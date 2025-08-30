ADVERTISEMENT

People like to joke about how marriage is the end of a happy and independent life. Yet recent statistics paint a different picture. According to the 2023 U.S. Census, 74% of married Americans say they are happy they are happy in their relationship. That's almost 98 million married people!

Still, married life comes with some ups and downs. Sometimes you love your spouse more than anything in the world. Other times, they might annoy you so much you start plotting how to get rid of them in their sleep. One online group collects funny observations and jokes about marriage, and here we present to you those we hope you will find most relatable!

More info: Facebook