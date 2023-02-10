I Used An Bot That Is Supposed To Create Inspiring Images, But The Results Are Funny Instead (27 Pics)
You may have heard of the new website "Inspiro Bot", which generates random quotes. I've compiled the top 27 funniest ones and wanted to share them with you. If you're interested in generating your own quotes, visit the website.
Note: This is my first actual post, not just a comment, challenge, or question.
More info: inspirobot.me
So 100 percent?
You heard the man, get possessed.
Good job cows!
I feel offended...
The bottom is our life goal!
So disappointing.
CAKE!
I don't need to expect, I live in America.
It's true though.
Is this saying that you never grow up to what you want?
SOMEONE GRAB THE APPLES!
Is this encouraging me to be mean?
LEAN ON ME (if "me" is the large intestines).
This is nice life advice from InspiroBot.
Let's just give mention to the cat in a tie.
Hey, it's true, but mean.
That sounds more like a chinese fortune cookie than AI....
its official, art is deadly!
A leaf is much more than a doctor okay...
Hey, grandma, you look quite sexy...
It's the Mona Lisa zombies AHHHHH (it says in art exhibitions begins the apocalypse).
Great medical advice!
WATCH OUT BORED PANDA USERS (ignore the white gray stuff).
Especially if the murder involves cannibalism...
Sorry cancers!
I don't know what to say about this one.
You heard the man, time to debate nudity.
Uh, what?
Ah yes. It's the "POTATO" brand of humor favored by younger people. String random words together like Mad Libs, and call it hilarity. Some of these are accidentally funny, the rest are just inane and absurd. Good start, but try to curate the ones you choose a little better in the future. Random words does not always equal funny.
A few quotes I got are “Satire is the nicest kind of reproductive ability”, “Girlfriends can become pop songs” and “Hell begins and ends with our madness”
