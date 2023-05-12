Parenting is a full-time job that most people have to share with a real job, so it’s always good to remember that moms are basically superheroes. So it’s not surprising that moms around the globe would come together online to share ideas, advice, and support. And when you have a community online, inevitably, memes are born. 

This online group is dedicated to sharing hilarious memes and images that moms will find painfully relatable. So scroll through and be sure to give your mom a call after upvoting your favorites, she’ll probably appreciate that. If you have your own mom stories, comment below. 

Anyone Else Feel This Post At Times?

I like when people say "count on me whenever you need" and then you try to count on them and their answer is like "don't ever forget I'm here for you, anytime you need" as they proceed to do nothing at all

Is It Acceptable To Just Throw My Hands Up And Say "Pizza Every Night" Because This Whole Cooking And Them Not Eating Thing Is Stressful Lol

Accurate

As the internet ecosystem has developed and become ubiquitous in most aspects of our lives, naturally, groups have formed around practically everything. Shared demographics, locations, interests, and, of course, experiences. These were no doubt some of the reasons why the “Mommit” subreddit was formed. 

Falling into the top 1% of most popular groups, “Mommit '' boasts over 850k members, who gather to share anything of use to moms. Much of the content revolves around memes and relatable stories, but there is also advice, moral support, and just an exchange of experiences. It’s a great place for first-time parents to get some advice and see that many problems are not that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things. 
I Thought You Guys Might Enjoy This

“Show Me You Have A Toddler Without Showing Me Your Toddler.”

Funerals Are Where I ✨shine ✨

Of course, most of us wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for a mother, so it’s surprising that the institution of Mother’s Day only dates back to 1907. The idea came about to a woman named Anna Jarvis, a peace advocate and suffragette, in Grafton, West Virginia. She campaigned to have it recognized as a holiday in the United States, which slowly gained recognition across the country. Now it’s celebrated in over forty countries worldwide.
Can't Go To The Bathroom Without Every Being In The House Joining Me

Sometimes You Gotta Let It Happen Lol

Made Me Laugh!

Despite their literal importance as human beings and to humankind in general, maternal healthcare is one of those things we should all be doing better at. Medicine has made strides in some countries, but development is never equally distributed. Over half (56%) of global maternal deaths are in Sub-Saharan Africa and 29% happen in South Asia. Even in places with world-class healthcare, childbirth can have complications and is a difficult process. 
Aren’t They?

Almost Every Single Time..

True

The good news is, the trend is downward. Over the last thirty years, maternal mortality has fallen by approximately 44%, which is a lot. But it’s too early to hang up the towel, as over 800 women still die from pregnancy or childbirth-related issues every single day. That comes down to roughly a death every two minutes, meaning that by the time you look through this paragraph and the previous one, there has been a death. 
My Friend Bought Me This For Mother's Day. Probably The Best Book Tbh

The Truth!!

If I Were A Baby…

Thx For The Deets

At Least She Smiles At Me Now

My "Advice" From When I Had A 1 Year Old And A 3 Year Old. I Think It Holds Up

This Spoke To Me

This Is True

Toddlers

Avoid Eye Contact At All Costs!

God, This Speaks To My Soul Right Now

I Dont Think This Is A Balanced Relationship

Nap Life

Words I Have Lived By Since My First

Am I Right?

None Of Us Knew. Catching Puke In Our Hands? Kids That Lick Feet? Nobody Knew That

Understandable

Behind The Scenes

…’Big Sigh’…

They're So So Picky

Moms Are Super Heroes

Wfh Mom's Gotta Do What A Wfh Mom's Gotta Do

Oof

Thanks Mother

Or The Light Switches

This Mom's Truthful Invitation Is Hilarious And Refreshing

I Hear It In My Sleep

Husband Sleeps More Than Me

Hello Darkness, My Old Friend…

Finally An Honest Recruiting Message

Yeah, It’s Definitely Coffee...

Idk Who Needs To Hear This But The Laundry Needs To Be Moved Forward

What I Do For A Living

Whoever Made This... I Feel This In My Soul!!

I Mean…

I Made A Meme Of How I Feel Today

