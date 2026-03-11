ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has changed a lot since its launch in 1983, and if you’ve spent enough time online, it might feel like you’ve already seen everything there is to see.

However, some users still approach it from a refreshingly different — and, most importantly, honest — perspective. And more often than not, they tend to be older people. Perhaps that’s because they didn’t spend their formative years in front of a screen and still retain a slightly more straightforward way of interacting with the digital world.

The Instagram account Old People Web collects the unintentionally funny and oddly wholesome traces they leave behind, and oh my, the innocence!

More info: Instagram