From their little toe beans to their derpiest bleps, the internet can’t get enough of cats and their antics, no matter what they’re doing. Without them, we wouldn’t have cat memes, and that’s no kind of world to live in.

One Instagram account, @SillyCarSyndrome, is dedicated to sharing pics of cats being, well, silly. With 228K followers, the account isn’t one to be ignored, even if you’re more of a doggo person. Here’s a collection of some of our favorite posts.  

More info: Instagram

#1

Fluffy cat sitting humorously on a post, resembling a dandelion.

sillycarsyndrome Report

    #2

    A silly cat balancing on top of a door, showcasing funny behavior in an unusual position near the ceiling.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #3

    Two silly cats playfully tumble on a wooden floor, one looking surprised.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw a recreation of those very faces last night when my two little ones got into it.

    According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.

    Genetic studies indicate that all domestic cats descend from the Middle Eastern wildcat, Felis sylvestris lybica. These wildcats were attracted to early human settlements by the abundance of rodents, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship that eventually resulted in domestication.
    #4

    Grumpy cat with black and white fur lounging under a blanket, giving a funny and silly expression.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #5

    Silly cat sitting in a funny position on a wooden floor, with its back facing the camera.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #6

    A black and white cat stretched out on the floor under a shelf, with books stacked on top of it. Funny silly cat pose.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to say I am always amazed when I see a cat put up with stuff like this. It is truly amazing and says a lot about either the great relationship between human and cat or the absolute chillness of the cat.

    Arguably the world’s most famous cat photographer, the late Walter Chandoha, dedicated decades of his life to capturing kitties in all their glory and published over 30 books, perhaps most notably an archive of his work spanning 1942-2018.

    “I relished the challenge of mak­ing photographs of cats and quickly saw the potential of attempting to capture their naturally expressive personalities,” he wrote in the book’s foreword. “The photo­graphic possibilities and challenges seemed endless.”
    #7

    Silly cat hiding under a plastic stool with paws peeking out, looking humorous.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #8

    Funny cat tangled on a door handle, half inside and half outside, with a surprised expression.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    renatta avatar
    Nosirrow
    Nosirrow
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat couldn't cope with two strange men in her flat changing windows. They said windows should be open like that and kitty, out of frustration, stuck her arm in in. She was super angry.

    #9

    A wet cat with wide eyes and an open mouth, looking funny and silly in a bathroom setting.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    Of course, with the advent of the internet and social media, cats truly found their stage. In 2015, 15% of all web traffic consisted of cats and cat-related content. Over 2 million pieces of feline footage were posted on YouTube in 2014, which accounted for more than 26 billion views. By 2022, the number of cat videos on the site had reached tens of millions.

    The @cats_of_instagram account boasts 13M followers and features over 18,000 posts of cats doing their thing, whether they’re being adorable, derpy, or just plain crazy. The hashtag #catsofinstagram appears on a whopping 178 million posts and is a treasure trove of adorable kitty content.
    #10

    Cat curled up in a toilet bowl, capturing a funny and silly moment.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #11

    Gray kitten with a silly expression on a white mat, surrounded by a red and blue background.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #12

    A person holds a tiny black kitten with paws raised, capturing its funny and silly expression.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    So, who is the world’s most photogenic catto? According to reliable sources, that title goes to Smoothie, a petite British longhair owned by Dutch citizen Arvid Van Boekel. At the time of writing, Smoothie had 2.3 million fans on Instagram, and she is celebrated for her golden fur (she’s been dubbed the Queen of Fluff) and striking emerald-green eyes. Smoothie’s not the only cat in the spotlight though. 

    Celebrity pets like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise fans can’t get enough of. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
    #13

    Cat tucked under a blanket on a desk between computer screens, amusing office scene.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #14

    A hairless cat with wide eyes and wrinkled skin, standing inside a wooden box, creating a funny and silly pose.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #15

    Funny silly cat sitting upright on a small decorative couch, looking amused.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    Have you got a cat who alternates between not putting a paw wrong and displaying maximum levels of derpiness? If yes, you might have yourself a feline celebrity waiting in the wings. Or at least a spot on a silly cats account, that is.

    Which absurd catto pic in this list is your favorite? If you can’t choose, upvote as many as you like and don’t forget to leave a comment on the ones you laughed hardest at.
    #16

    Tiny kitten in a pink sweater resting in hands, capturing a funny and silly cat moment.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #17

    Cute, funny kitten with a grumpy face standing on a blue blanket.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #18

    A fluffy white cat sitting awkwardly on the floor with a silly expression, illustrating funny silly cats.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #19

    Cute kitten playing on a soft blanket, displaying funny antics typical of silly cats.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is torture for me. I need more cats now, but in the shape of little kittens.

    #20

    Funny cat stuck in a Pringles can, looking silly and playful on a wooden floor.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #21

    Black cat standing on soda bottles in a store aisle, showcasing a funny and silly cat moment.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #22

    Cute cat wearing a knitted carrot hat, showcasing funny and silly expressions.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #23

    Cute kitten sleeping on a patterned blanket, showcasing a funny and relaxed pose.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #24

    Funny cat wearing a striped tie, sitting under a table.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #25

    Cat in glasses and tie looking at a laptop, embodying a humorous and silly business cat theme.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #26

    Tiny kitten peeks out of a shirt pocket, creating a funny-silly cats moment.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ack! Another cute overdose! Damn, I hate when I get sentimental like this.

    #27

    Fluffy cat sprawled belly up on a black sofa with toys, showcasing a funny and silly pose.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #28

    Cute cat sitting in a red shopping basket at a grocery store, looking funny and silly.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #29

    Silly cat with a surprised expression crouching on a reflective surface indoors.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #30

    A tiny kitten sleeping in the palm of a hand, showcasing funny, silly cat antics in a cozy home setting.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #31

    Orange cat playfully stuck in a soda box, showcasing funny, silly cat pics.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #32

    Cute kitten in pink bunny costume, embodying funny silly cat vibes.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #33

    Funny cat standing in a small yellow bowl of milk with a splash on its head.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #34

    Cute kitten sitting in a bowl of milk, showcasing funny silly cat moments.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

    #35

    A wet cat with wide eyes standing in a sink, showcasing a funny and silly expression.

    sillycarsyndrome Report

