Some of the funniest images you’ll find online have very little to no context. Most of these are memes where the text and visuals don’t necessarily connect with each other, and that’s okay. In fact, it is much more appreciated. 

Check out these posts from the Emotional Club Instagram account to see what we mean. You will likely understand the underlying message within the first few seconds without much deciphering. It may be why the page has such a huge audience, with 1 million followers and counting. 

Scroll through, enjoy some quick laughs, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you relate to most.

Man in casual shirt with tattooed arms, sharing a relatable meme about calling in healthy and skipping work.

    Man wearing sunglasses smiling with an overlay of relatable memes emojis and text about having a bad day.

    Woman wearing black sunglasses with text overlay about relatable memes saying ew and moving on outdoors.

    Memes, in particular, don’t need context to go viral. But to garner widespread attention, they must transcend cultural boundaries and be relatable to anyone online. Popular creator Saint Hoax, who has 3.4 million followers on Instagram, describes memes as “editorial cartoons for the internet age.” 

    “The power of a meme lies in its transmissibility and unique knack for being cross-cultural,” Saint Hoax told The New York Times in a 2022 interview.

    Young man in a car with relatable meme text about losing his mind for hours, capturing relatable meme humor.

    Cute cat dressed in a ghost costume with a relatable meme about overthinking from popular relatable memes content.

    Cockatiel with pink bow on head with relatable meme text about freaking out and everything being okay.

    As mentioned earlier, you only need a few seconds to understand and appreciate a meme. These perfectly crafted images provide instant levity and serve as palate cleansers in social media timelines filled with divisiveness and toxicity. 

    “In a world where you are scrolling through news feeds for hours a day, the meme format catches your eye,” former Buzzfeed deputy social media director and Zillow Gone Wild founder Samir Mezhari said in the same NYT interview.

    Relatable meme of a dog holding cookies with text I got that dog in me, perfect for meme account content.

    Surreal relatable meme showing a creature with a human face eating a large cupcake as a nightly sweet treat.

    Skeleton wearing pink fairy wings and tutu dancing with text about relatable memes on a brown background.

    However, out-of-context photos have downsides. Cognitive psychologist and Vanderbilt University professor Lisa Fazio says they are “very common sources of misinformation.” 

    In her article published on PBS, Fazio explained how images, in general, make it easy to imagine an event happening and quickly retrieve information from memory. However, this is also the case with information that isn’t true, leading to the spread of falsehoods.

    Relatable meme featuring a black cat in water with text about hoping an email doesn't find you and escaping freedom.

    Shrimp-shaped cake with a smiling face, decorated with pink and white frosting, featured in relatable memes collection.

    Capybara wearing a cowboy hat with a relatable meme text about being built different, showcasing funny relatable memes.

    Indeed, people have used memes to worsen the fake news plague. Some became a tool to spread conflicting information during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are ways to help prevent the spread of falsehoods. 

    One way is to consider possible emotional manipulation, since memes rely on strong reactions. University of Bristol senior associate Emily Godwin urges doing a deep evaluation.

    “Before clicking ‘share,’ reflect on whether you’re being manipulated emotionally into spreading an idea you wouldn’t openly support,” Godwin wrote in an article for The Conversation
    Colorful relatable memes image with dolphins and rainbow, featuring funny and uplifting text about daily experiences.

    Blurry horse jumping mid-air with text overlay about being overstimulated in relatable memes and humor context.

    Relatable meme showing a patient in a psych ward humorously complaining about an escape room experience.

    For our readers out there, which of these memes did you find most relatable? What do you think drew you in? Share your insights in the comment boxes below!
    Man working on a computer with bad screen at office and relaxing on couch with good screen, relatable memes concept.

    Sheep with glowing eyes at night with relatable meme text about judging yourself while learning something new.

    Cute bird with open beak on a colorful background with relatable memes text about having a meltdown earned.

    Horse standing on building rooftop with text relatable memes jumping and not for joy with pink bow emoji.

    Man dressed as Shrek sitting on ground near police officers by a parked SUV in a relatable memes context.

    Two horses standing near a fire with relatable memes text about friendship through tough times.

    Relatable meme with a kid in sunglasses and a skateboard, caption about making bad life decisions.

    Vintage style meme showing children singing at piano with lyrics wake me up inside, relatable meme humor

    Brown t-shirt with a funny relatable meme text about cyberbullying and computer humor.

    Relatable meme of two beetles clinking glasses labeled me and you, captioned getting up to some nonsense.

    Relatable meme showing a quesadilla cooking in a pan with text about its impact on depressed people.

    Person in a hoodie taking a selfie in an elevator with relatable memes about depression and gaining the will to live.

    Office sign humorously offering mayonnaise as the employee appreciation snack in a relatable meme about work culture.

    Cartoon Dracula standing by a castle at night with a relatable meme about social situations and sleeping all day.

    Relatable meme showing a frog figurine staring at a candle flame with the caption about slight inconvenience and arson.

    Man in red hoodie standing in front of glowing portal with text about thugging it out in relatable memes.

    A dark animal jumping into water with text about drinking three coffees and forgetting breakfast, relatable memes theme.

    Beaver holding a carrot and apple with caption about greed, relatable memes about humorous animal behavior outdoors.

    Relatable meme featuring a bear with text about staying hydrated and a bottle of water against a moonlit background.

    Relatable memes featuring a girl talking to a Cheshire cat in a forest, illustrating the theme of madness and humor.

    Relatable meme featuring a humorous take on Noah's Ark and animals in a vintage illustration style.

    White cat wearing a colorful party hat with a relatable meme about feeling ancient dread and wanting to be silly briefly

    Small white dog wearing pink sunglasses and a hair accessory on a rock, relatable memes text overlay included.

    Screenshot of a relatable meme tweet by degrowth larry summers about being a hater in a frustrating world.

    Scene from a relatable meme showing a man expressing tiredness and being on edge while holding a coffee mug.

    Young man wearing a beanie enjoying sunlight with relatable memes text about sunlight being refreshing outside.

    Black shirt with green text saying cigarettes after shrex, caption about boyfriend buying it, relatable memes theme.

    Receipt showing a humorous list of drink names and items with the word dirty, featured in relatable memes.

    Illustration of bunnies in underground tunnels with text about being safe from emails, relatable meme concept.

    Relatable meme featuring a sad Teletubby with caption about hoping God chooses another soldier.

    Twitter meme post about relatable moments with 2.5M views, showcasing popular readable content for relatable memes.

    Person tucked in glowing bed surrounded by stars with relatable meme text about not wanting to do something.

    Missing person meme poster with text typo, relatable memes humor highlighting funny missing flyer concept.

    Text message meme showing a humorous typo about 2025 being unstable corrected to unstoppable, relatable meme content.

    Relatable meme showing tired animated man with glasses sitting at computer, depicting everyday exhaustion and humor.

    Relatable meme showing a man sitting and relaxing, captioned about multitasking by losing his mind and chilling.

    Cartoon character smoking by a wall with trash and a rat, relatable meme expressing a long tough period.

    Sunlight streaming through trees onto a winding road with text overlay featuring relatable memes about not giving up.

    Cat wearing sunglasses and floral scarf, holding a steaming cup, with a volcanic eruption in the background, relatable memes.

    A painted cat mid-air in an explosion with bright orange and yellow flames, perfect for relatable memes content.

    Person applying clown makeup in stages, illustrating relatable memes about work and company appreciation.

    Three people dressed in biblical costumes with a camel in a scene from a relatable meme collection.

    Sad cartoon dog crying with relatable meme text about loyalty, featured among the best relatable memes collection.

    Felt mouse figurine meme holding berries, wearing a bonnet, illustrating relatable memes and humor concepts.

    Handwritten note with a child's spelling mistake, showing relatable memes about having a hard time living.

    Raccoon under a rainbow with raised paws illustrating relatable memes about low expectations and high disappointment.

    Blurry cat meme with text about caring deeply and feeling free, relatable memes highlighting emotional expression.

    Outdoor sign with relatable meme text about work feeling overwhelming and a reminder of mortality, fitting meme humor trends.

    Relatable meme text on a pink background with a heart, about choosing between dying hair or just dying.

    Close-up of a horse with a caption about relatable memes showing up at a function saying I'm fine.

    Screenshot of a humorous text message offering fresh pork and wine in Transylvania, fitting relatable memes content.

    Man in shirt and tie with colorful gems on vibrant background in a relatable memes post about birthstones and rockbottom humor.

    Child playing electric guitar outdoors with blurred children running past, relatable memes capturing humorous moments.

    Relatable meme text about accidentally being in a top secret military group chat versus being in DMs, social media post.

    Small dog wearing pink sunglasses and a fuzzy cape with relatable memes text less stressita more bonita.

    Cat wearing heart-shaped sunglasses with text about confidence, featured in relatable memes collection.

    Hot dog with mustard text reading the rest is still unwritten, relatable memes on foil wrapper over red surface.

    White dog sitting in a chair submerged in water with a drink, relatable memes caption about things being okay but different

    Watercolor illustration of two shrimp clinking cocktail glasses with the word friendshrimp, a relatable meme concept.

    Daily schedule meme showing times for isolating, snacking, and feeling guilty, illustrating relatable memes content.

    Relatable meme of a dog on bed with caption yeah I got that dog in me, showcasing humor and relatable content.

    Relatable meme showing two men in a field illustrating sudden dislike of scrambled eggs while eating them.

    Man in a worn costume sitting on a bench next to a large Mickey Mouse head, depicting relatable memes humor.

    Man in a black jacket posing inside a restaurant with bread artwork on the wall, relatable memes context implied

    Garfield cartoon character with thumbs up and text saying let's take ibuprofen together, relatable memes concept.

    Relatable meme featuring a cartoon penguin expressing fight or flight response with humorous text captions.

    Smiling woman wearing large glasses with text about lorazepam in a relatable memes style image.

    Relatable meme of a deviled egg in a bed with a figure dressed as a priest in a miniature room setup.

    Sketch of an elephant holding an ice cream cone with text about screaming, fitting relatable memes theme.

    Man posing under a humorous sign with the relatable memes theme, highlighting a funny motivational message outdoors.

    Relatable meme with cats sitting in a mountain field, expressing confusion with no plan A or B.

    Relatable memes about a vape device with a Tamagotchi inside that dies if you stop puffing, humorous and edgy content.

