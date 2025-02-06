ADVERTISEMENT

Some would argue that women were last in line when the easier life was being handed out. We deal with periods, pains, pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, and men. Just kidding! But through it all, ladies somehow manage to maintain their world-class sense of humor. There are those who have raked in millions from being professional comedians, and others who are happy to hand out giggles without being paid. Social media is filled with hilarious tweets, clapbacks, rants, roasts, jokes, and memes - all written by women.

If you’re looking for some laughter medicine to see you through your next bout of girl problems, you’ve come to the right place. Bored Panda has put together a super funny list of memes handpicked from the “Women’s Humor” IG Account. More than 183k people follow the page for their daily dose of “Humor Tailored For Women.” Keep scrolling, and prepare to laugh until your boobs bounce. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Meme post humorously addressing women's roles in male-dominated fields with a mock headline about psychopathy.

@bridget_eke Report

    #2

    Stacked logs with tree rings, humorous caption about thriving despite imperfect years. Tailored humor for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #3

    Vintage mugshot of a woman with glasses, humorous meme tailored for women, text reads about an old woman and her mugshot.

    @smashyouburn Report

    leighhouston avatar
    BlahBlobLa
    BlahBlobLa
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I had a bad a*s mug shot like that I'd have it framed too.

    It is said that laughter is the best medicine. And many would agree that being a woman comes with more than enough problems to require a good dose of meds. It’s easy to want to cry in the face of our girl problems, but according to science, there’s no harm in laughing instead. In fact, your physical and mental health might thank you for it.
    #4

    Humor meme for women about being financially responsible yet irresponsible.

    womenshumor Report

    #5

    Woman with confused expression, humorous meme text about memory, movie, or dream dilemma.

    womenshumor Report

    #6

    Meme humor for women: tweet about romance, mentioning friendship and a playful "Bad Romance" song reference.

    womenshumor Report

    When you laugh, you stimulate some of your organs. “Laughter enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain,” notes MayoClinic, adding that a good giggle also activates and relieves your stress response.

    As per the medical site, laughing “fires up and then cools down your stress response.” It can also increase and then decrease your heart rate and blood pressure, leaving you feeling more relaxed than you were just before you scrolled through a hilarious list of memes.
    #7

    Woman making air quotes with text overlay: "My vibe for the next few days. How 'am' I?" Tailored humor for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #8

    Text conversation meme with humor for women, featuring a typo correction from "horror" to "hottie."

    womenshumor Report

    #9

    Meme humor tailored for women, expressing feelings of being overwhelmed and struggling with self-care tasks.

    @freakingadri Report

    Perhaps best of all for those battling through “that time of the month” is the fact that laughter soothes tension and helps reduce pain. It stimulates circulation, aids muscle relaxation, releases endorphins, and increases serotonin and dopamine, which means less stress and soreness.

    Over the long term, laughter strengthens your immune system, helping to keep you healthier and alive as a woman for longer. “Negative thoughts manifest into chemical reactions that can affect your body by bringing more stress into your system and decreasing your immunity,” reads the MayoClinic site. “By contrast, positive thoughts can actually release neuropeptides that help fight stress and potentially more-serious illnesses.”
    #10

    Humor for women meme about texting before meeting a date.

    womenshumor Report

    #11

    Woman humor meme questioning boys' expectations on daily attire with a confused expression.

    womenshumor Report

    #12

    Woman with red nails holds a pickle with humorous text catering to women.

    womenshumor Report

    While we’ll always recommend looking through Bored Panda’s extensive archive of funny memes when you need a pick-me-up, experts say you shouldn’t forget to laugh at yourself too. Psychologists call it “self-directed laughter” and, like any other kind of laughter, it’s good for you.

    Among the potential benefits, reveals VeryWellMind, are improved mental health, stress management, and self-expression. "Making light of your shortcomings can help you cope with stress and negativity, making it a valuable tool for managing mental health," notes the site.

    "Gently poking fun at the things that bring you down can take the hurt and stress out of them. It won't make those challenges vanish, but it can make them easier to deal with."
    #13

    Woman in a humorous meme about conversations, holding a coffee cup, wearing glasses and a brown jacket.

    womenshumor Report

    #14

    Woman driving with a humorous caption highlighting GPS challenges, tailored humor for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #15

    A woman smiling on a talk show, captioned with relatable humor for women about matching others' energy.

    womenshumor Report

    “Maintaining a sense of self-deprecating sense of humor while I faced whatever it was life threw at me allowed me to reframe challenges, get out of my head, and maintain my mental health during some of the most trying times in my career,” revealed award-winning business leader and keynote speaker Dr. Magie Cook. “When we learn to embrace challenges and our struggles in a humorous way, we shift our negative thinking into a more optimistic outlook.”
    #16

    Humor for women: "I'd rather plan a $20,000 honeymoon than a $20,000 wedding. Imagine the vacation memories!"

    womenshumor Report

    megdragon avatar
    MegDragon
    MegDragon
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t get the expensive wedding thing. And it’s even a “to each their own” because these people don’t seem to realize they’ve really shot themselves in the foot. Unless you’re wealthy, you just burned up part of a down payment on a house or the cost of an entire car on one party. Why??

    #17

    Women's humor meme showing two hairstyles with a tweet below discussing the relatability of the joke.

    womenshumor Report

    #18

    Humor meme for women about making employer uncomfortable before layoff, with comments about celebrating milestones.

    D1sp4tcht Report

    Cook, who grew up in an orphanage in Mexico before moving to the U.S. on a basketball scholarship, has seen her fair share of adversity. She found herself homeless at one point and has faced many other obstacles on her way to building a successful salsa-making empire.

    She says human beings are tuned to recognize the negative. They're more likely to see a stressful situation as threatening, without any ability to see a silver lining. "When we start poking fun at our own mistakes, stressors, and challenges, we disarm that threat," said Cook. "Suddenly, this stressed out world has no more power, and we can find humor in the chaos that lets us reclaim our control over whatever situation we find ourselves in. We remind ourselves that mistakes are inevitable, and no one mishap defines us."

    #19

    Humor meme post for women about a dad waiting early for a wedding dress sale event.

    @elisista33 Report

    #20

    Woman surrounded by floating burgers, humorous meme about forgetting to eat tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #21

    Mice wrapping a cat tightly, with text humor for women about needing more than a weighted blanket.

    womenshumor Report

    #22

    A meme tailored for women showing a person watching someone take the last pizza slice.

    womenshumor Report

    #23

    Text meme with humor tailored for women about work struggles and exhaustion.

    womenshumor Report

    #24

    Meme humor for women: Woman smirking in a tweeted image about student loans with city street background.

    @skinny_que Report

    #25

    Meme humor for women: relatable tweet about Thursday, October, and 8:00pm feeling the same.

    womenshumor Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't necessarily agree with the specific associations, but I understand what they mean.

    #26

    Humorous meme with text: "Ariel: I wanna be where the people are. Me: You sure about that?" Tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #27

    Meme humor for women about wanting a supportive "sugar auntie" instead of a sugar daddy.

    @insuIting Report

    #28

    Man in yellow shirt watches consequences humor meme for women. Text: "When you're watching someone suffer the consequences."

    womenshumor Report

    #29

    Meme humor for women, featuring a humorous 1880 census entry for 15-year-old Catharine Cudney with the occupation "Does as she pleases."

    womenshumor Report

    #30

    Meme humor for women: image of a lion statue dresser from Beauty and the Beast with text about a baseball bat.

    womenshumor Report

    #31

    Meme humor for women: deep-sea creature symbolizes enduring a tough job, with text depicting adaptation to pressure and darkness.

    womenshumor Report

    #32

    Two men face each other outdoors with text about friendship humor for women above them.

    womenshumor Report

    #33

    Woman humor meme showing a cute otter cuddling a person's face, with caption about wanting to be hugged by an otter.

    womenshumor Report

    #34

    Animated scene humor meme for women, featuring Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" in a bustling town with singing villagers.

    womenshumor Report

    st4x2gt974 avatar
    st4x2gt974
    st4x2gt974
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine singing a song about how much better you are than your entire town to their faces every time you run errands and they still all rally behind you to rescue your dad.

    #35

    Humor for women: A pregnancy test box in a work trash bin with text about causing drama for fun.

    womenshumor Report

    #36

    Meme humor for women: Twitter exchange about going to Target without a shopping list.

    womenshumor Report

    #37

    Humor meme for women featuring a woman in a gothic castle wearing a long dress, with text about a to-do list.

    womenshumor Report

    st4x2gt974 avatar
    st4x2gt974
    st4x2gt974
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “It’s all coming back, it’s all coming back to me nooow!” 🎶

    #38

    Meme humor for women; a margarita glass with caption about protein shake attempt.

    womenshumor Report

    #39

    Humor meme for women about a man bringing the entire purse instead of a specific item.

    womenshumor Report

    #40

    Woman humor meme: Animated lady holding a cat with the text, "Don't you get tired of being alone? Me alone."

    womenshumor Report

    #41

    Humor for women meme showing a locket being pried open to reveal hidden photos.

    womenshumor Report

    #42

    Meme humor for women, joke about a gynecologist visit featuring googly eyes for comedic effect.

    womenshumor Report

    #43

    Woman celebrating 700 days on Duolingo with cake, showcasing humor tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #44

    Meme humor for women, showing a man with a frustrated expression near water, captioned with a quote about containing rage.

    womenshumor Report

    #45

    Bears munching on apples humor meme tailored for women, highlighting the charm of wildlife through funny, relatable captions.

    womenshumor Report

    #46

    Meme humor for women: comment jokes about hugging and fitting together like puzzle pieces.

    womenshumor Report

    #47

    Text-based meme humor tailored for women discussing the concept of "alpha male" with a humorous twist.

    womenshumor Report

    #48

    Skeletons humorously riding pink flamingo lawn ornaments, showcasing meme humor for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #49

    Humor for women: A tweet humorously recounts a couple’s bonding moment during a movie with family.

    womenshumor Report

    #50

    Cat rescued from fire looks grumpy in meme humor for women, with comment suggesting the cat started the fire.

    womenshumor Report

    #51

    Meme humor for women about two kinds of self-care: spa day vs. watching documentaries and eating Mexican food.

    @beingbernz Report

    #52

    Women humor meme showing two women smiling at their phones at work. Text: "I don’t get paid enough for this."

    womenshumor Report

    #53

    A humorous meme about women contemplating birth control while watching kids misbehave in public.

    womenshumor Report

    #54

    Couple engaged; woman playfully covering her face, showing humor in a meme tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #55

    Woman humor meme about struggling to open a jar, questioning independence.

    womenshumor Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Needs to learn how to pop a spoon handle under the lid to break the vacuum seal.

    #56

    Woman relaxing in bed wearing a robe, facial mask, and sunglasses, humorously depicting dating expectations.

    womenshumor Report

    #57

    Medieval painting meme with women humor text overlay.

    womenshumor Report

    #58

    Packed suitcase overflowing with clothes in a meme humorously tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because you never know! What if I step in a puddle, and fall in a lake, and it rains?

    #59

    Person covered in yellow sticky notes with text: "Just me and my to-do list, ready for action." Tailored humor for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #60

    Car mirror reflects a grumpy cat humor for women meme.

    womenshumor Report

    #61

    Meme text humor for women, stating: “I want jobs to understand when I request off I’m not asking you I’m telling you.”

    womenshumor Report

    #62

    Humor for women: Tweet joking about a weekend spent using a heating pad and eating nachos, not mountain climbing.

    womenshumor Report

    #63

    Woman humor meme with a fantasy character guiding a child, caption about a cat and bug.

    womenshumor Report

    #64

    SpongeBob meme humor tailored for women, featuring a sarcastic expression and text about being oneself and saying something nice.

    womenshumor Report

    #65

    A capybara relaxing in the mud, humor for women, with text about normalizing rest over "the grind."

    womenshumor Report

    #66

    Woman in a black outfit with a blank expression at a "Beau is Afraid" event, captioned humor for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #67

    Woman humor meme featuring a person on a couch wrapped in a blanket, captioned “What you doing this weekend? Me: Enjoying my rent.”

    womenshumor Report

    #68

    Meme humor for women: Split image shows a woman's reaction to finding her ex on Tinder, using emojis and profile pics.

    menshumor Report

    #69

    Group enjoying a meal with humorous caption tailored for women, featuring a tweet about celebrities at a restaurant.

    womenshumor Report

    #70

    Meme humor for women featuring medieval art of a person holding a drink, captioned about getting bartender’s attention.

    womenshumor Report

    #71

    Sandwich humor tailored for women, featuring two slices cut in unique triangles on a plate.

    womenshumor Report

    #72

    Woman wearing 3D glasses, humorously busy reading "Kittens in 3-D," enjoying meme tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #73

    Meme for women featuring a margarita and queso with chips, humorously captioned about preferences in dining experiences.

    womenshumor Report

    #74

    Text message meme humor tailored for women, featuring a psychology assignment request.

    womenshumor Report

    #75

    Woman humor meme showing a person looking at their phone, captioned about checking bank account after indulgent weekend.

    womenshumor Report

    #76

    Couple dining with humor-themed caption, highlighting meme humor for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #77

    Cheese Cathedral shop with text above: "If we’re not getting married in this church, I don’t wanna get married." Tailored humor for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #78

    Woman humor meme: friends share life updates while another jokes she dated for pool access.

    womenshumor Report

    #79

    Two women in glamorous outfits at a lookalike contest, humor tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #80

    Hedgehogs in a muffin tin resemble cupcakes, with a caption adding humor tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #81

    Vintage-style beds with green drapes, humor tailored for women, captioned: "Women yearn to return to the cave."

    womenshumor Report

    #82

    A woman in bed, smiling contentedly, captioned with humor tailored for women: "what you call boring, I call peaceful."

    womenshumor Report

    #83

    Meme humor for women: A gothic couple holding hands with the text about effort in relationships.

    womenshumor Report

    #84

    Woman smiling while on the phone, with text humor for women about offering support instead of monetary help.

    womenshumor Report

    #85

    Woman at table with a humorous expression, illustrating meme humor tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #86

    FBI agent meme humor tailored for women, jokingly implies investigation skills for finding someone on social media.

    womenshumor Report

    #87

    Woman in bed with a skeptical expression, reacting to someone claiming they love waking up early; humor for women.

    womenshumor Report

    #88

    Hippo meme humor for women, with a small hippo toy labeled "Me telling myself that I deserve that silly little treat."

    womenshumor Report

    #89

    Humor meme for women about friends finding deals at TJ Maxx.

    womenshumor Report

    #90

    Text message meme humor for women, showing a humorous exchange about falling asleep during a conversation.

    womenshumor Report

    #91

    Elderly woman’s face in clouds with humorous text tailored for women about grandma watching from heaven.

    womenshumor Report

    #92

    Meme text post with humor tailored for women: "I can change him" girl did he s**t his pants.

    womenshumor Report

    #93

    Smiling woman with hand near face, related to meme humor tailored for women.

    womenshumor Report

