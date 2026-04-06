65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)
Never underestimate the power of a creative mind. It has an uncanny ability to turn nothing into something, or an existing idea into an old-new, unique creation altogether.
The following photos you’ll see are excellent examples of the latter. Sure, they are knockoffs of an original brand, some of which may even border on copyright infringement. However, you can’t deny that these imitations bring out instant laughter after a few double takes.
If you love punny humor, you will likely enjoy scrolling through. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
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Your What?!?!
Geeleete 2
The North Fake
Gone are the days when most people were particular about buying only original products. Today, younger folks, specifically Gen Z, are actually embracing knockoffs.
Growth marketing expert Jennifer Baker refers to this trend as “dupe culture,” in which people even flaunt counterfeit clothes.
Found This On My Trip To Madrid
Simons
The Son Of Burger King Found In Taytay, Rizal, Philippines
Now he is just a Burger commoner so he can live a normal, attention free life with his wife.
“Previous generations may have shopped for knockoffs on the sly, but Gen Z has not only normalized buying knockoffs or generic products but has grown the #dupe movement into one of the most searched terms on social media,” Baker said in a 2024 interview with The Guardian.
The Guardian also reported that nearly one-third of adults in the United States “intentionally bought” a rip-off of a luxury product, while 11% of consumers in the UK admitted to buying “one dupe product at least once every few months.”
These Knockoff Handbags Are Becoming Almost Undetectable
Star What? (Chinese LEGO Knockoff)
So, why do people resort to counterfeit products? Affordability is a common reason, but according to Investopedia, it’s also due to a desire to boost self-esteem.
“Whether it's basketball shoes or a polo, a luxury good can go a long way toward increasing self-esteem for some people, providing a sense of belonging and higher status,” an excerpt from the article reads.
Nike? Nah Kike
Oh dear Lord... That's like the N-word, but for Jews. It's an extreme slur that originated in the early 20th Century
My Dad Bought These Thinking They Were The Real Deal… Should I Break The News?
Oreo? No, Oleo !
But what does this mean for the brands? Can counterfeit products change public perception of them for the worse? Sophie Hardie of influencer marketing firm the Goat Agency says companies don’t need to worry because “it’s all so much in the open.”
“Instead of fighting dupes, high-end brands should use the dupe to light-heartedly engage with popular culture. They should engage with it directly – and authentically – to bring new people in and show a confidence in the power of their brand,” Hardie said in the same interview with The Guardian.
Meats By Dr.dre
I Guess They Couldn't Decide Who To Knockoff
I Saw A Kid Wearing This I Almost Passed Out Of Laughter
Researcher, data journalist, and brand strategist Ellyn Briggs shared a similar sentiment. According to her, the existence of knockoffs is a “consumer stamp of approval.”
“Companies should feel empowered to lean into (it) – especially considering a wide majority of US adults view duping as a minor problem, if one at all,” she said.
Ah Yes, My Favourite Chips
No Way This Is Real
"Ebony and ivory live together in perfect harmony"
What Does KFA Stand For?
Cool Mate
I remember a discount store with a shampoo bottle that looked just like the Head and Shoulders brand. The word dandruff was in large letters, but just above it in very small print was "rinses away loose", which promises all the effectiveness of water without any type of soap or shampoo.
My Little Pony, Nah We Have My Friend Lony
I Found A Bootleg Snickers, Bounty, And Mars
This Off Brand Pepto Bismol Is Just Called "Stomach"
Some More Voicria's Screat (Found In Vietnam)
Fanta Offbrand Found In Germany
We’ve Come Full Circle On DP Knockoffs
Spain's Knockoff Version Of Dunkin' Donuts
Knockoff 7-Eleven In Honduras
Found This Gem In A 2 Dollar Shop. Had To Take A Picture
Sawsungg
Aladdin & Aladdin Side By Side In An Antique Store
Pekoman
Here In Russia We Have Shh
Not Hot Topic, But
FedEx Offbrand With A Mariachi Band Out Front
I Will See Your Suggestive Kit-Kat Knockoff, And Raise This
What about the biscuit called Finger Marie from the well known brand McVitie's...? Don't k*ll the messenger, please :)
Transformers Knockoff I Bought A Few Years Ago
Frans Tromer just sounds like a Transformer from Germany, who's anglified the spelling of Franz ;)