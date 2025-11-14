ADVERTISEMENT

If you take a moment to think back on the many different memes of the past, it’s very quickly apparent how swiftly things have changed. There are few better ways to explore this than actually looking at some memes.

So we’ve gathered posts from the “Not A Millennial” Instagram page, dedicated to sharing funny and relatable memes for any and all who need something amusing on a gloomy day. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Funny meme showing a cardboard cutout used to stop dog from getting into trash, perfect for scrolling laughs and memes.

Does that really work? Or did you just want to have an excuse to make a life-size cardboard cut out of yourself

    #2

    Text meme about dogs with multiple nicknames, shared as part of funny memes to scroll instead of doing anything else.

    #3

    Tweet by John Mayer suggesting people on hold with customer service should talk to each other, a funny meme to scroll through.

    Once upon a time, say, a decade ago, memes were simple creatures. You took a picture of a cat, slapped some Impact font on it with white text and black borders, and boom, you were a meme lord. Flash forward to today, and meme culture has evolved into something so complex and layered that explaining a single meme to your parents requires a PowerPoint presentation, three reference links, and possibly a cultural anthropology degree.

    The transformation of meme creation over the past decade reflects broader changes in internet culture, technology, and how quickly we all collectively lose our minds online. In the early 2010s, memes had staying power. Grumpy Cat reigned for years. Success Kid was a reliable investment. You could walk away from the internet for a week and still understand the memes when you returned, which now sounds as quaint as writing letters by candlelight.
    #4

    Tweet about parrots swearing with a funny meme, part of 38 funny memes to scroll instead of doing anything else.

    #5

    Screenshot of a funny meme about parents hiding a parking ticket, illustrating humor in everyday family situations.

    #6

    Tweet about waiting patiently at a green light, humorously shared as a funny meme to scroll and enjoy.

    Research from the MIT Media Lab shows that meme lifecycles have dramatically shortened, with the average meme lifespan dropping from several months to just days or even hours. This acceleration coincides with the rise of platforms like TikTok and Twitter, where content moves at speeds that make traditional social media look like it's running on dial-up.

    #7

    Funny meme text about understanding why the Grinch wanted to live alone with his dog as you get older.

    #8

    Tweet humorously misspelling receipt as idiopt, part of funny memes to scroll instead of doing anything else.

    #9

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously celebrating the advantages of being childless, featured in funny memes collection.

    A meme can now be born, peak, become overused, and die ironically all before you finish your morning coffee. By the time you see your aunt sharing a meme on Facebook, it's already been cremated and scattered across the internet's collective memory.
    #10

    Funny meme about cooking and intimacy, illustrating humor commonly found in memes to scroll instead of doing anything else.

    If they follow orders and do useful tasks, they are welcome.

    #11

    Funny meme text about finding someone obsessed with you, likely a dog, humorously highlighting scroll-worthy content of funny memes.

    #12

    Cartoon of a caterpillar and butterfly at a table, with speech bubbles saying you’ve changed, illustrating funny memes to scroll.

    The tools for meme creation have also democratized significantly. A decade ago, you needed at least basic image editing skills and access to a computer. Now, countless mobile apps and online tools let anyone create memes in seconds, which is both wonderful for creativity and terrible for quality control. The barrier to entry is so low that we're essentially swimming in an ocean of content where maybe five percent is actually funny and the rest is people trying really hard to make "fetch" happen.

    #13

    Text meme saying can we normalise being quiet in the morning, part of funny memes to scroll collection.

    #14

    Funny meme about US debt and credit scores, perfect for scrolling through 38 funny memes instead of doing anything else.

    #15

    Funny meme text about girls "running errands" but actually sniffing candles at TJ Maxx, perfect for scrolling memes.

    According to research on trends in contemporary memes, the formats themselves have become increasingly meta and self-referential. We've moved from straightforward joke formats to memes about memes, ironic memes, post-ironic memes, and whatever comes after post-ironic that requires a philosophy degree to understand. The "brain expansion" meme format itself perfectly illustrates this evolution, showing progressively more enlightened takes on the same concept until you reach a level of irony so dense it collapses into a humor black hole.

    #16

    Text meme humor about birds singing in the morning because they don't have to work, funny memes to scroll.

    #17

    Social media meme about anxiety from everyday situations, featured in funny memes to scroll online.

    #18

    Screenshot of a funny meme about Instagram posts and stories, perfect for scrolling through funny memes online.

    Studies from the Pew Research Center indicate that meme consumption has shifted from being a niche internet subculture to mainstream communication, with over 55 percent of internet users aged 13 to 35 sharing memes regularly. Your grandmother probably sends minion memes in the family group chat, which means memes have officially crossed from counterculture into the establishment, much like how rock and roll eventually became elevator music.

    #19

    Funny meme text about preferring casual breakfast and compliments over nice dinners, perfect for scrolling through memes.

    #20

    Tweet by Brave about witnessing history textbook content in real life, featured in funny memes to scroll for laughs.

    #21

    Tweet from Big Choctaw humorously giving a shoutout to people who google restaurant menus, a funny meme to scroll.

    The rise of video memes represents perhaps the biggest shift in the landscape. Static image macros have been largely overtaken by TikToks, short video clips, and GIFs that require sound to understand. This evolution means you can no longer discreetly enjoy memes during boring meetings, because watching a video with sound tends to give away that you're not actually paying attention to the quarterly earnings report.

    #22

    Worn red armchair missing legs sitting on sidewalk next to parked car in funny memes for scrolling.

    #23

    Screenshot of a funny meme about aging, featuring a humorous tweet about going from fun to talking about kitchen appliances.

    #24

    Screenshot of a funny meme about paid time off, illustrating humor in memes to scroll instead of doing anything else.

    Meme communities have also fragmented into increasingly specialized niches. There are now memes specifically for graduate students, surgeons, people who play obscure indie games, and probably accountants who own ferrets. The Journal of Visual Culture notes that these micro-communities create memes so specific that they're essentially inside jokes for thousands of strangers who've never met, which is either beautiful or deeply weird depending on your perspective.
    #25

    Text meme about skipping the fun stage of life and feeling like an 80 year old woman, related to funny memes.

    #26

    Tweet showing a funny meme about a niece saying boys only fart and lie, perfect for scrolling funny memes online.

    #27

    Text meme saying leaving Earth a negative Yelp review for being ghetto and dirty, part of funny memes to scroll.

    Perhaps most significantly, memes have evolved from simple entertainment into genuine tools for political commentary, social movements, and cultural critique. They've become a language unto themselves, a way of communicating complex ideas through shared cultural references and visual shorthand. When protestors around the world use meme formats to spread their messages, or when major news outlets try desperately to explain political situations through meme formats, we've clearly entered a new era.
    #28

    Funny meme about low credit score and identity protection humor shared on social media for scrolling entertainment.

    #29

    Text meme about the disturbing thought of waking up at 4am intentionally to exercise, funny memes to scroll.

    #30

    Man throwing a small bucket of water at a large fire, illustrating funny memes about credit card minimum payments.

    The future of memes likely involves even more AI-generated content, augmented reality integration, and formats we can't even imagine yet, which honestly sounds exhausting. But if the past decade has taught us anything, it's that internet culture will continue evolving at breakneck speed while we all try to keep up and pretend we understand what the kids are doing.
    #31

    Funny meme text about the difference between mirror self and camera self, highlighting relatable humor for meme scrollers.

    #32

    Brown dog lying in water with a tired expression, a relatable moment included in funny memes to scroll online.

    #33

    A humorous meme about Apple Photos showing a picture that includes a person who caused trauma, part of funny memes to scroll.

    #34

    Funny meme about a 4-year-old planning to workout, meditate, and eat healthy to control emotions.

    #35

    Text meme about getting old, showing a humorous message about answering an 11pm text at 6am, part of funny memes.

    #36

    Kermit meme reading a book about slapping someone through the internet, funny meme to scroll instead of doing anything else

    #37

    Funny memes showing a fluffy dog before grooming and the same dog shaved looking like a squirrel.

    😂😂, poor pup really does look like a squirrel

    #38

    Text meme showing multiple missed calls to mom with humor, fitting funny memes to scroll for entertainment.

