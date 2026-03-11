ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has changed a lot since its launch in 1983, and if you’ve spent enough time online, it might feel like you’ve already seen everything there is to see.

However, some users still approach it from a refreshingly different — and, most importantly, honest — perspective. And more often than not, they tend to be older people. Perhaps that’s because they didn’t spend their formative years in front of a screen and still retain a slightly more straightforward way of interacting with the digital world.

The Instagram account Old People Web collects the unintentionally funny and oddly wholesome traces they leave behind, and oh my, the innocence!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Older man wearing oversized Walt Disney teapot costume, a funny example of older people failing online humor.

oldpeopleweb Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Older man sharing a blurry selfie online, illustrating older people failing at being on the internet with humor.

    oldpeopleweb , x.com Report

    9points
    POST

    There’s a good chance we’ll continue seeing content like this because our moms, dads, and grandparents might be a little “too online.”

    A recent survey looked at how older Americans are using technology, and it turns out their current habits may not be so different from those of their younger relatives.

    The researchers polled 2,000 people aged 50 and over, and found that, on average, they spend 22 hours per week in front of some type of screen.
    #3

    Older man using a distorted selfie filter while selling Legos online, showcasing older people failing at being on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Facebook profile of older person with baby photo, showcasing funny internet fail from older people.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Outback Steakhouse review showing older person failing at internet use with humorous mix-up about an order and review deletion.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The respondents also spend time daily talking or videochatting on the phone, scrolling through social media, and reading on an e-reader or tablet.

    Despite their habits, many have heard that screen time is harmful — from being “addictive” (39%) to “rotting the brain” (23%).

    And that concern ties to a broader reality: more than three-quarters (78%) of older adults worry about cognitive aging, and nearly all (96%) say it’s important for them to maintain their cognitive abilities and memory as they continue to age.
    #6

    Older person making a funny face while selling a 1983 Canadian silver dollar online, a classic internet fail moment.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Older person’s humorous internet fail with an Apple store review saying unsubscribe me for comedy gold.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Social media conversation showing older people struggling with internet communication, creating funny moments.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    5points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But are you still there?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #9

    Social media profile of Christian Moms Against Mustangs humorously failing at being on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the study also found that most older adults believe there are benefits to screen time, as well.

    More than half say screen time has helped them feel more connected (58%) and up-to-date (54%), while others noted it makes them feel more educated (39%) or even improves their mood (36%).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nearly three-fourths (73%) of adults 50 and older believe it’s important to actively engage with new technology. In fact, 54% believe actively engaging with new technology has improved their memory.
    #10

    Crocheted pieces with yarn, accompanied by a humorous internet comment exchange showing older people failing but providing comedy gold.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Social media post showing humor as older people failed at being on the internet with a privacy mix-up comment.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Older people fail at being on the internet with a humorous post about vehicle damage by young criminal men.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is surprisingly excited about this.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #13

    Facebook post by an older person warning about groups making fun of older people, showing internet fail humor.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they don't want peopel seeing their stuff dont make it public, or dont have an account. It's like being a flasher and blaming the victims for looking.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To help older people navigate these conflicting feelings, another team of researchers sifted through 57 studies, involving more than 400,000 older adults from around the globe, looking at the effects of tech on the brain. 

    Researchers found that regular use of digital devices and the internet was associated with a 42% lower risk of cognitive impairment compared to those who used tech less frequently.

    “For the first generation that was exposed to digital tools, their use is associated with better cognitive functioning,” Dr. Jared Benge, a clinical neuropsychologist in UT Health Austin’s Comprehensive Memory Center, told the Guardian.

    “This is a more hopeful message than one might expect given concerns about brain rot, brain drain, and digital dementia,” he continued.
    #14

    Text message screenshot with humorous fail involving camping shrimps and a funny advice about social media use by older people.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Older man with cowboy hat in a bar holding a whipped cream dessert, humorously failing at being on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Older person humorously struggles with online post about giving away a couch, showcasing internet fail and comedy gold.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Older woman’s humorous social media profile warning about creepy friend requests and protecting her daughter online.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is 'hello plain looking person' better? Or does she still sic attack daughter on you?

    1
    1point
    reply

    “Our findings are not a blanket endorsement of mindless scrolling,” Benge added in another interview. “They are instead a hint that the generation that gave us the internet has found ways to get some net positive benefits from these tools to the brain.”

    This idea supports the “cognitive reserve theory,” which suggests that engaging with technology can actually provide cognitive benefits.

    #18

    Older person humorously fails at online selling with lamp obscuring face in cluttered living room setting.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Older man with glasses on social media post admitting confusion, a humorous example of older people failing at being on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Text showing a humorous fail by older people on the internet thanking for birthday wishes with a psoriasis treatment typo.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Older person wearing a large bowl on their head, humorously failing at being on the internet with comedy gold review.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST

    However, it’s worth noting that the study focused on the first generation to engage with digital tools, and it doesn’t fully address how future generations — who have grown up with technology — will be affected.

    So while we shouldn’t necessarily shoo our aunts and uncles away from the computer just because they occasionally leave cringey comments under our photos, we don’t fully understand how Gen Z and younger digital natives will turn out.

    For more Old People Web, fire up our earlier publication 35 Times Older People Failed At “Surfing The Net” But Provided Some Comedy Gold.
    #22

    Older person humorously hiding behind snow-covered tree in a failed online firewood sale listing.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Man presenting in front of a screen with a close-up comment, illustrating older people failing at being on the internet humorously.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Older man posing indoors wearing white pants with black stripes, humorously linked to older people failing on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Older man wearing round glasses, taking a selfie while sitting on a brown armchair, showing online listing for spectacles.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Older person struggling with text on social media, displaying funny internet fail and comedy gold from older people.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call 911 she's having a stroke!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #27

    Funny reviews showing older people failing at being on the internet but providing some comedy gold with their comments.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Older man failing at being on the internet, taking a mirror selfie with a cigarette in his mouth while listing mirrors for sale.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Older woman with dog photo-bombed by elephant in humorous internet fail post on social media group about elephants.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Older person wearing a trench coat, hat, sunglasses, and bandana, illustrating older people failing at being on the internet humor.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Older person sharing a humorous post with multiple PDF extensions showing internet fail moments and comedy gold.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Older person’s funny social media post asking for help clearing their house from a spirit, showcasing internet fail humor.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to yeet this ghost!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #33

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an older person excitedly claiming to catch someone trespassing on their cameras.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Older people fail at internet comment with funny mix-up calling wrong website cute mature woman post.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Funny older person complaining about too many chihuahua pictures on Facebook, showing internet fail humor.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Older man before and after wearing a short shaggy wig with bangs, showcasing funny older people internet fails.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Funny social media fail showing older people's confusion between a news post and a personal anniversary message.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Older person commenting humorously on being alone with thoughts in a funny internet fail post about older people online.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Older person accidentally takes selfie instead of photo of mid century dining set for online sale fail comedy gold

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Older person humorously recalling watching a classic 1976 movie while sharing a nostalgic memory online.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Facebook screenshot showing humorous older person failing at internet etiquette with a long rant about TV programming.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Funny online review by an older person showing times older people failed at being on the internet with humor.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Social media post showing older person struggling with online communication, a humorous example of internet fails.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Older person’s humorous social media bio about blocking Johnny Depp fake accounts, showcasing internet fails comedy gold.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Older person humorously asks to borrow a cap and gown to wear at granddaughter’s high school graduation, internet fail.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Text message exchange showing a 76-year-old confused by digital menus, highlighting older people failing at being on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Funny online review where older person humorously fails at internet communication while ordering hotdog and observing Gen Z teens.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Older person humorously fails at internet interaction with a funny social media friend request message.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Older person asks how to delete someone on Facebook, showcasing a funny fail of being on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Social media post showing older people failing at being on the internet with a humorous confession about skipping church.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you're driving in your Chevy and feel something heavy....

    1
    1point
    reply
    #51

    Online chat showing an older person failing at internet communication with confusing marketplace messages.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sean I think you have memory problems.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #52

    Older man with sunglasses and long hair posing shirtless on the porch, a funny example of older people failing online.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Older man sharing cremains online, a comedic example of older people failing at being on the internet with unintended humor.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Text message thread showing a humorous older person failing at internet use with a broken heart emoji and red lips image.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Older person with sunflower filter says I love God, family, president, country, and has high blood pressure on social media fail.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    A tube of Gleem toothpaste with a note about its production ending, highlighting older people failing on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Older person mistakenly using Facebook, sending confusing friend request with humorous message about being Mormon.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Older person listing free standing hanging fern holders online, humorously failing at internet selling.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Text message exchange where older person sends a selfie instead of a car photo, highlighting older people failing at internet use humorously.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Tweet from older person humorously failing at internet use with a mix-up involving JoAnn's Fabrics and outburst.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Older person failing at internet by listing glasses as a hat for sale for $2, providing comedy gold.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Older person humorously fails at internet photo by holding a frame misaligned with their body and face indoors.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Older person humorously lying inside a stainless steel pig hog roaster in a failed internet listing attempt.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Two eggs and their yolks shown side by side, illustrating a humorous analogy shared by older people failing on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Conversation showing older person struggling with online communication about buying a dish rack for ten dollars.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Screenshot of social media comments showing a humorous internet fail involving misunderstanding of foodborne illness terms by older people.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's going to need to repeat those last 3 sentences/mantra multiple times if she didn't use the wrong word.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #67

    Older man lying on a couch beside an empty red toolbox, a humorous fail in older people using the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Older person wearing a pink yarn wig and glasses taking a selfie, showcasing a funny internet fail moment.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Older person with red lighting effect on face, showing a humorous fail related to being on the internet.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Screenshot of an older person’s funny internet fail about hacking and advice on cataract insurance.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an older person humorously failing at internet communication.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Older people failing at being on the internet with humorous social media post about unwanted propositions.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Older people humorously fail at social media spelling with repeated attempts to correctly write John Travolta’s name.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Facebook confusion on iPad posts by older people failing at being on the internet with comedic attempts to restore access

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Older person recording a selfie video at home showing a funny internet fail moment in a casual setting.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Older people struggling with internet groups, overwhelmed by messages and unable to leave, showing funny internet fails.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    3points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's no way out! Ahhhhhhhhh!!!!!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #77

    Text message screenshot showing a humorous fail from older people on the internet mentioning dementia and Home Depot.

    oldpeopleweb Report

    2points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To get supplies to wall him in?!

    1
    1point
    reply

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!