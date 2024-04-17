ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Parisi's "Off the Mark" comics have been making people laugh for a whopping 37 years! Yep, since way back in 1987. That's older than some of us! But hey, age hasn't slowed these comics down one bit. They've been in tons of newspapers and even on holiday cards.

Mark's cartoons are like a breath of fresh air in today's world. From pets to pop culture, he finds humor in everything life throws our way. So, get ready to grin from ear to ear as we dive into Mark's latest comic collection!

