A Day Is Not Complete Without Looking At Memes So Here Are 79 For You To Laugh At
Laughter is the best medicine, we believe, for a lot of (stressful) things. Worried about a deadline? You need a little chuckle. Tension with the in-laws? Step aside and smile a little. A good laugh won’t fix everything, but it sure makes the chaos easier to handle.
To help you do that, we’ve rounded up a collection of weirdly hilarious memes from the Facebook page Chronic Memes. These internet gems are perfect for when you need a brain break or a reminder that humor really is everywhere, especially in unexpected corners of your feed.
We believe memes are the ultimate form of fast-track comedy. They’re short, snappy, and hit you with that perfectly timed punchline you didn’t even see coming. Whether it’s a chaotic dog photo or a painfully relatable work meme, these little jokes are fuel for our overstimulated brains. But memes are just one slice of the comedy pie. Stand-up, sketches, and reels are doing their fair share of heavy lifting too. And if you’ve ever wondered what goes into the behind-the-scenes grind, you're not alone, we did too.
To dig deeper into the world of comedy, we spoke with Aishwarya Nair, a seasoned writer for some of India’s popular comedians. “It’s not easy,” she begins. “There’s so much content out there, and everyone’s fighting for attention.” According to her, originality is the golden ticket, and it’s harder to protect than you think. “Plagiarism is a huge issue. The internet is fast, and if your idea is good, someone’s already reposted it.” That’s why comedians test their material, again and again.
“You want original? Then you test it with an audience,” Aishwarya shares. “Sometimes it's a hit, and sometimes it completely bombs.” But every trial, every silence, and every unexpected laugh adds up to stronger material. Writers spend hours watching trends, reading random news, and picking apart human behavior for that one universal truth we all relate to. “It takes a lot of time and patience,” she adds. “We don’t just write jokes, we research the heck out of them.”
Funny material isn’t just about being funny, it’s about being accurate, honest, and above all, new. “One of the hardest parts,” Aishwarya says, “is shaping the same joke for different platforms.” What works in a club might flop on Instagram. A long setup might kill on YouTube but fall flat on Twitter. “We tweak language, expressions, even punchlines depending on the platform,” she says. “Comedy is part science, part heart, and part algorithm.”
And then there's the pressure of consistency. “Audiences expect you to be funny every day,” she laughs. “That’s not natural for anyone.” But if you follow enough comedians, you realize how much they hustle to make those laughs happen. “People just see the viral clip,” Aishwarya notes. “They don’t see the ten hours it took to write and rehearse.” It’s a lot of work, she admits but seeing people laugh makes it worth it.
Just like memes, written jokes and stage sets are a beautiful mess of creativity, hustle, and raw trial and error. Humor may look effortless, but it’s anything but. The work behind it? Seriously impressive. So now, scroll back up and take another look at those memes. The silly ones, the sarcastic ones, and the absolutely unhinged ones. They’re not just a distraction, they’re an art form built by people who love to laugh and want you to laugh too.
And lastly, if one of these memes made you laugh so hard you nearly dropped your phone, consider sharing it. Not just because it’s funny but because someone, somewhere, might need that laugh today. Whether it’s clever writing or chaotic visuals, a good meme is infectious joy.
