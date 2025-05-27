For those who enjoy this kind of tongue-in-cheek humor, we compiled a whole list of times OscarKDesign took people’s Photoshop requests too literally, and it resulted in hilarity. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!

Photoshop can be a blessing and a curse. In the case of Photoshop trolling, it’s probably a little bit of both. While the final result is technically of quality and fulfills the request to a T, it turns out so hilariously unhinged that the chance of people willingly posting those photos becomes slim to none.

#1 Can Anyone Make The Girl On The Far Left In The Red Dress Look At The Camera?

#2 Could You Help Me Prank My Friend By Making It Look Like The TV He Just Installed Has Fallen On The Floor?

#3 Can Someone Please Remove My Son's Ex From The Picture?

In case you weren’t aware, Photoshop trolling is an interesting Internet phenomenon where a person fluent in Photoshop edits photos upon people’s requests. However, instead of delivering an expected result, they interpret the requests too literally or put a comic twist on them. As you can see for yourself, the results are quite hilarious! ADVERTISEMENT The graphic designer OscarKDesign, who crafted these photos on the list, was probably inspired by the original Photoshop troll James Fridman. He’s a British graphic designer who takes photo editing requests, and instead of giving into vanity or superficiality, he started poking fun at the requests and turning them into lighthearted jokes.

#4 Please Have Fun! The Tower Is A Must. I'm On The Left. I Don't Know The Guy On The Right

#5 Can You Remove The Lights, Please?

#6 Can You Remove The Margarita, Please? I Want To Use It As My Profile Picture

His Photoshop trolling journey roughly started in the early 2010s and amassed great popularity by the mid-2010s, which continues to grow to this day. "I don’t consider myself a graphic designer, it is more of a hobby," he told the Telegraph. "When I first started using image manipulation software, it was something new and not as widespread as it is now, so everyone was learning and experimenting. I did some funny edits for friends and family, and they ended up on the internet. Apparently, people found it quite entertaining and asked for more – that’s how I ended up creating my Twitter account."

#7 My Boss Is Out Today. Can You Add A Few Inches Of Water On The Floor For Me?

#8 Can Anyone Remove The Ref In The Background?

#9 Can One Of Y'all Remove The Fence, Please?

However, he’s not your typical troll, as he managed to transform trolling into an art form that seeks to defeat online narcissism armed only with Photoshop and a sense of humor. He also refuses to complete requests where photo owners ask to remove their insecurities and instead leaves them with inspirational words, encouraging them to love themselves as they are. So by trolling people, he’s not making fun of the person who has sent their submission, but rather our society that makes people feel like they should adjust their images to appear flawless.

#10 Could Someone Delete The People Around Me?

#11 Can Someone Please Fix My Bird Nest Hair And Remove The Phone Bulge From My Pants?

#12 Can Someone Take Out All The Tables And Chairs, Please?

In fact, after gaining popularity, he has done a lot of good work for society. In 2018, he established the James Fridman Foundation to help and support children and young people affected by social issues. “We raise public awareness and understanding of the issues children and young people are facing today. We promote healthy interests, values, and morals by inspiring, engaging and involving children and young people in enjoyable, unique and innovative projects and creative programmes,” their website writes.

#13 Can You Remove Other People From The Fountain?

#14 Could Someone Remove The Feet From The Guy In The Stall, Please?

#15 I Love This Photo Of Me, But My Friend Photo Bombed Me With A Funny Face, Is There A Way To Take Him Out?

And that’s far from all. In 2019, he collaborated on a campaign with dating app Bumble to support the criminalization of nude images sent to someone without their consent or agreement. In 2022, he collaborated with Netflix to create a comedy sketch where James upgrades comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s social media content, with unexpected results, of course, further spreading his ideas about social media culture. Lastly, in 2023, he partnered with Maybelline, promoting a brand-new Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer and challenging typical notions of perfection and aging. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Can You Fix The Water To Drop On My Hand? Thank You

#17 Can Someone Edit Me With Hair? Not Too Long Or Crazy, Debating Going To Turkey

#18 Could Someone Please Adjust The Photo To Focus More On Me?

As we can see, Photoshop can be used not only as a way to conform to societal beauty standards to make ourselves feel better but also to challenge these often harmful perceptions. James is doing important work, as excessive use of FaceTune or Photoshop for some individuals can contribute to negative body image and low self-esteem. At the same time, the highly edited photos we see on our feeds create unrealistic beauty standards that can hurt mental health and cause anxiety and other related issues.

#19 Can Someone Add A Crystal Ball To Make It Magical?

#20 Can Someone Edit Him Out?

#21 Can Someone Remove The Girl Behind Me? I Paid $35 To Get Into This Beach

To solve this rising issue, some laws have been passed that require advertisers to label retouched images, like in France and Israel. In solidarity, Getty Images also banned "any creative content depicting models whose body shapes have been retouched to make them look thinner or larger.”

#22 I Never Got A Pic By Myself On My Wedding Day

#23 Could Someone Please Make My Father-In-Law Look A Little Different?

#24 Can Someone Please Give My Daughter Some Curtain Bangs?

Of course, it’s important to note that not everyone who uses Photoshop experiences adverse effects on their mental health. For some, it’s a tool for creative expression or a form of entertainment. But if you find that photo editing tools are starting to affect your self-image, it may be time to consider limiting exposure to editing tools and seeking support from your loved ones or mental health professionals.

#25 Can Someone Remove The TV Behind, Dirty Cutlery, And Clean The Plate, Please?

#26 Could Someone Remove The Silly Brother At The Top Of The Photo?

#27 Could Someone Move The Parrot Closer To My Arm?

#28 Can You Make This More Original, Please?

#29 Could Someone Please Remove The Person In The Background?

#30 Could Someone Please Remove The Gentleman On The Left?

#31 Can You Please Put Me Somewhere Amazing? Need A New Profile Pic To Make My Ex Jelly

#32 Please Make Grandma Jump Higher, Do A Trick Or Something

#33 Could Someone Move Me Closer?

#34 Can Someone Take Off My Moustache, Please?

#35 Would Someone Please Fix My Animal's Eyes

#36 Can Someone Remove All Of The Items On The Table? The Bottle In Hand Can Stay

#37 Could You Please Put Us Both Together On The Swing In The Same Photo?

#38 I Ordered O Black Suit But Got A Gray One. Can Anyone Make It Black?

#39 Can Anyone Make The Tree Look Heavier And Me Look A Bit Slimmer?

#40 Can Someone Help Me Prank My Boss Into Thinking The Fridge Fell On My Colleague?

#41 Can Someone Please Remove The Cars From This Photo?

#42 Can Someone Please Remove The Chrome Bar And The Paperwork Behind The Glass?

#43 Can Someone Please Remove The Guy In Red Shorts?

#44 Can You Delete The Two People On The Right?

#45 My Husband And I Didn't Get A Photo Together At Our Daughter's Wedding

#46 Can Someone Please Cover My Chest With The Same Color As The Dress?

#47 Could Someone Remove The Empty Plates And Phone, But Leave The Salt

#48 Can Someone Please Turn This Into A Star Wars Theme, Maybe A Lightsaber Too?

#49 Can Someone Please Help Me Make This Picture Frame-Worthy By Getting Rid Of The Shadow On My Face And Fixing Her Bandana So It Isn't Folded Up?

#50 Can Anyone Photoshop The Girl On The Far Right To Have Her Feet Up In The Air?

#51 Sup Guys, Can Any Of You Edit The Background Like We're In A Street On An Alleyway, Thanks

#52 Can Someone Please Remove The Guy In The Turtleneck Looking At The Camera And Chomping Into His Dinner?

#53 My Stepdad Got Wasted At A Concert And Ended Up Falling Down The Stairs. I Want To See If You Can Put Him In Any More Funny Situations

#54 Could You Remove Everyone Around The Table Except My Husband And Me Standing Behind It?

#55 Could You Please Open My Pa's Eyes?

#56 My Granddaughter Loves Titanic. Can You Help Me Give Her The Titanic Look?

#57 Can Someone Please Delete The Shadow Under My Neck?

#58 Can Someone Remove All The People In My Background?

#59 Can You Please Put Me And My Boy In Some Kind Of Apocalyptic Scene, Thanks

#60 I Don't Have A Filter On My Phone, Could You Please Remove My Under-Eye Bags?

#61 Is It Possible To Take The People Out Of The Background?

#62 Could You Please Put Me With A Girl Who Is Kissing Me?

#63 Can Someone Please Photoshop The Chair Into A King's Throne?

#64 Could Someone Remove That Lady And The Scooter?

#65 I Actually Love This Pic Of Me And My Husband, But I'm Holding A Blow-Up Doll, Could Someone Remove That?

#66 Could Someone Put My Wife Beside Me For Our Anniversary? Thank You

#67 Could Someone Please Take Out The Railings From This Picture?

#68 Can Someone Please Remove The Guy In The Background?

#69 Any Chance Anyone Can Edit Out The People Who Don't Need To Be In The Pic?

#70 Could You Please Get Rid Of My Glasses?

#71 My Friends And I Climbed Snowdon Recently, But I Had My Bag Under My Jacket, Which Made Me Look Overweight. Can Someone Sort It?

#72 Can Someone Remove The Red Target From My Hand And The People On The Port? I Don't Have Many Photos Since I'm Always Behind The Camera

#73 Here's A Photo Of Me From A Trip To Stonehenge. Feel Free To Get Creative With It

#74 Can Someone Please Remove The Railings From This Photo?

#75 Is It Possible To Take Out The Shadow From My Face?

#76 Can Someone Please Remove The Glass Of Sangria From My Hands?

#77 Please Remove People Behind Me

#78 Can Someone Please Remove The Lovely Man From The Middle?

#79 Can Someone Edit The Moon To Be Bigger And More Detailed?

#80 Could Someone Remove The Van And Hand Behind Us? Also, Could You Make Me Smile

#81 Can Someone Put Messi Next To Me?

#82 Can Someone Remove The Black Trash Bag And Enhance The Photo?

#83 Can Someone Please Give My Dad Hair? Make Him Look 103 Too

#84 Can Somebody Please Remove The Lad Behind Me?

#85 Could Someone Remove These People Behind Me?