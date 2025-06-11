There Is Never Too Many Cat Memes So Here Are 74 Of Them
Pet owners usually split into two teams: they’re either a dog person or a cat person, rarely both. Science suggests that one of the two preferences reveals a great deal about one’s personality. Those who favor the company of a dog tend to be more outgoing, energetic, and loyal, while those who like spending time with felines are usually more introverted, reserved, and independent. Today is a lucky day for the latter, aka cat lovers, as we’re featuring a whole list of funny and relatable cat memes that will make them feel seen, courtesy of the ‘I Adore Cats Gang’ Instagram account. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
This post may include affiliate links.
Zzzzzzzzzzz. Meow. Zzzzzzzzzz. Hiss hiss. Zzzzzzzzzz. Om nom nom. My impression of a cat talking in it's sleep.
While cat owners and dog owners like to poke fun at their differences once in a while, pet preferences run deeper than just popular culture, cuteness, or convenience. Whether we’re drawn to panting or purring can reveal more about our personalities than we realize.
“Research suggests that our choice between cats and dogs can be influenced by a mix of psychological, social, and cultural factors, shaping our personality traits and social behaviors,” says licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia Dixon.
Interestingly enough, our connection to a specific pet can even tell us about our attachment styles—how we behave in relationships. “Dog lovers [may] enjoy close and reciprocal relationships with dogs as they resemble secure, dependent bonds that provide emotional comfort, stability, and security,” says psychiatrist Dr. Michael Kane.
This corresponds to a secure attachment style, with which people have trust and confidence in themselves and others. They feel comfortable with closeness and can effectively communicate their needs and seek out support when they need it. People with a secure attachment style also tend to have healthier relationships and have a more positive view of themselves and others.
My husband is a cartoonist. Everytime he finishes the pencil sketch by rule my cat sits on it.
Hope you do the same when he does the same in the litter tray
Meanwhile, cat owners may appreciate the less demanding and more autonomous companionship that cats tend to offer. “Feline indulgers enjoy the companionship of cats as they prefer connections that are meaningful but not as demanding,” explains Dr. Kane. This resembles an avoidant attachment style, since people with this style can come across as a 'lone wolf' or overly self-sufficient.
People with an avoidant attachment style have a strong need for independence and may have difficulty trusting others, and may see closeness as a threat to their freedom. They might also avoid emotional comfort or not know how to provide it to others.
Our pet preferences can also tell how we function in the world. Are we more structured or spontaneous? In the case of dog owners, they thrive in routine and structure. Regular walks, feeding schedules, and training sessions are their jam, which enforces a more organized lifestyle. In addition, research has shown that dog owners score higher in conscientiousness, which is associated with self-discipline, organization, and preference for planning.
On the other hand, cat owners can feel more comfortable with a change of plans and have a looser, go-with-the-flow kind of approach since felines are more independent and require less structured routine. This can reflect a person’s comfortability with spontaneity, self-motivation, and flexibility in their routines.
Whether we favor cats or dogs can indicate our place on the extroversion scale, too. “Studies show that those who call themselves 'dog people‘ tend to have higher scores on extroversion, which means they are more sociable, in addition to agreeableness and conscientiousness, which describes a cooperative and responsible personality,” says Dr. Kane.
“Meanwhile, 'cat people’ have shown to be more open to experience and scored higher on introversion, which suggests that they appreciate more solitude and less social interaction.”
Overall, cat people tend to be independent, autonomous. imaginative, inquisitive, and self-reflective. “They thrive in their own space but can be social when it suits them—like an introvert who shines at a party, as long as it’s on their own terms,” Dr. Kane says.
Meanwhile, dog lovers are more extroverted and energetic, and their pet of choice only encourages their dynamic lifestyle. “They’re typically someone who thrives on social connection and the joy of being needed,” Dr. Dixon says. “They love the feeling of being part of a pack, both with their furry friend and the people around them.”
But one thing both pet lovers share is deeply meaningful companionship. The mutual bond that pet owners share with their furry friends makes life that much brighter.
He would have preferred the cardboard box the bed came in. A paper towel is the next best thing.
"Vera Zvereva designed a cat-themed packaging for Milgrad milk products, turning ordinary cartons into interactive visual stories. The playful blue cat wraps around all sides, allowing for creative arrangements that caught consumer attention both in stores and online. This clever design helped the brand gain viral popularity, especially in Japan, where it was praised as "kawaii" for its charm and uniqueness."
That little curled up ball of fluff is truly irresistible.
Love this - thanks to Austeja Zokaite and Mindaugas Balčiauskas!!!!!!
Love this - thanks to Austeja Zokaite and Mindaugas Balčiauskas!!!!!!