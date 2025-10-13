ADVERTISEMENT

Laughter is the best medicine, we believe, for a lot of (stressful) things. Worried about a deadline? You need a little chuckle. Tension with the in-laws? Step aside and smile a little. A good laugh won’t fix everything, but it sure makes the chaos easier to handle.

To help you do that, we’ve rounded up a collection of weirdly hilarious memes from the Facebook page Chronic Memes. These internet gems are perfect for when you need a brain break or a reminder that humor really is everywhere, especially in unexpected corners of your feed.

#1

Tweet about hating to give email addresses in shops, highlighting a relatable meme for meme lovers to laugh at.

Lngway2neverlnd Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me too! Looking at you Halfords (car accessories etc and bikes,)

    #2

    Man smiling in front of an ancient statue inside a museum, a funny meme about stolen artifacts and memes humor.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #3

    Kitten sitting on a red checkered blanket with a surprised expression, perfect for memes to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    We believe memes are the ultimate form of fast-track comedy. They’re short, snappy, and hit you with that perfectly timed punchline you didn’t even see coming. Whether it’s a chaotic dog photo or a painfully relatable work meme, these little jokes are fuel for our overstimulated brains. But memes are just one slice of the comedy pie. Stand-up, sketches, and reels are doing their fair share of heavy lifting too. And if you’ve ever wondered what goes into the behind-the-scenes grind, you're not alone, we did too.

    #4

    Shrek in a pink sparkly outfit looking uncomfortable at a restaurant, representing meme humor about wearing colors other than black.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #5

    White cat appearing to lecture two small kittens sitting on a cat scratcher, a funny meme about looking at memes.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #6

    Text meme about pretending to have a son when talking to a Tesco delivery driver due to buying many chicken dippers.

    Chronic Memes Report

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Believe me, Tesco knows everything about you. If you use clubcards.

    To dig deeper into the world of comedy, we spoke with Aishwarya Nair, a seasoned writer for some of India’s popular comedians. “It’s not easy,” she begins. “There’s so much content out there, and everyone’s fighting for attention.” According to her, originality is the golden ticket, and it’s harder to protect than you think. “Plagiarism is a huge issue. The internet is fast, and if your idea is good, someone’s already reposted it.” That’s why comedians test their material, again and again.

    #7

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about self-kindness and harsh self-criticism, fitting the meme theme for laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #8

    Text message meme showing a humorous misunderstanding of the phrase a la carte, part of popular memes for laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    all you can eat Halal, they walk around with a cart...similar to yum cha

    #9

    Woman stressed at work holding her head, illustrating the struggle of becoming important in workplace memes for laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    “You want original? Then you test it with an audience,” Aishwarya shares. “Sometimes it's a hit, and sometimes it completely bombs.” But every trial, every silence, and every unexpected laugh adds up to stronger material. Writers spend hours watching trends, reading random news, and picking apart human behavior for that one universal truth we all relate to. “It takes a lot of time and patience,” she adds. “We don’t just write jokes, we research the heck out of them.”

    #10

    A funny meme tweet about 72 hour deodorant questioning its effectiveness and hygiene humor.

    damnnnn_homie Report

    #11

    Comparison meme showing a slender deer next to a muscular kangaroo with the main keyword memes for laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #12

    Child hiding behind a couch meme illustrating the contrast between what it looked like and how it felt with memes for laughter.

    Chronic Memes Report

    Funny material isn’t just about being funny, it’s about being accurate, honest, and above all, new. “One of the hardest parts,” Aishwarya says, “is shaping the same joke for different platforms.” What works in a club might flop on Instagram. A long setup might kill on YouTube but fall flat on Twitter. “We tweak language, expressions, even punchlines depending on the platform,” she says. “Comedy is part science, part heart, and part algorithm.”

    #13

    Child doll with glasses sitting at desk using laptop, meme about job searching, part of meme collection for laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #14

    A meme about changing music tastes in supermarkets reflecting nostalgia and humor for meme lovers to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    august-wjw avatar
    comfort the lame
    comfort the lame
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. They will say even play something I was listening to the night before that was not necessarily popular and actually pretty obscure. Creepy. My grocery store has an app of course so I'm sure they have access to all my internet stuff as soon as I pull in the parking lot. No surprise really

    #15

    Kitchen worker upset after spilling food on the floor, a relatable meme about everyday kitchen accidents for meme lovers.

    Chronic Memes Report

    And then there's the pressure of consistency. “Audiences expect you to be funny every day,” she laughs. “That’s not natural for anyone.” But if you follow enough comedians, you realize how much they hustle to make those laughs happen. “People just see the viral clip,” Aishwarya notes. “They don’t see the ten hours it took to write and rehearse.” It’s a lot of work, she admits but seeing people laugh makes it worth it.

    #16

    Twitter meme conversation humor about fighting in world wars, shared as part of memes for laughter and daily entertainment.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #17

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about buying KitKats instead of preferred caramel wafers, reflecting popular meme content for laughs.

    Sayers33 Report

    #18

    Funny meme showing a plastic bag lining a trash can with text about memes and being too rich if you don’t do this.

    Chronic Memes Report

    nr7xf9tywq avatar
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can't do that any more because of the (good in theory) ban on plastic bags in shops and supermarkets. So now we have to buy special plastic bags to line our bins

    Just like memes, written jokes and stage sets are a beautiful mess of creativity, hustle, and raw trial and error. Humor may look effortless, but it’s anything but. The work behind it? Seriously impressive. So now, scroll back up and take another look at those memes. The silly ones, the sarcastic ones, and the absolutely unhinged ones. They’re not just a distraction, they’re an art form built by people who love to laugh and want you to laugh too.

    #19

    A ginger cat standing on hind legs reaching for fish on a street market table, a funny meme moment to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would like this one, please. Don't bother to wrap it I'll just eat it here.

    #20

    Funny meme showing a skinny bird labeled visiting grandma and a fat bird labeled going home for laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems about right. Except it's missing the leftovers.

    #21

    Tweet about pausing to check if someone already wished a happy birthday, shared as a popular meme for laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    And lastly, if one of these memes made you laugh so hard you nearly dropped your phone, consider sharing it. Not just because it’s funny but because someone, somewhere, might need that laugh today. Whether it’s clever writing or chaotic visuals, a good meme is infectious joy.

    #22

    Golden retriever adult dog looking doubtful at puppies feeding, funny meme about DNA test needed for memes to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #23

    A surprised tabby cat being petted, capturing the humor of memes about uncertain emotions and attention.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #24

    Man with serious expression at supermarket checkout, meme reflecting relatable shopping moment in funny meme collection.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #25

    Empty unopened can of Diet Coke on a metal surface, highlighting a meme about a can with no opening.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #26

    Ancestor meme showing a glowing face reacting to using GPS for familiar places, highlighting popular meme humor.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #27

    Man reading cooking instructions from trash can lid in a kitchen, humorous meme related to memes for you to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #28

    Refrigerator with a covered watermelon, milk, and bag of bagels, featuring a funny meme about dad’s fridge habits.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #29

    Meme showing a cooking pot with text about eating the same food for three days, related to popular funny memes.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #30

    Dog holding a sandwich in its mouth standing at a door, perfect for memes to laugh at and brighten your day.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #31

    Child wrapped in a towel lying on the floor with meme text about refusing a second bath after just finishing one.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #32

    Social media meme humor about childhood views on wealth linked to having a sky box, a popular meme theme.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #33

    Tweet by Okeens about needing a lawyer when feeling disrespected, representing humor in memes for a day filled with laughs.

    OkeensOi Report

    #34

    Tweet by user bels humorously stating it's physically impossible to eat only one Jaffa Cake, relating to memes for laughs.

    AnnabelleHallUK Report

    #35

    Twitter meme about Gmail notifications and misunderstandings, part of a collection of funny memes to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #36

    Overturned Coca-Cola and Mentos trucks on a rainy highway illustrating a near world-ending event meme.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #37

    Social media meme text about a dramatic dad reacting to a glued charger, fitting popular meme content for laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #38

    Funny text message conversation meme showing a playful chat about asking mom for permission for company.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #39

    Customer service chat screenshot with a funny Amazon package delivery mix-up, perfect for meme laughs and entertainment.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #40

    Inside a fridge, a pot with a lid is placed upside down on a plate, creating a humorous meme-worthy scene.

    Chronic Memes Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw them do that with a big sandstone block on grand designs. half the block was inside and lined up with the half outside

    #41

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic red telephone booth and a toilet labeled as a phone booth meme for laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #42

    Tweet showing a humorous work milestone meme listing lunch and leaving as key moments in the day.

    AnnabelleHallUK Report

    #43

    Funny meme with text about being physically present but mentally at a mall arcade in 1991, perfect for meme lovers to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #44

    Memes humor about unusual pizza toppings with pepperoni pizza and ranch dipping sauce for laughter and positivity.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #45

    Twitter meme conversation about why men place their bed in the corner, highlighting space and cave-like comfort, for meme laughs.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #46

    Social media generations meme comparing Zoomer TikTok, Millennials MySpace, Gen X AOL, and Boomer struggles with jobs and housing.

    Chronic Memes Report

    august-wjw avatar
    comfort the lame
    comfort the lame
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm considered gen x. I got no AOL. Had 2 computers 10 phones and 4 tvs I wasn't allowed to use. Step monster would feel the tv and if it was warm big trouble. Divorced parents lived in 2 broken af homes. The people my parents chose to marry should have gone to jail. Had every manner of eating disorder. Not a fan of lables but gen x suits me. ☓? Solve for the unknown.....wow dunno where that came from guess I needed to vent. However as messed up as it was thank goodness I was a 70's and 80's kid. Riding a bike around for hours that weighed twice as much as me and always coming home with dirt rings around my ankles

    #47

    Cat carrying a mouse to a boiling pot in the kitchen, a funny meme perfect for meme lovers to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #48

    A creative meme showing a wedding cake with superhero designs, capturing the humor in marriage compromise.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #49

    Meme contrasting Instagram glamor with real life, featuring a man in a green car, highlighting funny meme culture.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #50

    Man sitting at airport with suitcase that has his face on it, captured in a funny meme about losing luggage often.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #51

    Two kids sitting indoors, one looking serious and dressed in a suit, a funny meme about memes to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #52

    Social media meme about how the choice of mug impacts the taste of a cup of tea, relatable meme humor.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #53

    Woman holding oversized iPhones with increasing camera lenses in memes illustrating future phone trends for meme lovers to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #54

    Man wearing a cap with a train ticket in his mouth, a humorous meme for daily memes to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #55

    Funny meme text about being called pretty but focusing on positive things to make you laugh at memes.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #56

    Text meme with a pun about dogs barking up to 500 times daily, included in a collection of memes to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadie will bark 500 times at the Amazon driver, she really lets go for FedEx.

    #57

    Text message meme showing a man in a cap and gloves claiming to be a boyfriend in a humorous conversation.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #58

    Text meme about friends who don't smoke but accompany others to the smoking area, perfect for memes to laugh at.

    Report

    #59

    Rolled dollar bill attached to a phone charger on a bed, humorous meme about charging money to 100 percent.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #60

    A meme showing a crying 3D figure with hand on face, captioned about spending money on something needed, for meme laughter.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #61

    Person in blue scrubs holding a seagull covered in curry, a funny meme perfect for meme lovers to laugh at.

    Chronic Memes Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a humorous Google search result about the year 1995 and 30 years ago, a popular meme topic.

    Chronic Memes Report

