“In this painting, you can clearly see that the artist is referring to his relationship with his mother by the pattern of his brushstrokes. And here, it’s obvious that he’s mourning the loss of his childhood pet due to the colors he’s chosen to use.”

If you enjoy visiting art museums and making astute observations about all of the masterpieces you see, well, this may not be the list for you. But if you can manage to find humor in high art and enjoy seeing paintings turned into memes, you’ve come to the right place! We took trips to Classic Art Memes Group and Classic Art Memes on Facebook and gathered some of their silliest posts below. So enjoy scrolling through this virtual gallery, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you chuckle!