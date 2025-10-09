The reputation of tattoos has changed significantly in the last few years. Not even 10 years ago, everyone and their mother seemed to be getting tattoos. But today, people seem to be more careful about getting tattoos, and many inked people are having them removed.

We only need to look at celebrities to see that there is a trend of going back to virgin, untouched skin. Pete Davidson, for example, recently decided to remove his impressive collection of tattoos all over his body. Some of them were truly "dumb," according to him, but others are getting burned off simply because he is tired of spending hours in movie set makeup chairs.

"You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos because, for some reason, people in movies don't have them that much," he explained as his reasoning on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.