You may have heard of the new website "Inspiro Bot", which generates random quotes. I've compiled the top 27 funniest ones and wanted to share them with you. If you're interested in generating your own quotes, visit the website.

Note: This is my first actual post, not just a comment, challenge, or question.

More info: inspirobot.me

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

So 100 percent?

Report

9points
Henry Russell
POST
#2

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

You heard the man, get possessed.

Report

8points
Henry Russell
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

* starts speaking Latin.. *

0
0points
reply
#3

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Good job cows!

Report

8points
Henry Russell
POST
#4

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

I feel offended...

Report

8points
Henry Russell
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And I grab every opportunity of doing it..

0
0points
reply
#5

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

The bottom is our life goal!

Report

7points
Henry Russell
POST
#6

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

So disappointing.

Report

7points
Henry Russell
POST
#7

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

CAKE!

Report

7points
Henry Russell
POST
#8

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

I don't need to expect, I live in America.

Report

6points
Henry Russell
POST
#9

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

It's true though.

Report

6points
Henry Russell
POST
#10

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Is this saying that you never grow up to what you want?

Report

6points
Henry Russell
POST
#11

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

SOMEONE GRAB THE APPLES!

Report

5points
Henry Russell
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

* loads gun * Sorry Doc! The quote says you gotta go..

0
0points
reply
#12

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Is this encouraging me to be mean?

Report

4points
Henry Russell
POST
#13

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

LEAN ON ME (if "me" is the large intestines).

Report

4points
Henry Russell
POST
#14

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

This is nice life advice from InspiroBot.

Report

4points
Henry Russell
POST
#15

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Let's just give mention to the cat in a tie.

Report

4points
Henry Russell
POST
#16

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Hey, it's true, but mean.

Report

3points
Henry Russell
POST
trollingergirl
trollingergirl
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That sounds more like a chinese fortune cookie than AI....

0
0points
reply
#17

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

its official, art is deadly!

Report

2points
Henry Russell
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

A leaf is much more than a doctor okay...

Report

2points
Henry Russell
POST
#19

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Hey, grandma, you look quite sexy...

Report

1point
Henry Russell
POST
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only if you're into necrophilia. Ew

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

It's the Mona Lisa zombies AHHHHH (it says in art exhibitions begins the apocalypse).

Report

1point
Henry Russell
POST
#21

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Great medical advice!

Report

1point
Henry Russell
POST
#22

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

WATCH OUT BORED PANDA USERS (ignore the white gray stuff).

Report

1point
Henry Russell
POST
#23

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Especially if the murder involves cannibalism...

Report

1point
Henry Russell
POST
#24

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Sorry cancers!

Report

1point
Henry Russell
POST
#25

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

I don't know what to say about this one.

Report

1point
Henry Russell
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

You heard the man, time to debate nudity.

Report

1point
Henry Russell
POST
#27

I Made 30 Funny Quotes Using A Quote Generator

Uh, what?

Report

1point
Henry Russell
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!