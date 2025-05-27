86 Hilarious Photoshop Edits By An Artist Who Takes Photo Requests Too Literally
Photoshop can be a blessing and a curse. In the case of Photoshop trolling, it’s probably a little bit of both. While the final result is technically of quality and fulfills the request to a T, it turns out so hilariously unhinged that the chance of people willingly posting those photos becomes slim to none.
For those who enjoy this kind of tongue-in-cheek humor, we compiled a whole list of times OscarKDesign took people’s Photoshop requests too literally, and it resulted in hilarity. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!
Can Anyone Make The Girl On The Far Left In The Red Dress Look At The Camera?
Could You Help Me Prank My Friend By Making It Look Like The TV He Just Installed Has Fallen On The Floor?
Can Someone Please Remove My Son's Ex From The Picture?
In case you weren’t aware, Photoshop trolling is an interesting Internet phenomenon where a person fluent in Photoshop edits photos upon people’s requests. However, instead of delivering an expected result, they interpret the requests too literally or put a comic twist on them. As you can see for yourself, the results are quite hilarious!
The graphic designer OscarKDesign, who crafted these photos on the list, was probably inspired by the original Photoshop troll James Fridman. He’s a British graphic designer who takes photo editing requests, and instead of giving into vanity or superficiality, he started poking fun at the requests and turning them into lighthearted jokes.
Please Have Fun! The Tower Is A Must. I'm On The Left. I Don't Know The Guy On The Right
Can You Remove The Lights, Please?
Can You Remove The Margarita, Please? I Want To Use It As My Profile Picture
His Photoshop trolling journey roughly started in the early 2010s and amassed great popularity by the mid-2010s, which continues to grow to this day.
"I don’t consider myself a graphic designer, it is more of a hobby," he told the Telegraph. "When I first started using image manipulation software, it was something new and not as widespread as it is now, so everyone was learning and experimenting. I did some funny edits for friends and family, and they ended up on the internet. Apparently, people found it quite entertaining and asked for more – that’s how I ended up creating my Twitter account."
My Boss Is Out Today. Can You Add A Few Inches Of Water On The Floor For Me?
Can Anyone Remove The Ref In The Background?
Can One Of Y'all Remove The Fence, Please?
However, he’s not your typical troll, as he managed to transform trolling into an art form that seeks to defeat online narcissism armed only with Photoshop and a sense of humor. He also refuses to complete requests where photo owners ask to remove their insecurities and instead leaves them with inspirational words, encouraging them to love themselves as they are.
So by trolling people, he’s not making fun of the person who has sent their submission, but rather our society that makes people feel like they should adjust their images to appear flawless.
Could Someone Delete The People Around Me?
Can Someone Please Fix My Bird Nest Hair And Remove The Phone Bulge From My Pants?
Can Someone Take Out All The Tables And Chairs, Please?
In fact, after gaining popularity, he has done a lot of good work for society. In 2018, he established the James Fridman Foundation to help and support children and young people affected by social issues.
“We raise public awareness and understanding of the issues children and young people are facing today. We promote healthy interests, values, and morals by inspiring, engaging and involving children and young people in enjoyable, unique and innovative projects and creative programmes,” their website writes.
Can You Remove Other People From The Fountain?
Could Someone Remove The Feet From The Guy In The Stall, Please?
I Love This Photo Of Me, But My Friend Photo Bombed Me With A Funny Face, Is There A Way To Take Him Out?
And that’s far from all. In 2019, he collaborated on a campaign with dating app Bumble to support the criminalization of nude images sent to someone without their consent or agreement.
In 2022, he collaborated with Netflix to create a comedy sketch where James upgrades comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s social media content, with unexpected results, of course, further spreading his ideas about social media culture.
Lastly, in 2023, he partnered with Maybelline, promoting a brand-new Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer and challenging typical notions of perfection and aging.
Can You Fix The Water To Drop On My Hand? Thank You
Can Someone Edit Me With Hair? Not Too Long Or Crazy, Debating Going To Turkey
Could Someone Please Adjust The Photo To Focus More On Me?
As we can see, Photoshop can be used not only as a way to conform to societal beauty standards to make ourselves feel better but also to challenge these often harmful perceptions.
James is doing important work, as excessive use of FaceTune or Photoshop for some individuals can contribute to negative body image and low self-esteem. At the same time, the highly edited photos we see on our feeds create unrealistic beauty standards that can hurt mental health and cause anxiety and other related issues.
Can Someone Add A Crystal Ball To Make It Magical?
Can Someone Edit Him Out?
Can Someone Remove The Girl Behind Me? I Paid $35 To Get Into This Beach
To solve this rising issue, some laws have been passed that require advertisers to label retouched images, like in France and Israel. In solidarity, Getty Images also banned "any creative content depicting models whose body shapes have been retouched to make them look thinner or larger.”
I Never Got A Pic By Myself On My Wedding Day
Could Someone Please Make My Father-In-Law Look A Little Different?
Can Someone Please Give My Daughter Some Curtain Bangs?
Of course, it’s important to note that not everyone who uses Photoshop experiences adverse effects on their mental health. For some, it’s a tool for creative expression or a form of entertainment. But if you find that photo editing tools are starting to affect your self-image, it may be time to consider limiting exposure to editing tools and seeking support from your loved ones or mental health professionals.