Most people make bad decisions when they're young. Toxic relationships, quitting school, and splurging on non-essentials are all up there. The same can be said about tattoos; how many of us have gotten inked at a mere 18 or 19 years old and now regret it with a passion after many years?

For many people, it's lyrics by a band they liked as kids or an ex's name. But terrible tattoos come in many shapes and sizes. This list from the "Nope Inked" page on Instagram will prove that to you. Was it a terrible tattoo idea from the start or just a bad job by an unskilled artist? We'll let you decide for each of the tattoos below!

#1

Man with an eagle face tattoo on his forehead, showcasing one of the most awful tattoos from the collection.

nopeinked

    #2

    Outline of a large, detailed, unfinished tattoo covering a man's chest and abdomen with a mythical demon figure.

    nopeinked

    #3

    Man with a realistic hamburger tattoo on his bald head showcasing one of the 75 awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    The reputation of tattoos has changed significantly in the last few years. Not even 10 years ago, everyone and their mother seemed to be getting tattoos. But today, people seem to be more careful about getting tattoos, and many inked people are having them removed.

    We only need to look at celebrities to see that there is a trend of going back to virgin, untouched skin. Pete Davidson, for example, recently decided to remove his impressive collection of tattoos all over his body. Some of them were truly "dumb," according to him, but others are getting burned off simply because he is tired of spending hours in movie set makeup chairs.

    "You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos because, for some reason, people in movies don't have them that much," he explained as his reasoning on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
    #4

    Feet with awful tattoos designed to look like worn Nike sneakers, highlighting bad tattoo choices and regrets.

    nopeinked

    #5

    Young man with an awful face tattoo covering the side of his head in a tattoo parlor filled with tattoo images.

    nopeinked

    #6

    Man wearing sunglasses with a tattoo on his head resembling hair, a funny example of awful tattoos on people.

    nopeinked

    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    I've seen 10 foot paint jobs before, but never a 10 foot hairstyle.

    Many non-famous people are considering getting their tattoos removed as well. In Australia, for example, 14% of tattooed individuals say they're looking into the process of tattoo removal. Still, that doesn't mean that tattoos are going out of style. According to a 2023 Pew survey, 32% of American adults have a tattoo, and 22% have more than one.

    Millennials and Gen Z are leading the way when it comes to getting tattoos, but there has also been a rise in sentiments against tats. Tattoo artist Shari Wei from the Girlxfriend in LA studio believes that, for women, it aligns with an overall trend of conservative aesthetics. It's no surprise that in a world where young women are doing "trad wife curls", "soft life" makeup, and putting extreme thinness at the forefront, tattoos are out, too.
    #7

    Tattoo of a wolf head with a rose on a person's forearm, an example of awful tattoos and questionable decisions.

    nopeinked

    #8

    Man with an awkward green claw-like tattoo on chin, showcasing one of the most awful tattoos with poor decision making.

    nopeinked

    #9

    Close-up of a man with an awful tattoo of eyeglasses drawn around his eye, showcasing poor tattoo decisions.

    nopeinked

    Another reason, according to Melbourne-based journalist Jason Murphy, tattoos just aren't that cool anymore. Back in the day, tattoos symbolized rebelliousness and deviance. Sailors, prisoners, and punks were people with tattoos. Now, as Murphy writes, our favorite pop stars are inked from head to toe. "Tattoos have invaded the conservative world of K-pop," he adds.
    #10

    Close-up of a person's face with an awful tattoo of a cartoon character over their eye, showing poor tattoo decisions.

    nopeinked

    #11

    Man with an awful tattoo on his bald head creating a distorted face, showcasing one of the worst tattoos people got.

    nopeinked

    #12

    Man with a full-face checkerboard tattoo showing one of the most awful tattoos and poor decision tattoo choices.

    nopeinked

    "A tattoo doesn't stop you getting a job any more," Murphy explains of why their popularity is going down. "They're kind of expensive and middle class and, unless you cover your neck or face, have ceased to effectively convey rebellion. Indeed, if you're 20 and can afford a tattoo in this economy, you're probably still living at home with your parents."
    #13

    Person showing off an awful tattoo of a demon face on the back of their head under bright light outdoors at night.

    nopeinked

    #14

    Tattoo of an anime character with red eyes and hand gestures, one of the 75 awful tattoos from people allergic to smart decisions

    nopeinked

    #15

    Arm tattoo featuring a quirky creature design that creatively incorporates natural hair, showcasing awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    Getting a tattoo undoubtedly can symbolize one's social situation. Even a simple, non-intricate tattoo by a junior artist will most likely cost you between $50 and $150. Of course, one has to take into account the placement on the body, the design, and the location of the artist. Yet, it still might be out of bounds for many working-class people. Dazed estimates that only a portion of tattoo owners would have the finances for removal.
    #16

    Unusual and awful tattoos of winged body parts on a person's upper back, showcasing questionable tattoo decisions.

    nopeinked

    #17

    A foot tattoo of a smiling face with eyes on toes, one of the 75 awful tattoos showing poor decision making.

    nopeinked

    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    That had to hurt and tickle at the same time

    #18

    Man with an awful tattoo of a bandana design inked across his bald head, illustrating some of the worst tattoo decisions.

    nopeinked

    So, both getting and removing a tattoo can be a sign of wealth. Senior lecturer in art history and theory at the University of Essex, Matt Lodder, told Dazed that the tattoo industry exists in part because rich people wanted to get tattoos. "These rich people would go to Japan and get Japanese tattoos to show off to their friends in London," he explained. "The real connection that tattooing is a lower-class thing to be doing didn't really happen until the 1950s."
    #19

    Man with an awkward wolf tattoo on his upper arm, showcasing one of the awful tattoos from questionable decisions.

    nopeinked

    #20

    Man showing an awful tattoo of a lion on his upper arm with a cross tattooed on his neck and colorful shorts

    nopeinked

    #21

    Young man with an awful tattoo resembling barbed wire around his mouth, showcasing poor tattoo choices.

    nopeinked

    People who are most likely to regret their tattoos are those who gave in to trends. When Vice asked several tattoo artists which trends they think clients will regret the most in the future, these were the most common answers:

    1. Small tattoos with really small, thin lines;
    2. Blackwork (tattoos of solid black blocks);
    3. Face tattoos;
    4. Copying tattoos from celebrities;
    5. 1990s and Y2K aesthetic: tribal patterns, barbed wire, butterflies, etc.
    #22

    Man with a face tattoo painted on the back of his bald head, showcasing one of the 75 awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    #23

    Disturbing baby face tattoo on arm and matching face mask worn by child, showcasing awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    #24

    Close-up of two heels with small Vans logo tattoos, showcasing some of the worst tattoos and decisions on skin.

    nopeinked

    Surprisingly, one type of tattoo that was considered tacky in the past might be making a comeback. Tattoo artists in the U.S. and the U.K. alike are noticing that more and more women want lower back tattoos. Some might have been influenced by Charli XCX lyrics, but the so-called "tramp-stamps" are now more mellow, smaller, and intricate.
    #25

    Collage of awkward wing tattoos on necks compared to pigeons with hand-shaped markings, highlighting awful tattoo choices.

    nopeinked

    #26

    Person with a tattoo of a confusing message about ice cream on their back, showcasing awful tattoos and bad decisions.

    nopeinked

    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    If everyone who had a drunken thought had it tattooed on their back…

    #27

    A man and woman showing awful tattoos of each other's portraits on their upper arms, showcasing poor tattoo decisions.

    nopeinked

    As Ashley Fike writes for Vice, young women aged 19–27 are reclaiming the lower back tattoo "in the name of feminine power." Back in the 2000s, it was a misogynistic punchline. But today, "the lower back tattoo is less about seduction and more about self-expression," according to Fike. "It's cute, nostalgic, and a little tongue-in-cheek—which is kind of the whole point."
    #28

    Proposal tattoo on arm asking Nicole to marry with yes or no checkboxes, an example of awful tattoos lacking smart decisions.

    nopeinked

    #29

    Portrait tattoo on arm of three people with uneven lines and awkward details, illustrating awful tattoos on skin.

    nopeinked

    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Apart from the spaghetti arm and huge hand on the little girl, this isn’t TOO bad…

    #30

    Close-up of a man with a poorly done face tattoo portrait, highlighting awful tattoos and questionable tattoo decisions.

    nopeinked

    What do you think about this list of bad tattoos, Pandas? Are they really that bad? And where is the line between an awful, tasteless tattoo and self-expression? Let us know your opinions below! And if you're looking for more pics of terrible tattoos, look no further and check out our previous lists here and here!
    #31

    Man with a large tattoo on sunburned back featuring a misspelled phrase about creation and Manchester.

    nopeinked

    #32

    Foot tattoo of a cartoonish red squid with worried eyes, an example of awful tattoos and questionable smart decisions.

    nopeinked

    #33

    Forearm tattoo of three poorly drawn animal faces with red irritated skin, showcasing awful tattoos and bad decisions.

    nopeinked

    #34

    Bald man with an unusual tattoo of a fried egg and toast on his head, showcasing one of the awful tattoos.

    nopeinked

    #35

    Hand with a tattoo of a construction excavator positioned over broken concrete, part of awful tattoos collection.

    nopeinked

    #36

    Forearm with multiple tribal-style tattoos showcasing some of the awful tattoos people might regret getting.

    nopeinked

    #37

    Outline tattoo of a praying angel with a halo on the side neck, part of a collection of awful tattoos and bad decisions.

    nopeinked

    #38

    Line tattoo of a starfish character wearing fishnet stockings and boots inked on the fingers and palm, showcasing awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    #39

    Tattoo of a blue-faced character wearing an M&M beanie, with cartoon arms and legs holding a microphone on a thigh.

    nopeinked

    #40

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn cartoon character in an orange outfit fighting an angry bird, showcasing awful tattoos and bad decisions

    nopeinked

    #41

    Tattoo on leg with multiple female names crossed out, illustrating awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    #42

    Back with 4 awful tattoos on a person's back including distorted faces and a lion design, showcasing poor tattoo decisions.

    nopeinked

    #43

    Man with an unusual muscular figure tattoo across chest and arms showing one of the worst awful tattoos.

    nopeinked

    #44

    Tattoo of a lanyard with hand sanitizer and a red bottle on a man's bare chest, an example of awful tattoos.

    nopeinked

    #45

    Awful tattoos of children's faces on a person's back next to colorful flowers, paired with a family photo outdoors.

    nopeinked

    #46

    Man with unusual face tattoos on arm and a baby with matching tattoos held by smiling parents indoors.

    nopeinked

    #47

    Close-up of two hands showing awful tattoos on fingers, highlighting poor tattoo decisions and questionable ink choices.

    nopeinked

    #48

    Matching colorful awful tattoos of a cartoon character on toes with painted orange nails on a gray carpet background.

    nopeinked

    #49

    Man sitting in a chair showing an awkward mechanical arm tattoo, illustrating awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    #50

    Man wearing red tank top showing arm tattoo with text apologizing for poor decision at 18, example of awful tattoos.

    nopeinked

    #51

    Tattoo featuring Batman hugging Shrek with Sonic the Hedgehog nearby, showcasing some of the worst tattoo choices.

    nopeinked

    #52

    Close-up of an awful tattoo portrait on a chest with gloved hands cleaning the skin nearby.

    nopeinked

    #53

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn cartoon character labeled Omero Sinson, an example of awful tattoos and bad decisions.

    nopeinked

    #54

    Tattoo artist recreating an awkward couple portrait tattoo from a phone photo, showing awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    #55

    Tattoo on arm with crossed-out name and text admitting a mistake, showcasing awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    #56

    Man with bleeding red ink tattoo tears running down his face, showcasing one of the worst tattoos.

    nopeinked

    #57

    Man showing awful tattoo of anime eyes on forearm, illustrating people allergic to smart decisions in tattoo choices

    nopeinked

    #58

    Close-up of a man with awful face tattoos including a pink tribal design above the eyebrow and a small punctuation mark on the cheek.

    nopeinked

    #59

    Close-up of an awkward face tattoo featuring a dragon on a person's cheek, showcasing unusual tattoo choices.

    nopeinked

    #60

    Person showing an awkward tattoo of blue eyes on their forearm, highlighting awful tattoos and questionable decisions.

    nopeinked

    #61

    Man with an awkward face tattoo on forehead showing a cross and words, part of 75 awful tattoos collection.

    nopeinked

    #62

    Man wearing a vest with a tattoo partially visible through a hole on the back, showcasing awful tattoos and poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    #63

    Tattoo on a man's back with the words mom + dad and the name kylie in a green and black gothic style.

    nopeinked

    #64

    Lion tattoo on a person's leg with an uneven and unclear design next to the original lion drawing.

    nopeinked

    #65

    Arm tattoos with poorly drawn cartoon characters and the word baby in a clothing store aisle under a Kids sign.

    nopeinked

    #66

    Woman with a large back tattoo in Asian characters and a man with a red "WATER" tattoo on his arm, both showing awful tattoos.

    nopeinked

    #67

    Close-up of a man getting an awful tattoo stencil of a cross on his forehead, highlighting poor tattoo decisions.

    nopeinked

    #68

    Close-up of an awkwardly drawn tattoo on a forearm showcasing one of the awful tattoos from a questionable decision.

    nopeinked

    #69

    Tattoo of Jesus with a crown of thorns and rose, compared with a detailed reference image on a phone.

    nopeinked

    #70

    Arm tattoo featuring distorted letters and abstract shapes, showcasing one of the awful tattoos from people with poor decisions.

    nopeinked

    #71

    Man with an awful tattoo covering his head resembling hair, showcasing one of the worst tattoo decisions possible

    nopeinked

    #72

    Tattoo of a man's face wearing a bandana with a smaller, distorted face inked on the chin, an example of awful tattoos.

    nopeinked

    #73

    Close-up of a man with numerous face tattoos and facial piercings showing awful tattoos and bold choices.

    nopeinked

    #74

    Man with multiple face and neck tattoos wearing a gray cap and black hoodie, showcasing unusual tattoo choices.

    nopeinked

    #75

    Young man with an awkward face tattoo reading Nicole on his cheek, one of the awful tattoos showing poor decisions.

    nopeinked

