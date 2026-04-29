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They say New York City is not a place, it's a feeling. Well, so is rural life, but for completely different reasons. Sure, it doesn’t have as many theater plays, concerts, and sports games, but there are plenty of things happening “out here” too.

Whether we’re talking about quirky animals, needy machinery, or the harvest season, people definitely stay busy. Even the most exciting urban corners can feel routine compared to this chaotic mix. So, we collected a list of funny farm photos that prove it’s 10% work and 90% asking yourself, “Now what?!”

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#1

Can Confirm

Funny farm animals: a cat addresses a group of alpacas, and another cat sits on a fence observing sheep.

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sweetpea
sweetpea
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

look how attentive they are to their cat ruler. yes meow, we will do your bidding

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    #2

    Bad Goats Get The Restraint Noodles

    A black goat with orange pool noodles on its horns in a barn. Life on a farm is full of surprises.

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    #3

    A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House, Each Night They Have To Go Break Them Up

    A large white dog smiles, surrounded by a dense group of white chickens in a wooden coop. Life on a farm.

    The other night, they found their dog had joined in.

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    #4

    Visited A Farm In Australia With A Good Sense Of Humour

    A farm gate with a sign for llamas named Michelle & Barack Ollama, grazing in a field. Funny farm animals.

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    Spidercat
    Spidercat
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    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aaaah yes. The O'Llama's. Well known Dublin family...

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    #5

    Life At The Farm

    Cows peer into windows, creating a humorous scene that won't make sense to city kids. Live on a farm life depicted.

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    Ren Karlej
    Ren Karlej
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Believe me, it can be hard to sleep at times with them chewing, snuffling, belching and farting in the field next to your bedroom window.

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    #6

    A Groundhog Named Chunk Has Been Stealing A Farmer's Crop From Delaware For 4 Years, And Eats It Right In Front Of A Surveillance Camera

    A four-panel image shows a groundhog excitedly eating a large carrot, highlighting life on a farm.

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    #7

    Table And Chairs As A Horse Barn

    Horses sheltered by giant table and chairs on a farm, a creative solution for animal housing. This won't make sense to city kids.

    shervin Report

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    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Innovative and resourceful way to get around stupid bureaucracy .

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    #8

    This Is The Funniest Thing I’ve Seen All Week. This Person Is A Genius

    A chicken coop designed as a KFC drive-thru with a bucket on top. A funny farm image that won't make sense to city kids.

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    #9

    He's A Keeper

    Two girls with a huge wheel of cheese, a gift from a farmer date. Won't make sense to city kids.

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    #10

    Live On A Farm, They Said. It Would Be Fun, They Said

    A group of goats standing in deep snow on a farm. One black and white goat is looking up, buried in snow, showing farm life.

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    #11

    Today I Met My Family

    A bulldog puppy observing cows on a farm. These 61 pics are baffling to city kids.

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    sweetpea
    sweetpea
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    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i love how it is not just one cow that comes over for boops. the whole herd must inspect tiny cow

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    #12

    Grandpa Is Still Living His Best Life, Napping In Random Places Around The Farm

    A man napping on an onion farm, showcasing what it's like to live on a farm. Funny and relatable.

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    Ren Karlej
    Ren Karlej
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fail to see how that can be comfortable... but still, up to him.

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    #13

    Apparently, There Have Been Calls About It

    A sign on a green chain-link fence on a farm reads: Horses lay down. Please don't call 911. Confusing for city kids.

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    JenniB
    JenniB
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd be amazed at how many people don't know that horses lay down...

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    #14

    A Bee Farmer Was Tired Of Bears Stealing His Honey, So He Turned Them Into Taste Testers

    A three-panel night vision image showing a man setting out honey for a bear. Live on a farm, they said.

    A Turkish beekeeper faced a recurring problem: bears were stealing his honey and destroying the beehives. Instead of fighting against them, he decided to take advantage of their love for honey and turned them into taste testers. He set up a test with different types of honey, discovering that the bears have a refined palate, as they preferred the most expensive honey, the famous Anzer honey. A creative solution that shows that sometimes it's better to collaborate with nature rather than resist it!

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    Spidercat
    Spidercat
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    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look how happy the mürder teddy is in that last picture 😁

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    #15

    It Looks Like His Grandma Knit It For Him, And His Mom Is Making Him Wear It

    A black and white calf wearing pink knitted ear muffs, standing on hay in a pen. A funny farm life image.

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    #16

    Pretty Cute Welcome Home Committee Today

    A pig, chickens, and cats looking in through a glass door. A humorous snapshot from farm life, perfect for city kids to ponder.

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    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd be hard pressed to not feel appreciated by this on your arrival home.

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    #17

    Behold: My Bountiful Harvest. I Hesitate To Share, As I Don’t Want To Make Anyone Feel Inadequate

    A hand holds a tiny bunch of freshly pulled carrots, highlighting the realities of farm life.

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    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't laugh, but those miniature carrots pack a punch! My kids love them, they are super tasty!

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    #18

    Squirrels Got Nothing On Us

    Two goats, one black and one brown, surprisingly perched high in a tree, an unusual sight on a farm.

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    #19

    My New Chicken, Janet, Was Facilitated By My Call Duck, Hilary. She Has Never Seen A Duck That Small, Nor Has Hilary Seen A Chicken That Big

    A small white duck beside a large brown chicken, with another duck in the background. Life on a farm.

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    #20

    A Farm In My Neighborhood Has A Chicken That Is Allowed To Walk Around Freely. Since It's Getting Dark Faster Now, They Decided To Give Him A Little Safety Vest

    A brown chicken wearing a bright yellow reflective vest with a gray stripe, standing on a brick patio. Live on a farm image.

    It's the cutest thing I've seen in a while.

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    #21

    So My Dad Called Me The Other Day, Saying He Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horse's Hair. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture From My Mother

    A horse peeks from a stall next to a whiteboard note reading "No Scissors!" Hilarious farm life moment.

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    Black Cat
    Black Cat
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is Ellen the horse's owner, or the horse?

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    #22

    My Sister Caught Her (Very Hard-Working Dairy Farmer) Husband Sleeping On The Job

    Man in dirty clothes and boots lying on a cow in a muddy barn, a scene that makes sense to live on a farm.

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    #23

    Said The Farmer To His Art-Student-Son, "Go Paint The Barn"

    A farm with a red and white barn, two silos, and a green field of crops under a blue sky, ideal for living on a farm.

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    #24

    This Wild Goose Flew In And Became Friends With My Grandma's Farm Goose. He Hasn't Left In Over A Year

    A white goose and a Canadian goose standing on green grass, embodying life on a farm for city kids.

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    #25

    A Story In Four Pictures

    Four images of tractors stuck in deep mud on a farm, an example of living on a farm.

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    #26

    Lamb Ram Looking For Ewes

    A sheep seemingly smiling at the camera through a fence, with other sheep and a cow in the background. Live on a farm, they said.

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    #27

    With The Fuel Prices So High, Even The Farmers Are Sending The Sheep To Market On The Local Bus. Welcome To Islay

    A sheep stands in a glass bus shelter by a sign that says "Keep Islay Safe." Life on a farm is full of surprises.

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    #28

    Interrupting Cow

    A curious calf peeks through a small pet door, a humorous farm moment for anyone living on a farm.

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    #29

    He’s The Senior Manager Of This Farm

    An orange cat interacts with cows and calves on a farm. These cute farm animals will make you want to live on a farm!

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    Black Cat
    Black Cat
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat living his best life. No wonder hes the manager.

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    #30

    The Neighbors Laugh At Me

    A person on a red tractor and a green tractor pulling a large log with chains across a grassy farm field.

    The neighbors around me think you have to have the latest tractors costing thousands to do this job but two little antiques work just fine. A 1966 JD 110 and a 1984 wheel horse 314.

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    #31

    The Neighbouring Farm Has A Great Sense Of Humour, "Corn"

    Aerial view of a farm cornfield with "OPEN" carved into it, surrounded by homes and roads, showing rural life.

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    #32

    My Girlfriend Is Visiting Her Uncle's Farm, And One Of The Ducks Won't Leave Her Alone

    A large white duck peering into a dark window, framed by trees and a cloudy sky, illustrating funny farm life.

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    #33

    Rich Guy

    A chicken wearing a yellow suit on a farm, surrounded by other chickens. A fun farm life image for city kids.

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    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She probably would love a supplement in calcium better >_<

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    #34

    Friend House-Sitting On A Farm Made Friends With Calfi. Calfi Invited Herself In. The House Owner Now Has A New House Calf

    A young brown and white calf stands on a wooden floor, looking curiously at the camera. Live on a farm, they said.

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    Black Cat
    Black Cat
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd let Calfi stay in. Probably make up a bed for her too.

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    #35

    It’s Gonna Be A Long Car Ride

    Woman in a Carhartt hat with a baby calf nibbling her ear, capturing a funny farm moment.

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    #36

    Over 300 Sheep Storm A California Street And Fill The Road After Getting Loose

    A large herd of sheep on a paved road with hills in the background. A common sight if you live on a farm.

    300+ Sheep on the Lamb!

    Early yesterday morning, over 300 sheep decided to take a little field trip near Mountain Drive. Turns out, the grass wasn't greener on the other side — but that didn’t stop them from trying!

    Our CHP officers quickly hoofed it to the scene and helped the owner round up the wooly wanderers, guiding them safely back home to their pen.

    We’re happy to report the flock is back where they belong, and everyone is baaahck to their normal routine.

    Just another day in Santa Barbara — where even traffic jams can be fluffy.

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    #37

    Linda Right Back At It Again

    A funny emu wearing a blonde wig with pigtails and pink bows, showcasing life on a farm. Fun for city kids!

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    #38

    Just Wanted To Show A Funny Pic I Got Before

    A white cow with a pink nose and tongue sticking out through farm bars. This won't make sense to city kids.

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    #39

    My Father In-Law Is A "Big Tough Farmer"

    A smiling man in dirty overalls holding a tiny kitten to his face, reflecting farm life that won't make sense to city kids.

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    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Showing that even the biggest toughest guys can't resist a cute kitten

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    #40

    Guess Where The Dog Is Hiding?

    A fox sneaking into a barn only to find a sheepdog hidden among the sheep. City kids won't understand this farm life moment.

    Small wild animals had grown used to slipping into the barn undetected. Instead of changing the layout or lighting, the farmer quietly adjusted his strategy by placing his guard dog near the stable while keeping everything else looking normal.

    Later that night, a fox entered the barn confidently, moving through the shadows the way it had many times before. However, it quickly sensed something different. As it crept forward, it noticed a still figure watching from the darkness. The guard dog remained calm and focused, observing without movement until the fox fully realized it was no longer alone.

    With one sharp warning bark, the dog made its presence clear. The fox immediately retreated and ran off at full speed. According to the farmer, nighttime disturbances significantly decreased afterward, suggesting that the message spread among local wildlife. The simple change in routine proved to be an effective and humane way to protect the property.

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    Black Cat
    Black Cat
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clever, literally a wolf in sheep's clothing.

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    #41

    Worst Hay Ride Ever

    A futuristic Cybertruck tows two hayride wagons full of people on a farm, a sight that won't make sense to city kids.

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    #42

    The Eggplant In My Farm Looks Like A Cobra

    A uniquely curved purple eggplant, resembling a snake, stands on a table. This farm sight won't make sense to city kids.

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    #43

    At Our Local Village Farm Festival, You Can Guess How Many Apples Are In This Car And Win A Giveaway

    A black car overflowing with apples, a common sight when you live on a farm. This won't make sense to city kids.

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    #44

    My Uncle Is A Farmer... He Gave My Aunt A 6 Eared Corn As A Present

    A man in a hat and jeans, smiling, holding a large corn stalk in his living room, a sight city kids might not understand. Live on a farm life!

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    #45

    Australian Farmer Set Up A YouTube Stream So Retired Father Could Keep An Eye On Seeding

    A person relaxing in a recliner watching a TV show about heavy farm equipment in a field. Live on a farm scenes that confuse city kids.

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    Black Cat
    Black Cat
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    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks even more boring than golf.

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    #46

    Bottle Feeding Time

    A person in a barn, wearing a black hoodie and jeans, drinking from a bottle while simultaneously bottle-feeding two baby goats. This scene highlights farm life.

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    #47

    How Do You Like My Hair Do? Honey Cow

    A shaggy Highland cow with horns, partly covered in hay, on a snowy farm field. Live on a farm, they said.

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    #48

    Our Local Farm Goods Shop Has A Life-Size Dinosaur Statue Outside For No Clear Reason

    A dinosaur statue in a field with a sign saying, Please do not climb on me, or I'll bite your head off. This makes no sense to city kids.

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    #49

    I Went To A Small Farm And Said "Hello Animals" To The Animals, And They All Looked At Me

    A group of farm animals, including a horse, donkeys, ponies, a goat, and a dog, outside a wooden barn. Live on a farm, they said.

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    #50

    Breakfast On The Farm: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others

    A fawn and three dogs with a person, captured from above, in a kitchen. They live on a farm.

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    #51

    My Son Wore His Batman Rain Jacket To A Local Farm Park. This Peacock Took It As A Challenge

    A child in a blue Batman cape with arms spread, facing a peacock with its tail fanned out behind a fence on a farm.

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    #52

    When You're Goth, But Live In The Country

    A person with dark makeup and clothing sits in a John Deere farm tractor, a sight that won't make sense to city kids.

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    #53

    Kentucky Family Rejects $26 Million Offer To Convert Part Of Their Farm Into A Data Center, Despite The Offer Being About 10 Times The Going Rate For Farmland

    A man in a suit interviews a woman on a farm with cows grazing in a field, showing how life on a farm can be surprising.

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    Black Cat
    Black Cat
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    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love non materialistic people.

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    #54

    A Single Photo Proves The General Population Is, In Fact, Dumb

    A funny sign in a wooden pen says, "Hand Feed Simon because He Steals Buckets!!!" A black goat peeks over the fence, embodying "Live On A Farm."

    Went to a farm with the kids today. All the kids get a bucket with feed in and a couple of carrots. It quite clearly states to hand-feed Simon here, because he nicks the buckets.

    And yet, his pen was full of buckets. I even watched one simpleton look on in shock as the goat took the bucket out of her hand. And before you ask, she was the mom, and the kid told her it would happen.

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    #55

    Farmers Are Built Differently

    A screenshot of a tweet from Dr Graham Lloyd-Jones, sharing a farmer patient's unusual self-treatment, relatable for live on a farm humor.

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    #56

    I Thought I Had 2 Minutes To Myself To Tidy Up. I Was Wrong

    A split image shows a woman with a lamb inside, next to a bed, exemplifying farm life. This won't make sense to city kids.

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    #57

    Farm Tractor After It Was Caught By A Barn Fire

    A black tractor on a dirt path with firefighters and an emergency vehicle, showcasing scenes that won't make sense to city kids.

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    #58

    Summer Is My Worst Nightmare

    A split image for a city kid: Winter shows a couple by a farm combine; Summer shows the empty combine.

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    #59

    Countryside Problem

    A line of horse riders on a country road, viewed from a car. City kids might not understand this common farm scene.

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    #60

    How To Be A Farmer

    A two-panel image showing chickens on a farm in a coop on the left, and chicken drumsticks grilling on the right.

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    #61

    My Wife. Farm Humor Hits Different

    A person lovingly pets a calf in a car, with additional images of boxes in the same space. A funny farm moment!

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