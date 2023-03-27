“Perhaps Maybe”: I Created These 23 Comics About Life, Friendships, And Mental Health
Hello,
Welcome to Perhaps Maybe.
"Perhaps Maybe" is a common phrase that is often used to indicate uncertainty or indecision about something. It can be interpreted in various ways depending on the context in which it is used.
For me, it stemmed from the question of... ‘what if, with all these failures & problems, this takes a positive turn? Perhaps? Maybe? Probably?‘ So here we are.
More info: perhapsmybe.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | ko-fi.com
Next Wave
I’m an artist from the Philippines who is making a fresh beginning by starting over again. We all know that we need to find ways to survive. Personally, there have been different tries and attempts to make a living aside from being an artist, but to no avail. The struggle is real. So maybe giving art - or drawing - another shot might result in something different.
Upsetting Others
New Phone
This time, you can say it’s a bit simpler in terms of approach or style. It shows how we do it by stick figure drawings. Yes, it's an accumulation of a lot of circumstances - in life. But I also wanted to show that anyone can start doing art, even if it is just lines and circles. I came from a more elaborate style of drawing, and now found an approach that is sustainable in the long run.
To-Do List
When are robots finally going to take over our jobs, hm?
Only Memes
You’ll notice that I, for one, am not sure if I aim to be funny with my comic strips. But I know I’m doing what I want and how I want it by tackling different issues - even mental health, which we need to talk more about to spread awareness. You’ll probably see more content revolving around that in the future.
In terms of genre, I’m mostly influenced by cartoon TV shows I saw growing up. I first tried doing manga style (I think everyone did) but as said, I find it difficult to be sustainable. So by taking up the influences that made me, the result is what you see in the existing images.
Dinosaurs
Comic Making
And then you give up because it’s “taking up too much time”
You’ll notice a similar theme all throughout this collection of words - hope.
By starting over again, it means there is trying to reach or to grasp onto “hope”. By doing something I love that I stepped away from for a while, it shows that there is an effort to see or look for a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m now into art with a different mindset, along with all the lessons in life. Maybe things will work out in the future this time. Perhaps? Maybe.
Tools:
iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, then Procreate for drawings.
These are awesome!
Agreed!
Good stuff!
