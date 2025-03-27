ADVERTISEMENT

Grow up and get a job, they said. It'd be fun, they said. Until it wasn't. Isn't it amazing how, as children, so many of us are obsessed with becoming adults? Making money, driving cars, staying up late, doing whatever we want, whenever we want... But that life gets old fast. Pun fully intended. Especially when we realize it also entails getting up early and slogging away at work. To make money. To pay bills. Rinse. Repeat. And that's if you're lucky enough to actually find a job in this really tough employment landscape.

If you've been battling through your 9-5 with no end in sight, sorry, but we aren't here to offer you advice. What we can do, though, is help cheer you up. And give you something to do to make you look real busy the next time your boss does the rounds. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to select the most hilarious and sometimes painfully relatable tweets about work. Make sure no one can see your screen, and keep scrolling. Try not to laugh too loud and let us know your favorites by upvoting them. We also had an interesting chat with career expert Eva Chan from Resume Genius. She revealed how Artificial Intelligence is throwing a curveball at the recruitment process.