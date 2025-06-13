ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, we’ve become accustomed to seeing flawless pictures that are edited to perfection, not one blemish or hair out of place. So it can be refreshing to see people having fun with photo editing, thinking out of the box, and experimenting with various image manipulation techniques. This is exactly what the people in the list have done with strangers’ photo editing requests—they let loose and had some fun, which resulted in some of the most hilarious edits ever. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that tickled your funny bone the most!

#1

Can Someone Add A Leg For My Bestie? She Kicked It Up And Well It Got Amputated

Two women at a music festival with creative photoshopped edits showing humorous additions and changes in each image.

Aga Dicuk Report

    #2

    I Am House Sitting With Strict Instructions On Lawn Care LOL Could Someone Please Add Something That Would Freak Them Out While Away

    Diane Olsen Report

    #3

    Can You Make The Zebra Look Real And Change The Background To Look More Realistic

    Photoshopped images of a woman on a zebra with humorous edits blending real and edited photos.

    Janet Reddacliff Report

    As we can clearly see from these photos, photo editing is a great way to express one’s creativity. It allows people to transform seemingly ordinary photos into something special (and funny!) by manipulating their colors, lighting, compositions, and other various elements. 

    “Using tools like Photoshop can enhance skills and creativity when creating images,” agrees Sandra, a digital artist and educator from SandraD Imagery.

    #4

    I Always Wanted To Do Something Creative Or Funny With This Photo Just Never Knew What

    Hilarious photoshopped images of a woman seemingly stuck or captured, edited with funny creative effects by strangers.

    Jacqueline Waters Report

    #5

    I Need More Creativity On This One , Maybe Some Eagle On My Shoulder?

    Man posing in mountains with hilarious Photoshop edits including a person touching him and flying on a giant eagle.

    Gabriel Gabaidze Report

    #6

    Can You Make Him Catch The Water Please

    Man posing by Merlion statue photoshopped humorously in creative stranger photo edits and funny photo manipulations.

    Linus Gordon Report

    Photoshop is a powerful tool that allows us to manipulate images in a variety of ways. It can be used to edit photos, create digital art, and enhance images,” she adds.

    “For example, a person who enjoys digital art may use Photoshop to create a surreal landscape or composite images that blends different elements together. They may use layers, brushes, and filters to create a unique and visually appealing image that tells a story or evokes a certain mood.”
    #7

    He’s Got A Great Sense Of Humor! Anything Goes

    Man with long beard drinking from a can in humorous photoshopped images showing creative stranger edits.

    Jared Borkovec Report

    #8

    Can Someone Photoshop My Wife Out?

    Baby photoshopped in funny scenes, showcasing creative and hilarious photo edits by strangers on the internet.

    Brady Berg Report

    #9

    I’m House Sitting For My Supervisor. Can You Put Thousands Of Cicadas In Her Pool

    Above ground pool before and after photoshopped with man floating on a tube and a car submerged in pool water.

    Kady Ball Report

    There’s no doubt that photo editors hone their skills and put a lot of creativity while manipulating images. However, Brian Matiash, Lightroom software quality engineer at Adobe and photo editing educator, notes that it’s easy to get trapped in the routine of the same editing techniques, which can cause the creativity to stagnate.

    Luckily, he has a solution to this. “By actively seeking new and alternative editing techniques, we can break free from the limitations of conventional approaches and discover fresh perspectives.”
    #10

    Editors Can Someone Remove My Tattoos? I Wanna Show My Mom

    Man with face tattoos and thick beard shown before and after hilarious beard photoshopped to cover his entire face, creative edits.

    Chad Noah Report

    #11

    Guys I'm Scared Of Water, So Please Edit This Photo Of Mine And Put It In A River/Ocean

    Photoshop fails showing a man in a kayak on grass, in a pool, a puddle, and a sink, humorously edited by strangers.

    Uzzi Mtumbi Report

    #12

    Can Someone Please Edit This Picture To Make My Niece Do All Kinds Of Different/ Funny Things

    Person falling into water, mid-air skateboarding, and photoshopped onto a horse, showcasing hilarious photo edits by strangers.

    Jakki Grace Ellings Report

    “Experimenting with different tools, filters, and adjustment settings allows us to create unique visual narratives. By deviating from the norm, we can expand our imagination and add a personal touch to our work,” he suggested.

    “Whether trying unconventional color grading, experimenting with new filters, or pushing the boundaries of tone, alternative editing techniques open up avenues for self-expression and creative exploration.”
    #13

    My Family Know I Have No Tattoos However I'm Currently On Holiday Abroad. Would You Be Kind Enough To Give Me A Full Arm Tattoo Sleeve

    Man humorously shows photoshopped rainbow tattoo and real full sleeve tattoos in a series of funny photoshopped images.

    Michael Dalaimo Report

    #14

    Someone Put Me In An Oyster Like Venus, I Wanna Be A Lil Pearl

    Various hilarious photoshopped images of a woman in creative and humorous edited scenarios by strangers.

    Maddy Bollinger-Franklin Report

    #15

    Picture With Nicholas Cage Turned Out Blurry. Any Help In Increasing The Clarity Would Be Appreciated

    Man taking selfies with edited photoshopped faces of a stranger in a public indoor setting, showing funny photoshop results.

    Brian King Report

    He encourages photo editors to try new image manipulation techniques like composite imaging, double exposure, and even abstract manipulations, which can broaden their horizons and help them find new sources of inspiration, hidden talents, artistic preferences, and styles.

    “Remember that we can find the joy of photo editing in the final result AND the process itself. Engaging in playful experimentation brings a sense of excitement and curiosity to the editing workflow,” he said.
    #16

    Alright Guys Please Work Your Magic Photoshop The Guy Out Of The Picture

    Couple and dog on bench with funny photoshopped edits showing strangers hilariously altering their photo.

    Makenzie Ryder Report

    #17

    I Need This As My Profile Picture, With Just Me And My Burger

    Woman eating sandwich in original photo, humorous photoshop with man, and artistic Photoshop edit inspired by Mona Lisa.

    Kianna Carpenter Report

    #18

    Make Something Funny

    Person humorously photoshopped into funny scenes, showcasing creative edits in strangers' photoshopped pictures.

    Adriana Mocanu Report

    He also proposes that having fun with photo editing can combat creative blocks and avoid burnout. “When photographers feel stuck or uninspired, stepping away from the usual routine and trying something new can reignite their passion and enthusiasm. I've practiced this many times in my career, especially when I would experience creative fatigue. The process of experimentation not only refreshes the mind but also encourages a renewed sense of purpose and dedication to our craft.”
    #19

    Can Somebody Please Add An Apocalyptic Background And Some Zombies Please?

    Man holding a wooden bat photoshopped into group and street scenes for funny photoshop requests.

    Glenn Culpepper Report

    #20

    Can Someone Photoshop My Hand Out?

    Turtle held by hand on a skateboard, hilariously photoshopped with ninja accessories and a rat for a funny edit.

    Beth Lauren Graff Report

    #21

    Can Someone More Talented Than I Please Remove The Glass Of Wine And Maybe Make My Hand Look Not Weird

    Woman photoshopped holding a fish and an eggplant edited humorously by strangers on photoshopped photos.

    Megan Common Report

    Nowadays, we don’t even have to be professional photo editors or even skilled at photo manipulation tools to be able to express ourselves through photo editing, as thanks to smartphones and editing apps, user-friendly editing tools are readily available to us. Not to mention, popular apps like Instagram, Snapchat offer a myriad of editing options, making it super easy for their users to manipulate their photos.

    #22

    Please Fix This Picture

    Blurry photo transformed with funny Photoshop edits including cartoon sketch and realistic face swap in stranger photoshopping.

    Craig Van Niekerk Report

    #23

    My Pops Is Currently Hiking The Appalachian Trail. This Is A Photo Of Him In His Tent. I Would Love To Surprise Him

    Man with glasses and beard hilariously photoshopped into Mount Rushmore and animated movie scenes.

    Rebecca Willis Report

    #24

    Could You All Please Make My Daughter Into A Meme?

    Child's photo photoshopped with math equations and Westside Connection album cover in a funny stranger photoshop edit.

    Laurenn Irvine Report

    Interestingly, approximately 72% of internet users worldwide between the ages of 16 and 64 edit their photos before sharing them online. The main factor driving them to enhance their images is self-expression and creativity. By personalizing their photos, they feel like they can express their artistic vision. Readily available filters, effects, and other editing tools offer many opportunities for experimentation, allowing users to employ their creativity to make their own unique images.

    #25

    I Was Wondering If Anyone Could Please Take My Husband Out Of The Photo So That It Looks Like Little Man Is Floating There

    Funny photoshopped images of baby edited by strangers, showing creative and hilarious photo edits online.

    Joana Pasko Report

    #26

    I Work For A Conveyor Belt Company And I’m Off On Holiday Tomorrow, Please Could You Put Me Onto A Conveyor Belt Leading To An Exotic Location

    Man lounging on a chair in various humorous photoshopped settings, showcasing creative stranger photoshops.

    Freddie Pier Report

    #27

    Please Give Me My Confidence Back, Give Me Hair

    Man with sunglasses at the beach photoshopped with funny hair and cartoon arrow for hilarious photo edits

    David Dischler Report

    However, it’s important to note that photo editing also comes with certain downsides, with some affecting our self-image and mental health, like seeking self-validation and conforming to unhealthy beauty standards. Therefore, it’s crucial to be aware when this happens and try to limit the use of photo editing tools and filters, reduce exposure to social media, focus on self-acceptance, and seek support if necessary.

    #28

    Michi Likes To Sit Weird. Can Y’all Do Something Creative

    Funny photoshopped cat images showing creative edits of a cat in various humorous and unexpected scenarios.

    Jessi Revas Report

    #29

    Editors, Please Fix The Tower So It’s With Me

    Sequence of photos showing a person lying on grass with humorous photoshopped edits including a dog, a cow, and a rocket.

    Zair Ullah Khan Report

    #30

    Can Someone Please Edit The Background On This? We Were At The Beach

    Photoshop fail showing a woman being fed by a hand edited humorously into a religious scene with a glowing figure in clouds.

    Annalise Bender Report

    #31

    Can Someone Bring Myself And My Wife Closer?

    Couple posing for a photo with strangers hilariously photoshopped into the background, showcasing funny photoshop fails.

    Mathew Peddlesden Report

    #32

    Please, Can Someone Remove The Guy From The Photo? He's An Ex And I Still Need The Photo Of Myself

    Couple at night edited with humorous Photoshop of woman blended into roaring bear, showing creative stranger Photoshop skills.

    Kira Schwarz Report

    #33

    Can Someone Please Make This Photo Animated Like Im In A Game? Maybe Make It Like GTA?

    Woman posing in Photoshop edits with gaming and chess themes, showcasing creative photo manipulation and Photoshop humor.

    Aliexa Naylor Report

    #34

    Can Someone Photoshop A Shark Sneaking Up? It’d Be Awesome To Make It Look Real As Possible LOL

    A woman standing on a beach photoshopped with giant sharks and a shark in a trench coat in the water.

    Cheryl Hodgson Report

    My Mom Told Me She Has Narcolepsy (When You Fall Asleep Randomly). Can Anyone Make A Few Pics Of Her Passed Out In Random Places

    Woman photoshopped sleeping on a couch, in a church, and crowd surfing at a concert in funny photoshop edits.

    Kassy Rae Report

    #36

    Any Editing Experts Who Can Help Remove The Elbow That Ruins Photo

    Photo of a woman with sunglasses photoshopped humorously with Muppet characters for funny stranger photo edits.

    Junfrey Remolar Report

    Can Anyone Please Edit Out The Girl In Red ?

    Couple at outdoor event with humorous photoshopped edits showing creative stranger photo manipulations.

    Georgia Adelt Report

    #38

    Can Somebody Please Make Me Look Like I Have A Good Job So I Can Impress This Girl

    Man humorously photoshopped with different backgrounds and outfits in a collection of hilarious photo edits.

    TwentyWall TQ Report

    #39

    Had The Time Of My Life At Taylor Swift And Got A Gorgeous Pic But It Was Just As Two Girls Walked In Front, This Might Be A Difficult One But Can Anyone Remove Them Please

    Concert crowd with a woman in shiny outfit, before and after hilarious Photoshop edits requested by strangers.

    Alex Hyde Report

    #40

    Hi, Could Someone Kindly Edit This Photo So That I’m Standing Alone (Black Dress In The Middle)?

    Group of people at a tropical beach photoshopped with Godzilla and pirate ship for funny Photoshop photo edits.

    Julie McIntyre Report

    #41

    Hey Can You Remove The Guy On The Right And Put A Better Back Drop Please?

    Three photos showing hilarious photoshop fails where strangers edited people out or swapped faces in the photo.

    Conor Brassil Report

    #42

    Can Someone Please Edit The Girls Eyes Where They’re Open? The One In The Purple Pink Dress

    Group photo of young women in formal dresses outdoors with a hilarious Photoshop edit adding oversized glasses.

    Beckey Price Bauer Report

    #43

    Can You Put Me Somewhere Else Other Than Against A Wall? I Could Have My Leg On Top Of Someone Or Something. Perhaps Something Coming Out Of Me Too

    Woman posing in purple leggings and boots, humorously photoshopped with snorkeling gear and dancing with a dance troupe.

    Sophie Garner Report

    #44

    Can You Give Me A Better Background? I Want A Bunch Of Nice Broads Around Me. No White Couch Please

    Young man holding money poses in original and humorously photoshopped images, showcasing funny stranger photoshops.

    Anonymous participant Report

    #45

    Is Anyone Able To Remove My Mom And The Caption Over My Leg? It’s My Absolute Favorite Picture Of Myself

    Woman posing in a room with a humorous photoshopped image of her mom appearing giant and menacing behind her.

    Gabriela Moore Report

    #46

    Can Someone Put Hair On That Bold Head Please?

    Man wearing sunglasses at the beach, before and after hilarious photoshopped hair edit from strangers.

    Abs Hamed Report

    #47

    I Know This Is Something Super Super Minor But Can Someone Please Edit The Lady Out Of The Picture Please?

    Young woman posing in arcade next to claw machines, then humorously photoshopped to appear as a pixelated ghost figure.

    Kaeley Ayame Report

    #48

    Please Can Someone Make The Weather Nicer?

    Before and after photoshopped images featuring a woman by a fountain with dramatic dark storm clouds above.

    Grace Randall Report

    #49

    Please Photoshop Money On The Machine Table, Preferably $30,000…. Tryna Make My Fam Think I’m Gambling My Life Savings Away

    Man playing slot machine in casino before and after photoshopped with stacks of money, showcasing funny photoshop edits.

    Kareem Kongo Soprano Report

    Can Someone Please Add A Bear Chasing My Daughter. She Really Wanted To Have A Bear In The Background Chasing Her

    Woman running down a path edited with funny photoshopped gummy bears and Winnie the Pooh chasing her.

    Michael Ng Report

    #51

    Omg, Pls Remove The Black Ring Of The Wine Tower From My Face. I Expext A Bunch Of Nonsense

    Three women at a restaurant table with photoshopped funny edits showing creative stranger photoshops.

    Patty Heibel Report

    #52

    I Was On Vacation A Few Years Ago. Started Clowing Around And This Picture Got Snapped

    Woman hilariously photoshopped into scenes, including riding a horse and pole dancing, showcasing funny stranger photo edits.

    Angie Sanders Report

    #53

    Love This Birthday Pic Of Me, But Can Someone Please Remove The Guy In The Turtleneck

    Woman celebrating birthday with dessert plate edited to include cartoon character in humorous photoshopped image.

    Lisa Michelle Cornelius Report

    #54

    Can Somebody Please Edit My Biceps To Be Bigger And Muscly?

    Woman flexing arm showing muscle before and after funny photoshop edit with oversized muscular arm.

    Carly Newman Report

    #55

    Great Picture Of My Wife. Can Someone Please Make My Hair Look More Full?

    Couple posing indoors before and after photoshopped image showing man hilariously bald, illustrating photoshopped photos.

    Eric John Report

    #56

    Can Someone Make My Arm Look A Little Slimmer?

    Woman sitting outdoors on a bench with sunglasses and a handbag, shown before and after a funny photoshop edit.

    Brianna Denton Report

    #57

    Please Get Creative With This Lovely Photo Of My Fellow

    Man humorously photoshopped in different scenarios including a tutu on stage and hanging over a cliff in funny photo edits.

    Courtney Abigail Report

    #58

    I Need To Remove This Guy From The Photo

    Woman in a red jacket in front of Louvre pyramid with multiple photoshopped men added humorously to the scene

    Ayten A-va Report

    #59

    Hoping Someone Can Help Me Play A Joke On My Husband. I Took His Car To Get New Tires Today. He Has Messaged To See How It Went. Can Anyone Make The Tyres Look Shredded Please?

    Black SUV in a dry field humorously photoshopped with fire damage and being towed in a series of edited images.

    Karen Bailey Report

    #60

    Can Any Of You Guys Use Your Amazing Talent Creating A Better Professional Headshot With The Picture Below?

    Woman's before and after photoshopped portraits, one with a pilot costume and elf ears, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Irmina Kulesza Report

    #61

    Hey Editors Please Remove That Yellow Car And Put Ferrari In It's Place?

    Man posing on bright yellow car and photoshopped version with hilariously altered vintage car in background, funny photoshop photo

    Kentrine ML Fourie Report

