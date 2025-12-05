53 Funny And Cute Animal Memes To Bring Some Positivity To Your Day
It’s easy to look at animals and feel like we don’t have much in common with them. Most don’t live in heated homes, sleep in cozy beds or have the opportunity to shop for whatever they want at the grocery store. But we all follow our instincts and do everything necessary to survive. And some animals are incredibly expressive, just like us!
We took a trip to Openly Gay Pets on Instagram, a page dedicated to sharing hilarious animal memes, and gathered some of their funniest posts below. These pics might make you realize that you actually have more in common with these creatures than you once thought. As it turns out, animals can be comedic geniuses! Enjoy scrolling through these silly memes, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but giggle at.
According to Our World in Data, there are over 2.1 million species of animals on the planet. Because there are so many, it’s impossible to know or ever see them all. But regardless of how many animals you’re actually familiar with, there’s no question that the animal kingdom is fascinating. There are creatures that can fly, slither, swim, crawl, and apparently, plenty that can make us laugh as well.
As far as why humans are so captivated by animals, the Wildlife Conservation Network notes that it likely stems from the fact that we used to live alongside them. Our love for these creatures is deeply ingrained in us, as we know that coexisting among animals is beneficial for us. These creatures have inspired countless stories, pieces of artwork and more. So we should never forget to appreciate them!
There’s a reason why people love going to zoos and aquariums, watching nature documentaries, and traveling to Africa to go on safaris. The animal kingdom is beautiful, majestic and fascinating. And we often long for relationships with these amazing creatures, even if the closest we’ll ever come to hugging one is by buying a plush version.
The Wildlife Conservation Network also points out that our affinity for animals might be linked to the fact that they express emotions similarly to how we do as humans. “That feeling when your hair stands on end when something creepy or threatening is around the corner? That’s a physical fear response also exhibited by dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, lions, hyenas, antelopes, bats, and rodents,” they explain.
While we can’t keep the vast majority of animals at home with us, the idea of domesticating certain species has been around for thousands of years. In fact, archeologists have found that stone age farmers in the Middle East kept cats with them nearly 10,000 years ago. And when they moved to Europe, they took their rodent-eating companions with them. Research has also shown that precursors to modern housecats can be traced back to North Africa, only finding their way into Europe about 2,000 years ago.
When it comes to dogs, however, NewScientist notes that they were likely domesticated between 27,000 and 40,000 years ago. Meanwhile, the oldest known dog burial is over 14,000 years old. Back then, dogs were more than just pets, as they were likely used to hunt for food and help humans travel long distances. But it seems like people loved them, so it’s no surprise that so many humans are still obsessed with their doggos today.
There are plenty of animals that are funny and amusing by human standards. So if you’re wondering which creatures tend to be the siliest, TourCompass has compiled a list. First up, they’ve got the dung beetle. This little guy is shockingly strong, the strongest animal on the planet, in fact. But we can’t help but laugh at what he chooses to eat and the fact that he rolls a giant ball of dung around with him at all times.
The pangolin is another fascinating creature that is one part adorable and one part hilarious. These guys resemble pine cones with legs, and they can roll up into a ball protected by their hard scales when feeling threatened. Pangolins don’t have any teeth, but their tongues, which are up to 16 inches long, can be used to eat termites, ants and larvae. These fascinating creatures can eat 70 million insects every year! Sadly, pangolins are highly endangered, so it’s crucial that humans do everything they can to protect them.
Another adorable and interesting creature that we’re lucky to share this planet with is the quokka. This little marsupial is known as the “world’s sweetest animal,” as they often wear a huge smile on their faces. These tiny creatures inhabit the island of Rottnest, off the west coast of Australia, and weigh between 5.5 and 11 pounds. Despite how precious they are, though, it’s best to give these little guys their space. They are wild animals after all!
We hope you're enjoying this list full of hilarious animal memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make you chuckle, and let us know in the comments below which animals are your favorites.