ADVERTISEMENT

If something exists, chances are someone’s already turned it into a meme.

And classical paintings? They were practically made for it. With dramatic scenes, bold colors, and wildly expressive faces, all they need is the right caption to turn them into comedy gold.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best posts from the Facebook group Classical Art Memes—a perfect combination of timeless art and modern humor. Scroll down, have a laugh, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites. Enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Classical art meme showing a woman with curly hair and a white dress, captioned with a humorous statement about body image.

Luna Bright Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    A classical art painting with a humorous meme about a punch bowl and names to punch, showcasing hilarious classical art memes.

    Sarah Jean Stewart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Classical art meme with two women talking, one seated and one standing, featuring humorous text about the unseeing phase.

    Linda Rosefsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Classical art meme showing a woman alone at a table with the text about panic and little disco humor.

    Randy Poulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Three women in classical art style discussing relationships with humorous speech bubbles, classic art memes concept.

    Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Classical art meme featuring men in 17th-century attire with text about a meeting and oil painting humor.

    Randy Poulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two women in classical art style meme sitting in a marketplace with humorous text about trauma and sarcasm.

    Luna Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Classical art meme of an older woman annoyed by lights, open doors, loud noises, and people in a vintage portrait style.

    Ginesa Rodrigo Daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Classical art meme featuring a woman and a humorous question about empty wrapping paper tubes as lightsabers.

    Luna Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Classical art meme with humorous text about socializing and Atlantis, blending historical art and modern humor.

    Randy Poulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Hilarious classical art meme showing two women with text about a man "falling" out the window in a museum-worthy style.

    Peter Ian Stephen Teaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Classical art meme showing a bearded man and a skull with humorous text about doing art for early psych ward release.

    Randy Poulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you wanna leave? I've been there and also jail. Both are better than the home I grew up in. Psych ward feels like an attentive vacation but you're not allowed to have a pencil in your room. Just make sure you have insurance to cover your stay.. or it's $100,000. Why my husband ties me to the bed now, instead. It has work so far my adult years without insurance.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Two women in classical art style share a funny moment with foot fetish meme text, blending humor with historical art.

    Peter Ian Stephen Teaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Classical art meme showing a Renaissance woman pointing with text humor about the meaning of slice versus sliver.

    D.l. Moore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Classical art meme with a portrait of a woman wearing a hat and text about refusing fake smiling in social settings.

    Robin Speight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Classical art meme featuring a humorous dialogue about a poisoned husband in a vintage painting setting.

    NamaKu Sari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Classical art meme featuring a woman in a hat humorously claiming expertise in findoutology.

    Robin Speight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Classical art meme featuring a historical portrait with humorous text about moderating expectations for adult fun.

    Jonathan Strickland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Classical art meme showing a woman hugging a dog with humorous text about getting a raise in medication dosage.

    Carroll Dale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Classical art meme featuring a vintage woman with text about coworkers being like family and comedic office frustration.

    Robin Speight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Classic art meme of a woman in vintage attire with humorous text about errands counting as going out.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Classical art meme showing a humorous conversation between a man and woman in period clothing with a dog nearby.

    Bruno Nöma Tomljanović Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Classical art meme featuring a reclining woman in an elegant dress with a humorous cleaning caption.

    Randy Poulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Vintage grocery store scene with a humorous caption, part of hilarious classical art memes collection.

    Randy Poulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Classical art meme featuring a woman sleeping with humorous text about a built-in alarm clock and bladder.

    Linda Rosefsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Classical art meme of a woman in vintage attire holding a cigarette with humorous text about neighbors lighting up.

    Linda Rosefsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Classical art meme with a woman on a bed holding a dog, humorously noting the word bed looks like a bed.

    Jennie McLeod Sasscer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Classical art meme featuring a cat with humorous text about cats and airport rides in a painted style.

    Linda Rosefsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Woman in classical art holding a glass with a suspiciously relaxed expression, a popular classical art meme.

    Nir Vargan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Classical art meme featuring a woman drinking wine with a humorous poem about wine and chocolate cravings.

    Peter Ian Stephen Teaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Two women in classical art style with text about bad decisions, a humorous classical art meme.

    Yuli Yuliasari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Classical art meme showing a woman humorously holding a margarita, blending classical art with modern humor.

    Ginesa Rodrigo Daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Hilarious classical art meme showing an old woman holding a coffee cup and reading a newspaper indoors.

    Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Painting of a reclining woman with text meme about headaches, part of hilarious classical art memes collection.

    Robin Speight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Woman in black hat and dress in a classical art meme humorously referencing funeral and family clothes scene.

    Robin Speight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Classical art meme featuring a seated man with a beard and caption about lending money to annoying people.

    Ginesa Rodrigo Daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Classical art meme showing a woman in a white dress sleeping on a couch depicting funny way to deal with problems.

    Ginesa Rodrigo Daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Classical art meme featuring Ophelia before Death painting with humorous weekly advice text.

    Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Classical art meme showing a mother and child with humorous text about choosing a favorite child.

    Robin Speight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Classical art meme of an elderly woman holding a cup and saucer with a humorous coffee quote about kale smoothies.

    Linda Rosefsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Classical art meme featuring two old figures eating soup with a humorous caption about kale and life extension.

    Peter Ian Stephen Teaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Classical art meme featuring a humorous modern caption about fighting to enjoy air conditioning inside.

    Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Classical art meme showing an 18th-century watermill with humorous text about field trips and learning.

    Randy Poulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Vintage circus poster with acrobats and a woman in a red dress, paired with a modern OnlyFans meme, classical art memes.

    Randy Poulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Classical art meme showing a patient asking a doctor about illness with humorous text overlay in a historical painting.

    Bruno Nöma Tomljanović Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Classical art meme of a man and woman with humorous text about being good in bed, highlighting hilarious classical art memes.

    Bruno Nöma Tomljanović Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Red roses and green leaves in a classical art style with a humorous meme about love and funny memes.

    Jennie McLeod Sasscer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Classical art meme featuring mosaic portrait of Marco Polo with humorous text about never sitting by the pool anymore.

    Janet Hirschbaum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Classical art meme showing man reading papers with caption about proofreading posts and spelling mistakes.

    Ginesa Rodrigo Daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Two women in classical art style having a humorous conversation meme with a focus on classical art memes.

    Luna Bright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Classical art meme featuring a dog lying on a couch with humorous text about owning the house and paying the mortgage.

    Carroll Dale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Classical art meme featuring a bearded man with text about pills to make his brain work faster and still feeling stupid.

    Bruno Nöma Tomljanović Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Classical art meme showing a woman waving awkwardly with a funny caption about not recognizing someone from afar.

    Ginesa Rodrigo Daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Classical art meme of a woman holding a margarita celebrating Taco Tuesday with humorous text.

    Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Classical art meme with two women, one asking to be a sun, the other replying humorously in a vintage painting.

    Amelia Ulva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Classical art meme featuring a laughing elderly man counting to five to fall asleep with a humorous twist.

    Bruno Nöma Tomljanović Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Classical art meme showing a doctor and a patient with humorous dialogue about smoking and lungs.

    Bruno Nöma Tomljanović Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Classical art meme featuring a vintage portrait with humorous text about cleavage and cookies.

    Jefferson Palisoc Sayo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Classical art meme featuring a man in vintage attire with a humorous caption about holding a flashlight for his dad.

    Janet Hirschbaum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Classical art meme showing a painted woman with a humorous DMV photo retake conversation.

    Linda Rosefsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Classical art meme showing a galloping horseman reacting excitedly to coffee being ready, blending humor with classic painting.

    Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    A classical art meme featuring a woman pouring water with a humorous caption about a magic cloth.

    Bruno Nöma Tomljanović Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Classical art meme showing a woman questioning if she is overwatering or underwatering a plant with a humorous response.

    Yuli Yuliasari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Classical art meme showing a rider on horseback with humorous text about high gas prices.

    Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Classical art meme with a man and woman sitting, humorously chatting about something between them in a scenic outdoor setting.

    Amelia Ulva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Classical art meme featuring a painted portrait of a woman with text about life being like a movie needing a bigger budget.

    Robin Speight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Classical art meme featuring a stag and deer with a humorous pun about a tummy ache in a grassy field.

    Jennie McLeod Sasscer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Classical art meme featuring a man in 18th-century clothing with humorous text about effort and being impossible.

    NamaKu Sari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Classical art meme featuring a girl reading a book with a humorous caption about rewarding with pizza.

    Randy Poulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Classical art meme featuring a smiling woman in vintage attire with a humorous quote about happiness.

    Ellen Alexander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Two women in classical art meme discussing swapping coffee for tequila as a secret to surviving the week.

    Robin Speight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Classical art meme of a man in Renaissance attire without pants, humorously referencing a gender reveal party.

    Ginesa Rodrigo Daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Classical art meme featuring a vintage portrait with humorous text about husbands, wives, and mothers.

    Robin Speight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman in period dress with humorous speech bubbles about aging and pills.

    Les Gee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Classical art meme featuring a ballerina with a humorous ballet pun about keeping on her toes.

    Jennie McLeod Sasscer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!