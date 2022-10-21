Kat-Kot, Prongles, Abibas, The South Face, and thousands more gems of questionable origin can easily be found in shady little stores and marketplaces across the globe. Because let’s be honest, we live in a consumerist world, and every successful product is bound to inspire at least several hilariously terrible knock-offs that manage to find their way into the market. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, you say? Usually. But not always.

Fake brands set out on a venture to trick potential buyers into parting ways with their hard-earned money and often, they fail in the most glorious ways. So allow us to introduce you to the 'Strange Knock-Off Designs' Twitter account dedicated to ugly, weird, and totally absurd items ever found on shelves. With nearly 84k followers, it offers an incredibly entertaining collection of bottom-shelf brands' miserable attempts at making a dollar off of globally recognized names.

Below, we've wrapped up some of the silliest and surprisingly creative examples from the page to share with you all. So grab a can of Popsi and get ready for a wild ride as you scroll through this sampling of the best of the worst. Be sure to upvote the pics that made you laugh, and let us know what you think in the comments!

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Oh this name could work for other businesses too

Buren
Buren
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I prefer The South Bottom

Topaz wolf Zzz
Topaz wolf Zzz
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited)

sammeng you get your a*s here or I make you into char siew bao

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
46 minutes ago

... to the toilet now!

Topaz wolf Zzz
Topaz wolf Zzz
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Dave: ALVINNNNNNNNNNNNNN

weewoo
weewoo
Community Member
22 minutes ago

then what is it🤨

Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Harry Potter, Obama???

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited)

the American flag is a nice touch, tho'

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
43 minutes ago

It's where my kitten sleeps

Tofu
Tofu
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I'd eat them

Buren
Buren
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Balding. Happens to everyone.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited)

Meh, they forgot to add Vouis Luitton logo pattern

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Jerma's seen things

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
29 minutes ago

My Lovely Horse Running through the.... Fieeeeelds. Where are you going, with your Fetlocks flowing in the .... wiiinds.

Buren
Buren
Community Member
37 minutes ago

This is an 'actual' series, I believe it's a Colombian remake of Breaking Bad

Buren
Buren
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Should be spelled PH instead of F

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
32 minutes ago

employment reduction, I see...

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
29 minutes ago

taking into account the peculiar shape and face expression, the pickle Rick on the right saw pretty horrible things...

Okiedokie
Okiedokie
Community Member
40 minutes ago

‘Nani?’ is ‘what?’ In Japanese. combine this with the fact these are knockoff headphones is extra hilarious because it’s like the brand did not hear the actual name correctly :> so it’s ‘deats’ by ‘what??!!’

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Plain, sincere and gets the job done.

Droopsnoot
Droopsnoot
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Just as scary as a real clown.

Aiden Martinez
Aiden Martinez
Community Member
41 minutes ago

All bumpy and textured

Tiny Turtle
Tiny Turtle
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Dam disney- really trippin today

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Acorn-flavoured?

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Let it stay, let it staaaaaaaaaay

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Crouching shoes

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Survival, so not Creative

Maxi
Maxi
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Bodybuilder Woody.

OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
3 minutes ago

That’s my roller disco name!

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Did he come? The suspension is killing me here

Aiden Martinez
Aiden Martinez
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Ah yes my favorite pokyman, naughty ball

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
32 minutes ago

What is this? Belt?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Is that some convoluted confession that their meat patties are chewy enough to bounce from a tennis racket?

Droopsnoot
Droopsnoot
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Sven simp?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
28 minutes ago

The "rapis" is making me nervous

The Alpha Geek
The Alpha Geek
Community Member
16 minutes ago

It's like Up, except it's down.

2
Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
23 minutes ago

This is actually ingenious

The Alpha Geek
The Alpha Geek
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Yea, the sign is funny but look at the awesome Lego mural underneath.

OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 minute ago

Ingenious marketing!

The Alpha Geek
The Alpha Geek
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Pink lady rat has some curves.

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Just want to wait by the cashier when someone orders 4

Dave Freeman
Dave Freeman
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Used to the store brand soda sold at Fred Meyers in Oregon.

