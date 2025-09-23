ADVERTISEMENT

It’s pretty common at one point or another for people to live with a roommate or two. It saves money, allows students and young professionals to live in considerably better neighborhoods and sometimes it’s just nice to have people around. However, the devil is in the details, and, as it sometimes turns out, also shares a kitchen with you.

We’ve gathered pictures from people documenting the worst, most unhinged and entitled things their roommates have ever done. So prepare to feel mildly infuriated, maybe grossed out and secondhand embarrassment as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories in the comments down below.

#1

My Gay Roommate Got Sick Of People Drinking His Milk

Milk jug labeled with a roommate's name and a rude message, highlighting awful roommate behavior in enraging photos.

dmart891 Report

    #2

    My Roommate Ate All Of The Peanut Butter Cups Off Of The Cupcakes That Were Made

    Partially eaten peanut butter cupcakes left on a plate, showcasing messy behavior typical of awful roommates.

    posttitnote Report

    #3

    My Roommate Leaves Her Cat's Litter Box Scoop In Our Kitchen Sink

    Blue cat litter scoop left dirty in a kitchen sink, illustrating awful roommates causing frustration and mess.

    reddit.com Report

    #4

    Imagine Working A 10hr Shift, Going Home Excited To Cook Dinner, Just To Find Your Roommate Has Done Nothing The Entire Day

    Dirty dishes piled high in a kitchen sink illustrating awful roommates and messy living spaces frustration

    reddit.com Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously they did something, they filled the sink with dirty dishes. 😊

    #5

    Apparently My Housemate Mowed The Lawn In An Attempt To Make Up For Not Cleaning Up After Himself, Gave Up After Five Minutes

    Overgrown backyard path with uneven lawn showing neglect, illustrating issues with awful roommates and poor shared space care.

    Hally_ Report

    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was he using a shaver to do it? How on earth do you get bald earth with a lawn mower?

    #6

    Woke Up To The Sound Of The Fire Alarm Going Off At 3am Because My Roommate Got Drunk, Put An Entire Pack Of Bacon On The Stove, And Then Fell Asleep

    Burnt and ignored food in a pan showing the awful roommate habits people have to deal with in shared living spaces.

    reddit.com Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an enameled cast iron pan/pot too. I'd be enraged (unless it belonged to roomie, lol.)

    #7

    The Way My Roommate Can Never Finish A Water

    Empty and half-empty water bottles lined up on a wooden table, illustrating annoying habits of awful roommates.

    Comeonjeffrey0193 Report

    #8

    "I Was Preheating The Pan" Damn Roommates

    Two frying pans stacked on a stove with a spatula left inside, illustrating awful roommate kitchen habits.

    rossmoney Report

    #9

    So My Roommate Used My Tin Foil

    Damaged aluminum foil roll held upright, showing torn and unraveled edges in a kitchen setting, illustrating awful roommates.

    howsyouronion Report

    #10

    Roomate Moved Out While I Was At Work. Took His Trashcan, But Didn't Take Out The Trash

    Overflowing trash bag and scattered food boxes on floor in kitchen, illustrating awful roommate mess and lack of cleanliness.

    DIStorted_Laughter Report

    #11

    Why Empty The Garbage? Someone Else Will.... Right?

    Overflowing trash bin with used tissues and empty toilet paper rolls, showing awful roommates' messy bathroom habits.

    EndoPlasm385827 Report

    #12

    How My Roommates Leave The Stove

    Dirty stove covered in grease and burnt food stains, illustrating awful roommate cleaning habits and mess.

    TheLordHimself1 Report

    #13

    My Roommate Used My New, Expensive Vacuum To Suck Up What I’m Assuming Is His Dinner, And Then Didn’t Even Clean It After

    Dirty vacuum bin filled with dust and debris, illustrating awful roommates leaving messes to clean up.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    My Roommates Bananas Are So Old They're Melting

    Stained white refrigerator door with grime and an uncared-for plastic bag on top, showing awful roommate neglect.

    skiezer Report

    #15

    Psychotic Roommate Trashed My Room

    Messy bedroom showing awful roommate behavior with cluttered bed, scattered items, and unclean floor in a small living space.

    One morning I was leaving for work and took the trash with me to toss in our dumpster at work. Later that morning, I received a text from my roommate asking if I took the trash, to which I replied yes, and she asked if I could take the trash in the garage next time. I didn’t see the 2 bags she placed in the garage, so I explained that then asked her not to put trash in the garage anymore to avoid pests/nasty odors. She proceeded to freak out, call me selfish, and say she didn’t want to be friends anymore. She was unemployed/home all the time and I came home to this disaster the next day. She conveniently moved out before I could confront her in person. I filed a police report and had my boyfriend (now husband) change the locks. I’ve never experienced something so nutty in my life!

    Sea-Grapefruit-8686 Report

    #16

    Roommate Borrowed My Book, Gave It Back Folded Like Origami

    Pages of a book bent and folded in unusual ways, illustrating the concept of awful roommates and frustrating living situations.

    The least you could do is unfold it.

    JavaWithSomeJava Report

    #17

    Annoying Roomates

    Trash can lid with roommate notes written on it and a napkin, illustrating awful roommate behavior in a shared living space.

    This last month of the lease has been extremely hostile I posted before but one my roomates keeps writing on all the objects in the house to try and get her point across she even wrote on my brita I bought ‘please refill after use‘.

    Vivid_Pudding8603 Report

    #18

    Roommate Put The Microwave Safe Bowl In The Oven Thinking It Works The Same Way

    Baking mishap with red batter overflowing from a bowl inside a dirty oven showing awful roommate problems.

    SP0NGEB0T Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a charming small ceramic plant pot that looks remarkably like that, sculpted to look like an octopus XD

    #19

    I Mean, Fair

    Handwritten note on fridge warning awful roommates to stop going through food without permission.

    Trevon-CrystalCurio Report

    #20

    My Roommate Didn’t Close The Dust Chamber When He Vacuumed His Room And I Just Vacuumed The Whole Apartment

    Vacuum cleaner clogged with an enormous amount of hair and dust, highlighting awful roommates neglecting cleaning.

    SweetKenny Report

    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand this picture cause I've never used a vacuum like this. I take it the dust didn't go where it was supposed to, but how did he vacuum the whole apartment without noticing?

    #21

    How My Ex Roommate Left Her Bathroom After Moving Out

    Cluttered bathroom sink with dirty stains and overflowing trash, showing signs of awful roommates and poor hygiene habits.

    vancityjoss Report

    #22

    How My Roommate Chooses To Eat His Bananas

    Unripe bananas hanging improperly on a banana holder, illustrating bad roommate habits and annoying kitchen misuse.

    AlmostDoneWithIt Report

    #23

    Do I Just Throw Out The Whole Roommate?

    Partially opened peanut butter jar seal ripped unevenly, illustrating annoying habits of awful roommates people deal with.

    hodlaltcoin Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that's Jif, the god of peanut butters. I would fight a war over this. NOBODY defiles or disrespects the Jif.

    #24

    One Of My Roomate's Solution To Moldy Rice He Left In The Rice Cooker A Week Ago

    Rice cooker with leftover food discarded in a trash bin shows awful roommates neglect and mess in shared living space.

    ifckedurdad Report

    #25

    I Struggle To Keep My Room Clean And Always Tought I Was Bad, Until I Started To Live With This Guy

    Cluttered living room with messy couches, musical instruments, scattered items, and various household clutter left by awful roommates.

    BulldogKongen Report

    pixie16502 avatar
    Pixie
    Pixie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the common area/living room?! That is so disrespectful and gross! 🤢

    #26

    This Is How Our Roommates Told Us They Got A Dog

    Text message from a roommate asking to move cats into another room, illustrating awful roommate behavior.

    Not even an hour later, a full grown lab is in the apartment.

    addykitty Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP said on Reddit: "I looked at the website. No dogs allowed. We get fined if they find out" and "I submitted a complaint to management about how a dog appeared" XD

    #27

    First Dirt In The Sink, Then Tampons In The Toilet... Now Dye Everywhere, Even On My Toothbrush And Retainer Case And The Floor

    Sink and countertop covered in hair and debris, illustrating awful roommates and messy shared living spaces.

    reddit.com Report

    #28

    My Drunk Roommate Left Food Cooking In Oven Overnight

    Burnt food leftovers in a glass baking dish on a stove, illustrating awful roommates and enraging kitchen situations.

    ProudlyPro Report

    #29

    Asked My Roommate To Take Care Of My Plant For Two Weeks And I Come Back To This

    Dying plant in gray pot with few green shoots, illustrating awful roommates neglect and lack of care.

    Ol_ymp Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The roommate "took care of" the plant, that's for sure ::draws one thumb across her throat:: XD

    #30

    My Roommate Keeps Leaving Toenails On The Side Of The Bathtub

    Chipped white bathtub edge showing damage caused by awful roommates in a shared living space.

    PristineObjective426 Report

    #31

    My Roommate Trashed My House To Get To Her Food

    Roommate disaster with pet food spilled all over the laundry room floor, showing what awful roommates people have to deal with.

    calliente321 Report

    #32

    Was Wondering Why The Soda Was Flat The Morning After I Bought It, Turns Out My Roommate Doesn’t Know How To Close Bottles

    Fridge cluttered with soda bottles, milk, and cartons showing messy habits typical of awful roommates to deal with.

    Xephia Report

    dew avatar
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I recently heard that you should squeeze the bottle after use and then put the cap back on and it will stay carbonated.

    #33

    My Roommate Can’t Read

    Text message exchange showing a messy dishwasher dispute and a dirty bowl with food residue from awful roommates.

    rocinante_donnager Report

    #34

    My Roommate Is A Monster

    Partially eaten mixed cheesecake on a black tray left in a kitchen, illustrating awful roommates and shared living frustrations.

    sticky_muffin87 Report

    pixie16502 avatar
    Pixie
    Pixie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems theres a lot of selfish, main character bad roommates out there!!

    #35

    I Wanted To Put My Clothes In The Closet. Now My Floor Is Full Of Roommates Bottles

    Messy room with dozens of empty plastic bottles scattered on the floor, highlighting awful roommates behavior.

    KrixPro1 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a single days worth, h3ll, that's probably not a single weeks worth.

    #36

    My Roommate Thought It Was Funny To Leave The Toothpaste Like This

    Hand holding a flattened Colgate toothpaste tube, showing one of the awful roommate habits in shared bathroom spaces.

    TheJDMdriver Report

    #37

    Ex Roommates Snake That Went Missing Earlier This Year (January) Was Finally Found By Landlord

    Snake coiled inside a cardboard box showing one of the awful roommates people have to deal with.

    Before I moved out, I noticed her snake escaped from the tank. I scoped the entire apartment and texted my now ex roommate about it, as she was out of town. She ignored my text, made little effort to look for him when she got back. I get snakes are very easy and don’t require much attention but she was still very neglectful. Always had a Dirty tank and dry water dish. I was nervous he got into my moving boxes but I still hadn’t found him after move in and unpacked. I still live in same building different unit. So does she but with a new roommate. landlord called me the other day about the snake, how she couldn’t get a hold of the roommate and she has no interest in leaving it outside bc the cats outside started to attack it, including her own. Landlord had no intentions on giving it back to my ex roommate. I called a friend to rescue the wittle baby. I’m surprised it survived this long.

    Just a silly little story to share, but as how he escaped an apartment unit on the second floor & ended up on ground level? I don’t know lol. Any explanations how that can happen? Landlord thinks she purposely put him outside.

    madtwatr Report

    pixie16502 avatar
    Pixie
    Pixie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a pretty snake! I hope he is treated better in his new home!

    #38

    My Roommate Drinks The Brine Leaving The Rest To Dry Out

    Jars of pickles and olives mixed together in a fridge, illustrating awful roommates and frustrating food situations.

    ZeroNetSix Report

    #39

    Less Than 2 Days After Moving In, One Of My Roommates Scratched My New, Nonstick Pan With Metal Utensils

    Scratched nonstick pan held over kitchen sink, illustrating awful roommates neglecting cookware care.

    TangoTaco Report

    #40

    Roommate Refuses To Take Any Less Than 1 Hour + In The Shower With 5 Of Us Living Here

    Screenshot of a heated text conversation showing conflicts typical of awful roommates about shower time limits.

    LukeIVI Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I comb my hair out in the shower (very thick, curly, frizzy hair; can only comb it out safely while wet, lol) and my showers are STILL only like 15 min long XD I sometimes take slightly longer showers when I have bad migraines (the hot water/steam helps sometimes) but still, an HOUR in the shower? You'd be starting to prune up by then XD It's also just incredibly disrespectful to basically bar access to the toilet/bathroom for an hour.

    #41

    Roommate Learned A Valuable Lesson Today

    Man sitting on a stool in a kitchen full of spilled soap suds, showing awful roommates causing a big mess.

    wordsbynight Report

    #42

    Roommate Dumps Food On My Belongings

    Bathroom sink with uncooked noodles and hair tangled around the drain, showing awful roommate messes.

    I live in graduate student housing at a university. I was paired randomly with three roommates. One of which has been stealing our food and the rest of us have all addressed it with her. We’ve let her know that we’re happy to share but please ask. It however keeps happening and I said if this continues I would report to housing. I never did and it was fine for a few weeks. Just a few days ago I start seeing my make up and skincare in our common sink area just on the floor and ramen in my sink. Today I found it over my shoes. I’ve checked with my roommates and the other two have said it’s not them and they weren’t home during the time it happened either. The one in question hasn’t said anything.

    dumbobee8 Report

    #43

    My New Roommates Were Having Trouble With The Dryer. I Think I May Have Found The Reason Why

    Extremely dirty vacuum filter clogged with dust and debris, showcasing terrible roommate neglect and poor cleaning habits.

    Ajspider Report

    #44

    My Roommate Puts Buttered Bread In The Toaster

    Toaster crumb tray covered in burnt food residue, showing an example of awful roommates neglecting cleanliness.

    Valuable_Meeting9836 Report

    #45

    My Roommate And I Got Into An Argument When I Said We Shouldn't Dine-In At A Restaurant With These In The Car On An 80 Degree Day

    Package of raw chicken left out on kitchen counter with milk and yogurt, showing awful roommates neglecting proper food storage

    C0RVUS99 Report

    #46

    My Roommate Has Hit New Peaks Of Laziness

    Toilet paper roll placed incorrectly over an empty cardboard roll on holder, showing an example of awful roommates behavior.

    ComaAmes Report

    #47

    My Roommate Puts The Empty Milk Containers Back Into The Fridge

    Empty milk jugs left inside a fridge next to beer bottles, illustrating awful roommates and their inconsiderate habits.

    Reddit_or_did_I Report

    dew avatar
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd buy a half gallon of milk and pour it into the milk jug. Fill the rest of it with water. They may learn to throw them out.

    #48

    Day 1. My Roommate Hasn't Cleaned This Stain, Even Tho I See Him In The Kitchen All The Time. Let's Count How Many Days It Will Be Until He Cleans It

    Spilled liquid taped off on floor with a sticky note, illustrating awful roommates and enraging roommate behavior.

    The_Cr3am Report

    #49

    Roommates Cleaned Their Cat Litterbox In My Shower

    Dirty bathtub with grime buildup and cluttered floor, illustrating awful roommates people have to deal with challenges.

    ToazterWafflez Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they... not realize/care that litter CLUMPS? So basically you can't/shouldn't just "wash it down the drain"?!

    #50

    My Roommate Refuses To Do Dishes So Now There’s An Entire Eco System In One Of His Bowls

    Dirty blue bowl with leftover food scraps and a dead insect inside, illustrating awful roommate behavior in shared spaces.

    TruePhilosophe Report

    #51

    Who In Their Right Mind Would Ever Use... An Ironing Board?

    Dusty wooden table with a dirty handprint and smiley face showing signs of awful roommates neglecting cleaning.

    capnShocker Report

    #52

    Found Out Why There’s A Bad Smell Coming From My Roomates Room

    Trash and fast food bags cluttered along a narrow hallway, showing a prime example of awful roommate behavior.

    DrunkenEmployee Report

    pixie16502 avatar
    Pixie
    Pixie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are they trying to gain a few pet mice or bugs?! That is just gross!

    #53

    Roommate Threw Away A Tub Of My Ice Cream Because There Was “Mold On It”. This Was The Picture He Sends Me

    Partially eaten chocolate ice cream container left on a wooden table showing signs of awful roommates behavior.

    peywrax Report

    #54

    My Roommate Says This Is The Only Way To Clean A Greasy Pan…

    Dirty pan covered in cleaning powder left in a dishwasher, illustrating awful roommates and frustrating household messes.

    somethingrobot Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Comet - it tastes like gan-ga-rene! Comet - will make your face turn green! Comet - will make you vomit! So buy some Comet - and vomit - today.! 🎶 100 years later and I still know the words.

    #55

    It Was My Roommate’s Turn To Buy Toilet Paper

    Hand partially covered by a sticky note, illustrating an example of annoying behavior by awful roommates.

    lacrimal_ Report

    #56

    People With Roommates Will Understand

    Partial ice tray with few small ice cubes in some compartments, illustrating what awful roommates people have to deal with.

    patman3435 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an ice ad‍di‍ct, this would push me over the edge.

    #57

    My Roommate Spent Her Paycheck Too Fast Again, So I Offered To Get Us Liquor. It Devolved Into This

    Text message conversation showing an annoying roommate repeatedly asking for snacks and promises to pay back later.

    mycatisnamedemmie Report

    #58

    My Roommates Response To Me Asking Him To Flush The Toilet Or Use His Own Bathroom

    Whiteboard calendar with a handwritten note about an annoying roommate not flushing the toilet and leaving a mess daily.

    For those who can't read his handwriting (I've had a lot of practice) this reads "You can get over the toilet not being flushed if I have to see the mess in the sink every day. I have developed ADHD and short term memory loss. I can't help it." The "mess in the sink" is dishes from when me and my girlfriend cook, which is almost every day. We never leave it overflowing with dishes. He also doesn't cook and instead spends his boyfriends money on door dash every day from a place we live less than two miles away from. This is the second time I've had to say something about the toilet. He has his own bathroom in his bedroom. His computer desk in our public space is also growing mold and he has so much trash everywhere that he started throwing his trash on my girlfriends desk. He self diagnosed ADHD and STML.

    LieutenantSheridan Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross. Kick him out. Having ADHD doesn't mean you can't flush your own poop!

    #59

    My Roommate Always Forgets To Flush The Toilet; This Was My Solution

    Bathroom with overflowing trash can and towel blocking mirror, highlighting awful roommate behavior in shared living space.

    hunterkil2 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How.. how do you "forget" to flush the toilet?! Like... you JUST finished using it for whatever function you used it for; how do you "forget" to just flush it as soon as you stand up/shake yourself off?! As an aside, I do approve of memes in the bathroom, though XD I have this one (attached image) printed out and framed on the wall of one of the bathrooms here, where you can only see it once you sit down on the toilet XD

    #60

    Roommate Set Room On Fire At 2 Am

    Burnt wall and damaged items on cluttered desk showing awful roommates' cooking disaster and neglect.

    Fire alarms went off for 20 minutes. Thought nothing of it since they have done it before for 12 hours due to water damage but this time there was no rain. Hopped up once I smelled smoke. Roommate lives downstairs directly under my room.. wasn’t a crazy fire but gd was it smoky once I opened the door. LA fire department had to bring a giant fan and air it out. It’s a silly situation but could’ve ended badly since we all ignored it for half a hour.. kinda scary they’re lighting anything on fire in this clutter lmao.

    Substantial_Living28 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that the patron saint of burning kitchens on the candle?

    #61

    One Of My Roommates Ruined The Wok My Mom Bought For Me

    Rusty and dirty frying pan left uncleaned on a wooden surface showing awful roommate neglect.

    Moved to a new place a year ago. When I settled, my parents visited me and since I had nothing mine yet, my mom went to the supermarket and bought me a wok. It’s not very expensive, but it was a gift.

    I came back two days ago after being away for a couple of months. Today, I wanted to cook something and that is how I found my wok.

    Nobody told me anything, nor apologised. Nothing. How do you even ruin it that bad in just two months?

    And as a side note, they never clean after themself when they’re done cooking, there’s food on the bench. I’m tired.

    solowing168 Report

    #62

    My Roommate And I Own Only Two Pots. When He Cooks With Them, He Stores Any Leftovers From His Cooking In The Fridge In The Pots, Instead Of Putting Them In Containers

    Dirty pots stored inside a fridge surrounded by condiments, showing awful roommate behavior and bad kitchen hygiene.

    reddit.com Report

    dew avatar
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So now you have to put them in a container and then wash the pan. This roommate has it going on. I'd buy myself a new pan and keep it in my bedroom. Bring it out cook and put your left over in a dish. Wash the pot and bring it back to your room.

    #63

    My Roommate Doesn't Put His Leftovers In Containers

    Baking sheet left inside fridge with leftover food wrapped in plastic, illustrating awful roommates’ bad habits.

    __Shrugs__ Report

    #64

    Facebook Cb Wants Roommate To Pay More Rent Because She Makes More

    Social media post shows roommate arguing about rent fairness, highlighting issues with awful roommates and shared expenses conflicts.

    ItchyDonkin Report

    #65

    Roommate Left 3 Jellybeans In The Costco Jar In The Pantry

    Nearly empty Jelly Belly jar held by hand illustrating annoying roommate behavior with minimal candy left inside.

    Improvquirkone Report

    #66

    This Man Had The Audacity To Tell Me I Have A “Karen Attitude” And That’s Why He Won’t Clean His Own Mess Up

    Chat conversation showing a messy kitchen dispute between awful roommates refusing to clean up after themselves.

    Intelligent_Agency65 Report

    #67

    Fake Eviction Notice!

    Text message showing a 30 day eviction notice from landlord due to violation of lease agreement, highlighting awful roommates.

    My roommate (M29) and I (F20) got into an argument because he wanted to unplug the fridge with all of my groceries still inside without giving me any details and didn’t even tell our other roommate (F21) that he was going to do so and she was out of town. I explained that he doesn’t own the property and can’t just make executive decisions. Ironically he sent me an eviction notice! So I contacted my landlord who laughed and explained that he never planned to evict me at all! So he lied, and never apologized for the incident. And has yet to admit that he was wrong. Also refused to acknowledge that the fridge isn’t broken and is working fine so there’s absolutely no reason to unplug it!! Because of all this, I’ve decided to terminate my lease early and move out, I asked my roommate (the liar) for my security deposit back that was used for him to start an account with an energy provider.. AND HE REFUSED!! He claims that “that’s not how it works” and he has no “responsibility” to return my deposit back. I tried to explain that since I’m moving out and no longer using energy services here, my deposit is rightfully mine and whomever will move in to take my spot can pay the security deposit. Yet he still refused! He proceeded to call our landlord and whine and cry about it like a baby, and continue to LIE! He told our landlord that I was asking him to return my security deposit for the apartment. It’s all been absolutely ridiculous. Keep in mind, he’s 29 YEARS OLD!! he’s been beyond manipulative and continues to lie through his teeth. He has been a miserable person to live with and a really good example of what the constant “woe is me” mindset gets you.

    10v3rgrl Report

    #68

    My Roommates Had A Tantrum

    Trash and food wrappers strewn on a bathroom floor, illustrating awful roommates and enraging messy living spaces.

    I’m a freshman in college living in the dorms. I share a room with my roommate, and have two suitemates, where we share a connected bathroom.

    A few days ago, the suitemates came home drunk and threw food at our bathroom door. Not sure why, it might have been an accident, but we asked them to clean it up and wash our towels that got food on them. They got mad and threw the towels back at us, and so my roommate dumped the rest of her ramen on the floor. We went back to our room at for the next 45 minutes that threw food, products, and whatnot at our bathroom door. We ended up calling for help and some CAs came and then they ended up calling the University police.

    They didn’t fully clean the bathroom after, and it was so gross (only on our side). So we filed a report for misconduct and my parents emailed a bunch of people trying to get them consequences for what they did. They continued to terrorize us by yelling nasty things at us, and by slamming their door as hard as they could.

    Now that they have been talked to by the school, they are trying to get in contact with us to “fix things”. Mind you, there is nothing to fix. The way they treated us speaks volumes.

    Automatic_Area_5385 Report

    #69

    My Dormmate Made A Hole In The Wall By Throwing His Controller. We Both Have To Pay A Fee

    Hand holding a broken fan part in front of a wall with a hole, illustrating awful roommates damaging property.

    boiwotm88 Report

    #70

    Roommate Put Their Rice Cooker Right In Front Of My New Coffee Machine, Pointed So The Hot Steam Warped The Front

    Keurig coffee maker surrounded by messy condiment bottles showing awful roommate kitchen clutter.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    Roommate Melted Entire Loaf Of Bread Onto Our Toaster Oven

    Old dirty toaster oven with a warning note about plastic needing to be scraped off, showcasing awful roommates.

    lefter12 Report

    #72

    Roommate Won’t Let Me Take Plastic Off The Fridge

    Roommate Won’t Let Me Take Plastic Off The Fridge

    PickleDReddit235 Report

    #73

    My Ex-Roommate, After 2 Months Of Leaving Piles Of Stuff At My Place, Finally Returns To Pick It Up

    Text conversation showing an awful roommate demanding beers and lunch during a pandemic, highlighting bad roommate behavior.

    bshafs Report

    #74

    My Roommate Moved Out And He Took The Shower Curtain With Him

    Small bathroom with bathtub and toilet showing typical issues with awful roommates and shared spaces.

    regular_john_ Report

