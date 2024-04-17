54 New Comics By Mark Parisi That Might Bring A Smile To Your Face
Mark Parisi's "Off the Mark" comics have been making people laugh for a whopping 37 years! Yep, since way back in 1987. That's older than some of us! But hey, age hasn't slowed these comics down one bit. They've been in tons of newspapers and even on holiday cards.
Mark's cartoons are like a breath of fresh air in today's world. From pets to pop culture, he finds humor in everything life throws our way. So, get ready to grin from ear to ear as we dive into Mark's latest comic collection!
More info: Instagram | offthemark.com | Facebook | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Mark has been creating comics for a long time now. The artist shared that he initially distributed them in local newspapers on a weekly basis, but they have since gained nationwide recognition, being featured in daily papers and national greeting card lines.
Mark shared that he has dabbled in various forms of art, but deep down, he has always recognized himself as a cartoonist. His passion lies in the fusion of words and drawings to craft humorous narratives. "My goal is always to get a laugh or at least a smile. I'm not sure I would even draw at all if I couldn't use humor."
Mark Parisi enjoys posting his hilarious comics on Instagram, where he has gathered a whopping 110,000 followers who love to chuckle at his creations. If you're keen to become a part of his fan community, all you have to do is hop onto his Instagram page and dive into the laughter-filled world of his comedy.
When asked about what message he hopes readers will get from his comics, Mark replied: "If people take anything away from my comics, I hope it's a laugh. There are few things as rewarding as a genuine laugh.”