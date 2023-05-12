Parenting is a full-time job that most people have to share with a real job, so it’s always good to remember that moms are basically superheroes. So it’s not surprising that moms around the globe would come together online to share ideas, advice, and support. And when you have a community online, inevitably, memes are born.

This online group is dedicated to sharing hilarious memes and images that moms will find painfully relatable. So scroll through and be sure to give your mom a call after upvoting your favorites, she’ll probably appreciate that. If you have your own mom stories, comment below.