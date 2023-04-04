There are plenty of hoops people have to jump through every day, whether they’re male or female. But today, we invite you to walk a mile in the shoes of a ‘messy woman’ and browse the daily happenings the fairer sex has to deal with one meme at a time.

Started in 2020, the ‘Messy Women’ Instagram account mostly covers minor annoyances, like bad hair days or having nothing to wear. The posts also gently mock the somewhat absurd things we as women do, such as being dramatic for no reason or spending money on things we might not actually need. We have listed some of the best examples shared by the account, so scroll down for the witty posts and enjoy.

#1

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

33points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago

Omg I do this all the time. I must look like a complete maniac laughing to myself.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

30points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago

May as well eat all the bad things now; tomorrow's another day.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

30points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Trying to get anyone's attention when you're not hot

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#5

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

29points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm a guy and can relate to this.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

28points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

As a guy who is also into guys, I can relate

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#8

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

24points
POST
Casey McAlister
Casey McAlister
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wish it had this much volume. Straight hair is a curse.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

24points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

24points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

23points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

No, it's true. Sometimes I'm on my laptop

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

22points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Recently did this, I cringe so hard at old photos, even by just a year. Like "Did y'all fr let me look like this??"

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

20points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have a few guys I regret because I was lonely and they were there. It wasn't worth it. Being lonely isn't or shouldn't be the main criteria for dating someone

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

20points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

I do this without a partner lol

1
1point
reply
#15

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

20points
POST
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago

me last week, when my not so bad looking bos took off hiss sweater... was kinda awkward...

4
4points
reply
#16

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

20points
POST
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
2 hours ago

Even though I sleep in a tiny little bit of bed because I sleep all curly and small.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#18

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#19

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

19points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Does anyone else go completely silent when ignoring a call like I do? Like 'shhh they'll know!' haha

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

18points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

lmao I can imagine the frustration, I'm like a therapist for some friends and each week they'll come to me telling me things they did that we already talked about and agreed not to do

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

18points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

That feeling of trying to stay as asleep as possible for that minute or two, but when you make it back to bed it just isn't the same

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

18points
POST
#23

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

18points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought only cats understood pspsps

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

17points
POST
#25

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

17points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
53 minutes ago

My friends trying to find my crushes because I don't have any social media but bored panda and I'm not sure this even counts.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#27

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

That picture is making me uncomfortable, I would not stand anywhere near that.

3
3points
reply
#28

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

16points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
44 minutes ago

This is one of my stop signs. If I start wondering if I'm overthinking, the answer is probably yes.

0
0points
reply
#29

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

16points
POST
#30

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

16points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's the point of flirting, but at the same time I don't want it

2
2points
reply
#31

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#32

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

15points
POST
#33

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

15points
POST
#34

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ugh I wish I could delete some of my photos from existence

2
2points
reply
#35

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Doesn't make it a whole lot better. I see people talking about toxicity like it's fine and doesn't matter, why?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Same, except it's useless junk like decorations that for some reason I absolutely needed

1
1point
reply
#37

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

14points
POST
#38

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

14points
POST
#39

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sometimes alone is just better. People are annoying and stressful

3
3points
reply
#40

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

14points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lol I got my period in the summer holidays between year 8 and year 9 and I was sooo annoyed. I was lucky that I got mine way later than everybody else.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#41

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

13points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thought he was holding his own boobs at first

0
0points
reply
#42

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

lmfao that image is perfect

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#43

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

13points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Maybe ill get an inheritance from a secret uncle before I have to leave for work 🙏

2
2points
reply
#44

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

13points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm never going to get drunk when I'm older.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

13points
POST
#46

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sorry doesn't fix everything, actions mean 100x more than words ever will

1
1point
reply
#47

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

12points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Well when all you can afford is a literal dream vacation, it's nice to at least have someone to dream with

0
0points
reply
#48

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

12points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ooo. Close, but not bottle fed. If any of your men still beg to be breastfed their mother didn't ween them right.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

12points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
28 minutes ago

You made it that long? I'm impressed

0
0points
reply
#50

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

12points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's a .... I don't even want to go there image for the context.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#52

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Realizing you wasted a good outfit on a boring day

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#53

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sending someone something you thought funny and them not reacting the way you hoped is a crushing disappointment

0
0points
reply
#54

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

12points
POST
#55

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

11points
POST
#56

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Perfect, I just crawled my way up to the surface. Which circle?

1
1point
reply
#57

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

11points
POST
#58

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

11points
POST
#59

Funny-Messy-Women-Memes

messywomenn Report

11points
POST
#60

messywomenn Report