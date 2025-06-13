Nowadays, we’ve become accustomed to seeing flawless pictures that are edited to perfection, not one blemish or hair out of place. So it can be refreshing to see people having fun with photo editing , thinking out of the box, and experimenting with various image manipulation techniques. This is exactly what the people in the list have done with strangers’ photo editing requests—they let loose and had some fun, which resulted in some of the most hilarious edits ever. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that tickled your funny bone the most!

#1 Can Someone Add A Leg For My Bestie? She Kicked It Up And Well It Got Amputated Share icon

RELATED:

#2 I Am House Sitting With Strict Instructions On Lawn Care LOL Could Someone Please Add Something That Would Freak Them Out While Away Share icon

#3 Can You Make The Zebra Look Real And Change The Background To Look More Realistic Share icon

As we can clearly see from these photos, photo editing is a great way to express one’s creativity. It allows people to transform seemingly ordinary photos into something special (and funny!) by manipulating their colors, lighting, compositions, and other various elements. “Using tools like Photoshop can enhance skills and creativity when creating images,” agrees Sandra, a digital artist and educator from SandraD Imagery.

#4 I Always Wanted To Do Something Creative Or Funny With This Photo Just Never Knew What Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I Need More Creativity On This One , Maybe Some Eagle On My Shoulder? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Can You Make Him Catch The Water Please Share icon

“Photoshop is a powerful tool that allows us to manipulate images in a variety of ways. It can be used to edit photos, create digital art, and enhance images,” she adds. “For example, a person who enjoys digital art may use Photoshop to create a surreal landscape or composite images that blends different elements together. They may use layers, brushes, and filters to create a unique and visually appealing image that tells a story or evokes a certain mood.”

#7 He’s Got A Great Sense Of Humor! Anything Goes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Can Someone Photoshop My Wife Out? Share icon

#9 I’m House Sitting For My Supervisor. Can You Put Thousands Of Cicadas In Her Pool Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt that photo editors hone their skills and put a lot of creativity while manipulating images. However, Brian Matiash, Lightroom software quality engineer at Adobe and photo editing educator, notes that it’s easy to get trapped in the routine of the same editing techniques, which can cause the creativity to stagnate. Luckily, he has a solution to this. “By actively seeking new and alternative editing techniques, we can break free from the limitations of conventional approaches and discover fresh perspectives.”

#10 Editors Can Someone Remove My Tattoos? I Wanna Show My Mom Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Guys I'm Scared Of Water, So Please Edit This Photo Of Mine And Put It In A River/Ocean Share icon

#12 Can Someone Please Edit This Picture To Make My Niece Do All Kinds Of Different/ Funny Things Share icon

“Experimenting with different tools, filters, and adjustment settings allows us to create unique visual narratives. By deviating from the norm, we can expand our imagination and add a personal touch to our work,” he suggested. “Whether trying unconventional color grading, experimenting with new filters, or pushing the boundaries of tone, alternative editing techniques open up avenues for self-expression and creative exploration.”

#13 My Family Know I Have No Tattoos However I'm Currently On Holiday Abroad. Would You Be Kind Enough To Give Me A Full Arm Tattoo Sleeve Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Someone Put Me In An Oyster Like Venus, I Wanna Be A Lil Pearl Share icon

#15 Picture With Nicholas Cage Turned Out Blurry. Any Help In Increasing The Clarity Would Be Appreciated Share icon

He encourages photo editors to try new image manipulation techniques like composite imaging, double exposure, and even abstract manipulations, which can broaden their horizons and help them find new sources of inspiration, hidden talents, artistic preferences, and styles. “Remember that we can find the joy of photo editing in the final result AND the process itself. Engaging in playful experimentation brings a sense of excitement and curiosity to the editing workflow,” he said.

#16 Alright Guys Please Work Your Magic Photoshop The Guy Out Of The Picture Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I Need This As My Profile Picture, With Just Me And My Burger Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Make Something Funny Share icon

He also proposes that having fun with photo editing can combat creative blocks and avoid burnout. “When photographers feel stuck or uninspired, stepping away from the usual routine and trying something new can reignite their passion and enthusiasm. I've practiced this many times in my career, especially when I would experience creative fatigue. The process of experimentation not only refreshes the mind but also encourages a renewed sense of purpose and dedication to our craft.”

#19 Can Somebody Please Add An Apocalyptic Background And Some Zombies Please? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Can Someone Photoshop My Hand Out? Share icon

#21 Can Someone More Talented Than I Please Remove The Glass Of Wine And Maybe Make My Hand Look Not Weird Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, we don’t even have to be professional photo editors or even skilled at photo manipulation tools to be able to express ourselves through photo editing, as thanks to smartphones and editing apps, user-friendly editing tools are readily available to us. Not to mention, popular apps like Instagram, Snapchat offer a myriad of editing options, making it super easy for their users to manipulate their photos.

#22 Please Fix This Picture Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 My Pops Is Currently Hiking The Appalachian Trail. This Is A Photo Of Him In His Tent. I Would Love To Surprise Him Share icon

#24 Could You All Please Make My Daughter Into A Meme? Share icon

Interestingly, approximately 72% of internet users worldwide between the ages of 16 and 64 edit their photos before sharing them online. The main factor driving them to enhance their images is self-expression and creativity. By personalizing their photos, they feel like they can express their artistic vision. Readily available filters, effects, and other editing tools offer many opportunities for experimentation, allowing users to employ their creativity to make their own unique images.

#25 I Was Wondering If Anyone Could Please Take My Husband Out Of The Photo So That It Looks Like Little Man Is Floating There Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I Work For A Conveyor Belt Company And I’m Off On Holiday Tomorrow, Please Could You Put Me Onto A Conveyor Belt Leading To An Exotic Location Share icon

#27 Please Give Me My Confidence Back, Give Me Hair Share icon

However, it’s important to note that photo editing also comes with certain downsides, with some affecting our self-image and mental health, like seeking self-validation and conforming to unhealthy beauty standards. Therefore, it’s crucial to be aware when this happens and try to limit the use of photo editing tools and filters, reduce exposure to social media, focus on self-acceptance, and seek support if necessary.

#28 Michi Likes To Sit Weird. Can Y’all Do Something Creative Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Editors, Please Fix The Tower So It’s With Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Can Someone Please Edit The Background On This? We Were At The Beach Share icon

#31 Can Someone Bring Myself And My Wife Closer? Share icon

#32 Please, Can Someone Remove The Guy From The Photo? He's An Ex And I Still Need The Photo Of Myself Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Can Someone Please Make This Photo Animated Like Im In A Game? Maybe Make It Like GTA? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Can Someone Photoshop A Shark Sneaking Up? It’d Be Awesome To Make It Look Real As Possible LOL Share icon

#35 My Mom Told Me She Has Narcolepsy (When You Fall Asleep Randomly). Can Anyone Make A Few Pics Of Her Passed Out In Random Places Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Any Editing Experts Who Can Help Remove The Elbow That Ruins Photo Share icon

#37 Can Anyone Please Edit Out The Girl In Red ? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Can Somebody Please Make Me Look Like I Have A Good Job So I Can Impress This Girl Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Had The Time Of My Life At Taylor Swift And Got A Gorgeous Pic But It Was Just As Two Girls Walked In Front, This Might Be A Difficult One But Can Anyone Remove Them Please Share icon

#40 Hi, Could Someone Kindly Edit This Photo So That I’m Standing Alone (Black Dress In The Middle)? Share icon

#41 Hey Can You Remove The Guy On The Right And Put A Better Back Drop Please? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Can Someone Please Edit The Girls Eyes Where They’re Open? The One In The Purple Pink Dress Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Can You Put Me Somewhere Else Other Than Against A Wall? I Could Have My Leg On Top Of Someone Or Something. Perhaps Something Coming Out Of Me Too Share icon

#44 Can You Give Me A Better Background? I Want A Bunch Of Nice Broads Around Me. No White Couch Please Share icon

#45 Is Anyone Able To Remove My Mom And The Caption Over My Leg? It’s My Absolute Favorite Picture Of Myself Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Can Someone Put Hair On That Bold Head Please? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I Know This Is Something Super Super Minor But Can Someone Please Edit The Lady Out Of The Picture Please? Share icon

#48 Please Can Someone Make The Weather Nicer? Share icon

#49 Please Photoshop Money On The Machine Table, Preferably $30,000…. Tryna Make My Fam Think I’m Gambling My Life Savings Away Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Can Someone Please Add A Bear Chasing My Daughter. She Really Wanted To Have A Bear In The Background Chasing Her Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Omg, Pls Remove The Black Ring Of The Wine Tower From My Face. I Expext A Bunch Of Nonsense Share icon

#52 I Was On Vacation A Few Years Ago. Started Clowing Around And This Picture Got Snapped Share icon

#53 Love This Birthday Pic Of Me, But Can Someone Please Remove The Guy In The Turtleneck Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Can Somebody Please Edit My Biceps To Be Bigger And Muscly? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Great Picture Of My Wife. Can Someone Please Make My Hair Look More Full? Share icon

#56 Can Someone Make My Arm Look A Little Slimmer? Share icon

#57 Please Get Creative With This Lovely Photo Of My Fellow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I Need To Remove This Guy From The Photo Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Hoping Someone Can Help Me Play A Joke On My Husband. I Took His Car To Get New Tires Today. He Has Messaged To See How It Went. Can Anyone Make The Tyres Look Shredded Please? Share icon

#60 Can Any Of You Guys Use Your Amazing Talent Creating A Better Professional Headshot With The Picture Below? Share icon

#61 Hey Editors Please Remove That Yellow Car And Put Ferrari In It's Place? Share icon