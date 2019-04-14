17Kviews
8 Funny Comics About My Life With My Dog, Mushu
Do you own a dog or just constantly wishing you had one? Then you'll love at least one of these comics created to show how fun, loving, and stupid our beloved friends are!
My Love For Dogs
Does Your Dog Do This?
Washing Your Dog
Not The Smartest Of Creatures
D.O.G - Disposer Of Garbage
Choo Choo
Color Blind
Dogs aren't color blind, actually. Their actual field of color sight consists of blues, yellows, greens, and purples.
These were really funny.
Thankyou!! Glad you enjoyed them :)
Doggo is so cute!
Yes he is! Haha
I have a Pom and a Chihuahua myself.
These are pretty funny, I actually laughed out!
Thankyou!!
