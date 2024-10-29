ADVERTISEMENT

From the adorable pooch soundly sleeping in your lap to the fish and amphibians roaming the waters, every animal plays an important role in our environment and human wellness. Interacting with them helps our health, both physical and emotional. And their existence alone keeps our world and its environment and ecosystems running smoothly, without us really realizing it in our day-to-day lives. 

Animals truly do so much for us, and we’re here to remind you of that with a list of the most adorable creatures from the “Chonky Woofers For My Depression” Facebook page. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you crack a smile or two.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , www.facebook.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
You May Also Like:
#2

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I snorted. Looks like someone asked AI to draw a lamb. Or a dwarf llama.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Charlie got his balls snipped today and he hated the cone but is VERY okay with this plate instead. Here he is, purring.

Chonky Woofers for my depression , www.reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing because he can still see. I don't think my cat would have liked either, but at least with the plate the cat can look around when sitting there.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

My 10+yo dog likes to sleep on my legs. I made her this out of some of my old jeans for her to sleep on while I’m at work.

Chonky Woofers for my depression , www.reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Valid. I graduated from coloring my hair or painting my walls to using stuff that washes out on my hair. Know your coping mechanisms !

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
margaretwells avatar
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are so cute and come right up to you whilst eating outside. They would def try and get in the shop

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

My friend read reports about a stranded dog on Mt. Bross in Colorado and proceeded to climb the mountain and rescue said dog.

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
gikut avatar
giku T
giku T
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

fork all the disney and marvel and wb heroes. he is the real hero!

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
kellykiang avatar
Kelly Kiang
Kelly Kiang
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seen this with my cat more times than my carpet cares to admit.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

An officer halts traffic to make way for a cat carrying a kitten across the street, 1925.

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

My wife started feeding a stray cat but I'm allergic so we couldn't take her into our house. I built the cat her own instead. It's insulated and has electric heating. Look at that happy little face!

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
fionadrysdale avatar
Falafal salad
Falafal salad
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cute, but food bowls should not be so close to the litter tray.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , catsoverloaded.tumblr.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

My neighbour's job is taking in really fat cats and helping them lose weight before they're rehomed and this is her latest resident. So far he has lost 4lb.

Chonky Woofers for my depression , www.threads.net Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why would someone do that to their cat? They fed it until it was four cats.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
healonesaves avatar
Annabelle
Annabelle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whatever the poetry awards are, give this doggo all of them.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like that you deserve many toilet stops if you name a dog after Scrappy Doo...

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
mariaalbekoglu avatar
JinxBox
JinxBox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But still, parents, First tell them how an animal is held and Then let them pick it up

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really want a pet frog to look after. I'm working on persuading my landlord.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#35

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"his" ? I kind of thought it was the "hers" turtles that had the babies (eggs)

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

We stayed at this AirBnB. I went to the bathroom in the middle of the night. And I got back to this guy sleeping in my spot.

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

An eagle decided to land at one of the two college football games played today. That eagle managed to find probably one of the only Natives sitting in the stands at the game.

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
blairandrews27 avatar
Back in St. Olaf
Back in St. Olaf
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The eagle is named Clark. He is not wild. He's trained to circle the stadium,. He got tired and landed on this guy Tuyen Nguyen, who is from Vietnam and most decidedly NOT Native American.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

It was taco night at my house so I gave my cat a taco and catnip and he destroyed a sambrero.

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who goes on the subway not expecting their elbow to gt licked. At least it was a dog and not a *ethhead

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any packet that sounds remotely like a crisp packet brings my four dogs rushing to the kitchen. The looks of disappointment when they realise it's a packet of tea bags or kitchen scourers. I feel bad so they get a slice of carrot.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#64

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope this was photoshopped otherwise the owner is highly irresponsible.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#67

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
katejlday avatar
KT
KT
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a vegan. Please feed your carnivorous pets meat. I can survive without meat but my pets cannot. If you want a vegan pet, don’t get cats or dogs.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#70

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Chonky-Woofers-For-My-Depression-Memes

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!