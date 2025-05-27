Photoshop can be a blessing and a curse. In the case of Photoshop trolling, it’s probably a little bit of both. While the final result is technically of quality and fulfills the request to a T, it turns out so hilariously unhinged that the chance of people willingly posting those photos becomes slim to none. 

For those who enjoy this kind of tongue-in-cheek humor, we compiled a whole list of times OscarKDesign took people’s Photoshop requests too literally, and it resulted in hilarity. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!

#1

Can Anyone Make The Girl On The Far Left In The Red Dress Look At The Camera?

Group photo showing five people edited in a hilarious Photoshop edit by an artist who takes photo requests literally.

oscarkdesign Report

    #2

    Could You Help Me Prank My Friend By Making It Look Like The TV He Just Installed Has Fallen On The Floor?

    Split image showing a TV mounted on a wall and the same wall with a TV removed to reveal humorous Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #3

    Can Someone Please Remove My Son's Ex From The Picture?

    Family photo with a comically edited figure created by an artist known for hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    In case you weren’t aware, Photoshop trolling is an interesting Internet phenomenon where a person fluent in Photoshop edits photos upon people’s requests. However, instead of delivering an expected result, they interpret the requests too literally or put a comic twist on them. As you can see for yourself, the results are quite hilarious!

    The graphic designer OscarKDesign, who crafted these photos on the list, was probably inspired by the original Photoshop troll James Fridman. He’s a British graphic designer who takes photo editing requests, and instead of giving into vanity or superficiality, he started poking fun at the requests and turning them into lighthearted jokes. 
    #4

    Please Have Fun! The Tower Is A Must. I'm On The Left. I Don't Know The Guy On The Right

    Two men at the Leaning Tower of Pisa with one photo showing a literal Photoshop edit of them holding and hugging the tower.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #5

    Can You Remove The Lights, Please?

    Couple celebrating with a birthday cake featuring a humorous Photoshop edit of the number 30 and 9 candles.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #6

    Can You Remove The Margarita, Please? I Want To Use It As My Profile Picture

    Woman sitting at a restaurant table holding oversized drinks, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits by an artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

    His Photoshop trolling journey roughly started in the early 2010s and amassed great popularity by the mid-2010s, which continues to grow to this day. 

    "I don’t consider myself a graphic designer, it is more of a hobby," he told the Telegraph. "When I first started using image manipulation software, it was something new and not as widespread as it is now, so everyone was learning and experimenting. I did some funny edits for friends and family, and they ended up on the internet. Apparently, people found it quite entertaining and asked for more – that’s how I ended up creating my Twitter account."
    #7

    My Boss Is Out Today. Can You Add A Few Inches Of Water On The Floor For Me?

    Man sitting at desk in office, humorously edited with Photoshop to appear as if leaking a water puddle, funny Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #8

    Can Anyone Remove The Ref In The Background?

    Young soccer player kicking ball and then showing red card to referee in hilarious Photoshop edits by artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #9

    Can One Of Y'all Remove The Fence, Please?

    Baseball player at bat on a field with a chain link fence edited to look like it is being cut with pliers in a Photoshop edit.

    oscarkdesign Report

    However, he’s not your typical troll, as he managed to transform trolling into an art form that seeks to defeat online narcissism armed only with Photoshop and a sense of humor. He also refuses to complete requests where photo owners ask to remove their insecurities and instead leaves them with inspirational words, encouraging them to love themselves as they are.

    So by trolling people, he’s not making fun of the person who has sent their submission, but rather our society that makes people feel like they should adjust their images to appear flawless.

    #10

    Could Someone Delete The People Around Me?

    Woman photoshopped to appear floating in front of the Colosseum in a hilarious Photoshop edit by a creative artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #11

    Can Someone Please Fix My Bird Nest Hair And Remove The Phone Bulge From My Pants?

    Before and after Photoshop edits showing a man posing by the Eiffel Tower with humorous oversized seagulls added.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #12

    Can Someone Take Out All The Tables And Chairs, Please?

    Couple posing at night with string lights, edited to show a chaotic swirl of chairs and tables flying around them.

    oscarkdesign Report

    In fact, after gaining popularity, he has done a lot of good work for society. In 2018, he established the James Fridman Foundation to help and support children and young people affected by social issues.

    “We raise public awareness and understanding of the issues children and young people are facing today. We promote healthy interests, values, and morals by inspiring, engaging and involving children and young people in enjoyable, unique and innovative projects and creative programmes,” their website writes.
    #13

    Can You Remove Other People From The Fountain?

    Couple kissing by fountain with duplicate image showing a literal funny Photoshop edit in a tourist spot.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #14

    Could Someone Remove The Feet From The Guy In The Stall, Please?

    Man taking a bathroom mirror selfie with a hilarious Photoshop edit showing a smaller version of himself in front of a mirror.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #15

    I Love This Photo Of Me, But My Friend Photo Bombed Me With A Funny Face, Is There A Way To Take Him Out?

    Couple at restaurant with man humorously edited to appear as a ghostly figure in the window in hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    And that’s far from all. In 2019, he collaborated on a campaign with dating app Bumble to support the criminalization of nude images sent to someone without their consent or agreement.

    In 2022, he collaborated with Netflix to create a comedy sketch where James upgrades comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s social media content, with unexpected results, of course, further spreading his ideas about social media culture.

    Lastly, in 2023, he partnered with Maybelline, promoting a brand-new Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer and challenging typical notions of perfection and aging.

    #16

    Can You Fix The Water To Drop On My Hand? Thank You

    Man posing by a seahorse statue edited in Photoshop to spray water directly on him in a literal photo request edit.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #17

    Can Someone Edit Me With Hair? Not Too Long Or Crazy, Debating Going To Turkey

    Before and after hilarious Photoshop edits showing a man’s head replaced with a raw chicken on a city street.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #18

    Could Someone Please Adjust The Photo To Focus More On Me?

    Man with tribal tattoo and muscular build in gym, with woman smiling in foreground, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    As we can see, Photoshop can be used not only as a way to conform to societal beauty standards to make ourselves feel better but also to challenge these often harmful perceptions.

    James is doing important work, as excessive use of FaceTune or Photoshop for some individuals can contribute to negative body image and low self-esteem. At the same time, the highly edited photos we see on our feeds create unrealistic beauty standards that can hurt mental health and cause anxiety and other related issues.
    #19

    Can Someone Add A Crystal Ball To Make It Magical?

    Woman sitting at a table with a bowl, transformed in a Photoshop edit showing a glowing orb over her face, illustrating literal edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #20

    Can Someone Edit Him Out?

    Woman on couch with humorous Photoshop edits showing extra arm and hand, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits by an artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #21

    Can Someone Remove The Girl Behind Me? I Paid $35 To Get Into This Beach

    Man standing in shallow ocean water at a beach edited with hilarious Photoshop effects by an artist taking requests literally

    oscarkdesign Report

    To solve this rising issue, some laws have been passed that require advertisers to label retouched images, like in France and Israel. In solidarity, Getty Images also banned "any creative content depicting models whose body shapes have been retouched to make them look thinner or larger.”
    #22

    I Never Got A Pic By Myself On My Wedding Day

    Woman in a wedding dress with a guest edited out humorously in hilarious Photoshop edits by an artist taking requests literally

    oscarkdesign Report

    #23

    Could Someone Please Make My Father-In-Law Look A Little Different?

    Man spreading cement on floor next to a Photoshop edit showing a person covered completely in cement reaching forward.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #24

    Can Someone Please Give My Daughter Some Curtain Bangs?

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman with long hair and a funny Photoshop edit turning part of her hair into comb teeth.

    oscarkdesign Report

    Of course, it’s important to note that not everyone who uses Photoshop experiences adverse effects on their mental health. For some, it’s a tool for creative expression or a form of entertainment. But if you find that photo editing tools are starting to affect your self-image, it may be time to consider limiting exposure to editing tools and seeking support from your loved ones or mental health professionals. 
    #25

    Can Someone Remove The TV Behind, Dirty Cutlery, And Clean The Plate, Please?

    Woman holding a wine glass at a restaurant table with hilarious Photoshop edits showing different plate contents.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #26

    Could Someone Remove The Silly Brother At The Top Of The Photo?

    Couple dressed formally posing for a photo with a hilarious Photoshop edit showing a man lying on the ground humorously.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #27

    Could Someone Move The Parrot Closer To My Arm?

    Woman in a red top smiling with a colorful parrot perched on her arm in humorous Photoshop edit style

    oscarkdesign Report

    #28

    Can You Make This More Original, Please?

    Man on tractor holding sunflowers in field before and after hilarious Photoshop edits showing literal photo request.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #29

    Could Someone Please Remove The Person In The Background?

    Two women posing on a beach with one Photoshop edit showing a person buried head-first in the sand, hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #30

    Could Someone Please Remove The Gentleman On The Left?

    Two side-by-side photos showing hilarious Photoshop edits of people submerged in foam at an outdoor event with a colorful flag.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #31

    Can You Please Put Me Somewhere Amazing? Need A New Profile Pic To Make My Ex Jelly

    Woman with space buns and blue top posing indoors in a pool and holding a dessert in hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #32

    Please Make Grandma Jump Higher, Do A Trick Or Something

    Two panels showing a hilarious Photoshop edit of kids and an adult on a trampoline with a literal invisible person effect.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #33

    Could Someone Move Me Closer?

    Wedding group photos before and after hilarious Photoshop edits showing literal photo requests by an artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #34

    Can Someone Take Off My Moustache, Please?

    Side-by-side images showing a literal Photoshop edit adding a beard to a smiling woman, illustrating hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #35

    Would Someone Please Fix My Animal's Eyes

    Couple with pets outdoors and cat at an eye exam, featuring hilarious Photoshop edits taking photo requests literally.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #36

    Can Someone Remove All Of The Items On The Table? The Bottle In Hand Can Stay

    Two men sitting at a table with drinks and food, one man shown in a hilarious Photoshop edit holding multiple beer bottles.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #37

    Could You Please Put Us Both Together On The Swing In The Same Photo?

    Man and woman on beach swings at Grand Sirenis Punta Cana, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits and literal photo requests.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #38

    I Ordered O Black Suit But Got A Gray One. Can Anyone Make It Black?

    Man taking mirror selfie in two edited photos showing hilarious Photoshop edits with literal interpretations.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #39

    Can Anyone Make The Tree Look Heavier And Me Look A Bit Slimmer?

    Man holding a large tree branch in two photos, one lifting it and one edited to appear underground in hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #40

    Can Someone Help Me Prank My Boss Into Thinking The Fridge Fell On My Colleague?

    Before and after hilarious Photoshop edits showing a crime scene investigation in an office setting by a creative artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #41

    Can Someone Please Remove The Cars From This Photo?

    Couple posing in front of the Arc de Triomphe with a hilarious Photoshop edit of a construction vehicle in the background.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #42

    Can Someone Please Remove The Chrome Bar And The Paperwork Behind The Glass?

    Man steering a boat on clear blue water with sunglasses and a straw hat in hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #43

    Can Someone Please Remove The Guy In Red Shorts?

    Two men playing basketball outside during the day, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits with literal photo request interpretations.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #44

    Can You Delete The Two People On The Right?

    Three people posing on a dock with a literal Photoshop edit showing one person floating on the water in a life ring.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #45

    My Husband And I Didn't Get A Photo Together At Our Daughter's Wedding

    Wedding photo before and after hilarious Photoshop edits showing literal photo request with swapped outfits and people.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #46

    Can Someone Please Cover My Chest With The Same Color As The Dress?

    Young woman at dinner with a plate of food before and after hilarious Photoshop edits by an artist taking requests literally

    oscarkdesign Report

    #47

    Could Someone Remove The Empty Plates And Phone, But Leave The Salt

    Woman at a restaurant table with hilarious Photoshop edits showing a literal salt table in a funny scene.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #48

    Can Someone Please Turn This Into A Star Wars Theme, Maybe A Lightsaber Too?

    Man in costume next to a humorous Photoshop edit showing a glowing portal with light effects, illustrating funny Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #49

    Can Someone Please Help Me Make This Picture Frame-Worthy By Getting Rid Of The Shadow On My Face And Fixing Her Bandana So It Isn't Folded Up?

    Side by side Photoshop edits of a woman hugging a dog outdoors, showing hilarious literal photo requests by an artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #50

    Can Anyone Photoshop The Girl On The Far Right To Have Her Feet Up In The Air?

    Group of friends jumping on a road and a humorous Photoshop edit showing a woman falling with exaggerated motion effects.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #51

    Sup Guys, Can Any Of You Edit The Background Like We're In A Street On An Alleyway, Thanks

    Two identical men in casual clothes posing indoors, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits with literal photo requests.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #52

    Can Someone Please Remove The Guy In The Turtleneck Looking At The Camera And Chomping Into His Dinner?

    Woman smiling and holding two plates with humorous Photoshop edits on birthday dessert, showcasing literal photo requests.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #53

    My Stepdad Got Wasted At A Concert And Ended Up Falling Down The Stairs. I Want To See If You Can Put Him In Any More Funny Situations

    Man in black shirt photoshopped lying and kneeling on stairs as police officer helps him up in crowded outdoor area, hilarious edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #54

    Could You Remove Everyone Around The Table Except My Husband And Me Standing Behind It?

    Group of people sitting under a large umbrella by a table, then humorously edited to appear flipped under the umbrella in Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #55

    Could You Please Open My Pa's Eyes?

    Two men holding a large fish on a boat with a hilarious Photoshop edit showing the fish’s tail hitting one man’s face.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #56

    My Granddaughter Loves Titanic. Can You Help Me Give Her The Titanic Look?

    Two humorous photoshopped images showing literal photo requests, including a couple mimicking Titanic pose on a rock and a person falling off a ship.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #57

    Can Someone Please Delete The Shadow Under My Neck?

    Side-by-side photos of a woman smiling outdoors with a humorous Photoshop edit exaggerating her facial features.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #58

    Can Someone Remove All The People In My Background?

    Man sitting in front of Louvre Pyramid with a humorous Photoshop edit adding a glowing laser beam and floating pyramid top.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #59

    Can You Please Put Me And My Boy In Some Kind Of Apocalyptic Scene, Thanks

    Man standing on beach with dog in original and edited photo showing Photoshop edits from funny photo requests.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #60

    I Don't Have A Filter On My Phone, Could You Please Remove My Under-Eye Bags?

    Woman in two photos, one holding a car filter, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits by an artist taking requests literally

    oscarkdesign Report

    #61

    Is It Possible To Take The People Out Of The Background?

    Man proposing on a boat with hilarious Photoshop edits showing different reactions in each photo.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #62

    Could You Please Put Me With A Girl Who Is Kissing Me?

    Man wearing sunglasses edited with hilarious Photoshop edits showing a literal photo request by the artist outdoors.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #63

    Can Someone Please Photoshop The Chair Into A King's Throne?

    Woman sitting on a chair edited with Photoshop effect to appear seated on a throne made of large French fries in a smoky setting.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #64

    Could Someone Remove That Lady And The Scooter?

    Photoshop edits showing a group with Captain Jack Sparrow and a child in Captain America costume in a theme park setting.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #65

    I Actually Love This Pic Of Me And My Husband, But I'm Holding A Blow-Up Doll, Could Someone Remove That?

    Couple in a bar humorously edited using Photoshop showing a woman holding a doll and then digitally placed on a man’s lap.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #66

    Could Someone Put My Wife Beside Me For Our Anniversary? Thank You

    Two photos of tourists at the Colosseum with a hilarious Photoshop edit showing a woman carrying a tiny person inside her jacket.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #67

    Could Someone Please Take Out The Railings From This Picture?

    Two men and a child posing near a metal fence, with a humorous Photoshop edit distorting the fence lines.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #68

    Can Someone Please Remove The Guy In The Background?

    Woman with tattoo taking mirror selfie at gym, demonstrating hilarious Photoshop edits with literal photo requests.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #69

    Any Chance Anyone Can Edit Out The People Who Don't Need To Be In The Pic?

    Young baseball players at bat and catch during a game, showcasing funny Photoshop edits with literal photo requests.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #70

    Could You Please Get Rid Of My Glasses?

    Man by a river in casual clothing with a humorous Photoshop edit making him appear to float awkwardly over the water.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #71

    My Friends And I Climbed Snowdon Recently, But I Had My Bag Under My Jacket, Which Made Me Look Overweight. Can Someone Sort It?

    Three men hiking outdoors before and after hilarious Photoshop edits by an artist who takes photo requests literally.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #72

    Can Someone Remove The Red Target From My Hand And The People On The Port? I Don't Have Many Photos Since I'm Always Behind The Camera

    Photo showing a man seemingly edited out of a couple’s picture on a dock using hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #73

    Here's A Photo Of Me From A Trip To Stonehenge. Feel Free To Get Creative With It

    Man posing at Stonehenge with humorous Photoshop edits; creative and hilarious Photoshop edits showing literal photo requests.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #74

    Can Someone Please Remove The Railings From This Photo?

    Woman wearing sunglasses sitting outside with her dog in a humorous Photoshop edit showing the dog disappearing behind a fence.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #75

    Is It Possible To Take Out The Shadow From My Face?

    Couple in a field with photoshopped edits showing a man holding flowers and feeding a woman, illustrating hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #76

    Can Someone Please Remove The Glass Of Sangria From My Hands?

    Woman at restaurant holding a drink, shown in a hilarious Photoshop edit where the glass appears shattered mid-air.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #77

    Please Remove People Behind Me

    Woman in pool with sunglasses edited humorously in Photoshop as person walks in front blocking view, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #78

    Can Someone Please Remove The Lovely Man From The Middle?

    Two photos showing hilarious Photoshop edits of three adults posing together outdoors at a casual event.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #79

    Can Someone Edit The Moon To Be Bigger And More Detailed?

    Before and after hilarious Photoshop edits showing a man outdoors transformed into a space scene by an artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #80

    Could Someone Remove The Van And Hand Behind Us? Also, Could You Make Me Smile

    Two images showing a man and woman posing with a van behind, then a van humorously edited to appear crashing behind the woman, illustrating hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #81

    Can Someone Put Messi Next To Me?

    Man posing in front of a mural with hilarious Photoshop edits showing literal photo requests by an artist

    oscarkdesign Report

    #82

    Can Someone Remove The Black Trash Bag And Enhance The Photo?

    Woman in a black dress on a boat at night shown in original and hilarious Photoshop edits by an artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #83

    Can Someone Please Give My Dad Hair? Make Him Look 103 Too

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman with a man and a Photoshop edit turning the man into a skeleton, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #84

    Can Somebody Please Remove The Lad Behind Me?

    Woman posing by an ice cream truck with an award-winning ice cream sign in a busy urban setting Photoshop edits humor

    oscarkdesign Report

    #85

    Could Someone Remove These People Behind Me?

    Couple kissing near a humorous sign edited with hilarious Photoshop edits by an artist who takes photo requests literally.

    oscarkdesign Report

    #86

    Can You Make Me Smile A Little Bit?

    Man photoshopped in a medical uniform holding a model of teeth, showcasing hilarious Photoshop edits by an artist.

    oscarkdesign Report

