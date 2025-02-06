ADVERTISEMENT

Some would argue that women were last in line when the easier life was being handed out. We deal with periods, pains, pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, and men. Just kidding! But through it all, ladies somehow manage to maintain their world-class sense of humor. There are those who have raked in millions from being professional comedians, and others who are happy to hand out giggles without being paid. Social media is filled with hilarious tweets, clapbacks, rants, roasts, jokes, and memes - all written by women.

If you’re looking for some laughter medicine to see you through your next bout of girl problems, you’ve come to the right place. Bored Panda has put together a super funny list of memes handpicked from the “Women’s Humor” IG Account. More than 183k people follow the page for their daily dose of “Humor Tailored For Women.” Keep scrolling, and prepare to laugh until your boobs bounce. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.