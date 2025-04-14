ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, when the choices of TV are seemingly endless, it can be quite hard to pick out what to watch. And there's always a risk that what you end up choosing will not be that good.

So, to save you a little time, we decided to collect a list of TV shows that various people online deem to be perfect from the beginning to the end. It includes a variety of genres — from sitcoms to animation. So, now, your only task is to choose which of these amazing TV shows to watch next — a task that isn't simple, but at least you know that it will be worth it!

Reddit

#1

Better Call Saul, even more so if you have watched BB before.

nt2701

    #2

    The Good Place.

    eskimospy212

    #3

    Gravity Falls.

    GardenDrummer

    It’s no secret that television is one of the most common entertainment forms nowadays. The reason behind it is that watching TV or other video content releases endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin, chemicals that are known to cause good feelings, in a person’s brain. So, basically, we’re wired to enjoy our screens — no wonder it’s a popular way for people to spend their time. 

    Due to this, television needs to catch up and provide enough content for everyone with different tastes. That leads to new TV shows or new seasons of already existing ones airing basically every day. 
    #4

    Firefly. Not hard when it's only one season.

    JansTurnipDealer

    #5

    Ted Lasso.

    ninesevenecho

    #6

    Derry Girls.

    Icy-Honeydew-3338

    Here, for example, this list includes every new release of 2025, and there are 23 titles whose names start with A alone. Probably every letter has at least one TV show that airs or continues this year, and with 26 letters in the alphabet, imagine how many of them are on this list. And we’re pretty sure these are just Western ones; it doesn’t include other series from various countries

    #7

    Fleabag.

    thighonysus

    #8

    Breaking Bad.

    PMyourTastefulNudes

    #9

    How has no one mentioned mind hunter?

    warzonexx

    Since there are so many different shows airing, it’s impossible for all of them to be of a similarly good quality. So, from time to time, a show that might sound promising on paper fails to deliver good results. Sometimes they aren’t even that promising on paper, but still get released. And occasionally, even the TV shows that were great in the beginning fall short towards their end. 

    For the latter scenario, we could probably give a full list of TV shows that fell off despite being pretty nice (or even really great) at the start. Yet, we’re just going to give you a few examples.

    #10

    Sopranos.

    BallBagBoom

    #11

    The Queen's Gambit.

    VernaLouise

    #12

    MASH.

    Remote_Mistake6291

    Any time this topic is brought up, the sitcom How I Met Your Mother is always mentioned. It went on for 9 seasons and it was beloved by fans. Then, the final episode aired and it ruined everything the last season (and even the whole show) had been building within the last couple of minutes. Now, a decade has passed since this finale and people still haven’t recovered (and we don’t think they ever will).

    Another similar disgrace that viewers can’t forgive is Game Of Thrones. The finale season and the finale itself of this TV show lacked the emotional weight fans loved, it skewed the paths characters had taken and it ended up ruining the great series’ legacy. 6 years have passed since then and people are still salty. 

    #13

    The Golden Girls.

    coldenigma

    #14

    Succession.

    gwennj

    #15

    Band of Brothers.

    redondo21

    So, instead of focusing on such failures, today we gathered a list of TV shows that people online deem to be 10/10 from the beginning to the end. It includes such great titles as The Good Place, a sitcom about philosophy; Fleabag, a drama/comedy based on a one-woman show; and plenty of others. 

    You can simply enjoy the list by upvoting, add your examples in the comments, or even take it as a perfect “to watch later” collection. We encourage all of these choices, after all – the list is full of greatness!
    #16

    Avatar: The Last Airbender.

    TodaysJ

    #17

    Can´t believe I'm the first one mentioning The Wire!

    ThisAintAboutRegret

    #18

    In the years it was on [The Americans] was one of the most tense, terrifying, and grounded shows on air. The performances, the art direction, the writing - all fantastic. An absolute triumph of vision from all of the creative team behind it.

    3_34544449E14

    #19

    Person lying on a bed in a uniform with a patch, related to a top-rated show discussion. Orphan Black. For my money, it’s the greatest sci-fi show virtually nobody has seen.

    Tatiana Maslany, in particular, is transcendent on that show, playing clone after clone, each with different personalities and accents; then she has to play some of them having to impersonate each other…and it’s all so spectacularly done that never does your suspension of disbelief get challenged. She IS every one of those characters.

    Simply masterful.

    Ill_Tumblr_4_Ya

    #20

    The IT Crowd.

    FutureSchool6510

    #21

    6 Feet Under.

    Darthscary

    #22

    Justified.

    LogicPuzzleFail

    #23

    The haunting of hill house, it's peak.

    myghostflower

    #24

    Samurai Champloo. I'm not an anime fan particularly, but this one is spectacular.

    audiate

    #25

    True Detective (season 1).

    discaribouu

    #26

    Mr Inbetween.

    flu_d

    #27

    Cowboy bebop.

    ozymandais13

    #28

    Schitt's Creek.

    cheesyshop

    #29

    Barry.

    CheeseKnat

    #30

    Venture Bros.

    _DarkandStormy

    #31

    HBO's Rome.

    taraclaire

    #32

    Mr. Robot.

    No-Technician1956

    #33

    Detectorists.

    LesBen2

    #34

    Andor.

    IntentStudios

    #35

    Mad Men.

    nonotthereta

    #36

    Bluey.

    trilobyte-dev

    #37

    Dark.

    Jennajoehro

    #38

    Bojack Horseman.

    daddadnc

    #39

    Chernobyl (although that started at 3.7 and ended at 15,000).

    CootieKing

