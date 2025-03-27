ADVERTISEMENT

Grow up and get a job, they said. It'd be fun, they said. Until it wasn't. Isn't it amazing how, as children, so many of us are obsessed with becoming adults? Making money, driving cars, staying up late, doing whatever we want, whenever we want... But that life gets old fast. Pun fully intended. Especially when we realize it also entails getting up early and slogging away at work. To make money. To pay bills. Rinse. Repeat. And that's if you're lucky enough to actually find a job in this really tough employment landscape.

If you've been battling through your 9-5 with no end in sight, sorry, but we aren't here to offer you advice. What we can do, though, is help cheer you up. And give you something to do to make you look real busy the next time your boss does the rounds. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to select the most hilarious and sometimes painfully relatable tweets about work. Make sure no one can see your screen, and keep scrolling. Try not to laugh too loud and let us know your favorites by upvoting them. We also had an interesting chat with career expert Eva Chan from Resume Genius. She revealed how Artificial Intelligence is throwing a curveball at the recruitment process.

#1

Gallery mode Hilarious work tweet about desperate job applications and unexpected replies from a horse insemination company.

nohxcdancing Report

    #2

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about the irony of having a job every day, posted by user ozioma.

    rsvptemple Report

    #3

    Gallery mode Humorous work tweet about a colleague named Wayne Bruce and a Batman-themed joke.

    DzintraSullivan Report

    If you’re tweeting about work, from work, it’s safe to say you have a job. Congratulations… Whether you love your work or not, you’re doing something to make money and contribute to society. There are millions of Americans who are unemployed. Some by choice. Others because it’s really not always easy to get hired.

    And according to the online career resources platform, Resume Genius, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has thrown another spanner in the works when it comes to the recruitment process. The company recently polled 1,000 full-time U.S. employees to understand how AI is transforming recruitment. They looked at things like the growing demand for AI-related skills, and the challenges of verifying a candidate’s identity and qualifications.

    “AI has undoubtedly changed the game when it comes to hiring,”​​ Resume Genius Career Expert, Eva Chan told Bored Panda when we reached out for more information. She added that in many cases, AI is now the first filter candidates have to pass.
    #4

    Gallery mode Child in striped shirt, standing indoors, with a humorous expression related to taking breaks at work.

    DistinCray_ Report

    #5

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about wearing turtlenecks to avoid outfit choices, compared to Steve Jobs during a meeting.

    rellyrich10X Report

    #6

    Gallery mode Cartoon character looking shocked, with a funny tweet about a work bathroom mishap.

    chepez98 Report

    “Nearly half of the hiring managers we surveyed said they use AI to screen resumes before a human even sees them,” said Chan. “Some use it to match applicants to roles, assess interview responses, or even send out the first emails to candidates.”

    But Chan warns that while AI tools help companies hire faster and more efficiently, it has also made it harder to tell when a candidate is being genuine. "A lot of hiring managers are starting to feel like they’re interviewing ChatGPT instead of a real person," she revealed.
    #7

    Gallery mode Penguin standing at a door, captioned "requesting access to the google doc," humorous work tweet.

    jpbrammer Report

    #8

    Gallery mode Tweet about a work chat joke receiving multiple laugh reactions, highlighting funny work tweets.

    CheeseCakePCK Report

    #9

    Gallery mode Man in red cap with skateboard humorously posing as a professional, referencing work tweet.

    lucyj_ford Report

    The expert says AI can be a great sidekick for job seekers. If used well. "It can help polish your resume, tailor your cover letter, prep for common interview questions, or suggest ways to frame your experience more clearly," Chan told us. "Think of it as a very nerdy friend who’s good at wording things. Just don’t let it do all the talking."

    If you think you'll get away with letting ChatGPT do all the work for you, think again. "Hiring managers are getting better at spotting AI-generated content, and if your application sounds too generic or oddly formal, it can backfire on you. The goal is still to sound like the best version of yourself," she advises.

    #10

    Gallery mode A humorous work tweet about waking up early, contrasted with others' lifestyles, featuring a focused man in a dark setting.

    litteralyme0_ Report

    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being an OF 'girl' does not make you a bad person. Being a misogynist does, though.

    #11

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about sharing a screen in a virtual meeting.

    ParikPatelCFA Report

    #12

    Gallery mode Close-up of a computer screen showing "Take control" prompt during a virtual meeting; humorous work tweet moment.

    uwantmetoiwill Report

    fizzypie1988 avatar
    Ponypower
    Ponypower
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I personally would like a button that said 'pop off' 🤜🤛when management say something unreasonable, undoable or completely against policy and law.

    Chan tells us that the Resume Genius survey found that almost three-quarters of hiring managers have come across AI-generated content in applications. But it gets worse. Some candidates are going as far as using deepfake videos during interviews. That makes it tougher to judge who someone really is or what they’re capable of, says Chan.

    "The biggest issue is trust," the expert revealed. "While AI can make things faster, it can also make it harder to tell what’s real. There’s also the risk that AI tools can overlook great candidates if the system’s not trained well or if the job seeker’s experience doesn’t fit the expected pattern. Like any tool, it works best when it supports human judgment, not when it fully replaces it."
    #13

    Gallery mode Woman at desk, funny sign on chair about not talking at work, computer screen in the background.

    upupandreneee Report

    #14

    Gallery mode Two women, one comforting the other who is laughing, outdoors. Screenshot of a tweet about work ignorance humor.

    D_Radiance Report

    #15

    Gallery mode Elderly man sitting on a couch with a humorous expression, reacting to a funny work tweet.

    WorkRetireDie Report

    We asked Chan to explain the concept of deepfake technology. She told us it uses AI to create realistic fake videos, and now it has made its way into job interviews.

    "Some candidates are using it to change how they look or sound on camera, or in rare cases, to pretend to be someone else entirely," she revealed. "According to our survey, 17 percent of hiring managers said they have come across candidates using deepfake technology during interviews."

    The expert says it's a growing concern for hiring managers, especially in remote hiring situations where everything happens on screen. "Job seekers should remember to be careful when it comes to using deepfakes as it’s one thing to use a virtual background but another to use a virtual face."
    #16

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about a coworker's criticism of an internal app, ironically built by the person agreeing.

    TheJackForge Report

    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the time and resources assigned by management, rather than the time and resources required by common sense, no doubt.

    #17

    Gallery mode Man in papal attire looking through a door window labeled 101.

    NC_Renic Report

    #18

    Gallery mode Man in a pink checkered shirt at a networking event, standing awkwardly with hands clasped, capturing work tweet humor.

    WorkRetireDie Report

    All's not lost, says Chan. She believes that AI can be a huge time-saver for hiring teams. "It can sort through hundreds of resumes, highlight strong candidates, and even help reduce bias by focusing on skills instead of background noise. Some managers also use AI tools to automate scheduling or pre-screen candidates with skill assessments."

    She adds that at the same time, many employers are now actively looking for applicants who are comfortable using AI themselves. "In our AI on Hiring Impact Survey, 8 out of 10 hiring managers said they’re prioritizing AI-related skills when evaluating candidates, so it’s influencing both sides of the process," Chan told Bored Panda.

    #19

    Gallery mode A funny tweet about 30-minute lunch breaks highlighting workplace humor.

    t_sadiity Report

    #20

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about the awkwardness of writing cover letters, comparing them to fan fiction.

    roastmalone_ Report

    #21

    Gallery mode "Funny work tweet showing an emoji covering its face, expressing frustration over a computer outage."

    jbfan911 Report

    So, if you know how to use AI properly, it could come in handy. The key is to still be authentic and genuine. "The biggest mistake a candidate can make is using AI to fake their way through the process," warns Chan. "It could be an overly polished resume, a project created entirely by AI, or a video that’s been altered to look more professional."

    #22

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about an awkward FaceTime with a husband at work, creating a humorous situation.

    mindyisser Report

    #23

    Gallery mode Tweet about coworker frustration, highlighting work humor.

    TheNikkiRosa Report

    #24

    Gallery mode A tweet with a funny workplace story about a daughter's name and a co-worker's reaction.

    colleen_eileen Report

    The expert reiterated that it's important to remember that hiring managers are getting wise to the widespread use of AI tools. Being dishonest about your skills or experience might get you through the first round, she says, but it usually falls apart pretty quickly after that.

    "If you're using AI, be smart about it. Personalize what it gives you. Make sure it actually sounds like you," Chan advises. "Proofread everything. And if someone asks whether you used AI, there's no shame in saying yes — just be ready to explain how it helped, not how it did the work for you."
    #25

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about being late to a remote job, featuring amusing traffic joke in the comments.

    Jayleejnr Report

    #26

    Gallery mode Woman in pink and black checkered shirt, hand near face, humorously shared a tweet about missing texture, popular work tweet.

    QueenCloverVT Report

    #27

    Gallery mode Man at a table raising a glass, smiling, with food and friends around, referencing work tweets humor.

    _sergiotahini Report

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Today it's literally true for my office - at 4 pm we'll all stop working and go to the pub on the other side of the road ( also called "The actual office") :D

    #28

    Gallery mode Tweet from memes.xlsx joking about preferring Teams to be shut down over TikTok; liked by 35.1K users.

    ExcelHumor Report

    #29

    Gallery mode Man at a desk in an office, wearing a tie, reflecting work humor in a funny tweet context.

    FlVESTARWOMAN Report

    #30

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about a 16-year-old's anxiety and age-related misunderstanding with a coworker.

    ACartoonCat Report

    #31

    Gallery mode Woman sleeping on a couch with a laptop nearby, depicting a humorous work tweet scenario.

    abimci Report

    #32

    Gallery mode Tweet about quickly received emails disrupting task completion, humorously re-adding it to a work to-do list.

    Oloni Report

    #33

    Gallery mode Tweet humorously describing an awkward work call moment with the boss.

    MilaLovesJoe Report

    #34

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about preferring meetings over emails with attractive coworkers.

    jzux Report

    #35

    Gallery mode A humorous tweet about a work mishap where pulling a nose hair leads to unexpected time off.

    fesshole Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read this and laughed long and loud. I went down a few spaces and had to scroll back up to this, reread it and ditto, laughed long and hard. This is a gem.

    #36

    Gallery mode Goofy character switches off light, comically dreading work departure. Hilarious work tweet vibe captured.

    Whotfismick Report

    #37

    Gallery mode Humorous work tweet with a photo of a small toy found in the office bathroom.

    zipoffs Report

    #38

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about balancing responsibilities and work humor.

    Pettyyyboop Report

    #39

    Gallery mode Hilarious work tweet about leaving early if vibes are off, shared by user on social media with high engagement.

    arabatman_ Report

    #40

    Gallery mode Woman with a skeptical look, captioned with humorous work tweet about late morning productivity.

    patjrogers Report

    #41

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about Zoom meeting with reflection excuses.

    megannn_lynne Report

    #42

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about pretending to be asleep to avoid meetings.

    FUNNYsnarkyJOKE Report

    #43

    Gallery mode Cartoon character at a desk with a computer, lamp, and cup, humorously representing a typical workweek scenario.

    keelyflaherty Report

    #44

    Gallery mode Two images: Left shows person sitting at work meeting; right shows person lying down in striped pajamas.

    katieogunsakin Report

    #45

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about salary differences and Excel skills, with user comment and engagement buttons.

    _RobertSchultz Report

    #46

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet with resignation form, humorously depicting work frustrations.

    wsndonuts Report

    #47

    Gallery mode A woman judging a panel, referencing funny work tweet about removing exclamation points from emails.

    amandaach Report

    #48

    Gallery mode Woman with short hair rolling eyes at job application tweet, highlighting hilarious work tweets.

    tomiwebstr Report

    #49

    Gallery mode Woman deep in thought with long hair and large earrings, reflecting on a funny work tweet.

    invis4yo Report

    #50

    Gallery mode Man looking exhausted in office, capturing the humor of work tweets.

    stellamilfburn Report

    #51

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet showing a screen sharing mishap during a virtual call, highlighting Twitter scrolling at work.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #52

    Gallery mode Tweet about workplace flirting, humorously comparing it to feeling like a hostage.

    _liljada Report

    #53

    Gallery mode Office lunch with canned tuna and barbecue sauce, a humorous work tweet scene.

    jayythewave Report

    #54

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about a $10 Starbucks gift card from a boss as a sarcastic gesture.

    Tbone7219 Report

    #55

    Gallery mode Two young women, one resting on a couch, the other in a fast-food uniform holding cash, illustrating a funny work tweet.

    whyrev Report

    #56

    Gallery mode A funny work tweet about being late, discussing societal issues humorously before shifting to workplace KPIs.

    ryannoyance Report

    #57

    Gallery mode Tweet humorously captures work meeting behavior for hilarious work tweets.

    actatumonline Report

    #58

    Gallery mode Tweet about a job interview gap humorously blames formatting issues between Google Docs and Word.

    ClarissaDM Report

    #59

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about office dynamics, featuring a humorous take on age and workplace relationships.

    verysmallriver Report

    #60

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about the exhausting cycle of work making hobbies feel like work, leading to frustration.

    NXHLVS Report

    #61

    Gallery mode Hilarious work tweet about an embarrassing email exchange and name misspelling by Mo Weeks.

    mo87mo87 Report

    #62

    Gallery mode Tweet about feeling too young for workplace problems, humorously calling oneself a "26-year-old teenage girl."

    jbfan911 Report

    #63

    Gallery mode Woman humorously reacting in an office setting, showcasing a hilarious work tweet.

    yeeeerika Report

    #64

    Gallery mode Tweet about writing a work email that's too good to become an artist, with likes and comments.

    ameliaritt Report

    claudiovt avatar
    Claudio Toshio
    Claudio Toshio
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He! Actually this happened to me. English is not my main language. But that day, I was in the ZONE! I could answer emails with a vocabulary so rich! And other days, I have no idea how to start...

    #65

    Gallery mode Tweet about work humor, jokingly relieved it's Friday, with decades of work left.

    FUNNYsnarkyJOKE Report

    #66

    Gallery mode Woman smiling during a meeting, adds humor to a tweet about long work meetings.

    jaenicc Report

    #67

    Gallery mode Man facepalming in a funny work tweet moment, captioned "Stupid Stupid Stupid," showing workplace humor.

    jiggyjayy2 Report

    #68

    Gallery mode Man with hand on face in a humorous tweet about Instagram and Facebook downtime compared to Microsoft Teams.

    our_rach Report

    #69

    Gallery mode Baseball player walking dejectedly, captioned with a humorous work tweet about joining a Zoom meeting.

    sacketology Report

    #70

    Gallery mode A tweet about a humorous work incident involving an HR employee on her last day.

    EmployeeTears Report

    #71

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about being late due to personal flaws, accompanied by iced coffee.

    EwdatsGROSS Report

    #72

    Gallery mode Scary doll placed mischievously in a stairwell at work, creating a humorous office prank.

    Ras_Mixx Report

    #73

    Gallery mode Man looking tired at a table, illustrating a hilarious work tweet moment.

    SopranosWorld Report

    #74

    Gallery mode Tweet humorously critiques AI's role in the workplace, receiving over 97K likes.

    bobbylikesbeers Report

    #75

    Gallery mode Person in a pink robe captured mid-motion, sharing a funny work tweet about accidentally calling their boss during gossip.

    niggaolas Report

    #76

    Gallery mode Tweet about a funny interaction at Whole Foods during a lunch break, featuring a French-speaking child's comment.

    laura_nelson Report

    #77

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about Microsoft 365 and office tasks with humorous wording.

    TomZohar Report

    #78

    Gallery mode Woman holding "Union" sign in factory, illustrating a funny work tweet about empty fridge.

    plathiandc Report

    #79

    Gallery mode Man in a suit with earbuds, looking contemplative over city skyline, humorously captioned work tweet.

    ecco401k Report

    #80

    Gallery mode A funny work tweet about an unemployed friend's playful presidential wish to make everyone smile more.

    rb17460 Report

    #81

    Gallery mode Person holding humorous sticker packs, referencing funny work tweets.

    lornashawty Report

    #82

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet about bringing lunch in a Walmart bag, with a manager's humorous Christmas remark.

    ronthacreator Report

    #83

    Gallery mode Man with headphones at a panel, looking amused; humorous work tweet about staying muted on Zoom during a boss's question.

    femaleredhead Report

    #84

    Gallery mode Tweet about workplace humor, contrasting teenage life and texting a colleague with "Fab!"

    plowrong Report

    #85

    Gallery mode Hilarious work tweets showcase a tweet about a small paycheck with added emojis.

    Awakenjp Report

    #86

    Gallery mode Tweet about arriving 42 minutes late to work and booping the boss on the nose, part of hilarious work tweets.

    Marshall__Scott Report

    #87

    Gallery mode Tweet joking about doing a JoJo Siwa dance when denied a birthday off work, highlighting hilarious work humor.

    YuckyTom Report

    #88

    Gallery mode Humorous tweet about replying sarcastically to work emails.

    GraniteDhuine Report

    #89

    Gallery mode Smiling Shiba Inu next to hand, illustrating a funny work tweet about a "new team member" at a corporate job.

    CONEY Report

    #90

    Gallery mode Funny work tweet joking about saying "sounds good" when it doesn't.

    disney_18 Report

    #91

    Gallery mode Toddler cartoon character panicking at steering wheel in a car, with tweet about a boss's office request. Hilarious work tweets.

    TheIgboWolf Report

    #92

    Gallery mode Tweet joking about work colleagues meeting for "tummy time," implying humorous work-related banter.

    thetolerantweft Report

    #93

    Gallery mode Woman in office scene humorously reacting, reflecting on generation's voice with funny work tweet overlay.

    jon4hry4n Report

    #94

    Gallery mode Tweet about job application on Indeed turning into a WWE match, featuring humor about unexpected work challenges.

    pepprrs Report

    #95

    Gallery mode Tweet joking about work meeting feeling like a pajama party.

    MadHatterMommy Report

