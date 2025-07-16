And if you think that’s an exaggeration, take a look at the stories people shared after one woman on TikTok asked for their worst roommate horror stories. We’ve picked the craziest ones for you, scroll down and see just how wild it can get.

Sometimes you hit the jackpot—someone who’s fun, reliable, up for late-night gossip or spontaneous dinners, and even willing to back you up in a neighbor feud.

#1 She stole my identity and charged me $12k for a psych ward stay I was not present for :)

#2 Stole my cat while I was at work after she moved the rest of her stuff out😀 (no I never got my cat back either).

#3 We had an au pair once that never washed 🙈 I could smell when she was home before seeing her 😵‍💫

#4 Kept her dead pet rat in our freezer for months.

#5 We both applied for the same job and she didn’t get it but I did and so she started sneaking in my room to turn off my alarm clock so I'd be late to work.

#6 My college roommate put bleach in my water bottle before class trying to poison me. When police questioned her, she denied it and moved out the next week.

#7 My roommate put her boa constrictor in my bed as a joke one night. I almost laid right on it. I’m terrified of snakes 🥺

#8 She made chili one time, left it in the crockpot on the counter for 3 weeks. at the 2nd week it grew a mold layer on top of it...she scraped it off and proceeded to eat the chili underneath of it...

#9 She set a hidden security camera pointing at my bedroom, so I left and took her Tupperware on the way out.

#10 She changed the bills for a month so that she would take more money from me and the other flatmates. Discovered her game and left a month later.

#11 She claimed me having diabetes gave her an eating disorder.

#12 My roommate moved out without telling me (Irish goodbye) BUT before they left, they put dish soap all in the tank of my fish and that k**led him.

#13 She burned my room down.

#14 He tried to stab me because I was in the kitchen at the same time he was. 💀

#15 My roommates peed on my toothbrush.

#16 I went on a 2 week vacation, came back and the same dishes that were in the sink when I left were still there- PLUS all of my dishes were used with ants & roaches in the sink. (We had a dishwasher)

#17 My roommate stole my brand new car and ditched it in a parking lot.

#18 Used my credit to try and get herself a car. I was at 662 and now I'm at 447.

#19 She lied to me about who she was, stole from me, let her bf steal from me, let her bf watch me change without me knowing, recorded my private conversations with my friends, etc.

#20 Lived with 5 girls during an exchange. One had 3 boyfriends coming in on rotation. One was her actual bf, the other was her bf’s brother and the third was her ex from her home country who was on exchange.

#21 I did nothing to her, just met her and a week into living together she threw my car keys/house keys onto train tracks and then helped me look for said keys in our house when I thought they were lost.

#22 Started copying my every move little by little. Had to move out when she started buying clothes I already owned and doing her hair the way I do mine.

#23 She left her used pad with full of blood beside my pillow.

#24 4 of us in a room. One of my roommates caught the other two and their friends in the act of putting something in her food. what was it? Dirty stuff. And I'm talking, DRIED PERIOD, DUST and more.

#25 She "tolerated" my rat (Behavioral Analysis class) until two days before my presentation, when my rat "got out." Failed my final, found the rat days later inside a Tupperware in the freezer.

#26 My roommate had a dog that ended up getting pregnant in her own HOUSE and then it had 7 puppies and she kept 4 of them without asking me. Mind u these are huge dogs. anyways, didn’t train them properly and they destroyed the house and pooped and peed on puppy pads still I believe to this day. That’s not even the worst story I have.

#27 She left her used adult diaper on the kitchen floor.

#28 Their dirty dishes were so bad we had constant gnats but instead of buying a gnat trap from the store they put juice in a cup with plastic wrap on top with holes in it to lure them in and trap them.

#29 She said "oh i'm a lesbian too!" when I came out of closet, so i shared stories about my crush.

But in a few weeks she was making out with her bf and I overheard her saying "lesbians are disgusting."

#30 Found my antibiotics on my desk for a sinus infection I had at the time and told my entire floor I had chlamydia…

#31 we were poor college students at the time…. My parents bought us groceries one weekend. She invited some guys over when I wasn't there, cooked almost all the groceries and didn't leave me anything. Then tried to get me kicked out because i wouldn't sleep with one of her friends.

#32 She had a boyfriend that lived w us (not on the lease) & they always fought. He told her he was gonna get her kidnapped. Looked him up, MULTIPLE human traff*ck*ng charges ……

#33 She let her laundry in water for MORE THAN A WEEK until the water turn BLACK, MOLDY, STINKY. She did that each week, not just one time.

#34 My ex roommate who is a muslim always snoozed her alarm from 4am-7am for the dawn prayer. Confronted her many times abt it and woke her up but she REFUSED TO WAKE UP when her alarm rings for HOURS.

#35 Two of them would (obviously) exclude me so when I got uncomfortable being around it, after trying to talk about it twice, I started staying at my bf’s to get away. Then they stopped talking to me for the rest of the year and would act like I wasn’t in the room (also talked about me to my friends because they knew I’d hear about it and now continue to stalk my socials).

#36 He had scabies and didn’t bother telling me, I discovered it when my mother (nurse) saw a weird cream in our bathroom.

#37 She cleaned out her pumpkin carving stuff in the bathroom sink and a seed got stuck. She purposely left it there and grew a pumpkin plant out our drain for weeks.

#38 She threw her grandmas ashes at me…

#39 She peed herself in her bed every time she got drunk and asked me to clean it up for her.

#40 Had to sleep with a knife under my bed bc she’d come home absolutely manic & thought I’d die.

#41 Brought an unfixed male cat into our apartment (she lied and told me it was a girl) it started assaulting and scratching my girl cat. I found out and confronted her and she told everyone I was crazy.

#42 My mom invited her friend to stay with us once and we found out that she makes adult content. Our living room couch bruh..

#43 A girl I knew had a dorm roommate that had an adult boa constrictor that lived in a box under her bed and when it didn’t, it freely roamed the dorm and slept with her.

#44 She stole the fridge, left the food out in the sun to go bad, and pulled an Irish goodbye 🥰

#45 My ex-roommate Irish goodbye’d me while I was at work but left behind the mattress my dad bought her. She left the mattress with intense jealous messages written all over it and cut the mattress up. She even cut off a 2’ section off the bottom with MY kitchen knife. She poured an old milkshake and a bunch of rotting food all over it. I get we had a disagreement but that was psych ward level crazy leaving my house tbh. No complaints but WTH

#46 She invited a random guy she just met to a party we threw. He roofied multiple people at said party. Me and other roomates asked her never to invite him back. Brought him back when we weren’t home.

#47 WHERE DO I BEGIN?-Lets go w the root of the evil bc there were two demons: lied to me abt rent cost and had me paying triple what her and other rat paid, “got me a job”-she talked sh!t abt me w boss.

#48 My roommate left raw chicken in the sink "to thaw it" for DAYS it started to stink so bad and she finally took it out put it back in the freezer, then cooked it the next day.

#49 She became so emotionally, physically, and financially dependent on me that I had a mental breakdown and had to go on medical leave and go inpatient. Irish goodbye and never spoke to her again.

#50 My roommate wanted me to tell her minimum of 48 hours in advance if my bf was coming over. AND what time he would arrive and leave. Our rooms were on opposite sides of the appt.

#51 Woke up at 1am to her and a random dude cuddling, watching Henry Danger 3ft from me 🤦🏼‍♀️

#52 My roommate took a pregnancy test, got caught by her mom, and told her mom it was mine. Then gave my mom a call🥲

#53 Let random guys sleep on my beds the night of my birthday while I stayed at a friend's house 🥳 and lied nonstop. Used to be my bestie but she pulled an Irish goodbye and I’m not mad about it.

#54 I worked as an opener at starbucks and had to leave for work at 4:00 am. She would be awake with the big light on in the dorm until 3:00 AM.

#55 First roommate - her boyfriend changed my PS4’s settings to automatically open to his account.

#56 I’m freshly 18 and my roommate is 20 and yet she doesn’t know how to do anything for herself, so i do the dishes, take out the trash, do the laundry and clean the house while she plays roblox all day.

#57 Every 2-3 days she hangs her used underwear in the towel rack (yep she doesn't change her underwear every day) so we did the irish goodbye after begging to the admin to move us to another unit 😭😭

#58 She moved out two months before our lease was up while I was at work and took hundreds of dollars worth of spices all mine!! I cook like I cook cook and she took aaaallllllllllll of my spices!!!!!

#59 1. She would steal things out of my room (like expensive clothes and shoes, makeup) and then I would ask for them back and she would scream at me and pick a fight. So I changed the handle on my door.

#60 My college roommate used to pull dirty underwear from her hamper and reuse them days later…

#61 He was using my loofah for the first two to three months of us living together because he thought it was his since it matched most of the other household items he owned.

#62 My roommate would leave her unwashed dishes under her bed and it would get moldy. My other roommates were jealous of the things I have and would use them and take pics with them without my permission, for example: my shoes, clothes, perfume, etc.

#63 She wrote on a whiteboard that i’m going to hell, she “finished” on MY bed, she steals food, lied abt her brother having cancer, is the biggest narcissist I ever met.

#64 Did an Irish goodbye, while stealing all our furniture, but instead of doing it herself she sent her mom and cop dad, who yelled at me for bullying her (she was the bully) for a full hour. The horror.

#65 She never cleaned the bathroom and everytime she showered there was literally dirt caked in the tub. her room smelt horrid and silverfish and cockroaches were coming out everyday.

#66 My 30 y/o roommate tried kicking me out because his daughters steal my shampoo,conditioner, body wash etc and she leave our towel on the toilet when there’s a something to hang it up, they don’t clean up after themselves a pile of dirty rags has been sitting in the laundry room for three weeks straight untouched.

#67 I once in my uni dorm was expecting a roommate to join, and when i was getting back to my room at 7pm, the whole block smelled like shy, i get closer to my room and the smell kept getting worse, it was her shoes 😭 i had to fly that room asap ain't no way a humans feet can smell that bad.

#68 While I was cleaning her room when we kicked her out cuz she was a big slob, I found scissors and what looked like her pubes in the drawer. She also suddenly started throwing out all of our food, straight into the bin just so that my other roommate and I wouldn’t have food to eat. It’s an endless plethora tbh.

#69 Why did she keep hiding the cinnamon from me??! I kept buying new ones and she kept hiding them.. until I found her little stash.

#70 My roommates don't clean. And the one time they “did the dishes” they left dried and encrusted food on everything. WHY. WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT. I HATE THEM.

#71 My first roommate in college turned our heater up to 92 degrees when we were in Nevada in August!

#72 Kept her hair on the shower wall, would never compromise, whenever I brought something up she would be hostile. I had to Irish goodbye with six weeks left in the semester I couldn't stand it. Best day

#73 She screamed at me for 30 min because i used my iphone flashlight to brush my teeth while she was asleep.

#74 My roommate forced me to get her coffee when she had covid. didn’t drink, put it in her closet, it created mold and i broke out in hives bcs of it. got yelled at everyday bcs i would scratch the hives.

#75 My ex roommate who was a ‘famous’ youtuber, was secretly the opposite of the character she shows on the internet. worse actually…

#76 She used to walk around the house in practically nothing but a towel, wore her shoes in the house even when we respectfully asked her not to, and even bought her house slippers which she never used at all.



Celebrated her friend’s birthday in her room in the middle of the night, mind you, the walls are hella thin, couldn’t sleep at all and woke up to dirty confettis all around the apartment.



Wore her outside shoes in the bathroom and never cleaned it. Never do her chores (we agreed on a each person would do different tasks, hers was taking the trash out), would leave the trash until literal MAGGOTS were crawling around everywhere.Never did her own dishes. Never paid electricity the whole 3 months we lived with her, me and my other roommate left for home for a month right before they cut the apartment electricity out, came back to a dark empty rotten apartment with the sink full with rotten dishes, saw a black, dried out, rotten chicken bone on the counter.



She broke the washing machine door bcs she came home drunk and high with her bf, proceeded to do the devil’s tango in her room with the music on 100. Always “forgets” her apartment keys even though she came home at 3-4am every single day, so we had to keep opening the door for her

#77 She got so mad that we were changing the room temperature that she took the thermostat completely off of the wall and took it to class with her LOL 😂

#78 Mine left their used thrush treatment on the table where we eat 🥰

#79 Would complain about the food we have, saying “ugh it’s always the same stuff” when IM the one who restocks the groceries and he’s the only one who finishes them ALL.

#80 Rotten thankgiving turkey left in the fridge with a cracked tupperware. The whole apartment reaked, i cleaned everything that was mine while i begged her to check her stuff...

#81 I left to look after my little cousins and stayed over at my aunt’s for a few days. Tomorrow morning I came back to see that my roommate cooked TWO entire pots of buckwheat soup using MY dishes and groceries that I bought. She even put all of the potatoes I have left in there and it was a fair amount. We never talked about sharing groceries, I never took hers and she never previously took mine so I thought she won’t be using my stuff while I’m gone. But that’s not it. She just left the town for holidays, leaving that soup sitting on a table and not in the fridge. I just have no idea why she thought that cooking that amount of soup just for herself while she knows that she’s gonna leave the next day was a good idea. Thank god I moved out after a few weeks.

#82 soooo nobody ever cleans the house unless someone is coming to look at the place to move in....ive been saying that so many times but now they hate me cus they dont wanna hear that its dirty in here.....also my roommate keeps saying he doesnt use the bathroom but i use toilet paper when i pee....and hes a man so.....and he leaves the window open so that all the dirt from outside comes in, TWO WEEKS AFTER I CLEANED and the has the audacity to say i never clean the bathroom like stfu i try to clean everything i feel like yalls mother.

#83 I knew a girl who ended up being a really toxic friend who posted every other day long rants on Snapchat about her roommate breathing too loud or wheezing and how her “noises” made her not able to sleep- like full on paragraphs rambling on and repeating herself- feel so bad for whoever that is tbh.

