Having a roommate is always a gamble.

Sometimes you hit the jackpot—someone who’s fun, reliable, up for late-night gossip or spontaneous dinners, and even willing to back you up in a neighbor feud.

Other times… you’re stuck with a nightmare that makes messy dishes look like a blessing.

And if you think that’s an exaggeration, take a look at the stories people shared after one woman on TikTok asked for their worst roommate horror stories. We’ve picked the craziest ones for you, scroll down and see just how wild it can get.

#1

Young woman in striped pajamas sitting on a bed, looking away, reflecting on a difficult roommate experience. She stole my identity and charged me $12k for a psych ward stay I was not present for :)

lonadelrey_ , freepik Report

    #2

    Person holding a small gray and white kitten indoors, illustrating a peaceful moment despite awful roommates stories. Stole my cat while I was at work after she moved the rest of her stuff out😀 (no I never got my cat back either).

    yourfavwhitenative , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Ow that's just awful, she stole my cat I'd hunt her down to the end of the earth burn it to the ground if I had to ,NO ONE I MEAN NO ONE STEALS MY CAR and gets away with it .

    #3

    Stressed woman sitting on couch, frustrated and overwhelmed, depicting the struggles of having awful roommates. We had an au pair once that never washed 🙈 I could smell when she was home before seeing her 😵‍💫

    Cassie , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

    #4

    Person standing in a dimly lit kitchen opening a fridge, illustrating awkward moments with awful roommates. Kept her dead pet rat in our freezer for months.

    zara.avdic , Sydney Moore / Unsplash Report

    #5

    Person reaching to turn off alarm clock in bedroom, illustrating struggles with awful roommates and disrupted sleep. We both applied for the same job and she didn’t get it but I did and so she started sneaking in my room to turn off my alarm clock so I'd be late to work.

    rissa_love , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited)

    That is the time you start locking your door or get a door handle with a lock on it.

    #6

    Person sitting outdoors opening a black water bottle, symbolizing frustration with awful roommates and shared living challenges. My college roommate put bleach in my water bottle before class trying to poison me. When police questioned her, she denied it and moved out the next week.

    jordansteidle , Bluewater Sweden / Unsplash Report

    #7

    Close-up of a yellow snake coiled tightly, illustrating the concept of awful roommates nobody would want. My roommate put her boa constrictor in my bed as a joke one night. I almost laid right on it. I’m terrified of snakes 🥺

    genx.phoenix , Arnaud Padallé / Unsplash Report

    Woman in casual dress preparing food in a kitchen, suggesting a scene of dealing with difficult roommates at home. She made chili one time, left it in the crockpot on the counter for 3 weeks. at the 2nd week it grew a mold layer on top of it...she scraped it off and proceeded to eat the chili underneath of it...

    makayla.klassen , mora carini / Unsplash Report

    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Olh that's nasty ...how did she not get sick...

    #9

    Small white security camera on a countertop symbolizing monitoring of awful roommates and their bad behavior. She set a hidden security camera pointing at my bedroom, so I left and took her Tupperware on the way out.

    samanthnya , Yosuke Ota / Unsplash Report

    #10

    Young woman in a black beanie and red jacket holding cash, illustrating stories about awful roommates and difficult living situations. She changed the bills for a month so that she would take more money from me and the other flatmates. Discovered her game and left a month later.

    mayahamadeh , Joshua Rondeau / Unsplash Report

    #11

    Two women sitting on a couch having a serious conversation about their experiences with awful roommates. She claimed me having diabetes gave her an eating disorder.

    kiersten.elbaz , Nini FromParis / Unsplash Report

    #12

    Person placing a small house inside a fish tank with plants, illustrating unusual and awful roommate situations. My roommate moved out without telling me (Irish goodbye) BUT before they left, they put dish soap all in the tank of my fish and that k**led him.

    emmalebrun17 , freepik Report

    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    That's just cruel, those poor fish it must have been awful for them

    #13

    Old, abandoned hallway with peeling paint and a damaged fire extinguisher symbolizing awful roommates’ neglect and mess. She burned my room down.

    kissedbyjulia , unsplash.com Report

    #14

    Person with tattooed hand sharpening a kitchen knife on a steel rod over a wooden cutting board, showing roommate issues. He tried to stab me because I was in the kitchen at the same time he was. 💀

    alitalkstoomuch , Curated Lifestyle Report

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited)

    Call the police. Minimum a*s ualt and battery. Maximum, attempted murder.

    #15

    Close-up of a person applying toothpaste on a wooden toothbrush, illustrating messy roommate bathroom habits. My roommates peed on my toothbrush.

    giimarriiee , Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash Report

    #16

    Dirty dishes piled high in kitchen sink, illustrating awful roommate habits and messy shared living spaces. I went on a 2 week vacation, came back and the same dishes that were in the sink when I left were still there- PLUS all of my dishes were used with ants & roaches in the sink. (We had a dishwasher)

    juliakathryn01 , Toa Heftiba / Unsplash Report

    #17

    Smiling man driving a car looking back, representing a positive reaction despite having awful roommates experiences. My roommate stole my brand new car and ditched it in a parking lot.

    zaachyoung , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

    #18

    Person holding credit card over laptop keyboard, illustrating stories about awful roommates and bad shared living experiences. Used my credit to try and get herself a car. I was at 662 and now I'm at 447.

    fattestbumblebee , Getty Images Report

    #19

    Young woman with messy hair in oversized sweater looking frustrated in mirror, illustrating awful roommate experiences. She lied to me about who she was, stole from me, let her bf steal from me, let her bf watch me change without me knowing, recorded my private conversations with my friends, etc.

    m0rgan_b1air , Hans Isaacson Report

    #20

    Two people lying close together on a bed, highlighting the challenges of having terrible roommates in shared spaces. Lived with 5 girls during an exchange. One had 3 boyfriends coming in on rotation. One was her actual bf, the other was her bf’s brother and the third was her ex from her home country who was on exchange.

    m.ichellicious , Claudia Love Report

    #21

    Person wearing navy shoes standing on railway tracks next to a red bag, illustrating bad roommate experiences and awkward situations. I did nothing to her, just met her and a week into living together she threw my car keys/house keys onto train tracks and then helped me look for said keys in our house when I thought they were lost.

    tayylyon13 , Iuliia Naumova Report

    #22

    Two young women wearing matching denim jackets and jeans sitting side by side, illustrating awful roommates concept. Started copying my every move little by little. Had to move out when she started buying clothes I already owned and doing her hair the way I do mine.

    goudacheesepls , Mohammad Hossein Mirzagol Report

    #23

    Hand holding a sanitary pad above a trash bin in a bathroom, illustrating awful roommate hygiene issues. She left her used pad with full of blood beside my pillow.

    lunaticforsaken , Natracare Report

    #24

    4 of us in a room. One of my roommates caught the other two and their friends in the act of putting something in her food. what was it? Dirty stuff. And I'm talking, DRIED PERIOD, DUST and more.

    shininghyun Report

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Why? Did the one roommate did something to the other two roomates or said something bad about her?

    #25

    She "tolerated" my rat (Behavioral Analysis class) until two days before my presentation, when my rat "got out." Failed my final, found the rat days later inside a Tupperware in the freezer.

    kitsune_letters Report

    #26

    My roommate had a dog that ended up getting pregnant in her own HOUSE and then it had 7 puppies and she kept 4 of them without asking me. Mind u these are huge dogs. anyways, didn’t train them properly and they destroyed the house and pooped and peed on puppy pads still I believe to this day. That’s not even the worst story I have.

    _anithebanan Report

    #27

    She left her used adult diaper on the kitchen floor.

    itme_qtgg Report

    #28

    Their dirty dishes were so bad we had constant gnats but instead of buying a gnat trap from the store they put juice in a cup with plastic wrap on top with holes in it to lure them in and trap them.

    kamisout Report

    #29

    She said "oh i'm a lesbian too!" when I came out of closet, so i shared stories about my crush.
    But in a few weeks she was making out with her bf and I overheard her saying "lesbians are disgusting."

    bluesomuch0 Report

    #30

    Found my antibiotics on my desk for a sinus infection I had at the time and told my entire floor I had chlamydia…

    olivia.holzman Report

    #31

    we were poor college students at the time…. My parents bought us groceries one weekend. She invited some guys over when I wasn't there, cooked almost all the groceries and didn't leave me anything. Then tried to get me kicked out because i wouldn't sleep with one of her friends.

    jadaracquels Report

    #32

    She had a boyfriend that lived w us (not on the lease) & they always fought. He told her he was gonna get her kidnapped. Looked him up, MULTIPLE human traff*ck*ng charges ……

    _coastalcreations_co Report

    #33

    She let her laundry in water for MORE THAN A WEEK until the water turn BLACK, MOLDY, STINKY. She did that each week, not just one time.

    ssabreennn Report

    #34

    My ex roommate who is a muslim always snoozed her alarm from 4am-7am for the dawn prayer. Confronted her many times abt it and woke her up but she REFUSED TO WAKE UP when her alarm rings for HOURS.

    beomyromii Report

    #35

    Two of them would (obviously) exclude me so when I got uncomfortable being around it, after trying to talk about it twice, I started staying at my bf’s to get away. Then they stopped talking to me for the rest of the year and would act like I wasn’t in the room (also talked about me to my friends because they knew I’d hear about it and now continue to stalk my socials).

    erica.unfiltered Report

    #36

    He had scabies and didn’t bother telling me, I discovered it when my mother (nurse) saw a weird cream in our bathroom.

    artur_sans_h Report

    #37

    She cleaned out her pumpkin carving stuff in the bathroom sink and a seed got stuck. She purposely left it there and grew a pumpkin plant out our drain for weeks.

    charcharbaddie Report

    #38

    She threw her grandmas ashes at me…

    emmacole0307 Report

    #39

    She peed herself in her bed every time she got drunk and asked me to clean it up for her.

    liya0629 Report

    #40

    Had to sleep with a knife under my bed bc she’d come home absolutely manic & thought I’d die.

    thelocalbrowngirl Report

    #41

    Brought an unfixed male cat into our apartment (she lied and told me it was a girl) it started assaulting and scratching my girl cat. I found out and confronted her and she told everyone I was crazy.

    virgobb999 Report

    #42

    My mom invited her friend to stay with us once and we found out that she makes adult content. Our living room couch bruh..

    xtwilight0 Report

    #43

    A girl I knew had a dorm roommate that had an adult boa constrictor that lived in a box under her bed and when it didn’t, it freely roamed the dorm and slept with her.

    caitlynco Report

    #44

    She stole the fridge, left the food out in the sun to go bad, and pulled an Irish goodbye 🥰

    stefanimihova_ Report

    #45

    My ex-roommate Irish goodbye’d me while I was at work but left behind the mattress my dad bought her. She left the mattress with intense jealous messages written all over it and cut the mattress up. She even cut off a 2’ section off the bottom with MY kitchen knife. She poured an old milkshake and a bunch of rotting food all over it. I get we had a disagreement but that was psych ward level crazy leaving my house tbh. No complaints but WTH

    elias4267 Report

    #46

    She invited a random guy she just met to a party we threw. He roofied multiple people at said party. Me and other roomates asked her never to invite him back. Brought him back when we weren’t home.

    happylittlevirgo_ Report

    #47

    WHERE DO I BEGIN?-Lets go w the root of the evil bc there were two demons: lied to me abt rent cost and had me paying triple what her and other rat paid, “got me a job”-she talked sh!t abt me w boss.

    m1ssrag3r Report

    #48

    My roommate left raw chicken in the sink "to thaw it" for DAYS it started to stink so bad and she finally took it out put it back in the freezer, then cooked it the next day.

    Lili Report

    #49

    She became so emotionally, physically, and financially dependent on me that I had a mental breakdown and had to go on medical leave and go inpatient. Irish goodbye and never spoke to her again.

    hayleybobayley Report

    #50

    My roommate wanted me to tell her minimum of 48 hours in advance if my bf was coming over. AND what time he would arrive and leave. Our rooms were on opposite sides of the appt.

    lilyham05 Report

    #51

    Woke up at 1am to her and a random dude cuddling, watching Henry Danger 3ft from me 🤦🏼‍♀️

    unimportant6969 Report

    #52

    My roommate took a pregnancy test, got caught by her mom, and told her mom it was mine. Then gave my mom a call🥲

    miah.nursee Report

    #53

    Let random guys sleep on my beds the night of my birthday while I stayed at a friend's house 🥳 and lied nonstop. Used to be my bestie but she pulled an Irish goodbye and I’m not mad about it.

    emmafreel05 Report

    #54

    I worked as an opener at starbucks and had to leave for work at 4:00 am. She would be awake with the big light on in the dorm until 3:00 AM.

    sydknees_kidknees Report

    #55

    First roommate - her boyfriend changed my PS4’s settings to automatically open to his account.

    onlyjoyjoy Report

    #56

    I’m freshly 18 and my roommate is 20 and yet she doesn’t know how to do anything for herself, so i do the dishes, take out the trash, do the laundry and clean the house while she plays roblox all day.

    jpeg.jarski Report

    #57

    Every 2-3 days she hangs her used underwear in the towel rack (yep she doesn't change her underwear every day) so we did the irish goodbye after begging to the admin to move us to another unit 😭😭

    evelynvrity Report

    #58

    She moved out two months before our lease was up while I was at work and took hundreds of dollars worth of spices all mine!! I cook like I cook cook and she took aaaallllllllllll of my spices!!!!!

    gloriahhh27 Report

    #59

    1. She would steal things out of my room (like expensive clothes and shoes, makeup) and then I would ask for them back and she would scream at me and pick a fight. So I changed the handle on my door.

    idonthaveanexplanation Report

    #60

    My college roommate used to pull dirty underwear from her hamper and reuse them days later…

    itsnotjackss Report

    #61

    He was using my loofah for the first two to three months of us living together because he thought it was his since it matched most of the other household items he owned.

    gaybothways Report

    #62

    My roommate would leave her unwashed dishes under her bed and it would get moldy. My other roommates were jealous of the things I have and would use them and take pics with them without my permission, for example: my shoes, clothes, perfume, etc.

    5star.qilaa Report

    #63

    She wrote on a whiteboard that i’m going to hell, she “finished” on MY bed, she steals food, lied abt her brother having cancer, is the biggest narcissist I ever met.

    cadence.c04 Report

    #64

    Did an Irish goodbye, while stealing all our furniture, but instead of doing it herself she sent her mom and cop dad, who yelled at me for bullying her (she was the bully) for a full hour. The horror.

    milbelly Report

    #65

    She never cleaned the bathroom and everytime she showered there was literally dirt caked in the tub. her room smelt horrid and silverfish and cockroaches were coming out everyday.

    lv.keii Report

    #66

    My 30 y/o roommate tried kicking me out because his daughters steal my shampoo,conditioner, body wash etc and she leave our towel on the toilet when there’s a something to hang it up, they don’t clean up after themselves a pile of dirty rags has been sitting in the laundry room for three weeks straight untouched.

    queens18001 Report

    #67

    I once in my uni dorm was expecting a roommate to join, and when i was getting back to my room at 7pm, the whole block smelled like shy, i get closer to my room and the smell kept getting worse, it was her shoes 😭 i had to fly that room asap ain't no way a humans feet can smell that bad.

    user6119868610033 Report

    #68

    While I was cleaning her room when we kicked her out cuz she was a big slob, I found scissors and what looked like her pubes in the drawer. She also suddenly started throwing out all of our food, straight into the bin just so that my other roommate and I wouldn’t have food to eat. It’s an endless plethora tbh.

    llamathellamagirl Report

    #69

    Why did she keep hiding the cinnamon from me??! I kept buying new ones and she kept hiding them.. until I found her little stash.

    thepatientwaterfall Report

    #70

    My roommates don't clean. And the one time they “did the dishes” they left dried and encrusted food on everything. WHY. WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT. I HATE THEM.

    sashimimi_777 Report

    #71

    My first roommate in college turned our heater up to 92 degrees when we were in Nevada in August!

    joscy_12 Report

    #72

    Kept her hair on the shower wall, would never compromise, whenever I brought something up she would be hostile. I had to Irish goodbye with six weeks left in the semester I couldn't stand it. Best day

    kozy_ry49 Report

    #73

    She screamed at me for 30 min because i used my iphone flashlight to brush my teeth while she was asleep.

    kaila.ee Report

    #74

    My roommate forced me to get her coffee when she had covid. didn’t drink, put it in her closet, it created mold and i broke out in hives bcs of it. got yelled at everyday bcs i would scratch the hives.

    17.04.2004a Report

    #75

    My ex roommate who was a ‘famous’ youtuber, was secretly the opposite of the character she shows on the internet. worse actually…

    blckcat_2312 Report

    #76

    She used to walk around the house in practically nothing but a towel, wore her shoes in the house even when we respectfully asked her not to, and even bought her house slippers which she never used at all.

    Celebrated her friend’s birthday in her room in the middle of the night, mind you, the walls are hella thin, couldn’t sleep at all and woke up to dirty confettis all around the apartment.

    Wore her outside shoes in the bathroom and never cleaned it. Never do her chores (we agreed on a each person would do different tasks, hers was taking the trash out), would leave the trash until literal MAGGOTS were crawling around everywhere.Never did her own dishes. Never paid electricity the whole 3 months we lived with her, me and my other roommate left for home for a month right before they cut the apartment electricity out, came back to a dark empty rotten apartment with the sink full with rotten dishes, saw a black, dried out, rotten chicken bone on the counter.

    She broke the washing machine door bcs she came home drunk and high with her bf, proceeded to do the devil’s tango in her room with the music on 100. Always “forgets” her apartment keys even though she came home at 3-4am every single day, so we had to keep opening the door for her

    ngelele02 Report

    #77

    She got so mad that we were changing the room temperature that she took the thermostat completely off of the wall and took it to class with her LOL 😂

    hannahadcock12 Report

    #78

    Mine left their used thrush treatment on the table where we eat 🥰

    steezy32q Report

    #79

    Would complain about the food we have, saying “ugh it’s always the same stuff” when IM the one who restocks the groceries and he’s the only one who finishes them ALL.

    cher_ily_n Report

    #80

    Rotten thankgiving turkey left in the fridge with a cracked tupperware. The whole apartment reaked, i cleaned everything that was mine while i begged her to check her stuff...

    sas_summers Report

    #81

    I left to look after my little cousins and stayed over at my aunt’s for a few days. Tomorrow morning I came back to see that my roommate cooked TWO entire pots of buckwheat soup using MY dishes and groceries that I bought. She even put all of the potatoes I have left in there and it was a fair amount. We never talked about sharing groceries, I never took hers and she never previously took mine so I thought she won’t be using my stuff while I’m gone. But that’s not it. She just left the town for holidays, leaving that soup sitting on a table and not in the fridge. I just have no idea why she thought that cooking that amount of soup just for herself while she knows that she’s gonna leave the next day was a good idea. Thank god I moved out after a few weeks.

    binaesooo Report

    #82

    soooo nobody ever cleans the house unless someone is coming to look at the place to move in....ive been saying that so many times but now they hate me cus they dont wanna hear that its dirty in here.....also my roommate keeps saying he doesnt use the bathroom but i use toilet paper when i pee....and hes a man so.....and he leaves the window open so that all the dirt from outside comes in, TWO WEEKS AFTER I CLEANED and the has the audacity to say i never clean the bathroom like stfu i try to clean everything i feel like yalls mother.

    lovecats.07 Report

    #83

    I knew a girl who ended up being a really toxic friend who posted every other day long rants on Snapchat about her roommate breathing too loud or wheezing and how her “noises” made her not able to sleep- like full on paragraphs rambling on and repeating herself- feel so bad for whoever that is tbh.

    alex25u Report

