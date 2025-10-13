ADVERTISEMENT

Laughter is the best medicine, we believe, for a lot of (stressful) things. Worried about a deadline? You need a little chuckle. Tension with the in-laws? Step aside and smile a little. A good laugh won’t fix everything, but it sure makes the chaos easier to handle.

To help you do that, we’ve rounded up a collection of weirdly hilarious memes from the Facebook page Chronic Memes. These internet gems are perfect for when you need a brain break or a reminder that humor really is everywhere, especially in unexpected corners of your feed.