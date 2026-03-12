ADVERTISEMENT

Some people might forget most of their school experiences, but other things just live rent-free in their heads. According to a 2025 YouGov poll, 49% of Americans remember their high school experiences positively. Crushes, peer groups and pressure, and conflict with teachers – they all are fundamental to the average school experience.

School pictures are a universal experience, too. Which kid hasn't had the pleasure of sitting in front of a camera at school a day after their mom just cut their bangs? Bored Panda wants to celebrate the folks who were brave enough to share the visual evidence of their blunder years in the form of school pictures. So, we're bringing you the funniest and most wholesome school picture day photos that are as embarrassing today as they are endearing.

More info: Awkward Family Photos

#1

My Senior Photo, 1989. I Remember The Photographer And His Helper Had To Move Their Set Up Back In Order To Capture My Whole Head. Side Note: This Picture Got Me Voted Greatest 80s Hair By National Geographic TV’s Contest

Person posing for a funny school picture day with an exaggerated, voluminous hairstyle and retro clothing style.

awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

Mike F
Certainly MOST hair in a senior picture.

    #2

    My Son Really Loves Vacuums. Reeeeeeeally Loves Them. On Preschool Picture Day, He Was So Miserable, And Was Offered The Preschool’s Vacuum Cleaner To Play With To Cheer Him Up Before His Photo. When I Picked Him Up, I Was Told That I “Might See A Bit Of The Vacuum In The Photo

    Young boy with backpack waving next to a vacuum cleaner in a funny school picture day fail setting.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    This is fantastic! 😂

    #3

    My 1994 School Photo. Istanbul, Turkey

    Young girl with hands on hips posing for funny school picture day fails with unimpressed expression and vintage outfit.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #4

    My Mom Cut My Bangs For Picture Day, 1972

    Young boy with a bowl haircut smiling in a vintage school picture, a classic funny school picture day fail moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #5

    Senior Pictures, Class Of 1998 In Eastern Oregon. This One Was A Particular Favorite Of Mine

    Young woman playing flute by a waterfall posing for funny school picture day fails in an unusual outdoor setting

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Student is almost incidental

    #6

    My Saxy 1983 School Photo

    Double-exposure style school picture of a boy with braces holding a saxophone, showcasing a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #7

    My Senior Picture. When My Friends Asked Me What The Deal Was, I Said, ‘I Liked To Lift Weights In High School, And My Dad Was A Photographer. That’s All I Got, I Honestly Have No Memory Of Doing It

    Teen boy posing with dumbbell during funny school picture day fails against colorful striped backdrop.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #8

    This Is My Oldest Brother. When He Came To The States, His First Obsession Was Rock & Roll, Followed By Big Hair

    Teen boy with a large vintage hairstyle wearing a light blue shirt posing for funny school picture day fails photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #9

    My Mother Was Studying To Be A Hairdresser In The 80s And I Was Her Victim Throughout My Class Photos

    Young student with a unique hairstyle and pink sweatshirt posing for a funny school picture day fail portrait.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #10

    My Daughter’s 5th Grade School Photo.. She Was Not Impressed

    Girl wearing blue shirt with serious expression sitting on a trunk in a classroom during a school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #11

    My Son’s Senior Picture, Before Which, He Inexplicably Shaved Off One Eyebrow. Apparently, The Photographer Insisted He Draw It Back On For The Photo

    Teen with uneven, thick black eyebrow drawing smiling in a school picture day fail with blue background and green shirt.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #12

    My 1998 Senior Photo. Could Any Other Photo Describe The Beanie Baby Craze Better!?!?

    Girl posing with dozens of stuffed animals in a humorous school picture day fail with a playful hat and white socks.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #13

    The Year Was 1997 And This Was The Theme For My Second Grade Photos. Just Casually Selling Lemonade & Riding My Skateboard

    Girl posing awkwardly in a funny school picture day fail with a lemonade stand and a red wagon full of lemons.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #14

    I Took My 2002 Senior Year With My Bird, Jeff. It Made The Yearbook. Ten Years Later, I Caught Him Reflecting On Our Long History. Sentimentality In Its Truest Form

    Bird humorously mimics a school picture day fail by posing in front of a framed portrait with a person and a bird.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #15

    My Kindergarten Photo Or A Publicity Photo For The Drummer Of Whitesnake?

    Child with glasses and mullet hairstyle posing for a funny school picture day fail with a blue sweater and a cloudy background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #16

    So This Was Taken In 1988 For My Kindergarten Picture Day. My Mom Hand Picked This Shirt/Tie Combo But I’m Not Sure Of The Story Behind My Hair

    Young boy in a vintage striped shirt posing awkwardly for a funny school picture day fails photo with a rare smile.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #17

    This Is My 2nd Grade School Picture From 1989. I Actually Still Own That Crimper

    Young girl with crimped hair and missing front teeth in a classic funny school picture day fail portrait.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #18

    This Is A Picture Of My Sister-In-Law. Why Did The Photographer Think This Was A Good Idea? Why Did Her Mom Decide To Order The Pictures?

    Young girl in colorful outfit posing with an oversized pencil in a funny school picture day fail photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #19

    When I Was In 6th Grade, My Two Older Sisters Were Popular And Had Big Hair, And I Was An Awkward Kid So I Thought I’d Be Cool For A Day

    School picture day fail with girl’s hair styled awkwardly high, smiling in a red plaid jacket and white turtleneck.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #20

    For My School Photo I Was Sporting Every Hairstyle Known To Man All In One Haircut

    Young boy with a mullet and missing front teeth smiling in a classic funny school picture day photo fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #21

    My Nephew’s First Picture Day. He Tried So Hard To Have The Perfect Smile. Instead He Looks Like He Has Dead Bodies In His Freezer

    Young boy in a plaid shirt making a funny face during a classic school picture day, a memorable school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #22

    My Son’s Preschool Picture. And He Still Hates Them

    Young boy making a funny face during a school picture day fail with autumn leaves in the background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #23

    My Daughter Loved Going To School But You Wouldn’t Know It From Her First School Photo

    Young girl in school uniform making a funny face during a school picture day fail with a grumpy expression.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #24

    My Husband’s 1st Day Of School Dressed In A Cap That Looks Like A Helmet, Old School Glasses And White Socks & Sandals While Holding His School-Issued ‘Schultuete’ Which Every Kid In Germany Gets On The First Day Of School. And Yes, That Is His Blue Briefcase

    Young boy posing awkwardly on school picture day with oversized cone and chalkboard, a classic funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #25

    My Sister And I Were Not Popular So We Decided To Do The Pic Together Because The Colored Venetian Backdrop Was The Coolest Ever

    Two girls with quirky hairstyles posing awkwardly for a funny school picture day fails photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #26

    1991. Deer Park, Texas Senior Pics. The Photographer Said To Bring Things That Represented Your Hobbies Or Things You Collect

    A young girl surrounded by various frog plush toys in an outdoor setting, a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #27

    This Is Me In 1997/98 School Photo, The Mushroom Cut With The Canadian Tuxedo Picture Has Followed Me Ever Since

    Young boy in a denim jacket with a bowl haircut posing for a funny school picture day photo fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #28

    1994. My 4th Grade School Photo. It’s The Background For Me

    Young girl smiling awkwardly with a colorful patterned vest and blue turtleneck in a funny school picture day fail pose.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #29

    My Dad’s Senior Picture From ’89

    Teen boy in pastel plaid shirt and pink pants posing with a corded phone in front of a retro school picture day backdrop.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #30

    My Mid 80s School Photo

    Young boy in colorful shirt and yellow jacket posing awkwardly for a funny school picture day fail against red backdrop.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #31

    1991 Was A Wild Time To Be Alive. I May Not Have Had Any Control Over How My Mother Styled Those Bangs But I Did Have Control Over That Sweet, Sweet Portrait Background Choice

    Young girl with messy hair and missing teeth smiling awkwardly in a funny school picture day fail with retro background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #32

    Senior Pictures With My Troll Doll Collection, Circa 1993

    Teen girl posing with colorful troll dolls in a vintage school picture day setting, capturing a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #33

    The Day Before School Pictures 1984 My Mom Was Complaining That I Wore Black Too Often (All The Time). So After Making Myself Beautiful On School Picture Day I Grabbed An Old White Sweater Vest Out Of Her Closet And Wore It To School

    Teen girl with exaggerated teased hair and bold makeup posing for a funny school picture day fail portrait.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #34

    My Grandmother, Bless Her Heart, Made This Dress For Me By Hand. However, She Never Noticed The Fabric She Was Sewing Was Covered With Pictures Of A Couple Making Out

    Young girl with distinctive vintage hairstyle wearing a colorful patterned dress during a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #35

    This Is A School Photo Of My Older Sister From 1988. The Monstrosity Upon Her Head Is Reflected In Her Expression

    School picture day fail with vintage laser background and unusual hairstyle, capturing a timeless funny school moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #36

    This Is My Pre-School Picture. I Had A Fit And Would Not Get My Picture Taken Unless I Could Put My Belt On My Head

    Young boy wearing a Star Wars shirt with a confused expression and a black bowl on his head in a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #37

    My 14 Year Old Daughter Forgot It Was School Picture Day. Normally Would Have Fixed Her Hair And Dressed Nice. On This Day She Wore A Nike Shirt That Said ‘Just Do It.’

    Smiling teenage girl with uneven eyebrows in a funny school picture day fail portrait with long hair and a white shirt.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #38

    This Was The Gem Of My High School Senior Picture Portfolio. At The Time, The Effect Was Cutting Edge

    Teen girl on roller skates with motion blur effect, a funny school picture day fail capturing movement unpredictably.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #39

    My Beautiful Boyfriend’s School Photo When He Was A Teenager… Glad I Did Not Know That Hedgehog At That Time

    Smiling boy with spiky hair in a classic funny school picture day fail against a blue background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #40

    Elementary School Picture Day. Lasers. Home Perm By My Grandma. Elastic Pants And Black Comb In My Pocket. Could Not Be More Proud

    Vintage school picture with awkward pose and retro glasses, capturing a classic example of funny school picture day fails.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #41

    My School Photo From The 80s. My Mullet Was Fashioned After The 1982 Happy Birthday Barbie And My Glasses Are Decorated With Decals Picked Out From The Decal Book At The Optical Shop

    Girl with large glasses and big curly hair smiling in a classic funny school picture day fail portrait

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #42

    Yes, This Is My Freshman Year Photo. And Yes, My Parents Demanded A Reshoot

    Teen boy in a striped shirt winking during a funny school picture day fail with disheveled hair and a smirk.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #43

    My Husband’s Senior Picture From 1991, Complete With His Mother’s On-Point Scrapbooking

    Teen boy in white tuxedo posing awkwardly for a funny school picture day fail with a colorful 90s-style background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #44

    My Grade 1 Photo Taken After My Mother Convinced Me Chicken Pox Can Be Cured With A Bowl Cut

    Child in oversized clear glasses, pearl necklace, and polka dot blouse posing for a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #45

    I Was Obsessed With Pixy Sticks In High School And Decided To Showcase My Favorite Candy For My School Photo

    Teen girl in a red sweater posing with colorful straws in a humorous school picture day fail photo session.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #46

    Apparently Mom Thought I Needed A Cool New ‘Do For Kindergarten. She Must Have Been Confused

    Young girl with a bowl haircut wearing a floral shirt posing by a tree in a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #47

    This Is A Picture Of Me In 4th Grade. At The Time My Mother, Was A Huge Rod Stewart Fan. So Much So That She Recreated His Hairstyle… On Me

    Girl with curly hair and missing teeth posing for a funny school picture day fail with vintage style clothing and background

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #48

    My 1981 High School Yearbook Photo With Perm And Spiderman Glasses

    Teen with curly hair wearing oversized cat-eye sunglasses in a vintage funny school picture day fails portrait.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #49

    The Year My Elementary School Got Creative With The Yearbook Photos

    Vintage school picture displayed on an old mobile phone screen from 2005, showcasing a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Junior High Is Hard Enough Without Your Mother Buying You A Bright Red Monogram Sweater Like This

    Young student smiling awkwardly in red sweater during a funny school picture day fail with retro hairstyle and earrings.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    Me In The Itchiest And Most Uncomfortable Dance Costume Ever Made

    Child in a frilly pink dress and bonnet posing awkwardly for a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #52

    My 2001 School Photo. In Order To Perfect This Aesthetic Masterpiece, I Put A Massive Amount Of Gel In My Wet Hair, Then I Bent Over And Swung My Hair Around And Blow Dried It Upside Down Until The Gel Hardened Completely

    Teen girl with spiked hair and a smirk in a vintage school picture day photo fail with retro style background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #53

    My Parents Thought It Was A Good Idea To Dress A 12 Year Old In A School Bus Sweater And Pose Next To A Pencil

    School picture day fail with a kid wearing a colorful sweater sitting next to a giant pencil prop in a studio setting.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #54

    My Son Cycled Through Every Expression During His First Preschool Photoshoot… Except For The Smile

    Young child with blonde hair and confused expression in a classic funny school picture day photo background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    My Mom Said She Could Cut My Hair. She Did. Two Days Later Were Yearbook Pictures

    Smiling teenage boy with uneven teeth in a white shirt posing for a funny school picture day fail portrait.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #56

    I Have No Explanation For This Photo. Nor For My Somewhat Over-Sized Kurt Cobain T-Shirt, Or Why I’m The Oldest Child In The Room. The Other Kids Look A Little Scared. Very Odd

    Group of children and adults at a school event, featuring a boy wearing a Nirvana shirt, capturing funny school picture day fails.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #57

    My Cousin Told Me Hooters Was A Donut Shop

    Boy wearing oversized glasses and a Hooters sweatshirt posing with a nostalgic funny school picture day fail background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #58

    This Was My Senior Picture And My Mom Thought It Would Be A Great Idea To Pose With Some Of My Cabbage Patch Collection Of Dolls. For Some Reason, I Decided To Go With The Sultry Look

    Woman in a vintage white dress posing with dolls in a retro setting, capturing funny school picture day fails vibes

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #59

    This Is Me On The Right With One Of My Best Friends And This Was For My Senior Pictures, Class Of 2005. We Just Loved Mountain Dew & Couldn’t Get Enough Of It!

    Two girls wearing matching Mountain Dew hoodies and holding soda cans in a funny school picture day fails pose.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #60

    This Was My Senior Picture In 1998

    Teen girl posing humorously in a shopping cart surrounded by school supplies in a funny school picture day fail setup.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #61

    My Poor Daughter Never Heard The End Of It From Her Siblings After Her Heartbreaker Tee Shirt Turned To Fartbreaker For School Pictures

    Smiling kid with long hair wearing a red shirt posing for a funny school picture day fails portrait.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    My 3rd Grade School Picture. Laser Show Meets Laura Ingalls Wilder Frontier Chic Meets Bowl Cut

    Child with a vintage hairstyle and floral dress posing for a funny school picture day fail with laser background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #63

    1991, The Year I Told The Hair Stylist To Only Perm My Bangs

    School picture day fail showing girl with uneven hairstyle and missing teeth smiling in a red shirt against a blue background

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #64

    We Were Moving Scrapbooks/Photo Albums The Other Day And Only 1 Photo Fell Out. Somehow This Amazingness Was It. My Husband’s Senior Picture From 1993

    Silhouette of a boy with a tennis racket perfectly aligned to look like part of his head in a funny school picture day fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #65

    My Brother, Chris’s 1998 Senior Picture. He Really Loved Batman

    Student wearing a Batman mask for a school picture day, showcasing a funny school picture day fail moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    This Is My Little Sister On Picture Day. I Remember She Did Not Want Curls In Her Hair That Morning. The Profile Says It All

    Vintage school picture with a girl in pigtails and a smocked dress, a classic example of funny school picture day fails.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    This Is My Senior Photo From 1992. The Juggling Clubs Were My Idea. Unfortunately My Parents Supported The Idea

    Teen boy in a white sweater posing with colorful juggling clubs in a vintage style school picture day photo fail.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #68

    My Class Had To Do A Project Where We Were A Living Museum. Somehow, My ‘Exhibit’ Was The Earth Itself. This Was The End Result, And I’m So Proud Of This Picture I Have It Framed In My Apartment To Confuse Guests

    Child wearing a large earth globe costume with legs showing in a school hallway for funny school picture day fails.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #69

    His Teacher Actually Tried To Hide It From Me, And Suggested I ‘Just Do Retakes.'

    Boy making a funny face by pulling eyelids down during school picture day, a classic school picture day fail moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    This Is A Picture My Mom Made Me Take In High School. I Thought It Was Flattering At The Time. Boy Was I Wrong

    Woman in a blue dress posing inside an oversized martini glass for a funny school picture day fail photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #71

    I Knew I Was Cool And That Was All That Mattered

    Young man with spiked hair smiling in a funny school picture day fail wearing a white shirt and striped tie.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #72

    In Case You’ve Ever Wondered What Happens When Your Kid Wears Green On Picture Day

    Boy’s school picture day photo with a misaligned double exposure creating a funny school picture day fail effect.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #73

    In Case You Ever Thought Posing With A Scuba Tank Was A Good Idea, Now You Know

    Girl posing with an object on her back in a funny school picture day fail that remains memorable and awkward.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

