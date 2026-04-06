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Never underestimate the power of a creative mind. It has an uncanny ability to turn nothing into something, or an existing idea into an old-new, unique creation altogether. 

The following photos you’ll see are excellent examples of the latter. Sure, they are knockoffs of an original brand, some of which may even border on copyright infringement. However, you can’t deny that these imitations bring out instant laughter after a few double takes. 

If you love punny humor, you will likely enjoy scrolling through. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Your What?!?!

Jar of hazelnut spread labeled your nut resembling famous brand packaging with chocolate and nuts on label.

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Verena
Verena
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The original is supposed to be Nutella? Never bought that stuff (too much hype, to less good ingredients), but would not mix it up.

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    #2

    Geeleete 2

    Geeleete 2 razor packaging mimicking famous brand with multiple replacement blades displayed in blister pack.

    U_Existense Report

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    #3

    The North Fake

    Jacket with shameless designer copy of famous brand The North Face labeled The North Fake on red and black fabric.

    Klaasie765 Report

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Give him credit for being honest about their dishonesty.

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    Gone are the days when most people were particular about buying only original products. Today, younger folks, specifically Gen Z, are actually embracing knockoffs. 

    Growth marketing expert Jennifer Baker refers to this trend as “dupe culture,” in which people even flaunt counterfeit clothes. 
    #4

    Found This On My Trip To Madrid

    Sign mimicking famous brand 7-Eleven altered to 9-Eleven on a street, showcasing shameless designer copying.

    PerceptionSimilar327 Report

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a great idea. 9/11. Just what everybody wants to revisit when they go shopping.

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    #5

    Simons

    Two shamelessly copied toy figures labeled the Simons, mimicking a famous brand with altered design and packaging.

    whaddefuck Report

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Burt Simon says "Devour my shorts!"

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    #6

    The Son Of Burger King Found In Taytay, Rizal, Philippines

    Sign for Burger Prince restaurant mimicking a famous brand logo, showcasing shameless designer copying of well-known brands.

    Cyrusmarikit Report

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now he is just a Burger commoner so he can live a normal, attention free life with his wife.

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    “Previous generations may have shopped for knockoffs on the sly, but Gen Z has not only normalized buying knockoffs or generic products but has grown the #dupe movement into one of the most searched terms on social media,” Baker said in a 2024 interview with The Guardian

    The Guardian also reported that nearly one-third of adults in the United States “intentionally bought” a rip-off of a luxury product, while 11% of consumers in the UK admitted to buying “one dupe product at least once every few months.”
    #7

    Snoker

    Snoker candy bar packaging mimicking famous brand design, an example of shameless times designers copied brands.

    Aaron_505 Report

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're missing an O.

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    #8

    These Knockoff Handbags Are Becoming Almost Undetectable

    Black bag with three stripes and a logo reading dsaida, showcasing a shameless designer copy of famous brand style.

    NeptuneAgency Report

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    #9

    Star What? (Chinese LEGO Knockoff)

    Box of a shameless designer toy "Star Wart" with a LEGO-like figure and spaceship, copying famous brand style and theme.

    yorelcm Report

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a growth industry.

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    So, why do people resort to counterfeit products? Affordability is a common reason, but according to Investopedia, it’s also due to a desire to boost self-esteem. 

    “Whether it's basketball shoes or a polo, a luxury good can go a long way toward increasing self-esteem for some people, providing a sense of belonging and higher status,” an excerpt from the article reads.
    #10

    Nike? Nah Kike

    Red and black kids sneakers with the shameless sham brand KIKE copying famous Nike logos and style elements.

    Snoo_74803 Report

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear Lord... That's like the N-word, but for Jews. It's an extreme slur that originated in the early 20th Century

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    #11

    My Dad Bought These Thinking They Were The Real Deal… Should I Break The News?

    Boxes of biscuits mimicking famous brand packaging with altered names and similar design, showing shameless brand copying.

    abdo_m420 Report

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    #12

    Oreo? No, Oleo !

    Imitation Oreo Stix chocolate snack packaging in a local store, showcasing shameless brand copying by designers.

    GamingRama Report

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    But what does this mean for the brands? Can counterfeit products change public perception of them for the worse? Sophie Hardie of influencer marketing firm the Goat Agency says companies don’t need to worry because “it’s all so much in the open.” 

    “Instead of fighting dupes, high-end brands should use the dupe to light-heartedly engage with popular culture. They should engage with it directly – and authentically – to bring new people in and show a confidence in the power of their brand,” Hardie said in the same interview with The Guardian.
    #13

    Meats By Dr.dre

    Package of shamelessly copied brand earbuds labeled meats by dr dre, highlighting hilariously shameless times designers copied famous brands.

    braingerous Report

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    #14

    I Guess They Couldn't Decide Who To Knockoff

    Close-up of a handbag with a crown detail and a shamelessly copied brand name resembling Gucci in design.

    Z3ppelinDude93 Report

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    #15

    I Saw A Kid Wearing This I Almost Passed Out Of Laughter

    Small bag featuring a shameless copy of a famous brand character from Cars, highlighting designer imitation trends.

    MarsIswario Report

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    Researcher, data journalist, and brand strategist Ellyn Briggs shared a similar sentiment. According to her, the existence of knockoffs is a “consumer stamp of approval.” 

    “Companies should feel empowered to lean into (it) – especially considering a wide majority of US adults view duping as a minor problem, if one at all,” she said.

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    #16

    Ah Yes, My Favourite Chips

    Blue snack box labeled Pringy with a mustached mascot, chili flavor chips mimicking famous brand packaging design.

    kidneybeans666 Report

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    #17

    No Way This Is Real

    Bakeman’s Black & White vanilla cream biscuit packaging mimics famous Oreo brand design with a similar black and white theme.

    MuhitTaeif Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ebony and ivory live together in perfect harmony"

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    #18

    What Does KFA Stand For?

    KFA fast food sign copying famous brands with fried chicken, fries, and a Pepsi-style drink in a busy market area.

    Disastrous_Act2135 Report

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kentucky Fried (unspecified) Animal. Their slogan is "Even we don't know what's in the meat. YOLO!"

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    #19

    Cool Mate

    Colgate and Cool Mate toothpaste boxes on store shelf showing shameless designer copies of famous brands.

    arimegen Report

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember a discount store with a shampoo bottle that looked just like the Head and Shoulders brand. The word dandruff was in large letters, but just above it in very small print was "rinses away loose", which promises all the effectiveness of water without any type of soap or shampoo.

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    #20

    My Little Pony, Nah We Have My Friend Lony

    Hand holding a shameless designer toy box featuring colorful copied pony figures from famous brands in a store aisle.

    somedudealone Report

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    #21

    I Found A Bootleg Snickers, Bounty, And Mars

    Three chocolate bars with packaging that shamelessly copies famous brand designs, highlighting designer imitation fails.

    Gallus780 Report

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    #22

    This Off Brand Pepto Bismol Is Just Called "Stomach"

    Hand holding a pink upset stomach reliever bottle mimicking famous brand packaging in a store setting.

    reddit.com Report

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    #23

    Some More Voicria's Screat (Found In Vietnam)

    Hand holding three fake Victoria's Secret tags showing shameless designer attempts to copy famous brands.

    Ok_Translator_5061 Report

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    #24

    Fanta Offbrand Found In Germany

    Bottle of orange soda labeled Flirt zero, a shameless copy of famous brand packaging, held in a store aisle.

    Auron-Hyson Report

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    #25

    We’ve Come Full Circle On DP Knockoffs

    Soda dispenser labeled Dr Doctor mimicking famous brand design, showcasing shameless times designers copied famous brands.

    shagrathspawn Report

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    #26

    Spain's Knockoff Version Of Dunkin' Donuts

    Storefront of Duffin Dagels bakery with signage mimicking famous brand designs in a humorous shameless copy attempt.

    OakTeach Report

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    #27

    Knockoff 7-Eleven In Honduras

    Small store with a shameless design copying famous 7-Eleven brand logo and colors on its storefront.

    jAxk_34 Report

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    #28

    Found This Gem In A 2 Dollar Shop. Had To Take A Picture

    Pei Pei Pig stamp set packaging showcasing a shameless designer copy of a famous brand logo.

    reddit.com Report

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    #29

    Sawsungg

    Boxes of clothes dryers branded as Sawsungg, a shameless copy of Samsung packaging with family photo and product images.

    James-Is-He Report

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    #30

    Aladdin & Aladdin Side By Side In An Antique Store

    Two Aladdin VHS tape covers side by side, showing a shameless designer copy of the famous brand style.

    Jimmy_0719 Report

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    #31

    Pekoman

    Yellow dartboard featuring a poorly copied Pokemon design with altered characters and misspelled brand name.

    UrameshiYuusuke Report

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    #32

    Here In Russia We Have Shh

    Plastic bottles of a lemon-flavored drink with a label design copying famous brands, shown on a store shelf.

    Sonic0fan Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Russia, that's part of a survival kit, reminding you not to speak ill of the government.

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    #33

    Not Hot Topic, But

    Clothing store Cool Topic with mannequins and apparel, showcasing a shameless copy of famous brand styles.

    SchuminWeb Report

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    #34

    Samusong TV?

    Classroom TV screen showing a shameless copy of a famous brand logo spelled as Samusong.

    MongooseFit4955 Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It only plays musicals.

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    #35

    FedEx Offbrand With A Mariachi Band Out Front

    Band performing outside a store named SendEx, a hilariously shameless copy of famous brand FedEx at night.

    rabyddd Report

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    #36

    I Will See Your Suggestive Kit-Kat Knockoff, And Raise This

    Twin Finger Milk Choco candy packaging humorously copies famous chocolate brand design in a shameless and hilarious way.

    Bombjoke Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about the biscuit called Finger Marie from the well known brand McVitie's...? Don't k*ll the messenger, please :)

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    #37

    Transformers Knockoff I Bought A Few Years Ago

    Frans Trommers toy packaging featuring a knockoff Transformer robot with orange and gray colors.

    Mumpk1n Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Frans Tromer just sounds like a Transformer from Germany, who's anglified the spelling of Franz ;)

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    #38

    Knockoff Dr. Pepper Soda Called Mr. Pig

    Hand holding a Mr. Pig soda can with design copying Dr Pepper branding, illustrating shameless brand knockoff.

    southernfriedfossils Report

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    #39

    Henz!

    Red ketchup packets labeled Henz, mimicking Heinz branding, showcasing shameless designer copying of famous brands.

    iUnseeable Report

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    #40

    The Sinpusen

    The SinPusen toy house set mimicking famous brand characters in a hilariously shameless designer copy.

    sauri_b Report

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    #41

    My Favourite Movie

    Toy lunchbox featuring characters from K-POP Demon Hunters, a shameless copy design inspired by famous brands.

    SithEggswithSithLegs Report

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    #42

    Looks Familiar …

    Building with a blue and yellow facade displaying the brand ITKO, showcasing shameless designer brand copying.

    Hectadezima Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, Albania- Sweden is NOT amused

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    #43

    Emoji Movie And All

    Snack packaging mimicking famous brand design with colorful candy-coated peanuts and a playful character.

    Immediate_Treacle Report

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    M&M's for people who don't like to share.

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    #44

    Pkrdos, The World's #2 Card Game

    PKRDOS card game packaging mimicking famous brands, showcasing hilariously shameless designer copycat attempts.

    Shotgun_Mosquito Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Liking the "*Unverified statistic", in small print :D

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    #45

    Guys, What Basketball Should I Get - Wilshi Or Siboting?

    Basketballs with shamelessly copied brand names Wilshi and Stoming, showcasing design imitation fails by designers.

    alexjericho13 Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine Tom Hanks screaming "Wilshi" instead...

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    #46

    You Wanna Go To Burger Friends? -Burger King? -No, It's Burger Friends!

    Burger Friends fast food logo and sign mimicking a famous brand with a similar design and color scheme.

    ManagementOk1660 Report

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    #47

    (Allegedly) Supreme Shoes

    White and red sneakers with a spoof brand logo Srpueme, showcasing shameless times designers copied famous brands.

    Aggravating_Fix_4510 Report

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    #48

    These Knockoff Brands In A 3rd World Country

    Various soda bottles and juice cartons with shamelessly copied famous brands displayed on a surface

    odrink Report

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    #49

    This Poorly Done Starbucks Knockoff In Thailand

    Iced coffee cup with a shamelessly copied famous brand logo parody labeled VIP Smart Drink.

    Lcards943 Report

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    #50

    The Side Of Dory’s Family No One Talks About

    Hilariously shameless designer knockoff of famous animated fish characters on a colorful swim board in store display.

    ghetiCLE Report

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    #51

    Justice Magician

    Justice Magician toy set mimicking a famous wizard series, showcasing shameless brand copying by designers.

    Nordurljosid Report

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    #52

    Connect Four, Battleship And Trouble Knockoffs

    Boxes of shameless designer copies of classic board games Connect Four, Battleship, and Frustration on store shelves.

    miurabucho Report

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    #53

    This Is Cringe Worthy

    Game cover showing shameless designer copy of famous brands with characters resembling hedgehogs on a swing.

    Put1NyaHead Report

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    #54

    Love My Local Dollar Stores Cheap Knockoffs

    Toy robot named Deformation Warrior Blue Beast mimics famous brand Transformers in a shameless design copy.

    ZincMan Report

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    #55

    Quite Possibly The Laziest Dr. Pepper Offbrand I've Ever Seen

    Bottles of soda with shamelessly copied famous brands design and labels on store shelf with price tag.

    Synaesthete Report

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    #56

    Fanty And Cola Coca

    Three chewing gum cans imitating famous soda brands Fanta and Coca Cola Zero in a humorous copycat design.

    mystery_tracks Report

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    #57

    Penonsing

    Battery labeled Penonsing on rough concrete surface, illustrating shameless times designers copied famous brands.

    UrameshiYuusuke Report

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    #58

    Sitch

    Boxes of shamelessly copied Stitch toys in blue and pink, highlighting hilarious times designers copied famous brands.

    TheReddDude12 Report

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    #59

    Wonder Wheel

    Hand holding toy car packaging labeled Wonder Wheel, showing a red car design copying famous brand style, shameless brand copy example.

    UrameshiYuusuke Report

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    #60

    Winner Of The 2015 Design Award

    Portable Bluetooth speaker with a design closely resembling a famous brand’s wireless speaker model.

    paridox149 Report

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    #61

    Ipncne

    Hand holding a hilariously shamelessly copied iPhone lookalike phone among various old-style smartphones.

    iByt3r_JB Report

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    #62

    A Knockoff Pair Of Beats Headphones Called Deats

    Packaging of shamelessly copied Beats headphones labeled deats by NANI displayed among other electronics accessories.

    I_smell_awesome Report

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    #63

    Found In The "American" Section Of A German Supermarket

    Dweebs candy packaging mimics famous brand styles with orange & cola and grape & blueberry flavors on store shelf.

    P26601 Report

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    #64

    Off Brand Moco De Gorila At Dollar Tree

    Monkey Gunk hair gel jars with purple lids on a store shelf, showcasing shameless brand copying by designers.

    Justdiealready346 Report

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    #65

    Is That Fast Food Or A Shoes Shop?

    Fast food restaurant sign Mike Wong mimics a famous brand logo in a shameless designer copy seen on a city street.

    Disastrous_Act2135 Report

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