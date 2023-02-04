Is there anything cuter than a tiny little bunny? So fluffy, so round, so soft, so… wait, no! Get it away from the internet cable! Aw damn… You know, bunnies aren’t all that innocent. Quite frankly, they may be the tiniest little spawns of hellfire you can come across. Just like an entity showing itself as a small innocent girl to gain your trust, the bunny is employing the same tactic. 

The Facebook group called "Bunnies are [Jerks]" has united 186.7K happy rabbit owners and allowed them to share the darkest and most annoying things their little fluffballs get up to.

As always, upvote your favorite chaos buns, leave some comments, mayhaps share your own experiences with owning a rabbit, and let’s all have a jolly good time! Without further ado, let’s hop right in! 

More info: Facebook

#1

Frank And The Hole In The Carpet He Chewed

Tracy Van Zante

Tracy Van Zante Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
27 minutes ago

AHH HIS LEGS ARE SO FLOFFY PLS FORGIVE HIM AND PET THOSE LEGGIES

It’s hard to fathom that something that looks so innocent can hold such chaotic evil within. Such animalistic vigor, such disregard for another. Yes, we are speaking about bunny rabbits today, and yes, they are horrendously unpredictable fluffy buns of happiness. Or suffering. Or maybe both if you’re into that kind of thing; we don’t judge! 

The kinds of people who for one reason or another decided that owning a bunny was gonna be sunshine and happiness, but then later found out it was an unending loop of uncertainty and chaos, have come together to form a hub and share their experiences. It’s very fondly called “Bunnies Are [Jerks]” and it houses 186.7K members on Facebook. But we’re here for buns, not numbers. 
#2

He Knows Exactly What He's Doing

He Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

Nico Jan

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I..It w..w..was...wasn't me!

#3

Where Did You Even Find That Cord?? What Does It Go To?? Why?!?!?

Where Did You Even Find That Cord?? What Does It Go To?? Why?!?!?

Molly Kate Sullivan

Now, if the title, the intro, and the first couple of paragraphs, as well as the first couple of posts, haven’t deterred you from owning a rabbit, then consider these little facts. As stated by the Humane Society of the United States, they’re the third most popular pet in the country after dogs and cats, yet they’re quite misunderstood. 

“House rabbits can live to be 8 to 12 or more years old. With proper care, a rabbit will grace your home with love, sass, and comic relief. But they’re definitely not starter pets that can live in a cage. Instead, they are delicate prey animals that require time, attention, special diet, and expensive vet care,” Red Door Animal Shelter Vice President Toni Greetis told Insider.
#4

This Is How She Feels About Us Not Sharing Our Breakfast With Her!

This Is How She Feels About Us Not Sharing Our Breakfast With Her!

Bonnie Hudson

#5

Caught In The Act!!! She Thought We Weren't Looking, But Still Had The Camera On Her And Ready To Take The Picture

Caught In The Act!!! She Thought We Weren't Looking, But Still Had The Camera On Her And Ready To Take The Picture

Christina Reddick

Chunky
Chunky
Community Member
29 minutes ago

R/whyweretheyfilming XD

#6

Jerk's Favorite Snacks:

Jerk’s Favorite Snacks:

Bunnies are Arseholes

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
15 minutes ago

All these babies are too cute…could never have a bunny bc I’d let them tear everything up! Too cute to scold!

In veterinary terms, rabbits are considered exotic animals, so you’ll need to find a specialized vet to care for your fluffy friend. This can quickly become quite expensive. Furthermore, a rabbit’s diet is highly specialized, regardless of what you think Bugs Bunny taught you. Give them lots of space, don’t bathe them, and don’t pick them up to hold them. 

Lastly, as seen in the majority of these posts, you’ll need to rabbit-proof any rooms your bun has access to, as most buns love to chew and dig. If you have lots of plants in your house, you’ll need to move them up high, especially as some plants could be toxic to your rabbit. Baseboards, doorframes, loose bits of carpeting, leather couches, foam, plastic, and anything made out of wood are all attractive to the bunny. 
#7

I Can't Figure Out Who Done All This

I Can't Figure Out Who Done All This

Sophia Hede

#8

That Sad Face Cause I Was The Horrible Bun Mum Who Took Away His Spicy Hay .... The Spicy Hay In Question My WiFi Router Wires That I Now Have To Wait 2 Weeks For Replacements

That Sad Face Cause I Was The Horrible Bun Mum Who Took Away His Spicy Hay .... The Spicy Hay In Question My WiFi Router Wires That I Now Have To Wait 2 Weeks For Replacements

Chelle McLachlan

#9

"You Seem Bored, Human. Better Make A Mess Of The Toiletbox"

“You Seem Bored, Human. Better Make A Mess Of The Toiletbox”

Mona Haas

Some negative bunny behaviors are more normal than others, and it’s important for owners to be able to tell the difference. According to Dana Krempels, Ph.D., from the University of Miami Department of Biology, digging on the carpet or other floor surfaces, chewing on baseboards or wall corners and cords, as well as urinating in corners not designated by a litter box are all normal behaviors. 

“Sometimes a rabbit will learn that a ‘normal’ behavior elicits a negative reaction—and remember, negative attention is still attention—from the caregiver, and so will use it to get attention,” she said. Aside from the craving for attention, health issues could also trigger certain bad behaviors, so if that is suspected, one should bring the rabbit to the vet for a checkup. 
#10

She Only Rips Pieces From The Wall And Litters Them On The Floor, She Does Not Eat Them. She, Along With Her Husbun Teddy, Choose Destruction Over Any Toy Or Bunny Treat Offered

She Only Rips Pieces From The Wall And Litters Them On The Floor, She Does Not Eat Them. She, Along With Her Husbun Teddy, Choose Destruction Over Any Toy Or Bunny Treat Offered

Emily Carpenter Schultz

dogdog
dogdog
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Lol “husbun” 😝

#11

Latest Wigs Added To Their Collection… These Ones Are From Our Lovely Living Room Pillows

Latest Wigs Added To Their Collection… These Ones Are From Our Lovely Living Room Pillows

Chloé Yin

#12

After He Ate Nearly This Entire Container Of Play-Doh That Our Daughter Let Him Have On Friday, I Spent The Weekend Tearfully Following Him Around With Water And Food

After He Ate Nearly This Entire Container Of Play-Doh That Our Daughter Let Him Have On Friday, I Spent The Weekend Tearfully Following Him Around With Water And Food

Angel Dawn

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Honestly can’t blame him, as a kid I’d love to eat play doh, surprised I haven’t grown a third eye or something

Boredom is the leading factor for bunny misbehavior. “Providing lots of enrichment to promote natural behaviors—like clean cardboard boxes with two door holes cut in the sides to chew on and run through, parrot-safe chew toys or jingly toys, paper towel tubes stuffed with hay or other treats, etc.—will help curb destructive urges brought on by boredom,” said Dr. Krempels. Getting the rabbit a friend to entertain them could be a good option, too! 

Keep in mind that it’s not always possible to “train” a rabbit not to engage in destructive behaviors, either. “Rather than training a rabbit not to engage in natural ‘destructive’ behaviors, the caregiver should provide an outlet for those natural behaviors that doesn’t tear down the house,” said Dr. Krempels. 
#13

My Sassy Girl Decided To Help Herself To My Drink

My Sassy Girl Decided To Help Herself To My Drink

Heather Muneio-Smith

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
18 minutes ago

She knows how to use a straw! Clever girl!

#14

This Little Baby Scare The Sh*t Out Of Me ( Don't Worry Hooman, I'm Just Sleeping )

This Little Baby Scare The Sh*t Out Of Me ( Don’t Worry Hooman, I’m Just Sleeping )

Yaeka Kun

#15

In Bed And All I Can Hear Is The Little Worm Chewing Something. A Minute Or 2 Goes By. So I Get Up To See What He Is Eating And He Has Found A Banana

In Bed And All I Can Hear Is The Little Worm Chewing Something. A Minute Or 2 Goes By. So I Get Up To See What He Is Eating And He Has Found A Banana

Chantelle Warrington

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Banana for sca- OH NO! BUNNY ATE HALF OF THE SCALE NOO

Just like any other living creature, bunnies need a certain amount of care and attention, as well as time. But remember, they’re still animals that will behave more on instinct than logic, and you have to be okay with that. At least they’re cute and fluffy, and that should make up for any damage caused around the house! 

As you continue scrolling through this list, make sure you upvote your faves and leave some comments, and I shall hope to see you in the very near future! Stay fabulously chaotic, dear readers, and have a good one!
#16

So I Go Out And Come Back To This Little Arsehole (Waffle) Having Eaten A Hole In A Box Of Budweiser

So I Go Out And Come Back To This Little Arsehole (Waffle) Having Eaten A Hole In A Box Of Budweiser

Karen Evans

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
21 minutes ago

She’s just having a bad hair day. Happens to the best of us

#17

Our Bunny Attacked My Daughters Barbie And Here She Is Pretending To Know Nothing About It

Our Bunny Attacked My Daughters Barbie And Here She Is Pretending To Know Nothing About It

Venesa Jovanova

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I love it when bunnies murder Barbie dolls.

#18

I Did Not Poo On The Couch. It Was Like That When I Got Here, Honest!

I Did Not Poo On The Couch. It Was Like That When I Got Here, Honest!

Marcel Anthony Wade Wilson

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Yeah, these are just Cocoa Puffs!

#19

Spring Is Definitely In The Air And Cocoa Is Feeling A Bit Frisky! Yep, He's Sitting On Marsha's Face

Spring Is Definitely In The Air And Cocoa Is Feeling A Bit Frisky! Yep, He’s Sitting On Marsha’s Face

Florence & Cocoa

#20

Dropped Deaded After Spending A Whole Morning Chewing My Carpet... Life Is So Exhausting

Dropped Deaded After Spending A Whole Morning Chewing My Carpet... Life Is So Exhausting

Nanda Terpstra

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
24 minutes ago

How to get a free shag rug: Step one- Get bunny

#21

After A Gruelling Day Of Rabbiting, Fletcher The Lagomorph Arseholious Collapsed In A Heap, Rests. This 4lb Ball Of Furry Fuzz Will Take No More Than 60 Winks Before Awakening To Recommence His Crusade Against Wires, Soft Furnishings And The Golden Retriever

After A Gruelling Day Of Rabbiting, Fletcher The Lagomorph Arseholious Collapsed In A Heap, Rests. This 4lb Ball Of Furry Fuzz Will Take No More Than 60 Winks Before Awakening To Recommence His Crusade Against Wires, Soft Furnishings And The Golden Retriever

Kerry Scott

#22

I Was Trying To Eat My Breakfast

I Was Trying To Eat My Breakfast

John Snygg

#23

This Arsehole Steels All The Food From Her Buddy, And Refuses To Lose Weight. She Was Not Amused That We Had To Weigh Her

This Arsehole Steels All The Food From Her Buddy, And Refuses To Lose Weight. She Was Not Amused That We Had To Weigh Her

Daniël Visser

#24

They Get Along Sooo Well !!! And The Pup Is A Living Vacuum Cleaner! I Have To Stop Her Eating All The Arseholes Droppings!

They Get Along Sooo Well !!! And The Pup Is A Living Vacuum Cleaner! I Have To Stop Her Eating All The Arseholes Droppings!

Tiffany Marie

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Human: "aww, the're getting along so well!!" Dog: "This house ain't big enough for the 2 of us" Rabbit(?): "And I ain't leaving

#25

I Know You're Trying To Get Work Done Mom, But I Wanna Play Dead And Give You A Heart Attack 😇 (Don't Worry, He's Fine. I Checked Multiple Times)

I Know You're Trying To Get Work Done Mom, But I Wanna Play Dead And Give You A Heart Attack 😇 (Don't Worry, He's Fine. I Checked Multiple Times)

Katie Buechler

#26

So My Curious Little Jazz Decided To Nibble At Some Dried Chillies This Week

So My Curious Little Jazz Decided To Nibble At Some Dried Chillies This Week

Cassie Kemp

#27

Her Faces After Being Caught Are My Favorite, Total Drama Queen

Her Faces After Being Caught Are My Favorite, Total Drama Queen

Hilary Rose

#28

Move Your Feet Lose Your Seat In This House

Move Your Feet Lose Your Seat In This House

Taylor Teixeira

#29

Boris Is Angry Because I Stopped Petting Him

Boris Is Angry Because I Stopped Petting Him

Iris Marlowe

#30

She's Not Happy With The Service At This Place

She's Not Happy With The Service At This Place

Kajsa Mattsson

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
9 minutes ago

She looks like a stuffed animal!❤️

#31

Zaza Pretty Much Only Loves The Do

Zaza Pretty Much Only Loves The Do

Kia Lydia

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Can you blame her though? The dog is absolutely gorgeous!

#32

I Suspect He Got A Little Too Much Spice When He Was Destroying My Phone Charger Yesterda

I Suspect He Got A Little Too Much Spice When He Was Destroying My Phone Charger Yesterda

Marti Austin

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
8 minutes ago

He got one hell of a static shock!

#33

Oh Dad, You're Trying To Sleep? Let Me Just Lay Right Here…

Oh Dad, You’re Trying To Sleep? Let Me Just Lay Right Here…

Stacy Gandy Parker

#34

Introducing To You 'The Matching Arsehole Rabbit & Kitty Crew'

Introducing To You 'The Matching Arsehole Rabbit & Kitty Crew'

Ruby Gabrielle

#35

There's A Reason There's A Blanket Here

There's A Reason There's A Blanket Here

Stephen Carlin

#36

A Girl's Best Friend. When He Isn't Being An Arsehole He Is So Sweet

A Girl's Best Friend. When He Isn't Being An Arsehole He Is So Sweet

Kelly Franks Tedrow

#37

Dasher After Crawling Down My Daughters Lap, Across 2 Dogs (Afraid To Move) And Up On To My Stomach

Dasher After Crawling Down My Daughters Lap, Across 2 Dogs (Afraid To Move) And Up On To My Stomach

Amanda Weide

River Daski
River Daski
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

awww the baby lives up to it's name :3

#38

I Think Someone Is Plotting My Death

I Think Someone Is Plotting My Death

Colleen Versackas Report

#39

Meet Owen Wilson. He Decided To Go Through My Lunch Bag After I Came Home From Work

Meet Owen Wilson. He Decided To Go Through My Lunch Bag After I Came Home From Work

Teresa A Pierce Report

#40

He Earned Arsehole Status Within 2 Hours And Has Not Stopped Since. Box Of New Toys - Ignored. Wallpaper And Mat Eaten. Sofa Chewed

He Earned Arsehole Status Within 2 Hours And Has Not Stopped Since. Box Of New Toys - Ignored. Wallpaper And Mat Eaten. Sofa Chewed

Laura Elizabeth Report

#41

Hank Is Very Proud Of Himself After Biting Holes In A Blanket He Thought Was "Attacking" My Daughter...... He's So Proud

Hank Is Very Proud Of Himself After Biting Holes In A Blanket He Thought Was "Attacking" My Daughter...... He's So Proud

Derek Bevis Report

#42

Got Yelled At Twice For Eating The Window Ledge (And Proceeded To Continue After The Photo)

Got Yelled At Twice For Eating The Window Ledge (And Proceeded To Continue After The Photo)

Christine Ly Report

#43

The Art (My Bedside Table) And The Artist (Boo) This Is The Result Of Many Months Work

The Art (My Bedside Table) And The Artist (Boo) This Is The Result Of Many Months Work

Alisha Ward Report

#44

Johnny Cashew Pushed Taterchip The Pig Out Of The Way To Get The Veggies First. He Hurt The Poor Piggies Feelings

Johnny Cashew Pushed Taterchip The Pig Out Of The Way To Get The Veggies First. He Hurt The Poor Piggies Feelings

Destiny Poteete Report

#45

More Treats Grandpa!!

More Treats Grandpa!!

Kel Lee Report

#46

Bunny Sisters Plotting 😈🐰🐰👭 My Buns Like, Céline And Chloé, Like To Sit Equidistant In This Creepy Way Lol

Bunny Sisters Plotting 😈🐰🐰👭 My Buns Like, Céline And Chloé, Like To Sit Equidistant In This Creepy Way Lol

Christopher Edward Mack III Report

#47

Sleeping On The Job! This Arsehole Had One Job, One Day Every Other Week, Therapy Bun!

Sleeping On The Job! This Arsehole Had One Job, One Day Every Other Week, Therapy Bun!

Adriana Hackett Report

#48

Here's A Pic Of Mine Who Decides He Wants To Lay In His Litter Box Every Time It's Box Cleaning Day Bcuz Heaven Forbid I Steal His Poop

Here's A Pic Of Mine Who Decides He Wants To Lay In His Litter Box Every Time It's Box Cleaning Day Bcuz Heaven Forbid I Steal His Poop

Kara Shaffer Report

#49

Finding A Fresh Chocolate On Your Pillow Isn’t Always Luxurious

Finding A Fresh Chocolate On Your Pillow Isn’t Always Luxurious

Jessica Errington Report

#50

My Bun Oliver, Who My Husband Calls Him Prince Ollie Since He Won’t Eat His Greens From A Plastic Dish Only On My Finest Porcelain Plate

My Bun Oliver, Who My Husband Calls Him Prince Ollie Since He Won’t Eat His Greens From A Plastic Dish Only On My Finest Porcelain Plate

Heather Rella Report

#51

Let Them Run Free They Said. It Will Be Fun They Said

Let Them Run Free They Said. It Will Be Fun They Said

Stine Emilie PetersenLet them run free they said. It will be fun they said. Report

#52

This Is Barlow. Barlow Was Neutered But Would Pee Every Time He Hopped On My New Couch - So I Banned Him From Going On The Couch. Barlow Has Big Ears But Didnt Like To Listen

This Is Barlow. Barlow Was Neutered But Would Pee Every Time He Hopped On My New Couch - So I Banned Him From Going On The Couch. Barlow Has Big Ears But Didnt Like To Listen

Melissa Chan Report

#53

This Is Fleetwood - Hopefully Soon To Be Hubby Of Ghost Malone

This Is Fleetwood - Hopefully Soon To Be Hubby Of Ghost Malone

Bunny Te-Wake Report

#54

Mr. Bruce Is A Rather Portly Fella Who Can't Always Reach His Cecotropes, Which Results In A Nightmarish Backside...and A Bath! Here He Is Attempting To Escape

Mr. Bruce Is A Rather Portly Fella Who Can't Always Reach His Cecotropes, Which Results In A Nightmarish Backside...and A Bath! Here He Is Attempting To Escape

Stacey Stratton Thompson Report

#55

“Hey You Hooman. I Smell Apple. Give Me Apple Now.”

“Hey You Hooman. I Smell Apple. Give Me Apple Now.”

Theresa Chu Report

#56

Kitty Told Me This Morning That Bananas Are #1 On Her List And I'm #10

Kitty Told Me This Morning That Bananas Are #1 On Her List And I'm #10

Jennifer Davidek Report

#57

Um Beckham This Is Still My Bed. No Matter How Real You Make It Seem To Be Yours Lol

Um Beckham This Is Still My Bed. No Matter How Real You Make It Seem To Be Yours Lol

Summer Jiang Report

#58

I Got Woken Up In The Middle Of The Night Last Night By This Arsehole Demanding Food

I Got Woken Up In The Middle Of The Night Last Night By This Arsehole Demanding Food

Pixie Cakeface Report

#59

The Manager Will See You No

The Manager Will See You No

Annie Resins Report

#60

Yes We've Made A Mess....we Aim To Please. Jessica And Ruby Rabbit

Yes We've Made A Mess....we Aim To Please. Jessica And Ruby Rabbit

Michelle Heider Report

#61

One Of My 13 Week Old Arseholes On Top Of Their Bed In A Space They Shouldn't Be

One Of My 13 Week Old Arseholes On Top Of Their Bed In A Space They Shouldn't Be

Michelle Gardiner Report

#62

Guess Who Got Into The Pantry In The Night. Door Opens Outwards And Is Blocked Off. Face Of Pure Innocence. I'm Almost Disappointed He Doesn't Have White Powder Around His Nose

Guess Who Got Into The Pantry In The Night. Door Opens Outwards And Is Blocked Off. Face Of Pure Innocence. I'm Almost Disappointed He Doesn't Have White Powder Around His Nose

Amy Rowe Report

#63

Giant Rabbits Invade! Just Want To Take A Nibble On The Apple Tree

Giant Rabbits Invade! Just Want To Take A Nibble On The Apple Tree

Karl Henrik Rennstam Report

#64

On The Left Is A Picture Of My Now Deceased Father That He Gave Us All A Print Of After A Business Trip That I Have No Other Copies Of (Yes My Dad Was A Ham Lol). On The Right Is The Ahole Who Decided That Picture Was A Good Snack

On The Left Is A Picture Of My Now Deceased Father That He Gave Us All A Print Of After A Business Trip That I Have No Other Copies Of (Yes My Dad Was A Ham Lol). On The Right Is The Ahole Who Decided That Picture Was A Good Snack

Katherine Sauriol Report

#65

On An Important Work Video Call And A Plant Gets Launched At Me And He’s Sitting There Like What You Gon Do’?. He Just Picked It Up With His Mouth And Launched It In My Direction

On An Important Work Video Call And A Plant Gets Launched At Me And He’s Sitting There Like What You Gon Do’?. He Just Picked It Up With His Mouth And Launched It In My Direction