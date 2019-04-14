Do you own a dog or just constantly wishing you had one? Then you'll love at least one of these comics created to show how fun, loving, and stupid our beloved friends are!

#1

My Love For Dogs

Bunchee Comics
#2

Does Your Dog Do This?

Bunchee Comics
Gonzalo Terán
Gonzalo Terán
Community Member
3 years ago

DOG: What? It was still worm...

24
24points
reply
#3

Washing Your Dog

Bunchee Comics
#4

Not The Smartest Of Creatures

Bunchee Comics
HANS
HANS
Community Member
3 years ago

For better or for worse ...

12
12points
reply
#5

D.O.G - Disposer Of Garbage

Bunchee Comics
HANS
HANS
Community Member
3 years ago

Does he do windows too?

15
15points
reply
#6

Choo Choo

Bunchee Comics
Meow
Meow
Community Member
3 years ago

Omg I just realized I'm a train.

9
9points
reply
#7

Color Blind

Bunchee Comics
FortnitePlayerGirl
FortnitePlayerGirl
Community Member
3 years ago

Dogs aren't color blind, actually. Their actual field of color sight consists of blues, yellows, greens, and purples.

29
29points
reply
#8

Someone Make This Already

Bunchee Comics
