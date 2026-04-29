“Live On A Farm, They Said. It Would Be Fun, They Said”: 61 Pics That Won’t Make Sense To City Kids
They say New York City is not a place, it's a feeling. Well, so is rural life, but for completely different reasons. Sure, it doesn’t have as many theater plays, concerts, and sports games, but there are plenty of things happening “out here” too.
Whether we’re talking about quirky animals, needy machinery, or the harvest season, people definitely stay busy. Even the most exciting urban corners can feel routine compared to this chaotic mix. So, we collected a list of funny farm photos that prove it’s 10% work and 90% asking yourself, “Now what?!”
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Can Confirm
Bad Goats Get The Restraint Noodles
A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House, Each Night They Have To Go Break Them Up
The other night, they found their dog had joined in.
Visited A Farm In Australia With A Good Sense Of Humour
Life At The Farm
Believe me, it can be hard to sleep at times with them chewing, snuffling, belching and farting in the field next to your bedroom window.
A Groundhog Named Chunk Has Been Stealing A Farmer's Crop From Delaware For 4 Years, And Eats It Right In Front Of A Surveillance Camera
Table And Chairs As A Horse Barn
This Is The Funniest Thing I’ve Seen All Week. This Person Is A Genius
He's A Keeper
Live On A Farm, They Said. It Would Be Fun, They Said
Today I Met My Family
Grandpa Is Still Living His Best Life, Napping In Random Places Around The Farm
Fail to see how that can be comfortable... but still, up to him.
Apparently, There Have Been Calls About It
A Bee Farmer Was Tired Of Bears Stealing His Honey, So He Turned Them Into Taste Testers
A Turkish beekeeper faced a recurring problem: bears were stealing his honey and destroying the beehives. Instead of fighting against them, he decided to take advantage of their love for honey and turned them into taste testers. He set up a test with different types of honey, discovering that the bears have a refined palate, as they preferred the most expensive honey, the famous Anzer honey. A creative solution that shows that sometimes it's better to collaborate with nature rather than resist it!
It Looks Like His Grandma Knit It For Him, And His Mom Is Making Him Wear It
Pretty Cute Welcome Home Committee Today
Behold: My Bountiful Harvest. I Hesitate To Share, As I Don’t Want To Make Anyone Feel Inadequate
Don't laugh, but those miniature carrots pack a punch! My kids love them, they are super tasty!
Squirrels Got Nothing On Us
My New Chicken, Janet, Was Facilitated By My Call Duck, Hilary. She Has Never Seen A Duck That Small, Nor Has Hilary Seen A Chicken That Big
A Farm In My Neighborhood Has A Chicken That Is Allowed To Walk Around Freely. Since It's Getting Dark Faster Now, They Decided To Give Him A Little Safety Vest
It's the cutest thing I've seen in a while.
So My Dad Called Me The Other Day, Saying He Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horse's Hair. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture From My Mother
My Sister Caught Her (Very Hard-Working Dairy Farmer) Husband Sleeping On The Job
Said The Farmer To His Art-Student-Son, "Go Paint The Barn"
This Wild Goose Flew In And Became Friends With My Grandma's Farm Goose. He Hasn't Left In Over A Year
A Story In Four Pictures
Lamb Ram Looking For Ewes
With The Fuel Prices So High, Even The Farmers Are Sending The Sheep To Market On The Local Bus. Welcome To Islay
He’s The Senior Manager Of This Farm
The Neighbors Laugh At Me
The neighbors around me think you have to have the latest tractors costing thousands to do this job but two little antiques work just fine. A 1966 JD 110 and a 1984 wheel horse 314.
The Neighbouring Farm Has A Great Sense Of Humour, "Corn"
My Girlfriend Is Visiting Her Uncle's Farm, And One Of The Ducks Won't Leave Her Alone
Rich Guy
Friend House-Sitting On A Farm Made Friends With Calfi. Calfi Invited Herself In. The House Owner Now Has A New House Calf
It’s Gonna Be A Long Car Ride
Over 300 Sheep Storm A California Street And Fill The Road After Getting Loose
300+ Sheep on the Lamb!
Early yesterday morning, over 300 sheep decided to take a little field trip near Mountain Drive. Turns out, the grass wasn't greener on the other side — but that didn’t stop them from trying!
Our CHP officers quickly hoofed it to the scene and helped the owner round up the wooly wanderers, guiding them safely back home to their pen.
We’re happy to report the flock is back where they belong, and everyone is baaahck to their normal routine.
Just another day in Santa Barbara — where even traffic jams can be fluffy.
Linda Right Back At It Again
Just Wanted To Show A Funny Pic I Got Before
My Father In-Law Is A "Big Tough Farmer"
Showing that even the biggest toughest guys can't resist a cute kitten
Guess Where The Dog Is Hiding?
Small wild animals had grown used to slipping into the barn undetected. Instead of changing the layout or lighting, the farmer quietly adjusted his strategy by placing his guard dog near the stable while keeping everything else looking normal.
Later that night, a fox entered the barn confidently, moving through the shadows the way it had many times before. However, it quickly sensed something different. As it crept forward, it noticed a still figure watching from the darkness. The guard dog remained calm and focused, observing without movement until the fox fully realized it was no longer alone.
With one sharp warning bark, the dog made its presence clear. The fox immediately retreated and ran off at full speed. According to the farmer, nighttime disturbances significantly decreased afterward, suggesting that the message spread among local wildlife. The simple change in routine proved to be an effective and humane way to protect the property.
Worst Hay Ride Ever
The Eggplant In My Farm Looks Like A Cobra
At Our Local Village Farm Festival, You Can Guess How Many Apples Are In This Car And Win A Giveaway
My Uncle Is A Farmer... He Gave My Aunt A 6 Eared Corn As A Present
Australian Farmer Set Up A YouTube Stream So Retired Father Could Keep An Eye On Seeding
Bottle Feeding Time
How Do You Like My Hair Do? Honey Cow
Our Local Farm Goods Shop Has A Life-Size Dinosaur Statue Outside For No Clear Reason
I Went To A Small Farm And Said "Hello Animals" To The Animals, And They All Looked At Me
Breakfast On The Farm: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others
My Son Wore His Batman Rain Jacket To A Local Farm Park. This Peacock Took It As A Challenge
Kentucky Family Rejects $26 Million Offer To Convert Part Of Their Farm Into A Data Center, Despite The Offer Being About 10 Times The Going Rate For Farmland
A Single Photo Proves The General Population Is, In Fact, Dumb
Went to a farm with the kids today. All the kids get a bucket with feed in and a couple of carrots. It quite clearly states to hand-feed Simon here, because he nicks the buckets.
And yet, his pen was full of buckets. I even watched one simpleton look on in shock as the goat took the bucket out of her hand. And before you ask, she was the mom, and the kid told her it would happen.