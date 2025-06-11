ADVERTISEMENT

Pet owners usually split into two teams: they’re either a dog person or a cat person, rarely both. Science suggests that one of the two preferences reveals a great deal about one’s personality. Those who favor the company of a dog tend to be more outgoing, energetic, and loyal, while those who like spending time with felines are usually more introverted, reserved, and independent. Today is a lucky day for the latter, aka cat lovers, as we’re featuring a whole list of funny and relatable cat memes that will make them feel seen, courtesy of the ‘I Adore Cats Gang’ Instagram account. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

Cat resting in the best spot on a park statue, blending with the sculpture in a funny cat meme moment.

iadorecatsgang Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Zzzzzzzzzzz. Meow. Zzzzzzzzzz. Hiss hiss. Zzzzzzzzzz. Om nom nom. My impression of a cat talking in it's sleep.

    #2

    Adorable calico kitten with a messed-up meowscara looking curious and playing by a scratching post in cat memes collection

    iadorecatsgang , x.com Report

    #3

    Four fluffy white dogs and a white cat wearing red bandanas sitting together for a family photo cat memes.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    While cat owners and dog owners like to poke fun at their differences once in a while, pet preferences run deeper than just popular culture, cuteness, or convenience. Whether we’re drawn to panting or purring can reveal more about our personalities than we realize. 

    “Research suggests that our choice between cats and dogs can be influenced by a mix of psychological, social, and cultural factors, shaping our personality traits and social behaviors,” says licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia Dixon.
    #4

    Tortoiseshell cat next to unplugged food dispenser looking hungry in a funny cat memes image.

    iadorecatsgang , www.reddit.com Report

    #5

    Orange cat curled protectively around her kitten, illustrating the charm of popular cat memes and their humor.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #6

    Cat with a unique line pattern on its fur sitting on grass, featured in a collection of popular cat memes.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Interestingly enough, our connection to a specific pet can even tell us about our attachment styles—how we behave in relationships. “Dog lovers [may] enjoy close and reciprocal relationships with dogs as they resemble secure, dependent bonds that provide emotional comfort, stability, and security,” says psychiatrist Dr. Michael Kane.

    This corresponds to a secure attachment style, with which people have trust and confidence in themselves and others. They feel comfortable with closeness and can effectively communicate their needs and seek out support when they need it. People with a secure attachment style also tend to have healthier relationships and have a more positive view of themselves and others.

    #7

    Tabby cat sitting contentedly on an open book with text about bookcats, capturing cat memes humor and charm.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    My husband is a cartoonist. Everytime he finishes the pencil sketch by rule my cat sits on it.

    #8

    Gray cat perched on tall plant stand above snake plant with meme text about cat memes humor.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #9

    Black cat holding paw on person's foot on tiled floor, a cute moment perfect for cat memes fans.

    iadorecatsgang , x.com Report

    Meanwhile, cat owners may appreciate the less demanding and more autonomous companionship that cats tend to offer. “Feline indulgers enjoy the companionship of cats as they prefer connections that are meaningful but not as demanding,” explains Dr. Kane. This resembles an avoidant attachment style, since people with this style can come across as a 'lone wolf' or overly self-sufficient.

    #10

    Hand holding a humorous bathroom sign featuring two black cats and a message about a cat meme.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #11

    Kitten bringing leaves as presents, proud of a very big one, cute cat meme showcasing playful cat behavior indoors.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #12

    Orange tabby cat taking a selfie with a tiger in the background, creating a funny cat meme image.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    People with an avoidant attachment style have a strong need for independence and may have difficulty trusting others, and may see closeness as a threat to their freedom. They might also avoid emotional comfort or not know how to provide it to others.

    #13

    Woman with red hair interacting and hugging an orange cat outside, showcasing cute moments for cat memes fans.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #14

    Lion fitting into a small wheelbarrow, a humorous take on cat memes showing extreme sits and fits.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #15

    Black Bengal kitten held in hand with lush green leaves background, showcasing unique cat memes and adorable feline expression.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Our pet preferences can also tell how we function in the world. Are we more structured or spontaneous? In the case of dog owners, they thrive in routine and structure. Regular walks, feeding schedules, and training sessions are their jam, which enforces a more organized lifestyle. In addition, research has shown that dog owners score higher in conscientiousness, which is associated with self-discipline, organization, and preference for planning.

    #16

    Cat meme showing a cat sitting in a spotlight on a sidewalk with caption about wanting to pet the cat.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #17

    Black cat resting on a blanket with a sandwich nearby, showcasing humor in popular cat memes.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #18

    Black cat with wide eyes experiencing snow for the first time, captured for cat memes about funny cat reactions outdoors.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    On the other hand, cat owners can feel more comfortable with a change of plans and have a looser, go-with-the-flow kind of approach since felines are more independent and require less structured routine. This can reflect a person’s comfortability with spontaneity, self-motivation, and flexibility in their routines.

    #19

    Man wearing a black T-shirt with text about cats, standing among people and greenery, related to cat memes humor.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #20

    Vintage illustration of a man negotiating with a cat, humorously illustrating cat meme content about cat behavior.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #21

    Cat memes featuring a cat sleeping on ancient ruins while a person photographs it outdoors.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Whether we favor cats or dogs can indicate our place on the extroversion scale, too. “Studies show that those who call themselves 'dog people‘ tend to have higher scores on extroversion, which means they are more sociable, in addition to agreeableness and conscientiousness, which describes a cooperative and responsible personality,” says Dr. Kane.

    “Meanwhile, 'cat people’ have shown to be more open to experience and scored higher on introversion, which suggests that they appreciate more solitude and less social interaction.”
    #22

    Three kittens lying on a blue blanket with one raising its paw, perfect for cat memes and humor.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #23

    Vintage sepia cat photo from the 1880s showing one of the first cat images in cat memes history.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #24

    Tabby cat licking lips next to two burgers on a table, showcasing funny cat memes about food and pets.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Overall, cat people tend to be independent, autonomous. imaginative, inquisitive, and self-reflective. “They thrive in their own space but can be social when it suits them—like an introvert who shines at a party, as long as it’s on their own terms,” Dr. Kane says.

    #25

    A black and white cat with one eye lined like makeup in a funny cat meme about cat memes.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #26

    Seven cats resting separately on a bed in a humorous cat meme about their sleeping agreement.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #27

    Black cat held up in two photos, one as a kitten and one a year later, showcasing fun cat memes and growth.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Meanwhile, dog lovers are more extroverted and energetic, and their pet of choice only encourages their dynamic lifestyle. “They’re typically someone who thrives on social connection and the joy of being needed,” Dr. Dixon says. “They love the feeling of being part of a pack, both with their furry friend and the people around them.”

    But one thing both pet lovers share is deeply meaningful companionship. The mutual bond that pet owners share with their furry friends makes life that much brighter.

    #28

    Cat standing outside on a snowy doorstep with paw prints in the snow in a funny cat memes style.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #29

    Funny cat meme sign on wooden fence warning the cat is shady as well as a Beware of the Dog sign in a grassy area.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #30

    Child holding a black cat with text meme showing a funny refusal to cuddle with a cat meme theme.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #31

    Orange cat lying on carpet holding cash in its paws, illustrating funny cat memes about cats and money behavior.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #32

    Orange and white cat lying on a paper towel on the floor instead of the cat bed nearby in a humorous cat meme.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    He would have preferred the cardboard box the bed came in. A paper towel is the next best thing.

    #33

    Three tabby kittens curled together on a wooden floor forming a circle, a cute cat meme scene.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #34

    Cat meme showing Bobby the cat with a stuffed mouse pretending to faint at a restaurant to get handouts from customers.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #35

    Three cats standing on hind legs including a leopard, a tiger, and a domestic cat in different natural and indoor settings.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #36

    Black and white cat with unique cow-like spots on its body, featured in a popular cat memes post.

    iadorecatsgang , bsky.app Report

    #37

    Cartons of milk arranged to form a continuous blue cat design, showcasing clever packaging and cat memes creativity.

    iadorecatsgang , x.com Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    "Vera Zvereva designed a cat-themed packaging for Milgrad milk products, turning ordinary cartons into interactive visual stories. The playful blue cat wraps around all sides, allowing for creative arrangements that caught consumer attention both in stores and online. This clever design helped the brand gain viral popularity, especially in Japan, where it was praised as "kawaii" for its charm and uniqueness."

    #38

    Cat meme showing a large cat sitting on a statue with the caption about surveying a kingdom while being held.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #39

    Close-up of an orange cat with a caption about a cat receiving catnip, treats, and care from neighbors in cat memes.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #40

    Man crawling in a vent with a cat reaching out, humorous cat meme combining action scene and pet humor.

    iadorecatsgang , x.com Report

    Cat meme showing a real cat lying among three plush bear toys, highlighting humor in cat memes collection.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #42

    Funny cat meme showing a relaxed cat with a caption about financial success and passive income advice.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Four orange kittens lying on a black dog with a funny caption, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #44

    Small cat lying in the center of a bed while a person curls up at the edge in a funny cat memes photo.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Two cats lying by the fireplace with one using the other as a blanket, showcasing cat memes funny and cozy moments.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Three photos of a cat with unique chin fur that makes it look forever surprised, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #47

    Ancient cat sculpture playfully titled Karen get up, showcasing humor in historic cat memes collection.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #48

    Cat meme showing a cat sitting on a bread loaf, illustrating humor in everyday cat behavior.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Tabby cat with a collar looking surprised after laptop took a picture following incorrect password attempts, cat memes humor.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Cat meme showing a gray cat lying on a Chewy box with humorous caption about cat behavior outdoors.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #51

    Black cat with green eyes next to a photo of itself making a heart with hands, a popular cat meme.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #52

    Cat meme showing a blue-eyed cat sitting on a lap with a caption about the cat finally sitting there after 5 years.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Close-up of a tabby cat wearing a collar with a tag labeled cat, highlighting cat memes humor in a natural outdoor setting.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Funny cat meme showing a cat sitting on a crocodile in water, highlighting risky situations with dangerous drivers.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #55

    Cat meme showing a large cat and a tiny kitten sitting side by side on a yellow blanket indoors.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #56

    Small wild cat ready to pounce, illustrating facts about black-footed cat in a popular cat memes post.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Muppet character sitting on floor watching a kitten eat from a plate, cat food box in background, cat memes humor.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Cat meme showing a gray and white cat trapped inside a laundry basket with a humorous bedsheet caption.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #59

    Cat memes featuring bagels shaped like sleeping cats with drawn-on faces on a baking tray.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #60

    Four close-up images of cat paws gently touching human fingers, illustrating comforting cat memes for bad days.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Cow following a cat on a dirt path with humorous text about cat memes and mistaken identity.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Fluffy gray kitten cleaning its tiny paws, a cute cat meme showcasing adorable pet behavior on a wooden floor.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #63

    Orange cat with wide eyes sitting on a bathroom sink, shown with funny cat meme caption about sneaking into neighbor's house.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #64

    Person carrying a cat dressed in baby clothes, illustrating the humor in popular cat memes and pet affection.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Person wearing a dark hoodie covered in cat fur while holding a white cat, illustrating the cost of love in cat memes.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    I don’t own a single thing that isn’t covered in cat fur, even after professional dry cleaning. I wouldn’t have it any other way but I feel distant sympathy for people allergic to cats. Very distant. It’s like they’re aliens I’m trying to relate to but can’t.

    Cat casually sitting on a SWAT team member lying on grass, showcasing funny cat memes with a humorous outdoor scene.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    e-robot01010 avatar
    Funhog
    Funhog
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    OP casually mentioning that there's a SWAT team in their yard.

    #67

    Close-up of a cat gently biting a finger, illustrating a funny moment in popular cat memes.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #68

    Five rice balls shaped like cats on a plate with text expressing a demand for rice served this way, cat memes theme.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Two cats sitting on a person's lap with cat-shaped cookies, showcasing cute cat memes and playful enthusiasm.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    World map outlined as a cat playing with Australia, humorous cat memes concept for cat memes SEO keyword.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #71

    Black and white cat dressed as a therapy animal at San Francisco International Airport in a uniform hat and scarf, cat memes.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    #72

    Tabby cat with ears tilted back, sitting on a wooden chair, showcasing a funny cat meme moment.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Chubby black and white cat sitting outdoors with meme text about wanting a cat and a cow, cat memes humor.

    iadorecatsgang Report

    Chat conversation with image of cat standing tall on cabinet with paws raised, a popular cat meme shared online.

    iadorecatsgang Report

