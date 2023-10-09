ADVERTISEMENT

Cute, funny, twisted, and dark at times - that's how we would describe cartoons by Ryan Pagelow. He's the creator of Buni comics - a humorous series featuring animals, vegetables, fruits, and more.

At first glance, these comics might look cute and tell familiar stories, but they're more intriguing than that! Thanks to Ryan's skill at adding surprising endings, his work is a delightful blend of humor and unexpected twists that keep readers coming back for more.

Scroll down to explore the latest in the world of Buni comics!

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

A comic about earth and its satellites Shares stats

bunicomic Report

Bored Panda reached out to Ryan again to learn more about his comics. We asked the artist whether he has any specific themes or topics that he's particularly enthusiastic about exploring in his work. Ryan replied that in wordless comics, it's easiest to use simple themes and topics. These comics are easy to understand because you can get the message just by looking at the visuals. "Simple themes and topics would include food, being hungry, being tired, Mondays, jealousy, disappointment, allergies, phones, animals, and holidays. I used to do a lot of comics about love using Buni’s crush on Buni Girl, but I find that the hopeless crush on a girl who doesn’t like you back isn’t as funny as it was years ago. Without words showing the nuance of it, some people interrupt it as almost 'stalking' vibes.

Having a webcomic on the internet means that sometimes you have to consider the lowest denominator when deciding what comics to post because the internet is home to all kinds of ages, all kinds of nationalities and languages, and all kinds of crazy. So I try to think of simple themes that most people can relate to or at least understand quickly."
#2

A comic about ignoring big problems Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#3

A comic about a rotten egg with a wig Shares stats

bunicomic Report

Buni comics always surprise with unexpected and humorous twists. So we were curious to know what Ryan's creative process for coming up with these surprising endings looks like. "If I knew the secret to coming up with good comics, I would use it," the artist shared. "The only thing I’ve come up with is to sit in a chair with a piece of paper and a pencil and sketch ideas for about an hour. If I’m lucky, out of four or five ideas, maybe one is good enough to draw for real. I sketch my ideas out in picture form in panels. Often they look very similar to the final comic. For the comics that are almost there, I’ll take a look at them again later, and sometimes with fresh eyes, I can come up with a better ending to put it over the top.

Writing ideas is the hardest part of making comics and requires the most thought. The drawing, inking, and coloring are very easy in comparison and I can listen to audiobooks or podcasts while I do it since it doesn’t require my full attention. The only advice or tip that I can give for crafting effective punchlines is to write a little bit every day. Charles Schulz said something like, everyone has 100,000 bad drawings in them so the sooner you get them out of the way the better. I’m still working on getting my bad drawings out of the way so I can start working on the good stuff."

#4

A comic about pickled cucumbers turning into zombies Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#5

A comic about disappointed devil parents Shares stats

bunicomic Report

149points
hiro_lee_apbt avatar
Hiro Lee
Hiro Lee
Community Member
4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's okay little guy, you be you. And don't they look like devil pandas?

"I’m thankful for the people that read Buni and share it with friends, and especially to those on Patreon who support me and send me a couple of bucks," Ryan told us. "I mostly create Buni comics for myself since it’s like a chill daily meditation. But the fact that other people like to look at my surreal drawings and share them does help me to keep doing it on the days when maybe I’m tired from working a day job as a photographer all day. Knowing that people will see it gives me the motivation to keep going, or at least the fear that I can’t mess up. I feel like I have to keep challenging myself to make new and better comics. It feels like you’re only as good as your next comic and every comic is kind of like a challenge to try to create that perfect comic which rarely, if ever, happens."
#6

A Comic About A Bird On A Plane Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#7

A comic about old and new playing consoles Shares stats

bunicomic Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember my first Gameboy, it was a Gameboy color and it was so cool to play Pokémon in color. Still playing Pokémon to this day

Talking about long-term plans, for Ryan, it is to keep drawing comics for as long as he can still hold a pencil. "Buni just launched on Toonsutra, a new webtoon platform in India. I’m also working on a new book of Buni comics that will likely come out in China sometime in 2024. While Buni has been published in Chinese newspapers and a magazine before, it will be the first time it’s published in a book there. And while I do enjoy drawing Buni, I am dabbling with a new project with new characters. Even if I get my new project off the ground, I’ll still keep drawing Buni, at least as long as I still enjoy doing it."

In the meantime, you can read new Buni comics on Instagram, Threads, Facebook, GoComics.com and bunicomic.com. You can also have early access to Buni comics (and some unpublished comics) on Patreon.
#8

A comic about the weather during a week Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#9

A Comic About A Pregnant Egg And Avocado Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#10

A comic about a raccoon faking that it's a dog Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#11

A Comic About A Tomato Struggling To Find Appropriate Toilet Shares stats

bunicomic Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Botanically: Fruit. @Store: vegetable. But not in a friutsallad. I guess it's a part of the plant, but not the plant itself? 🤓!

#12

A comic about autumn Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#13

A comic about a worm couple Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#14

A comic about pineapple on a pizza Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#15

A comic about a cow that got kidnaped by aliens Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#16

A comic about a missing sock Shares stats

bunicomic Report

109points
garth_bock avatar
Garth
Garth
Community Member
4 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next on House Crimes TV..... Kitchen mystery..... was there a kidnapping or Did the dish run away when the spoon? You be the judge...

#17

A comic about a dog escaping obedience school Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#18

A comic about different types of plug-ins Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#19

A comic about a clown asking for water Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#20

A comic about cheating phones Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#21

A comic about a pumpkin getting a tattoo Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#22

A comic about a corn family Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#23

A comic about a plunger graduating and finding a job Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#24

A comic about cat informing where the dogs are Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#25

A comic about winning a toy Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#26

A comic about a mummy visiting a doctor Shares stats

bunicomic Report

#27

A comic about wishing well being out of order Shares stats

bunicomic Report

