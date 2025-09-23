74 Enraging Photos That Show What Awful Roommates People Have To Deal With
It’s pretty common at one point or another for people to live with a roommate or two. It saves money, allows students and young professionals to live in considerably better neighborhoods and sometimes it’s just nice to have people around. However, the devil is in the details, and, as it sometimes turns out, also shares a kitchen with you.
We’ve gathered pictures from people documenting the worst, most unhinged and entitled things their roommates have ever done. So prepare to feel mildly infuriated, maybe grossed out and secondhand embarrassment as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments down below.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Gay Roommate Got Sick Of People Drinking His Milk
My Roommate Ate All Of The Peanut Butter Cups Off Of The Cupcakes That Were Made
My Roommate Leaves Her Cat's Litter Box Scoop In Our Kitchen Sink
Imagine Working A 10hr Shift, Going Home Excited To Cook Dinner, Just To Find Your Roommate Has Done Nothing The Entire Day
Apparently My Housemate Mowed The Lawn In An Attempt To Make Up For Not Cleaning Up After Himself, Gave Up After Five Minutes
Was he using a shaver to do it? How on earth do you get bald earth with a lawn mower?
Woke Up To The Sound Of The Fire Alarm Going Off At 3am Because My Roommate Got Drunk, Put An Entire Pack Of Bacon On The Stove, And Then Fell Asleep
That's an enameled cast iron pan/pot too. I'd be enraged (unless it belonged to roomie, lol.)
The Way My Roommate Can Never Finish A Water
"I Was Preheating The Pan" Damn Roommates
So My Roommate Used My Tin Foil
Roomate Moved Out While I Was At Work. Took His Trashcan, But Didn't Take Out The Trash
Why Empty The Garbage? Someone Else Will.... Right?
How My Roommates Leave The Stove
My Roommate Used My New, Expensive Vacuum To Suck Up What I’m Assuming Is His Dinner, And Then Didn’t Even Clean It After
My Roommates Bananas Are So Old They're Melting
Psychotic Roommate Trashed My Room
One morning I was leaving for work and took the trash with me to toss in our dumpster at work. Later that morning, I received a text from my roommate asking if I took the trash, to which I replied yes, and she asked if I could take the trash in the garage next time. I didn’t see the 2 bags she placed in the garage, so I explained that then asked her not to put trash in the garage anymore to avoid pests/nasty odors. She proceeded to freak out, call me selfish, and say she didn’t want to be friends anymore. She was unemployed/home all the time and I came home to this disaster the next day. She conveniently moved out before I could confront her in person. I filed a police report and had my boyfriend (now husband) change the locks. I’ve never experienced something so nutty in my life!
Roommate Borrowed My Book, Gave It Back Folded Like Origami
The least you could do is unfold it.
As a reader myself, this is grounds for a public e*******n.
Annoying Roomates
This last month of the lease has been extremely hostile I posted before but one my roomates keeps writing on all the objects in the house to try and get her point across she even wrote on my brita I bought ‘please refill after use‘.
Roommate Put The Microwave Safe Bowl In The Oven Thinking It Works The Same Way
I have a charming small ceramic plant pot that looks remarkably like that, sculpted to look like an octopus XD
I Mean, Fair
My Roommate Didn’t Close The Dust Chamber When He Vacuumed His Room And I Just Vacuumed The Whole Apartment
I don't understand this picture cause I've never used a vacuum like this. I take it the dust didn't go where it was supposed to, but how did he vacuum the whole apartment without noticing?
How My Ex Roommate Left Her Bathroom After Moving Out
How My Roommate Chooses To Eat His Bananas
Do I Just Throw Out The Whole Roommate?
And that's Jif, the god of peanut butters. I would fight a war over this. NOBODY defiles or disrespects the Jif.
One Of My Roomate's Solution To Moldy Rice He Left In The Rice Cooker A Week Ago
I Struggle To Keep My Room Clean And Always Tought I Was Bad, Until I Started To Live With This Guy
This Is How Our Roommates Told Us They Got A Dog
Not even an hour later, a full grown lab is in the apartment.
OP said on Reddit: "I looked at the website. No dogs allowed. We get fined if they find out" and "I submitted a complaint to management about how a dog appeared" XD
First Dirt In The Sink, Then Tampons In The Toilet... Now Dye Everywhere, Even On My Toothbrush And Retainer Case And The Floor
My Drunk Roommate Left Food Cooking In Oven Overnight
Asked My Roommate To Take Care Of My Plant For Two Weeks And I Come Back To This
The roommate "took care of" the plant, that's for sure ::draws one thumb across her throat:: XD
My Roommate Keeps Leaving Toenails On The Side Of The Bathtub
My Roommate Trashed My House To Get To Her Food
Was Wondering Why The Soda Was Flat The Morning After I Bought It, Turns Out My Roommate Doesn’t Know How To Close Bottles
My Roommate Can’t Read
My Roommate Is A Monster
I Wanted To Put My Clothes In The Closet. Now My Floor Is Full Of Roommates Bottles
My Roommate Thought It Was Funny To Leave The Toothpaste Like This
Ex Roommates Snake That Went Missing Earlier This Year (January) Was Finally Found By Landlord
Before I moved out, I noticed her snake escaped from the tank. I scoped the entire apartment and texted my now ex roommate about it, as she was out of town. She ignored my text, made little effort to look for him when she got back. I get snakes are very easy and don’t require much attention but she was still very neglectful. Always had a Dirty tank and dry water dish. I was nervous he got into my moving boxes but I still hadn’t found him after move in and unpacked. I still live in same building different unit. So does she but with a new roommate. landlord called me the other day about the snake, how she couldn’t get a hold of the roommate and she has no interest in leaving it outside bc the cats outside started to attack it, including her own. Landlord had no intentions on giving it back to my ex roommate. I called a friend to rescue the wittle baby. I’m surprised it survived this long.
Just a silly little story to share, but as how he escaped an apartment unit on the second floor & ended up on ground level? I don’t know lol. Any explanations how that can happen? Landlord thinks she purposely put him outside.
My Roommate Drinks The Brine Leaving The Rest To Dry Out
Less Than 2 Days After Moving In, One Of My Roommates Scratched My New, Nonstick Pan With Metal Utensils
Roommate Refuses To Take Any Less Than 1 Hour + In The Shower With 5 Of Us Living Here
I comb my hair out in the shower (very thick, curly, frizzy hair; can only comb it out safely while wet, lol) and my showers are STILL only like 15 min long XD I sometimes take slightly longer showers when I have bad migraines (the hot water/steam helps sometimes) but still, an HOUR in the shower? You'd be starting to prune up by then XD It's also just incredibly disrespectful to basically bar access to the toilet/bathroom for an hour.
Roommate Learned A Valuable Lesson Today
Roommate Dumps Food On My Belongings
I live in graduate student housing at a university. I was paired randomly with three roommates. One of which has been stealing our food and the rest of us have all addressed it with her. We’ve let her know that we’re happy to share but please ask. It however keeps happening and I said if this continues I would report to housing. I never did and it was fine for a few weeks. Just a few days ago I start seeing my make up and skincare in our common sink area just on the floor and ramen in my sink. Today I found it over my shoes. I’ve checked with my roommates and the other two have said it’s not them and they weren’t home during the time it happened either. The one in question hasn’t said anything.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
20 small noodles. Get over it
My New Roommates Were Having Trouble With The Dryer. I Think I May Have Found The Reason Why
My Roommate And I Got Into An Argument When I Said We Shouldn't Dine-In At A Restaurant With These In The Car On An 80 Degree Day
My Roommate Has Hit New Peaks Of Laziness
My Roommate Puts The Empty Milk Containers Back Into The Fridge
Day 1. My Roommate Hasn't Cleaned This Stain, Even Tho I See Him In The Kitchen All The Time. Let's Count How Many Days It Will Be Until He Cleans It
Roommates Cleaned Their Cat Litterbox In My Shower
Do they... not realize/care that litter CLUMPS? So basically you can't/shouldn't just "wash it down the drain"?!
My Roommate Refuses To Do Dishes So Now There’s An Entire Eco System In One Of His Bowls
Who In Their Right Mind Would Ever Use... An Ironing Board?
Found Out Why There’s A Bad Smell Coming From My Roomates Room
Roommate Threw Away A Tub Of My Ice Cream Because There Was “Mold On It”. This Was The Picture He Sends Me
My Roommate Says This Is The Only Way To Clean A Greasy Pan…
🎶 Comet - it tastes like gan-ga-rene! Comet - will make your face turn green! Comet - will make you vomit! So buy some Comet - and vomit - today.! 🎶 100 years later and I still know the words.
It Was My Roommate’s Turn To Buy Toilet Paper
People With Roommates Will Understand
As an ice addict, this would push me over the edge.
My Roommate Spent Her Paycheck Too Fast Again, So I Offered To Get Us Liquor. It Devolved Into This
My Roommates Response To Me Asking Him To Flush The Toilet Or Use His Own Bathroom
For those who can't read his handwriting (I've had a lot of practice) this reads "You can get over the toilet not being flushed if I have to see the mess in the sink every day. I have developed ADHD and short term memory loss. I can't help it." The "mess in the sink" is dishes from when me and my girlfriend cook, which is almost every day. We never leave it overflowing with dishes. He also doesn't cook and instead spends his boyfriends money on door dash every day from a place we live less than two miles away from. This is the second time I've had to say something about the toilet. He has his own bathroom in his bedroom. His computer desk in our public space is also growing mold and he has so much trash everywhere that he started throwing his trash on my girlfriends desk. He self diagnosed ADHD and STML.
Gross. Kick him out. Having ADHD doesn't mean you can't flush your own poop!
My Roommate Always Forgets To Flush The Toilet; This Was My Solution
How.. how do you "forget" to flush the toilet?! Like... you JUST finished using it for whatever function you used it for; how do you "forget" to just flush it as soon as you stand up/shake yourself off?! As an aside, I do approve of memes in the bathroom, though XD I have this one (attached image) printed out and framed on the wall of one of the bathrooms here, where you can only see it once you sit down on the toilet XD
Roommate Set Room On Fire At 2 Am
Fire alarms went off for 20 minutes. Thought nothing of it since they have done it before for 12 hours due to water damage but this time there was no rain. Hopped up once I smelled smoke. Roommate lives downstairs directly under my room.. wasn’t a crazy fire but gd was it smoky once I opened the door. LA fire department had to bring a giant fan and air it out. It’s a silly situation but could’ve ended badly since we all ignored it for half a hour.. kinda scary they’re lighting anything on fire in this clutter lmao.
One Of My Roommates Ruined The Wok My Mom Bought For Me
Moved to a new place a year ago. When I settled, my parents visited me and since I had nothing mine yet, my mom went to the supermarket and bought me a wok. It’s not very expensive, but it was a gift.
I came back two days ago after being away for a couple of months. Today, I wanted to cook something and that is how I found my wok.
Nobody told me anything, nor apologised. Nothing. How do you even ruin it that bad in just two months?
And as a side note, they never clean after themself when they’re done cooking, there’s food on the bench. I’m tired.
My Roommate And I Own Only Two Pots. When He Cooks With Them, He Stores Any Leftovers From His Cooking In The Fridge In The Pots, Instead Of Putting Them In Containers
My Roommate Doesn't Put His Leftovers In Containers
Facebook Cb Wants Roommate To Pay More Rent Because She Makes More
Roommate Left 3 Jellybeans In The Costco Jar In The Pantry
This Man Had The Audacity To Tell Me I Have A “Karen Attitude” And That’s Why He Won’t Clean His Own Mess Up
Fake Eviction Notice!
My roommate (M29) and I (F20) got into an argument because he wanted to unplug the fridge with all of my groceries still inside without giving me any details and didn’t even tell our other roommate (F21) that he was going to do so and she was out of town. I explained that he doesn’t own the property and can’t just make executive decisions. Ironically he sent me an eviction notice! So I contacted my landlord who laughed and explained that he never planned to evict me at all! So he lied, and never apologized for the incident. And has yet to admit that he was wrong. Also refused to acknowledge that the fridge isn’t broken and is working fine so there’s absolutely no reason to unplug it!! Because of all this, I’ve decided to terminate my lease early and move out, I asked my roommate (the liar) for my security deposit back that was used for him to start an account with an energy provider.. AND HE REFUSED!! He claims that “that’s not how it works” and he has no “responsibility” to return my deposit back. I tried to explain that since I’m moving out and no longer using energy services here, my deposit is rightfully mine and whomever will move in to take my spot can pay the security deposit. Yet he still refused! He proceeded to call our landlord and whine and cry about it like a baby, and continue to LIE! He told our landlord that I was asking him to return my security deposit for the apartment. It’s all been absolutely ridiculous. Keep in mind, he’s 29 YEARS OLD!! he’s been beyond manipulative and continues to lie through his teeth. He has been a miserable person to live with and a really good example of what the constant “woe is me” mindset gets you.
My Roommates Had A Tantrum
I’m a freshman in college living in the dorms. I share a room with my roommate, and have two suitemates, where we share a connected bathroom.
A few days ago, the suitemates came home drunk and threw food at our bathroom door. Not sure why, it might have been an accident, but we asked them to clean it up and wash our towels that got food on them. They got mad and threw the towels back at us, and so my roommate dumped the rest of her ramen on the floor. We went back to our room at for the next 45 minutes that threw food, products, and whatnot at our bathroom door. We ended up calling for help and some CAs came and then they ended up calling the University police.
They didn’t fully clean the bathroom after, and it was so gross (only on our side). So we filed a report for misconduct and my parents emailed a bunch of people trying to get them consequences for what they did. They continued to terrorize us by yelling nasty things at us, and by slamming their door as hard as they could.
Now that they have been talked to by the school, they are trying to get in contact with us to “fix things”. Mind you, there is nothing to fix. The way they treated us speaks volumes.