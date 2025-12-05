ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to look at animals and feel like we don’t have much in common with them. Most don’t live in heated homes, sleep in cozy beds or have the opportunity to shop for whatever they want at the grocery store. But we all follow our instincts and do everything necessary to survive. And some animals are incredibly expressive, just like us!

We took a trip to Openly Gay Pets on Instagram, a page dedicated to sharing hilarious animal memes, and gathered some of their funniest posts below. These pics might make you realize that you actually have more in common with these creatures than you once thought. As it turns out, animals can be comedic geniuses! Enjoy scrolling through these silly memes, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but giggle at.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Peacock with vibrant feathers fanned out, featured in funny and cute animal memes to bring positivity.

AdamCSharp Report

7points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Man holding dog in water to ease arthritis pain, a touching moment featured in funny and cute animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    7points
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen this picture a zillion times, and every time it makes me sad/happy.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Two dogs in a grassy yard playfully interacting, showcasing a funny and cute animal meme for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    6points
    POST

    According to Our World in Data, there are over 2.1 million species of animals on the planet. Because there are so many, it’s impossible to know or ever see them all. But regardless of how many animals you’re actually familiar with, there’s no question that the animal kingdom is fascinating. There are creatures that can fly, slither, swim, crawl, and apparently, plenty that can make us laugh as well.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As far as why humans are so captivated by animals, the Wildlife Conservation Network notes that it likely stems from the fact that we used to live alongside them. Our love for these creatures is deeply ingrained in us, as we know that coexisting among animals is beneficial for us. These creatures have inspired countless stories, pieces of artwork and more. So we should never forget to appreciate them!
    #4

    Side-by-side images of Kermit the Frog and a funny and cute frog resembling Kermit, highlighting animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Oil painting titled A Very Small Dog shows an eerie close-up of a small white dog in vintage pram, funny animal meme.

    openlygaypets Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Cat wearing a funny animal mask creating a cute and humorous animal meme for positivity and smiles.

    openlygaypets Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s a reason why people love going to zoos and aquariums, watching nature documentaries, and traveling to Africa to go on safaris. The animal kingdom is beautiful, majestic and fascinating. And we often long for relationships with these amazing creatures, even if the closest we’ll ever come to hugging one is by buying a plush version.

    The Wildlife Conservation Network also points out that our affinity for animals might be linked to the fact that they express emotions similarly to how we do as humans. “That feeling when your hair stands on end when something creepy or threatening is around the corner? That’s a physical fear response also exhibited by dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, lions, hyenas, antelopes, bats, and rodents,” they explain.
    #7

    Man reading a book on a park bench with his dog resting on the back, funny and cute animal memes bringing positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Smiling dog with wrinkled face resting on a red blanket, one of the funny and cute animal memes to brighten your day.

    openlygaypets Report

    6points
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a smile in there somewhere.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Close-up of a horse and an orange cat making a funny animal meme to bring positivity to your day.

    openlygaypets Report

    5points
    POST

    While we can’t keep the vast majority of animals at home with us, the idea of domesticating certain species has been around for thousands of years. In fact, archeologists have found that stone age farmers in the Middle East kept cats with them nearly 10,000 years ago. And when they moved to Europe, they took their rodent-eating companions with them. Research has also shown that precursors to modern housecats can be traced back to North Africa, only finding their way into Europe about 2,000 years ago.
    #10

    Person with a dog head sitting beside a green divider, showcasing a funny and cute animal meme for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Therapy dog named Miss Peanut in a yearbook photo, a cute and funny animal meme for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Man wearing a cap drinks from a glass while holding a small dog, featured in funny and cute animal memes to bring positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to dogs, however, NewScientist notes that they were likely domesticated between 27,000 and 40,000 years ago. Meanwhile, the oldest known dog burial is over 14,000 years old. Back then, dogs were more than just pets, as they were likely used to hunt for food and help humans travel long distances. But it seems like people loved them, so it’s no surprise that so many humans are still obsessed with their doggos today.
    #13

    Cute baby beaver held with gloved hand in a kitchen setting, showcasing funny and cute animal memes for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Funny and cute animal memes featuring cats dressed as samurai swordsmen ready for battle on a rooftop at night.

    openlygaypets Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Donkey carrying newborn lambs in specially made saddles in a field, a cute animal meme for positivity and smiles.

    openlygaypets Report

    5points
    POST

    There are plenty of animals that are funny and amusing by human standards. So if you’re wondering which creatures tend to be the siliest, TourCompass has compiled a list. First up, they’ve got the dung beetle. This little guy is shockingly strong, the strongest animal on the planet, in fact. But we can’t help but laugh at what he chooses to eat and the fact that he rolls a giant ball of dung around with him at all times.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Fluffy cat sitting on a table in front of a fireplace with a funny and cute animal meme caption.

    openlygaypets Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    A funny and cute animal meme showing a 140-year-old tortoise with her 5-day-old baby on her head.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Baby monkey playing with and rolling a snowball in the snow, showcasing funny and cute animal memes for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST

    The pangolin is another fascinating creature that is one part adorable and one part hilarious. These guys resemble pine cones with legs, and they can roll up into a ball protected by their hard scales when feeling threatened. Pangolins don’t have any teeth, but their tongues, which are up to 16 inches long, can be used to eat termites, ants and larvae. These fascinating creatures can eat 70 million insects every year! Sadly, pangolins are highly endangered, so it’s crucial that humans do everything they can to protect them.
    #19

    Cat lying on the floor with paws elevated mimicking owner’s injured ankle in a cute animal memes moment.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Black dog hidden among sheep with a funny expression, one of the cute animal memes bringing positivity to your day.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Red and black parrot perched on a person's shoulder, showcasing funny and cute animal memes mood.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST

    Another adorable and interesting creature that we’re lucky to share this planet with is the quokka. This little marsupial is known as the “world’s sweetest animal,” as they often wear a huge smile on their faces. These tiny creatures inhabit the island of Rottnest, off the west coast of Australia, and weigh between 5.5 and 11 pounds. Despite how precious they are, though, it’s best to give these little guys their space. They are wild animals after all!
    #22

    Cute cartoon character with big blue eyes anticipating their pet’s approach in a funny and cute animal memes style.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Tiger playfully stretching with tongue out in a funny and cute animal meme to bring positivity to your day.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Funny and cute animal meme featuring a domesticated great white shark imagined as a salmon shark underwater and held by a person

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST

    We hope you’re enjoying this list full of hilarious animal memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make you chuckle, and let us know in the comments below which animals are your favorites. Then, if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring silly photos of animals, we’ve got the perfect article to read next right here!
    #25

    Poodle dressed in a sweater and jacket, featured in a funny and cute animal meme for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    A funny and cute animal meme showing a monkey hugging a small dog with a humorous caption for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Cat wearing a cone with shaved legs showing fur "boots," a funny and cute animal meme bringing positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Emotional man meme expressing sadness paired with a funny and cute animal meme about pets jumping off bed.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Horse covered in hay with text overlay saying Hay, a funny and cute animal meme to brighten your day.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Young woman surrounded by pigeons, with one on her head and another on her shoulder, in a funny and cute animal meme.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Muppet character sitting on floor watching a cute kitten drink milk, a funny and cute animal meme for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Funny and cute animal meme showing a black dog named Walter with a guilty expression after too many treats.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Fluffy white dog making a funny face, featured in cute animal memes to bring positivity and smiles.

    openlygaypets Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Sign on mulch bags reading please do not disturb baby raccoons nest inside with raccoons curled up in the middle cute animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Cute dog meme holding food with funny caption, bringing positivity through funny and cute animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Simple black and white drawing of a dog lying flat with a speech bubble saying hey in a funny animal meme style.

    Mushu_bbokbab Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Baby in a red outfit thrown in the air with a bird flying closely overhead in funny and cute animal memes style.

    openlygaypets Report

    3points
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone's going to believe it now.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Tweet about American robin nesting styles with a photo of a bird nest holding four blue eggs in green foliage, funny animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Yellow dog standing on a wooden deck with a wet dog-shaped outline next to it in funny and cute animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Man in wheelchair hugging dog while nurse wearing mask smiles nearby, a heartwarming moment captured for funny and cute animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Snake with human-like teeth in a funny animal meme captioned with a humorous British accent phrase.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Funny meme featuring a crow with a joke about crows drinking at home, relating to cute animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Sleeping pug on a couch with tongue out, a cute animal meme bringing positivity and humor to your day.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Two northern cardinal birds feeding each other seed beak-to-beak, showcasing cute animal moments for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Person taking a dog out for lunch celebrating its 10th adoptaversary, featured in funny and cute animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Kangaroo standing on grass with text humorously calling it a T-Rex deer in funny and cute animal memes.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Funny and cute animal meme showing a chevrotain or mouse deer with hooves in a natural outdoor setting.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Filmography list of a white poodle dog with roles in movies, featured in funny and cute animal memes for positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Dog with a funny expression resembling a celebrity, part of cute animal memes to bring positivity to your day.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Cute dog posing by a tree with a humorous caption, perfect for funny and cute animal memes bringing positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Funny and cute animal meme showing a dog with sticks on its head listed as a bilingual deer for sale in Miami.

    openlygaypets Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Black dog holding a pinecone in its mouth, featured in funny and cute animal memes to bring positivity.

    openlygaypets Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Child in pink jacket playing near a large white dolphin underwater, a funny and cute animal meme moment.

    openlygaypets Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!