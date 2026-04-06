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Never underestimate the power of a creative mind. It has an uncanny ability to turn nothing into something, or an existing idea into an old-new, unique creation altogether.

The following photos you’ll see are excellent examples of the latter. Sure, they are knockoffs of an original brand, some of which may even border on copyright infringement. However, you can’t deny that these imitations bring out instant laughter after a few double takes.

If you love punny humor, you will likely enjoy scrolling through. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites.