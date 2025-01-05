80 Classical Art Memes That Might Make You Chuckle
“In this painting, you can clearly see that the artist is referring to his relationship with his mother by the pattern of his brushstrokes. And here, it’s obvious that he’s mourning the loss of his childhood pet due to the colors he’s chosen to use.”
If you enjoy visiting art museums and making astute observations about all of the masterpieces you see, well, this may not be the list for you. But if you can manage to find humor in high art and enjoy seeing paintings turned into memes, you’ve come to the right place! We took trips to Classic Art Memes Group and Classic Art Memes on Facebook and gathered some of their silliest posts below. So enjoy scrolling through this virtual gallery, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you chuckle!
Many times things go away if you ignore them. Doesn't work all the time though.
How we men suffer such a terrible disease with quiet dignity and yet you women mock us!
It’s no surprise that we’re turning classic art into memes nowadays, because it often seems like nothing on the internet is immune to meme culture. But as you’ll see from this list, these beautiful pieces of art can be quite hilarious! And considering the fact that Classic Art Memes Group has amassed over 188K members, and Classic Art Memes has a whopping 270K members, there are clearly plenty of art lovers who can find comedy in these pieces.
Despite the fact that we’re supposed to take art museums seriously, I’m sure many of us have had the experience of seeing a painting or sculpture that looked like it was begging for a funny caption. Or perhaps you spotted a portrait that looks eerily similar to someone you know in real life or your favorite celebrity. I’m sure Van Gogh and Michelangelo wouldn’t mind going viral for their work!
Whether you live for visiting art museums or you begrudgingly agree to be dragged through them with your partner while you’re on vacation, there are plenty of reasons why we should all take some time to look at magnificent art. And according to Forbes, taking a trip to an art museum might even make you happier.
The first reason why is because it’s often a rewarding experience. Even if you didn’t particularly love the art, you probably learned something new! And you probably also saw many things that you’ve never seen before. Life experiences like this can be enriching, especially if you now have something to talk about with the art lovers in your life.
Can we get a fun one that is less needy and does not cry as much?
If you’re stressed out, you might want to buy tickets to your local art museum as soon as possible. Forbes notes that a stroll through an art museum might even reduce your cortisol levels and help your stress melt away. How can you be anxious about meeting your quarterly goals at work when you’re strolling through a silent gallery and staring at stunning paintings? A visit to a museum is a great time to set aside your worries and slow down for a few hours.
I used to dress up as an evil nun. It was a bad habit I picked up.
Next, Forbes notes that visiting an art museum can help you feel less isolated. In recent years, loneliness has become an epidemic, particularly amongst young adults. And anything we can do to combat that loneliness will be beneficial. So calling up a friend and buying them a ticket to your local art gallery can be a great way to have a lovely afternoon. Even if you don’t have anyone to go with, feel free to visit the museum alone! You can always strike up a conversation with another visitor or try to get involved volunteering at the museum to meet new people.
Yaaaayyyyyy. I finally have a purpose in life.
Now, if you’re a huge fan of classical art, you might be wondering if turning these gorgeous pieces into memes is somehow devaluing them. Lucky for us, Francesca Testa at Cartellino has written a piece on exactly this topic. And one point that she brings up is that memes represent culture in the same way that art does. We like or share posts because they relate to us, in the same way that we love pieces of art that speak to us. Sure, memes might not be hanging up in many galleries, but is there anything wrong with mixing our current culture with culture from the past?
Memes can also bring us comfort in the same way a beautiful piece of art can. If you see a painting that’s familiar, such as Vincent van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ or Johannes Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’, you might enjoy the familiarity. And we can have the same experience with memes. You might see a trend that’s gone viral that you relate to and instantly feel warm and fuzzy inside when you notice it. So is it so bad to combine these two visual pieces that bring us joy?
Finally, Testa notes that many people tend to avoid looking at classical art because they find it boring, pretentious, unrelatable or uninteresting. But if they’re introduced to these pieces through memes, they might actually be inspired to learn more about the art and artists. Memes can be a great way to get younger generations interested in art, even if these humorous posts might make the actual artists roll in their graves.
In Chuy's back yard in La Mirada. Modelos are $2 until 9pm.
Stepping into a small puddle on the bathroom floor and having one wet sock.
Bob had to give himself a written warning regarding his attendance.