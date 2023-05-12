48 Funny And Relatable Experiences That Might Hit Close To Home To Many Moms, As Shared On This Online Community
Parenting is a full-time job that most people have to share with a real job, so it’s always good to remember that moms are basically superheroes. So it’s not surprising that moms around the globe would come together online to share ideas, advice, and support. And when you have a community online, inevitably, memes are born.
This online group is dedicated to sharing hilarious memes and images that moms will find painfully relatable. So scroll through and be sure to give your mom a call after upvoting your favorites, she’ll probably appreciate that. If you have your own mom stories, comment below.
Anyone Else Feel This Post At Times?
I like when people say "count on me whenever you need" and then you try to count on them and their answer is like "don't ever forget I'm here for you, anytime you need" as they proceed to do nothing at all
Is It Acceptable To Just Throw My Hands Up And Say "Pizza Every Night" Because This Whole Cooking And Them Not Eating Thing Is Stressful Lol
Idk man I think the amount of times I threw up dinner could count as her complaining
Accurate
As the internet ecosystem has developed and become ubiquitous in most aspects of our lives, naturally, groups have formed around practically everything. Shared demographics, locations, interests, and, of course, experiences. These were no doubt some of the reasons why the “Mommit” subreddit was formed.
Falling into the top 1% of most popular groups, “Mommit '' boasts over 850k members, who gather to share anything of use to moms. Much of the content revolves around memes and relatable stories, but there is also advice, moral support, and just an exchange of experiences. It’s a great place for first-time parents to get some advice and see that many problems are not that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things.
I Thought You Guys Might Enjoy This
“Show Me You Have A Toddler Without Showing Me Your Toddler.”
Funerals Are Where I ✨shine ✨
I totally misread 'by' as 'died' and it was like *my mommy died* which made everything more funny
Of course, most of us wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for a mother, so it’s surprising that the institution of Mother’s Day only dates back to 1907. The idea came about to a woman named Anna Jarvis, a peace advocate and suffragette, in Grafton, West Virginia. She campaigned to have it recognized as a holiday in the United States, which slowly gained recognition across the country. Now it’s celebrated in over forty countries worldwide.
Can't Go To The Bathroom Without Every Being In The House Joining Me
Sometimes You Gotta Let It Happen Lol
Sometimes having 5 seconds for your own is worth it
Made Me Laugh!
Despite their literal importance as human beings and to humankind in general, maternal healthcare is one of those things we should all be doing better at. Medicine has made strides in some countries, but development is never equally distributed. Over half (56%) of global maternal deaths are in Sub-Saharan Africa and 29% happen in South Asia. Even in places with world-class healthcare, childbirth can have complications and is a difficult process.
Aren’t They?
If was the perfect mother hen... before the chick hatched...
Almost Every Single Time..
Sometimes getting out all the penned up energy before going to sleep helps though
True
The good news is, the trend is downward. Over the last thirty years, maternal mortality has fallen by approximately 44%, which is a lot. But it’s too early to hang up the towel, as over 800 women still die from pregnancy or childbirth-related issues every single day. That comes down to roughly a death every two minutes, meaning that by the time you look through this paragraph and the previous one, there has been a death.
My Friend Bought Me This For Mother's Day. Probably The Best Book Tbh
The Truth!!
I can only see a beautiful tshirt floating, what's going on?
If I Were A Baby…
As read by a ridiculously tired mom rocking a somehow still awake 8 month old at 4:43 am
Thx For The Deets
At Least She Smiles At Me Now
My "Advice" From When I Had A 1 Year Old And A 3 Year Old. I Think It Holds Up
This Spoke To Me
Being online seems to bring out the worst in people. Mums and other ones
This Is True
Toddlers
Avoid Eye Contact At All Costs!
Yep, turn into a ninja. But no onion cutting please!
God, This Speaks To My Soul Right Now
I Dont Think This Is A Balanced Relationship
Nap Life
All of the above except Fantasy audio books instead of true crime
Words I Have Lived By Since My First
Cry when the baby cries! Poop when the baby poops!
Am I Right?
None Of Us Knew. Catching Puke In Our Hands? Kids That Lick Feet? Nobody Knew That
Some people really are into that, why would I judge them?
Understandable
Behind The Scenes
…’Big Sigh’…
When I lock the door there will be agonizing wailing going on outside the door
They're So So Picky
Moms Are Super Heroes
I don't want to have to be supernatural, I want enough support to be mediocre to well
Wfh Mom's Gotta Do What A Wfh Mom's Gotta Do
Oof
I'm not a mom but I've been to a million places but you would never know because my husband doesn't seem to know his phone has a camera. So I take pics of him looking fat and send them to him at work and remind him to take pics of me when we are out and about. My mom and I take a lot of pics of each other. Goofy pics.
Thanks Mother
Or The Light Switches
This Mom's Truthful Invitation Is Hilarious And Refreshing
I would do everything to let my kid come to this birthday party
I Hear It In My Sleep
Husband Sleeps More Than Me
Hello Darkness, My Old Friend…
Finally An Honest Recruiting Message
Yeah, It’s Definitely Coffee...
Stress and warm coffee. And chocolate, definitely lots of chocolate
Idk Who Needs To Hear This But The Laundry Needs To Be Moved Forward
If Netflix dared this I'd unsubscribe in a heartbeat!
What I Do For A Living
You only think you're their leader, same as with cats
Whoever Made This... I Feel This In My Soul!!
I Mean…
I Made A Meme Of How I Feel Today
22 months postpartum and the hotness is still not showing up