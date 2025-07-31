ADVERTISEMENT

Santa, the tooth fairy, and the Easter bunny are just a few of the lies parents tell their kids. They’re innocent, and sometimes a little white lie can save the day when a child refuses to eat anything but plain pasta or thinks that putting on a hat is the most offensive thing in the world. Parents can get really creative if it means that they have to defuse fewer tantrums, and the examples you’ll find below are perfect proof of that. Scroll down to find some of the funniest and biggest lies parents have told their kids, and don’t forget to upvote those you might be using next time your little one tries to test you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Child smiling while holding a cracker, illustrating humorous parents reveal hilarious lies they tell their kids. When new teeth grow in, I told her that they create new tastes. Now she tries to figure out which new foods she will like every time a new tooth comes in.

Christopher Wilson , EyeEm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Young child eating from a bowl while parents reveal hilarious lies they tell their kids in a cozy kitchen setting. She's older now, and knows that it's a lie, but I used to change the name of foods. She didn't like tomato soup, but loved ketchup soup. She wouldn't try lasagna, but spaghetti cake is her fave food lol

    ♒ chey 🧿 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Young girl in a red sweater happily receiving a wrapped gift, capturing the joy parents reveal in hilarious lies to kids. Raised my kids to know that parents have to send Santa money for toys/presents. That’s why some kids get a lot and some don’t. At 17 and 13, they never brag about gifts until they know what everyone else recieved.

    RNH726 , gpointstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Child with curly hair enjoying a colorful ice cream cone, illustrating funny lies parents tell their kids about treats. When their tablets need updating I have to mail it directly to Amazon and we have no clue how long it will take days,weeks or months. In reality they are in my closet and I just want them outside catching toads and bugs. 🤣🤣🤣

    Holly Smith5901 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Young boy drinking chocolate milk, illustrating parents reveal hilarious lies they tell their kids about food and drinks. My mom told me that coffee stunted your growth. One day, working as a dental assistant at 20, my patient goes “what’s your fav coffee place around here” I respond with “oh I don’t drink coffee, my mom said it stunts your growth” right then my mom walks into the room (she was also an assistant and friends with the patient) so the patient looks at her and goes “do you wanna tell her or should I?” 😭😭😭

    Athena Molina 🖤 , komok-vm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Smiling young girl outdoors holding a yellow toy duck, capturing moments of parents and kids sharing humorous lies. We told our daughter she couldn’t go to Disney World unless she learned how to go potty in the toilet. We told her Mickey doesn’t allow diapers.

    Jhigham99 , dotshock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dotdot1955 avatar
    Dorothy Reiser
    Dorothy Reiser
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My boy had Superman underwear. I just told him not to pee on Superman. It worked.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    My mom used to tell me that the AC in the car only worked when I was quiet.🙃

    B Isidora💙 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    That if we saw the moon - it would follow us home to make sure we made it safely. My daughter believed this until like middle school and still talks about it

    Juslookin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Young child smiling at mirror, representing parents revealing hilarious lies they tell their kids in daily life. I told my kiddos to brush good the tooth fairy is like a jeweler the whiter the tooth the more $ it’s worth…

    user2769032051290 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dotdot1955 avatar
    Dorothy Reiser
    Dorothy Reiser
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I told my kids baby teeth were recycled into newborns so they had to take good care of theirs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Young girl with braided hair focusing on wall stickers, illustrating common parents reveal hilarious lies told to kids. My mom told me McDonalds was a farm!

    Kyla Carter , pvproductions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was a kid the only McDonalds we were aware of was the old one who had a farm

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    I told my kid she’d been vaccinated against mesothelioma when she was freaking out about it.

    mkbmalone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    For every bite of vegetables at dinner, they could stay up 5 minutes later. But, they didn’t know how to tell time.

    Carla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cows know when rain is coming. so when you see them all laying down in a field it means it’s about to rain and they want to keep their spot dry (source: my dad)

    Kate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 2017 about 61% of the uk still believed this... my Dad told it to me too

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Our sons didn't eat cooked onions ( in casserole, etc l.). " It's not onion. It's Japanese Clearfruit." They cleaned their plates.

    Martin Shirilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Young girl holding her head with a frustrated expression illustrating parents revealing hilarious lies they tell their kids. That the mannequins in the store were kids who ran away from their mommy at the store and now are stuck there forever 😂

    Jacqui Williams , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Young child enjoying a colorful ice cream cone, illustrating funny moments parents reveal in hilarious lies to kids. When the ice cream truck plays music, it means they’re empty.

    laurawilliams3606 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Young girl in a yellow sweater sitting in a shopping cart surrounded by paper bags, illustrating parents telling hilarious lies to kids. All the candy at the front at checkouts is expired. That’s why it’s up front

    Ourfarmlooplife , seventyfour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Child wearing a green hoodie sitting in a car looking thoughtful, representing parents revealing hilarious lies to kids. Dead animals on the side of the road/shoulder were “taking naps.”

    jwilfahrt , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    You don’t just go to Chuck E. Cheese. You have to be invited 🥴😂

    Alexandra Johnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One does not simply walk into Chuck E Cheese…

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My son thinks his name is Wilson. it's just Will. he's 13

    SarahJo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Some of these are straight savage 😂Once forgot to play the tooth fairy, told the kids that the tooth fairy had to wait until the bank opened to get cash out.

    Jenn G Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    I told my daughter that whenever a kid lies to their parents they eyes glow… now if she’s lying she squints at me!

    Melissa Kibbe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    I told my kids they didn’t like soda, and every time they wanted to try it, I gave them club soda. They are now teens and both hate soda :)

    appleuser97276329 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    The word “Vegetarian” comes from an old Indian word, meaning “Bad Hunter” 💯

    Freddie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    They think the car doesn’t start unless their seatbelt is fastened. Facts.

    AprilPrest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    My younger brother thought that North Carolina was the windshield capitol of the world until he was in college because one time we were driving through the state during a really bad storm and he was a super nervous kid so my dad had to reassure him that we were safe because we were in the windshield capitol of the world.

    Elizabeth Mitchell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come to Chicago, the wind chill capitol of the world.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    My daughter decided to clean her fishy tank and refilled the water boiling hot and cooked the poor fish. We told her he had a heart attack from old age I think she bought it. 🤣 RIP Potato chip

    Kelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Told my daughter I could open the car trunk with my eyes. As we would walk to the car I would squint while pushing the button in my pocket 😂

    thetitoandlaineyshow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    My step son is an extremely picky eater but very much a foodie. He loves watching cooking shows and Gordon Ramsay. So now every time I try a new recipe, I tell him it’s Gordon Ramsay recipe (even if it’s not)😂😂 falls for it every time! Now he will eat just about anything😂

    BrookeBailey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    I have a gold tooth because I was a pirate before I was a firefighter. Gold teeth is how we tell each other apart offer retiring from piracy.

    Franco Torrice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Two young kids in car seats with expressive faces, illustrating parents’ hilarious lies they tell their kids. Every single car accident we passed was bc the kids were fighting in the back seat

    Sarahtommie , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Mother and child smiling and hugging in a bright room, illustrating parents reveal hilarious lies they tell their kids. I tell each one in private and very secretive that they are my favorite one. I tell them they can never say anything to anyone. So they all think they are my favorite one and we do secretive winks when the rest of the sibling’s aren’t looking 😅 🙈

    Viirii , 1403 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It'll work until one day when they're all arguing the truth will out

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    We live on a lake and all our granddaughters know the lake doesn’t open until 9am. LOL

    Love to cook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    When my oldest has terrible growing pains in her knees we put lotion on them telling her it was easing the pain. She bought it and went back to sleep. #placebo

    Josh Holmberg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah thats' f*****g stupid and dangerous, I'm lucky my parents were not like this one I'd be in a wheechair right now.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Any time they want something from the store I say “ok just put it on the list”. The list doesn’t exist

    Amanda Jean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    When my son was little I told him he couldn’t wake me up until the “9s” on the clock, but I set his clock back an hour so it was actually 10. 🫣

    Amy💁🏼‍♀️ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    When my son was small he always wanted to go to Walmart. I changed my cousins name in my phone to Walmart and told him to say we’re closed today. 😂😂

    jacquelynh.xo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    My son used my credit card to buy stuff on Fortnite when he was 9. Called a cop friend to come scare the shit out of him. My son is 16–he still thinks we called the cops on him and they just happened to send our friend.

    sc_ginger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Blippi is on vacation (can’t watch it today!) and before a Disney cruise we said we needed to call in to report if our child ate their vegetables that day because he couldn’t go if he didn’t properly eat every night and we would do a fake call

    user6674129620144 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    We’re in a semi-rural areas so there are multiple wild rabbits around the house. I told my son they’re all easter bunny spies who report back daily, all year.

    Carol Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    You can only have so much stuff. if you get a new stuffy, you have to donate an old one or there will be a kid who doesn't have one at all. usually ends up choosing not to try and convince me to buy another stuffed animal

    Doodle Daisy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    I tell them I’m 27

    Lauren Berkley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Young boy looking at camera with a slight smile, illustrating parents revealing hilarious lies they tell their kids. There are cameras in every room. I am always make them tell the truth with that. I say “don’t make me check the camera”! Feel free to use😂😂

    Chuck , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Salmon is pink chicken

    Hello hello bye! Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    I was told speed bumps are kids who didn’t hold hands in parking lots.

    Laura Nelson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    If I didn’t want to share I told my kids whatever I was eating/drinking was too spicy for them.😂😂😂

    🩷🖤Joy🖤🩷 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dotdot1955 avatar
    Dorothy Reiser
    Dorothy Reiser
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My parents told us Halvah was adult medicine. They would fake hating it as they ate it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    If I replay a song more than twice, Spotify will kick me out 😂

    Alexandra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Before my kids could read they thought every fortune cookie at Chinese restaurants said, “listen to your mommy and daddy” One day when my daughter was about 10 she asked how come they never say that anymore 🤣

    christina.401 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Dunkin only serves donuts in the morning they only stay open for adults to get coffee bc we’re tired 😂

    ALEXANDRA 🩷💙💙🩷 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    The moms at the town over made Starbucks stop selling cake pops in the morning because they were sick of paying for them before school and now Starbucks only sells cake pops after school

    carolineuscillalalala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    I told my daughter when she lies only I can see a red dot on her forehead. If she tells me something I think is a lie I’ll look from her eyes to her forehead and she says the dot is there isn’t it. She’s 9 😂😂

    🤍SaltyStaci🤍 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Anytime I don’t want to watch one of my daughters shows , I tell her they’re sleeping. Sorry, paw patrol are sleeping ! She’s only 2.5 and I’ll be the sad the day this doesn’t work! 😂

    user6174255522176 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    I told them I was allowed to sing in the car because I was one of the founding members of KidzBop 😂😂😂

    Joy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    I’ve got so many but my fave is telling them that Santa’s elves went on a union strike due to unfair wages and hours so Santa has to ask parents to help wrap gifts

    steenniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    McDonald’s is closed. The cars you see in the parking lot are all broken down and abandoned.

    TheBradBarker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Gremlins live in the trees around our house and they get their strength from bad manners. If they get strong enough they come into your room and eat your favorite toys. Saying please, thank you, and being polite hurts their ears and keeps them away.

    Jenna 🤍 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Before I could read my mom would tell me every sign in a store said “all children must have their hands behind their backs”

    Jared’s Mustache Journey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    If his ears don’t seem to be working (poor listening) I pretend to call the Dr so that we can go get ear shots 😌

    hannah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    If I didn’t want to listen to their Spotify playlist in the vehicle I would say, “Oh noooooo…..they were singing for so long that they are now taking a break.”

    Patty_T15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    everytime, he rolls his eyes at me or says whatever it takes seconds off my life... doesn't happen much anymore now.

    Katy B. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    I told my kid the oil stains in parking lots were blood stains of kids who ran off from their parents and got hit by cars

    TiaShel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    “We’ll see” 😂 we ain’t seeing nothing about nothing

    Cait Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Our smoke detectors have web cams to keep them honest 💀

    Str8drive Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    My daughter in law said her parents used to say “knock it off or we’ll send you away like your older brother”. She’d say I don’t have an older brother. They said “exactly”.

    Laura Erikson945 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Told my kids we're having salmon for dinner. They said they didn't like salmon. Served it and they asked what it was, I told them it was pink chicken. They all had 2 helpings.

    Linz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    I’m allergic to hamsters, gerbils, and other small animals that require cages.

    Betty2Shoes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Made my daughter believe she was allergic to alcohol. Worked until she went to college 🤣

    Kim Scarborough Bowen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Sorry, the playgrounds close at 7pm

    Jaunst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    I told my child that if he doesn’t make his bed as soon as he wakes up, his guardian angel will continue sleeping and won’t protect him. He has make his bed ever since 😅

    vik.and.val Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    When an ambulance drove by our house at nights, sirens blaring, I told them it was the bedtime police coming to ticket them for not going to sleep.

    StuartPickles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    My husband is an orthopedic surgeon. My kids think all his surgery patients are kids who were jumping on the couch/bed or running on the stairs. 🫠

    exploretherealmexico Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    My mom told us that the “falling rock” signs was a missing kid that didn’t listen to their parents, and my brother was 19 and asked “did they ever find that missing Native American kid falling rock?”

    PLURR.over.rage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Told my kid I was the original green power ranger. Google home told him it was Tommy Oliver. Cover blown.

    Dip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Target check out, the candy and food in the racks is for the workers to eat on their break so don't touch anything.

    jen_medd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Tooth fairy doesn’t come to our house when bedrooms are dirty…. They still don’t clean it well no money for you lol works for me cause I don’t keep change anymore

    dragonfliegirly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    They think my husband is allergic to cats. We just don't want cats.

    Katherine Talks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    If you get bad grades you go to jail when you graduate

    Brig ✨💕 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Lying turns the tongue black. Eventually it will just fall off when the lie quota is met 😬

    Jessica Gallo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Their beloved grandfather died, and I told them that he moved to Florida. I bought Xmas presents from him to them and kept it up for 10 yrs until they were old enough

    dottyd1313! Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Told my kids I had two other kids named Katie and Tobias. When my kids acted up, I would tell them that Katie and Tobias never act like that.

    user48654679 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Their mom (me) used to drive for nascar. Also was in a rock band before they were born. Of course I have no photo evidence because I’m so old.

    Jessica Beck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    All the snacks and drinks I don’t want to share have alcohol in them so they can’t have any!

    Amberrito Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    When she refuses to go to bed I tell her she’ll turn into a zombie and start turning green.

    mbrezina9919 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Told them they have motion sickness and we cant go to amusement parks

    Invisible1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    The old classic one, chocolate cows, chocolates milk.

    esaboda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Told my daughter she’s allergic to facepaint when the line for face painting was about 2hrs long. That was 10 years ago and she still tells her friends she’s allergic to it. I should probably tell her the truth now 🤔

    Talia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    I tell him Youtube is down ... idk why their IT department can't get their act together lol

    Marissa - CrochetQueen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    that Google was the one to block Roblox and Youtube on their tablet. 😬🤫🤫🤫

    That Geek Family Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    I’m allergic to slime 😁👍🏻

    Jessica Datena Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    My son refuses to eat cheese (insane I know) so I tell him cream cheese is frosting and I put sprinkles on it on his bagels to make sure he’s getting enough calcium. He gon be real mad when he learns what real frosting is. 😅

    theknewmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!