Parenting can be tough for both moms and dads. And while both parents share a deep love and care for their children, they often approach parenting in unique ways.

For example, if you ever fell off your bike as a kid, your mom was probably the first one to rush over, offering a comforting hug and a bandage. She'd soothe you with care and warmth. Meanwhile, your dad might have given you a reassuring pat on the back and told you it’s just a scratch, encouraging you to keep riding.