We’ve gathered pictures from people documenting the worst, most unhinged and entitled things their roommates have ever done. So prepare to feel mildly infuriated, maybe grossed out and secondhand embarrassment as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments down below.

It’s pretty common at one point or another for people to live with a roommate or two. It saves money, allows students and young professionals to live in considerably better neighborhoods and sometimes it’s just nice to have people around. However, the devil is in the details, and, as it sometimes turns out, also shares a kitchen with you.

#1 My Gay Roommate Got Sick Of People Drinking His Milk Share icon

RELATED:

#2 My Roommate Ate All Of The Peanut Butter Cups Off Of The Cupcakes That Were Made Share icon

#3 My Roommate Leaves Her Cat's Litter Box Scoop In Our Kitchen Sink Share icon

#4 Imagine Working A 10hr Shift, Going Home Excited To Cook Dinner, Just To Find Your Roommate Has Done Nothing The Entire Day Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Apparently My Housemate Mowed The Lawn In An Attempt To Make Up For Not Cleaning Up After Himself, Gave Up After Five Minutes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Woke Up To The Sound Of The Fire Alarm Going Off At 3am Because My Roommate Got Drunk, Put An Entire Pack Of Bacon On The Stove, And Then Fell Asleep Share icon

#7 The Way My Roommate Can Never Finish A Water Share icon

#8 "I Was Preheating The Pan" Damn Roommates Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 So My Roommate Used My Tin Foil Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Roomate Moved Out While I Was At Work. Took His Trashcan, But Didn't Take Out The Trash Share icon

#11 Why Empty The Garbage? Someone Else Will.... Right? Share icon

#12 How My Roommates Leave The Stove Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Roommate Used My New, Expensive Vacuum To Suck Up What I’m Assuming Is His Dinner, And Then Didn’t Even Clean It After Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My Roommates Bananas Are So Old They're Melting Share icon

#15 Psychotic Roommate Trashed My Room Share icon One morning I was leaving for work and took the trash with me to toss in our dumpster at work. Later that morning, I received a text from my roommate asking if I took the trash, to which I replied yes, and she asked if I could take the trash in the garage next time. I didn’t see the 2 bags she placed in the garage, so I explained that then asked her not to put trash in the garage anymore to avoid pests/nasty odors. She proceeded to freak out, call me selfish, and say she didn’t want to be friends anymore. She was unemployed/home all the time and I came home to this disaster the next day. She conveniently moved out before I could confront her in person. I filed a police report and had my boyfriend (now husband) change the locks. I’ve never experienced something so nutty in my life!



ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Roommate Borrowed My Book, Gave It Back Folded Like Origami Share icon The least you could do is unfold it.

#17 Annoying Roomates Share icon This last month of the lease has been extremely hostile I posted before but one my roomates keeps writing on all the objects in the house to try and get her point across she even wrote on my brita I bought ‘please refill after use‘.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Roommate Put The Microwave Safe Bowl In The Oven Thinking It Works The Same Way Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I Mean, Fair Share icon

#20 My Roommate Didn’t Close The Dust Chamber When He Vacuumed His Room And I Just Vacuumed The Whole Apartment Share icon

#21 How My Ex Roommate Left Her Bathroom After Moving Out Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 How My Roommate Chooses To Eat His Bananas Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Do I Just Throw Out The Whole Roommate? Share icon

#24 One Of My Roomate's Solution To Moldy Rice He Left In The Rice Cooker A Week Ago Share icon

#25 I Struggle To Keep My Room Clean And Always Tought I Was Bad, Until I Started To Live With This Guy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 This Is How Our Roommates Told Us They Got A Dog Share icon Not even an hour later, a full grown lab is in the apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 First Dirt In The Sink, Then Tampons In The Toilet... Now Dye Everywhere, Even On My Toothbrush And Retainer Case And The Floor Share icon

#28 My Drunk Roommate Left Food Cooking In Oven Overnight Share icon

#29 Asked My Roommate To Take Care Of My Plant For Two Weeks And I Come Back To This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My Roommate Keeps Leaving Toenails On The Side Of The Bathtub Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My Roommate Trashed My House To Get To Her Food Share icon

#32 Was Wondering Why The Soda Was Flat The Morning After I Bought It, Turns Out My Roommate Doesn’t Know How To Close Bottles Share icon

#33 My Roommate Can’t Read Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My Roommate Is A Monster Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 I Wanted To Put My Clothes In The Closet. Now My Floor Is Full Of Roommates Bottles Share icon

#36 My Roommate Thought It Was Funny To Leave The Toothpaste Like This Share icon

#37 Ex Roommates Snake That Went Missing Earlier This Year (January) Was Finally Found By Landlord Share icon Before I moved out, I noticed her snake escaped from the tank. I scoped the entire apartment and texted my now ex roommate about it, as she was out of town. She ignored my text, made little effort to look for him when she got back. I get snakes are very easy and don’t require much attention but she was still very neglectful. Always had a Dirty tank and dry water dish. I was nervous he got into my moving boxes but I still hadn’t found him after move in and unpacked. I still live in same building different unit. So does she but with a new roommate. landlord called me the other day about the snake, how she couldn’t get a hold of the roommate and she has no interest in leaving it outside bc the cats outside started to attack it, including her own. Landlord had no intentions on giving it back to my ex roommate. I called a friend to rescue the wittle baby. I’m surprised it survived this long.



Just a silly little story to share, but as how he escaped an apartment unit on the second floor & ended up on ground level? I don’t know lol. Any explanations how that can happen? Landlord thinks she purposely put him outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My Roommate Drinks The Brine Leaving The Rest To Dry Out Share icon

#39 Less Than 2 Days After Moving In, One Of My Roommates Scratched My New, Nonstick Pan With Metal Utensils Share icon

#40 Roommate Refuses To Take Any Less Than 1 Hour + In The Shower With 5 Of Us Living Here Share icon

#41 Roommate Learned A Valuable Lesson Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Roommate Dumps Food On My Belongings Share icon I live in graduate student housing at a university. I was paired randomly with three roommates. One of which has been stealing our food and the rest of us have all addressed it with her. We’ve let her know that we’re happy to share but please ask. It however keeps happening and I said if this continues I would report to housing. I never did and it was fine for a few weeks. Just a few days ago I start seeing my make up and skincare in our common sink area just on the floor and ramen in my sink. Today I found it over my shoes. I’ve checked with my roommates and the other two have said it’s not them and they weren’t home during the time it happened either. The one in question hasn’t said anything.



ADVERTISEMENT

#43 My New Roommates Were Having Trouble With The Dryer. I Think I May Have Found The Reason Why Share icon

#44 My Roommate Puts Buttered Bread In The Toaster Share icon

#45 My Roommate And I Got Into An Argument When I Said We Shouldn't Dine-In At A Restaurant With These In The Car On An 80 Degree Day Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My Roommate Has Hit New Peaks Of Laziness Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 My Roommate Puts The Empty Milk Containers Back Into The Fridge Share icon

#48 Day 1. My Roommate Hasn't Cleaned This Stain, Even Tho I See Him In The Kitchen All The Time. Let's Count How Many Days It Will Be Until He Cleans It Share icon

#49 Roommates Cleaned Their Cat Litterbox In My Shower Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My Roommate Refuses To Do Dishes So Now There’s An Entire Eco System In One Of His Bowls Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Who In Their Right Mind Would Ever Use... An Ironing Board? Share icon

#52 Found Out Why There’s A Bad Smell Coming From My Roomates Room Share icon

#53 Roommate Threw Away A Tub Of My Ice Cream Because There Was “Mold On It”. This Was The Picture He Sends Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 My Roommate Says This Is The Only Way To Clean A Greasy Pan… Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 It Was My Roommate’s Turn To Buy Toilet Paper Share icon

#56 People With Roommates Will Understand Share icon

#57 My Roommate Spent Her Paycheck Too Fast Again, So I Offered To Get Us Liquor. It Devolved Into This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 My Roommates Response To Me Asking Him To Flush The Toilet Or Use His Own Bathroom Share icon For those who can't read his handwriting (I've had a lot of practice) this reads "You can get over the toilet not being flushed if I have to see the mess in the sink every day. I have developed ADHD and short term memory loss. I can't help it." The "mess in the sink" is dishes from when me and my girlfriend cook, which is almost every day. We never leave it overflowing with dishes. He also doesn't cook and instead spends his boyfriends money on door dash every day from a place we live less than two miles away from. This is the second time I've had to say something about the toilet. He has his own bathroom in his bedroom. His computer desk in our public space is also growing mold and he has so much trash everywhere that he started throwing his trash on my girlfriends desk. He self diagnosed ADHD and STML.



ADVERTISEMENT

#59 My Roommate Always Forgets To Flush The Toilet; This Was My Solution Share icon

#60 Roommate Set Room On Fire At 2 Am Share icon Fire alarms went off for 20 minutes. Thought nothing of it since they have done it before for 12 hours due to water damage but this time there was no rain. Hopped up once I smelled smoke. Roommate lives downstairs directly under my room.. wasn’t a crazy fire but gd was it smoky once I opened the door. LA fire department had to bring a giant fan and air it out. It’s a silly situation but could’ve ended badly since we all ignored it for half a hour.. kinda scary they’re lighting anything on fire in this clutter lmao.



ADVERTISEMENT

#61 One Of My Roommates Ruined The Wok My Mom Bought For Me Share icon Moved to a new place a year ago. When I settled, my parents visited me and since I had nothing mine yet, my mom went to the supermarket and bought me a wok. It’s not very expensive, but it was a gift.



I came back two days ago after being away for a couple of months. Today, I wanted to cook something and that is how I found my wok.



Nobody told me anything, nor apologised. Nothing. How do you even ruin it that bad in just two months?



And as a side note, they never clean after themself when they’re done cooking, there’s food on the bench. I’m tired.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 My Roommate And I Own Only Two Pots. When He Cooks With Them, He Stores Any Leftovers From His Cooking In The Fridge In The Pots, Instead Of Putting Them In Containers Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 My Roommate Doesn't Put His Leftovers In Containers Share icon

#64 Facebook Cb Wants Roommate To Pay More Rent Because She Makes More Share icon

#65 Roommate Left 3 Jellybeans In The Costco Jar In The Pantry Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 This Man Had The Audacity To Tell Me I Have A “Karen Attitude” And That’s Why He Won’t Clean His Own Mess Up Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Fake Eviction Notice! Share icon My roommate (M29) and I (F20) got into an argument because he wanted to unplug the fridge with all of my groceries still inside without giving me any details and didn’t even tell our other roommate (F21) that he was going to do so and she was out of town. I explained that he doesn’t own the property and can’t just make executive decisions. Ironically he sent me an eviction notice! So I contacted my landlord who laughed and explained that he never planned to evict me at all! So he lied, and never apologized for the incident. And has yet to admit that he was wrong. Also refused to acknowledge that the fridge isn’t broken and is working fine so there’s absolutely no reason to unplug it!! Because of all this, I’ve decided to terminate my lease early and move out, I asked my roommate (the liar) for my security deposit back that was used for him to start an account with an energy provider.. AND HE REFUSED!! He claims that “that’s not how it works” and he has no “responsibility” to return my deposit back. I tried to explain that since I’m moving out and no longer using energy services here, my deposit is rightfully mine and whomever will move in to take my spot can pay the security deposit. Yet he still refused! He proceeded to call our landlord and whine and cry about it like a baby, and continue to LIE! He told our landlord that I was asking him to return my security deposit for the apartment. It’s all been absolutely ridiculous. Keep in mind, he’s 29 YEARS OLD!! he’s been beyond manipulative and continues to lie through his teeth. He has been a miserable person to live with and a really good example of what the constant “woe is me” mindset gets you.



ADVERTISEMENT

#68 My Roommates Had A Tantrum Share icon I’m a freshman in college living in the dorms. I share a room with my roommate, and have two suitemates, where we share a connected bathroom.



A few days ago, the suitemates came home drunk and threw food at our bathroom door. Not sure why, it might have been an accident, but we asked them to clean it up and wash our towels that got food on them. They got mad and threw the towels back at us, and so my roommate dumped the rest of her ramen on the floor. We went back to our room at for the next 45 minutes that threw food, products, and whatnot at our bathroom door. We ended up calling for help and some CAs came and then they ended up calling the University police.



They didn’t fully clean the bathroom after, and it was so gross (only on our side). So we filed a report for misconduct and my parents emailed a bunch of people trying to get them consequences for what they did. They continued to terrorize us by yelling nasty things at us, and by slamming their door as hard as they could.



Now that they have been talked to by the school, they are trying to get in contact with us to “fix things”. Mind you, there is nothing to fix. The way they treated us speaks volumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 My Dormmate Made A Hole In The Wall By Throwing His Controller. We Both Have To Pay A Fee Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Roommate Put Their Rice Cooker Right In Front Of My New Coffee Machine, Pointed So The Hot Steam Warped The Front Share icon

#71 Roommate Melted Entire Loaf Of Bread Onto Our Toaster Oven Share icon

#72 Roommate Won’t Let Me Take Plastic Off The Fridge Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 My Ex-Roommate, After 2 Months Of Leaving Piles Of Stuff At My Place, Finally Returns To Pick It Up Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT