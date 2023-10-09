Buni comics always surprise with unexpected and humorous twists. So we were curious to know what Ryan's creative process for coming up with these surprising endings looks like. "If I knew the secret to coming up with good comics, I would use it," the artist shared. "The only thing I’ve come up with is to sit in a chair with a piece of paper and a pencil and sketch ideas for about an hour. If I’m lucky, out of four or five ideas, maybe one is good enough to draw for real. I sketch my ideas out in picture form in panels. Often they look very similar to the final comic. For the comics that are almost there, I’ll take a look at them again later, and sometimes with fresh eyes, I can come up with a better ending to put it over the top.

Writing ideas is the hardest part of making comics and requires the most thought. The drawing, inking, and coloring are very easy in comparison and I can listen to audiobooks or podcasts while I do it since it doesn’t require my full attention. The only advice or tip that I can give for crafting effective punchlines is to write a little bit every day. Charles Schulz said something like, everyone has 100,000 bad drawings in them so the sooner you get them out of the way the better. I’m still working on getting my bad drawings out of the way so I can start working on the good stuff."