People like to joke about how marriage is the end of a happy and independent life. Yet recent statistics paint a different picture. According to the 2023 U.S. Census, 74% of married Americans say they are happy they are happy in their relationship. That's almost 98 million married people!
Still, married life comes with some ups and downs. Sometimes you love your spouse more than anything in the world. Other times, they might annoy you so much you start plotting how to get rid of them in their sleep. One online group collects funny observations and jokes about marriage, and here we present to you those we hope you will find most relatable!
What do people really think about marriage in the big 25? Do people still find it important or just see it as an archaic contract that should be obsolete by now? According to Harvard's 2025 Youth poll, young people are prioritizing marriage less, but are still optimistic about long-term partnerships.
57% of the respondents said they think marriage is important, and 48% also think the same about having children. As with most things, political affiliation also plays a role here: 75% of Republicans say that getting married is important, while only 56% of Democrats say the same. Still, 67% of the young people surveyed by Harvard say that they view long-term romantic relationships as important.
A recent study by The Times also shows a similar trend. They have found that Gen Z are more critical of hookup culture than Millennials and are more likely to be pro-marriage. 20 years ago, 39% of young adults thought that marrying is irrelevant when it comes to having children and being a family. Today, only a fifth of 18 to 27-year-olds think that marriage is outdated.
Why are Gen Z becoming more conservative? Some experts suggest that young people are rejecting the laid-back attitudes about love, living together, and having children. The director of research at the charity Marriage Foundation Harry Benson told The Times that for Gen Z, it's all about the commitment itself rather than the spectacle and appearances.
Co-founder & CEO of Her Campus Media Stephanie Kaplan Lewis told Newsweek that for Gen Z, it's deeper than for the previous generations. "Older generations may have felt drawn to marriage out of necessity or obligated based on societal pressures which also led to high divorce rates, but Gen Z sees things differently. For them, there is renewed hope in committing to a partner and having a built in support system."
Some believe that Gen Z could save the plummeting marriage rates in the U.S. According to a 2021 study by the Pew Research Center, 25% of 40-year-olds have never been married. This is a record high, since in 1980 that percentage was at just 6% and 15% in 2000. As Gen Z are just starting to get married, it's hard to calculate the marriage rates, but most say they want and plan to get married. According to a 2023 survey by the Knot, 77% of people in their 20s have already taken at least one step towards planning a wedding.
There's also another element at play here: young people might be more open to marriage because they don't see it as a permanent thing. With divorce rates being almost 50% in the U.S., Gen Z grew up seeing examples of people getting married and getting divorced just a few years later. "We don't always need to be doing things that society deems to be the normal path," Gen Z media specialist Charlie Sawyer also told The Times.
It all sounds very optimistic, but that's not to say that young people don't have any reservations about marriage. On the contrary, they have to worry about things that the previous generations didn't. Some worry about the economic state of the world. As therapist and researcher Stan Tatkin told Newsweek, "housing and having money to buy a house are difficult factors that come into play for young people."
Charles T. Hill, PhD, a professor of psychology at Whittier College, also told the Knot that this generation has to worry about climate issues, something previous generations perhaps didn't take into consideration when starting families. "Some may be concerned about the future state of the world regarding climate change, inflation and political division, especially in regard to bringing children into the world," he explained.
The reason why there's no much statistics about how many of Gen Z are getting married might be because they're delaying many of the traditional milestones for later in life. Psychologist Jean Twenge explained to Business Insider that young people nowadays simply feel like they have more time to live.
"Psychologists call this a slow life strategy, and it happens when people live longer," she explained. "It starts in the '90s, but it's kind of slow, and then it gets going through the 2000s and then really accelerates in the 2010s once you transition to Gen Z."
Younger married couples are also less likely to get divorced. At the moment, the divorce rate in the U.S. is at 35%. It's only going up for couples in their 50s and 60s. Norman B. Epstein, PhD, told the Knot that it's declining thanks to couples therapy. "My impression is that more people are taking advantage of counseling and therapies instead of trying to tough it out themselves or ignoring [issues]. It's more acceptable now to go to therapy," he explained.
What are your attitudes towards marriage, Pandas? Married Pandas, please share your wisdom and observations with the rest of us in the comments. And if you want to see some more content about married life, check out our posts about wholesome anniversary surprises and people's experiences of having a 10/10 partner!
