bleps, the internet can’t get enough of cats and their antics, no matter what they’re doing. Without them, we wouldn’t have cat memes, and that’s no kind of world to live in.
One Instagram account, @SillyCarSyndrome, is dedicated to sharing pics of cats being, well, silly. With 228K followers, the account isn’t one to be ignored, even if you’re more of a doggo person. Here’s a collection of some of our favorite posts.
I saw a recreation of those very faces last night when my two little ones got into it.
According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.
Genetic studies indicate that all domestic cats descend from the Middle Eastern wildcat, Felis sylvestris lybica. These wildcats were attracted to early human settlements by the abundance of rodents, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship that eventually resulted in domestication.
I have to say I am always amazed when I see a cat put up with stuff like this. It is truly amazing and says a lot about either the great relationship between human and cat or the absolute chillness of the cat.
Arguably the world’s most famous cat photographer, the late Walter Chandoha, dedicated decades of his life to capturing kitties in all their glory and published over 30 books, perhaps most notably an archive of his work spanning 1942-2018.
“I relished the challenge of making photographs of cats and quickly saw the potential of attempting to capture their naturally expressive personalities,” he wrote in the book’s foreword. “The photographic possibilities and challenges seemed endless.”
Of course, with the advent of the internet and social media, cats truly found their stage. In 2015, 15% of all web traffic consisted of cats and cat-related content. Over 2 million pieces of feline footage were posted on YouTube in 2014, which accounted for more than 26 billion views. By 2022, the number of cat videos on the site had reached tens of millions.
The @cats_of_instagram account boasts 13M followers and features over 18,000 posts of cats doing their thing, whether they’re being adorable, derpy, or just plain crazy. The hashtag #catsofinstagram appears on a whopping 178 million posts and is a treasure trove of adorable kitty content.
So, who is the world’s most photogenic catto? According to reliable sources, that title goes to Smoothie, a petite British longhair owned by Dutch citizen Arvid Van Boekel. At the time of writing, Smoothie had 2.3 million fans on Instagram, and she is celebrated for her golden fur (she’s been dubbed the Queen of Fluff) and striking emerald-green eyes. Smoothie’s not the only cat in the spotlight though.
Celebrity pets like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise fans can’t get enough of. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
I am betting that little paw pokes out every now and then.
This is torture for me. I need more cats now, but in the shape of little kittens.
Ack! Another cute overdose! Damn, I hate when I get sentimental like this.
he drank it all and is now coming for you