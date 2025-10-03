ADVERTISEMENT

Even I, a member of Gen Z, or a digital native as they call it, who grew up with technology, feel like I’m falling behind in knowing about all the new apps, glitzy phones, computers, and who knows what else. So imagine the struggle of those who were raised on magazines, TV, and radio. They simply aren’t used to things advancing this quickly, so their attempts at technology are usually full of trial and error, which we sometimes can’t help but find hilarious.This TikTok recently invited people to share many such instances, which we gathered in the list below for a little weekend pick-me-up. To find these stories, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

Person holding a smartphone displaying TikTok app, illustrating older people struggling with technology moments online. My mom has only ever posted 2 tiktoks. One was my son as a newborn. The other was my dad’s necrotic foot injury. Both used Shaboozey audio

user2203387328711 , cottonbro studio Report

    #2

    AT&T store exterior with logo, illustrating technology challenges faced by older people online and in daily life. My parents went to AT&T and asked them to change their relationship status on facebook to married.

    Leslie Blair , Mike Mozart Report

    #3

    Amazon building exterior with logo, representing technology and online shopping familiar to older people. My dad drove to the Amazon warehouse near us to get me an Amazon gift card for Christmas.

    angelarenefisher , Yender Gonzalez Report

    #4

    Older people struggling with technology, walking outdoors near a building while wearing white uniforms and hats. my aunt once accidentally applied to be deployed overseas with the navy

    stephany <33 , Jeffrey F Lin Report

    #5

    Elderly woman wearing glasses and a purple blouse confused while using technology on a smartphone indoors. My mom couldn’t login to her Disney plus account so she called Disney Land

    Ash , Getty Images Report

    #6

    Older person struggling with technology accidentally uses a brown paper bag inside a delivery thermal bag outdoors at night. My mom doordashed a steak from one restaurant TO ANOTHER RESTAURANT

    markdengler175 , frimufilms Report

    #7

    Older person driving a car using a smartphone navigation app, showing technology cluelessness on the road. A Lyft driver knocked on our door bc my dad accidentally ordered an ride from San Diego to LA

    Moneytreee123 , Paul Hanaoka Report

    #8

    Older man struggling with technology while young woman helps him use a laptop illustrating clueless older people online. my dad called me upset he couldnt log in to his email. I went over and he was typing his password into Google search

    Sydney , EyeEm Report

    #9

    Close-up of a computer screen showing a digital card game, illustrating older people clueless with technology online. My grandma tries to play solitaire with me on Facebook and shares it to her timeline and tags me when it’s my turn…

    kraftee1 , the_progressive Report

    #10

    Older person using smartphone showing social media app, highlighting struggles with technology and online interactions. when Facebook used to prompt you to write a status by saying how are you today, my dad posted I'm good who's this

    meesh , Joshua Hoehne Report

    #11

    Older man struggling with technology, confused while using laptop, illustrating cluelessness with digital devices. “Why do they need my damn car insurance information? Anyway…”

    Jordan , Getty Images Report

    #12

    Older woman struggling with technology using smartphone on couch, illustrating cluelessness with tech among seniors. My mom broke up with a guy using a screenshot of the text I sent her telling her what to say

    Kristine Jenster , SHVETS production Report

    #13

    Person struggling with technology placing paper incorrectly in a black printer showing older people clueless with technology. My dad bought a whole new printer bc he didn’t know how to replace the ink

    Jo Shmo , New Africa Report

    #14

    Apple store logo on glass wall with tree reflections, illustrating older people clueless with technology moments online When my mom gets locked out of any app she drives 40 minutes to the Apple Store

    User4785932616 , Seongjin Park Report

    #15

    Older woman adjusting glasses while looking confused at laptop, illustrating older people clueless with technology online. my grandma tried to order my aunt chandelier earrings for her birthday and accidentally order a MOTORIZED DENTAL CHAIR.

    Barbara , freepik Report

    #16

    My mum has the local fish and chip shop as her emergency contact on her phone

    Girlwiththecutedogs Report

    #17

    my grandma used to think Obama was posting to her when he’d post on Facebook so she’d reply to all his posts something like “thank you for letting me know, Mr. President.”

    Michelle 🌻 Report

    #18

    One time my mom sold me on Facebook marketplace

    cuntessa8432 Report

    #19

    MY MOM DID THAT WITH UBER FOR ME!! she was like “there’s no reason your driver needs to know you social security number. i was like ??? mom delete everything you’re doing

    eden Report

    #20

    my mom paid for a flashlight app on her iphone

    skye | alt style | ootd Report

    #21

    My dad made an Instagram one day and ONLY followed Kim Kardashian and never logged back in.

    sasa Report

    #22

    My mom accidentally posted my utility bill on Instagram

    McKenna Mills Report

    #23

    My mom once sent me a screenshot of her phone home screen to try to show me the crack in it

    natalie Report

    #24

    My mom called a stranger about a thousand times to vote for American idol and he politely took her vote each time.

    Jen Report

    #25

    My grandma wrote “LOL” on someone’s Facebook post about their husband dying. She thought it meant lots of love 😭 she called me asking why everyone in the comments was upset 😂

    Jessica Report

    #26

    Mine deleted maps from both his & my moms phones bc he thinks that’s how the govt tracks him

    mollz Report

    #27

    Mine asked me for directions to the closest App Store

    Emily Report

    #28

    My grandma has 24 Facebook profiles bc when she forgets her password she’ll make another

    leiko 🌺 Report

    #29

    My dad takes photos by opening the notes app, pressing the paper clip, then selecting take photo. And then wonders where his pictures go.

    sourpatchcycles Report

    #30

    my grandma was watching a military going home video and accidentally live streamed her crying and posted it on facebook

    _tacobella29 Report

    #31

    I showed my mom my crush on Facebook and she accidentally tagged me on his profile picture. BYE

    Rosie Posie’s spam 🇵🇭🇦🇲 Report

    #32

    My mom emails me Instagram reels

    Anna🌺 Report

    #33

    my dad tried booking a holiday to canada online and managed to somehow apply for citizenship instead

    Amelka Report

    #34

    My grandparents tried to sign up for Instagram and immediately got a 30 day ban??

    Lauren Report

    #35

    My mom somehow defaulted her uber to Africa…she lives in upstate NY….

    Kara Report

    #36

    my grandpa was watching call of duty gameplay videos thinking they were real povs of the war.....

    ang ୧ 🍰‧₊˚ 🍓 ⋅ ☆ Report

    #37

    My Father-in-law signs all of his Facebook comments with “-Gary” like Gary, we know who you are 😭

    Mariah ✨☕️🔮 Report

    #38

    my grandma posted a picture of her credit card to her Facebook story. No idea what she was even trying to do.

    Hannah Report

    #39

    My aunt is constantly posting random people’s names as her facebook status. She’s trying to search for the person’s page.

    Elisa Report

    #40

    My mom took a personality test and somehow got Scientology books sent to our house

    pretzel lover Report

    #41

    My MIL sends me my own posts and stories on IG

    Angie Hernandez Report

    #42

    I couldn’t call my mom for a week because it would go straight to voicemail so I thought she died and called the hospital. Turns out she blocked me and couldn’t figure out how to unlock me…

    Maya🙃 Report

    #43

    My dad got asked to officiate a wedding once. He spent months on a “course”. We told him he can just get a daily thing at the court house. No mam, this man made himself a full on PASTOR without knowing it.

    Susanna Sarko Report

    #44

    my mom took a picture of her computer screen because she wanted me to see something. she printed the picture and then took a picture of the picture she printed and emailed it to me.

    natalie drue. Report

    #45

    My mom couldn’t figure out where the emoji keyboard was so she screenshotted a previously texted emoji and then cropped and pasted it into my text. It was like 4 pixels

    steph Report

    #46

    My grandma shared a pic of a random garden. Then she commented on that same post later saying “wow, you have a beautiful garden.” Then later she replied to her own comment and said “you should come see my garden one day.” A post 3 comments and an invitation and it was all her. Bless her sweet heart!

    Ashley T Report

    #47

    My grandpa hears you mention you’re not feeling good in any capacity and he does a whole Google research, prints, binds & laminates his findings to help you

    Steffrestivo Report

    #48

    My dad once got really excited that “Taylor Swift had tweeted at him.” In fact, he had just received an email notification that she’d posted something on twitter

    El ✨ Report

    #49

    My grandma will screen shot my pictures then print them out and give them to me as Christmas gifts

    Marg Report

    #50

    yesterday i found my mom recording on her phone, a YouTube video playing on her laptop because she wanted to listen to the song again

    jinx 🎀 Report

    #51

    my highschool teacher went live on facebook for 47 hours one time.

    P Report

    #52

    my mom told me to check out the 4th post on Instagram because she thought everyone had the same feed

    one with the weave ✨️ Report

    #53

    My nana just called me today because she accidentally posted a picture of herself without makeup on Facebook to tell me she’s suing the man from cricket who was at her house the day before because he MUSTVE posted that photo of her and she’s filing a formal complaint because she can’t fathom that it was her

    valentine 💌 Report

    #54

    My dad will post a video on Facebook and in the parts where it says "comment" he will literally put "No comment"

    marie Report

    #55

    my mom LITERALLY did this with Uber, and then thought she was ordering rides but she was really picking them up so they banned her since she wouldn't show up

    user Report

    #56

    One time my aunt was showing my family how instacart worked and accidentally accepted a cart and had to go shop and deliver it lol

    andrewstromme Report

    #57

    My mom applied for a job over Facebook messenger. Gave them her SSN and everything!

    Elizabeth Langley Report

    #58

    My dad prints memes to bring to his cousins house to show him. Full page, full color prints.

    B El Report

    #59

    My grandma firmly believes you can call in a Lyft and pay them when they pick you up, in cash. The concept that it’s not a cab is not sinking in for her

    Khyia Report

    #60

    my grandma was frustrated why she couldn’t open any of her apps. she was tapping on a screenshot of her home screen

    Abu the Poo Report

    #61

    meanwhile my grandma who was in MEMORY CARE figured out how to order an uber for herself (she wasn't allowed to leave)

    madi Report

    #62

    My dad made the whole fam smile and wave for a video to my brother on Thanksgiving and then posted it in a FB marketplace listing he made to sell antique bottles

    Emily Paige Report

    #63

    My grandma printed out the Dr appointment “click to confirm appointment” email

    jeremy.fahling Report

    #64

    My grandma accidentally went live this morning, it’s just her eyes peaking over the camera and her scrolling with Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter playing in the background

    B I A N C A Report

    #65

    My dad signed up for Apple Music and instead of using the Apple Music app he purchased like $300 worth of songs from iTunes..

    Patricia Report

    #66

    My dad got lost in Olive Garden and used Google Maps to find the exit

    Nat Report

    #67

    My dad randomly “😮” reacts my texts but he has no idea how it happens. He works on machines that test for nuclear radiation for a living.

    hannah💜 Report

    #68

    We saw a house for sale that we were interested in. Decided to contact the (elderly) owners and they were confused. Turned out the husband put the house up for sale by accident

    Zornags 🇪🇺 Report

    #69

    my dad tried to google something and got redirected to some other website and in the search bar he typed: “hello i was told 2 come 2 u 4 help”

    humpback whale #85 Report

    #70

    My mom kept ordering Chipotle and she was confused as to why she would only get the tortilla 😭 she never added anything 😂😂😂

    Garcia Report

    #71

    I had to explain to my grandma what Wi-Fi is and why it’s different from Netflix and why you have to buy both

    Bro it’s me?! Report

    #72

    My mom thought LOL meant log on later. So whenever she would be talking to people on Facebook or anything and see lol she just thought Facebook was too full for her to be on it so she would log off and go back later

    Elli 🖤 Report

    #73

    Probably him on the app: “oh wow I didn’t know I could pick the color and model of the car that picked me up!”

    Heather 🤍 Report

    #74

    Mine deletes recent calls from his phone because he thinks they can still hear him

    Kay⚜️ NOLA Report

    #75

    One time my mom couldn’t find her phone so she filled out the contact form on my business website saying “brooke it’s mom I lost my phone call me”

    brooke burns Report

    #76

    My grandpa thinks the emails he receives from Facebook are directly from me so whenever I post something I get a phone call from him telling me he got my email 😭😭 I’ve tried explaining it and that is what he believes

    angie 🤍 Report

    #77

    My mom had a random appliance repair company as her only emergency contact on her iPhone medical ID

    Elizabeth Report

    #78

    My grandma was told she could see her Costco receipts in her app. I went onto her app… she hadn’t logged in, but was searching receipts into the product search bar

    Lauren Report

    #79

    My sister put her own cell phone number as the "If found, call: ..." number on her cell phone.

    Silver the Plant Report

    #80

    My dad got a scam message on WhatsApp and was all freaked out after they “sent him a picture of him in his office asking when he took it”. How would they have gotten this picture of me?! It was his profile picture.

    Irma Gerd Report

