If you take a moment to think back on the many different memes of the past, it’s very quickly apparent how swiftly things have changed. There are few better ways to explore this than actually looking at some memes.
So we’ve gathered posts from the “Not A Millennial” Instagram page, dedicated to sharing funny and relatable memes for any and all who need something amusing on a gloomy day. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
Once upon a time, say, a decade ago, memes were simple creatures. You took a picture of a cat, slapped some Impact font on it with white text and black borders, and boom, you were a meme lord. Flash forward to today, and meme culture has evolved into something so complex and layered that explaining a single meme to your parents requires a PowerPoint presentation, three reference links, and possibly a cultural anthropology degree.
The transformation of meme creation over the past decade reflects broader changes in internet culture, technology, and how quickly we all collectively lose our minds online. In the early 2010s, memes had staying power. Grumpy Cat reigned for years. Success Kid was a reliable investment. You could walk away from the internet for a week and still understand the memes when you returned, which now sounds as quaint as writing letters by candlelight.
Research from the MIT Media Lab shows that meme lifecycles have dramatically shortened, with the average meme lifespan dropping from several months to just days or even hours. This acceleration coincides with the rise of platforms like TikTok and Twitter, where content moves at speeds that make traditional social media look like it's running on dial-up.
A meme can now be born, peak, become overused, and die ironically all before you finish your morning coffee. By the time you see your aunt sharing a meme on Facebook, it's already been cremated and scattered across the internet's collective memory.
The tools for meme creation have also democratized significantly. A decade ago, you needed at least basic image editing skills and access to a computer. Now, countless mobile apps and online tools let anyone create memes in seconds, which is both wonderful for creativity and terrible for quality control. The barrier to entry is so low that we're essentially swimming in an ocean of content where maybe five percent is actually funny and the rest is people trying really hard to make "fetch" happen.
According to research on trends in contemporary memes, the formats themselves have become increasingly meta and self-referential. We've moved from straightforward joke formats to memes about memes, ironic memes, post-ironic memes, and whatever comes after post-ironic that requires a philosophy degree to understand. The "brain expansion" meme format itself perfectly illustrates this evolution, showing progressively more enlightened takes on the same concept until you reach a level of irony so dense it collapses into a humor black hole.
Studies from the Pew Research Center indicate that meme consumption has shifted from being a niche internet subculture to mainstream communication, with over 55 percent of internet users aged 13 to 35 sharing memes regularly. Your grandmother probably sends minion memes in the family group chat, which means memes have officially crossed from counterculture into the establishment, much like how rock and roll eventually became elevator music.
The rise of video memes represents perhaps the biggest shift in the landscape. Static image macros have been largely overtaken by TikToks, short video clips, and GIFs that require sound to understand. This evolution means you can no longer discreetly enjoy memes during boring meetings, because watching a video with sound tends to give away that you're not actually paying attention to the quarterly earnings report.
Meme communities have also fragmented into increasingly specialized niches. There are now memes specifically for graduate students, surgeons, people who play obscure indie games, and probably accountants who own ferrets. The Journal of Visual Culture notes that these micro-communities create memes so specific that they're essentially inside jokes for thousands of strangers who've never met, which is either beautiful or deeply weird depending on your perspective.
Perhaps most significantly, memes have evolved from simple entertainment into genuine tools for political commentary, social movements, and cultural critique. They've become a language unto themselves, a way of communicating complex ideas through shared cultural references and visual shorthand. When protestors around the world use meme formats to spread their messages, or when major news outlets try desperately to explain political situations through meme formats, we've clearly entered a new era.
The future of memes likely involves even more AI-generated content, augmented reality integration, and formats we can't even imagine yet, which honestly sounds exhausting. But if the past decade has taught us anything, it's that internet culture will continue evolving at breakneck speed while we all try to keep up and pretend we understand what the kids are doing.