95 Hilarious Work Tweets To Scroll Through When Your Boss Isn’t LookingInterview With Expert
Grow up and get a job, they said. It'd be fun, they said. Until it wasn't. Isn't it amazing how, as children, so many of us are obsessed with becoming adults? Making money, driving cars, staying up late, doing whatever we want, whenever we want... But that life gets old fast. Pun fully intended. Especially when we realize it also entails getting up early and slogging away at work. To make money. To pay bills. Rinse. Repeat. And that's if you're lucky enough to actually find a job in this really tough employment landscape.
If you've been battling through your 9-5 with no end in sight, sorry, but we aren't here to offer you advice. What we can do, though, is help cheer you up. And give you something to do to make you look real busy the next time your boss does the rounds. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to select the most hilarious and sometimes painfully relatable tweets about work. Make sure no one can see your screen, and keep scrolling. Try not to laugh too loud and let us know your favorites by upvoting them. We also had an interesting chat with career expert Eva Chan from Resume Genius. She revealed how Artificial Intelligence is throwing a curveball at the recruitment process.
This post may include affiliate links.
If you’re tweeting about work, from work, it’s safe to say you have a job. Congratulations… Whether you love your work or not, you’re doing something to make money and contribute to society. There are millions of Americans who are unemployed. Some by choice. Others because it’s really not always easy to get hired.
And according to the online career resources platform, Resume Genius, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has thrown another spanner in the works when it comes to the recruitment process. The company recently polled 1,000 full-time U.S. employees to understand how AI is transforming recruitment. They looked at things like the growing demand for AI-related skills, and the challenges of verifying a candidate’s identity and qualifications.
“AI has undoubtedly changed the game when it comes to hiring,” Resume Genius Career Expert, Eva Chan told Bored Panda when we reached out for more information. She added that in many cases, AI is now the first filter candidates have to pass.
“Nearly half of the hiring managers we surveyed said they use AI to screen resumes before a human even sees them,” said Chan. “Some use it to match applicants to roles, assess interview responses, or even send out the first emails to candidates.”
But Chan warns that while AI tools help companies hire faster and more efficiently, it has also made it harder to tell when a candidate is being genuine. "A lot of hiring managers are starting to feel like they’re interviewing ChatGPT instead of a real person," she revealed.
The expert says AI can be a great sidekick for job seekers. If used well. "It can help polish your resume, tailor your cover letter, prep for common interview questions, or suggest ways to frame your experience more clearly," Chan told us. "Think of it as a very nerdy friend who’s good at wording things. Just don’t let it do all the talking."
If you think you'll get away with letting ChatGPT do all the work for you, think again. "Hiring managers are getting better at spotting AI-generated content, and if your application sounds too generic or oddly formal, it can backfire on you. The goal is still to sound like the best version of yourself," she advises.
Being an OF 'girl' does not make you a bad person. Being a misogynist does, though.
Chan tells us that the Resume Genius survey found that almost three-quarters of hiring managers have come across AI-generated content in applications. But it gets worse. Some candidates are going as far as using deepfake videos during interviews. That makes it tougher to judge who someone really is or what they’re capable of, says Chan.
"The biggest issue is trust," the expert revealed. "While AI can make things faster, it can also make it harder to tell what’s real. There’s also the risk that AI tools can overlook great candidates if the system’s not trained well or if the job seeker’s experience doesn’t fit the expected pattern. Like any tool, it works best when it supports human judgment, not when it fully replaces it."
We asked Chan to explain the concept of deepfake technology. She told us it uses AI to create realistic fake videos, and now it has made its way into job interviews.
"Some candidates are using it to change how they look or sound on camera, or in rare cases, to pretend to be someone else entirely," she revealed. "According to our survey, 17 percent of hiring managers said they have come across candidates using deepfake technology during interviews."
The expert says it's a growing concern for hiring managers, especially in remote hiring situations where everything happens on screen. "Job seekers should remember to be careful when it comes to using deepfakes as it’s one thing to use a virtual background but another to use a virtual face."
With the time and resources assigned by management, rather than the time and resources required by common sense, no doubt.
All's not lost, says Chan. She believes that AI can be a huge time-saver for hiring teams. "It can sort through hundreds of resumes, highlight strong candidates, and even help reduce bias by focusing on skills instead of background noise. Some managers also use AI tools to automate scheduling or pre-screen candidates with skill assessments."
She adds that at the same time, many employers are now actively looking for applicants who are comfortable using AI themselves. "In our AI on Hiring Impact Survey, 8 out of 10 hiring managers said they’re prioritizing AI-related skills when evaluating candidates, so it’s influencing both sides of the process," Chan told Bored Panda.
So, if you know how to use AI properly, it could come in handy. The key is to still be authentic and genuine. "The biggest mistake a candidate can make is using AI to fake their way through the process," warns Chan. "It could be an overly polished resume, a project created entirely by AI, or a video that’s been altered to look more professional."
The expert reiterated that it's important to remember that hiring managers are getting wise to the widespread use of AI tools. Being dishonest about your skills or experience might get you through the first round, she says, but it usually falls apart pretty quickly after that.
"If you're using AI, be smart about it. Personalize what it gives you. Make sure it actually sounds like you," Chan advises. "Proofread everything. And if someone asks whether you used AI, there's no shame in saying yes — just be ready to explain how it helped, not how it did the work for you."
I read this and laughed long and loud. I went down a few spaces and had to scroll back up to this, reread it and ditto, laughed long and hard. This is a gem.
He! Actually this happened to me. English is not my main language. But that day, I was in the ZONE! I could answer emails with a vocabulary so rich! And other days, I have no idea how to start...