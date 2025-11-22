80 Times People Tried To Make Their Cars Cooler But Ended Up With Stupidity On Wheels (New Pics)
If you spent hours upon hours watching Pimp My Ride in the early 2000s, you might have dreamed of owning a totally awesome car. Maybe you’ve always wanted to adorn your Mini Cooper in flames or add rainbow lights to the bottom of your truck. There’s nothing wrong with infusing some personality into your ride. After all, if you want to make a statement when you pull up to the office, that’s your prerogative!
However, before you start making permanent changes to your vehicle, you’ll want to do plenty of research. Otherwise, you might end up with stupidity on wheels. We took a trip to the [Bad] Car Mods subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. These photos prove that, sometimes, a humble Honda is way cooler than a botched BMW! Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that give you a greater appreciation for your "boring" car.
This post may include affiliate links.
Vw Golf Slammed So Low It Can’t Refuel Without Taking A Wheel Off
But Why?
I Actually Love It
Most people probably never consider making any changes to their cars. As long as your trusty Kia gets you from place to place in one piece, there’s nothing more that it really needs to do. But if you’re someone who loves thinking outside the box, and you’re not scared to stand out, your vehicle might just be the perfect candidate for modifications.
If you’re not sure where to start, Halfords has a guide that breaks down everything you need to know about car modifications. First, you’ll have to decide whether you’re interested in cosmetic or performance modifications (or both). Cosmetic mods include body kits, custom paint jobs, tinted windows, alloy wheels and more. Performance mods, on the other hand, can enhance your car’s power, handling or efficiency.
I Think People Who Do This Are So Stupid
Bad Paint Job
Poorsche
Before making any changes to your car, it’s also important to know which modifications are actually legal in your country and/or state. For example, Halfords notes that drivers in the UK cannot have overly dark tinted windows, neon lights that are too bright, excessively loud exhausts or unsafe spoilers on their vehicle. Custom license plates must also meet the DVLA standards, and any engine remapping that results in increased emissions is prohibited.
Your insurance company might also have something to say about the modifications you make to your vehicle. Alloy wheels, superchargers, turbochargers, bodywork upgrades and even some cosmetic changes may cause your insurance premiums to rise.
Instructions Unclear. Saw In A Parking Lot
If Anybody Can Make The World's Worst Car Even Worse, It's Mansory 🏆
If They Stopped Selling Jeeps, The Rubber Duck Industry Would Collapse
If you’re looking to make some simple modifications to your vehicle that won’t break the bank or ruin your car, Prime EVA has some recommendations. First, let’s start with the interior of your car. Seat covers can quickly transform the inside of your vehicle. And if you care about what your passengers see when they step inside, floor mats can make a big difference too. While you’re at it, you might as well add some air fresheners to ensure that your friends don’t smell the pizza you picked up last night for dinner.
Must Get Really Dark At Night There
This Car Cucked MT. Washington
Here's My Contribution To This Sub. I Did This Out Of Boredom
Experimenting with lighting is another way you can transform the interior of your vehicle. Of course, you need to make sure that whatever you install won’t hinder your vision or distract you while driving. But as long as you stay safe, some neon lights might turn your vehicle into a party car. Great music is necessary for a memorable experience too, so make sure you have solid speakers and an upgraded entertainment system. Your friends will always be thrilled to ride with you!
Looks Like The Seeds Grew In Its Stomach…poor Car
Ok 👍
When You Have To Close The Window Just For Fresh Air
Now, when it comes to the exterior of your car, the fastest way you can draw attention to your vehicle is by getting a custom paint job. This might include adding small details or getting your car wrapped in an extravagant color or pattern. Either way, your vehicle will be turning heads. And speaking of heads, you can upgrade your headlights too. Nowadays, there are plenty of options to turn your boring lights into bespoke beauties.
Fake Gauges With Sticker
What do you guys think of my coworkers gauge cluster? Yes that's plastic housing. Yes that's a sticker. Yes it has an altimeter it looks like.
Badly Parked ✅ Illegally Squatted ✅ Looks Bad ✅
This Green Atrocity I Saw Today
When fixing up the outside of your vehicle, don’t forget about the wheels and tires! Don’t be afraid of experimenting with colors and patterns to turn your wheels into statement pieces. And if you’re tired of one arm being way tanner than the other (due to driving), you can fix that by simply tinting your windows much darker. And if you’re making changes to both the interior and exterior of your car, try to keep those upgrades cohesive. Prime EVA notes that, often, some of your vehicle’s interior will be visible from the outside. So you want all of your choices to look intentional!
Pebble Climber
Mystery Machine Upgrade Or Downgrade?
Unsafe At Any Speed, Especially In The Rain
Spotted this monstrosity going 70+mph on wet Bay Area roads with an inch of tire contact.
As exciting as it can be to turn your little sedan into a traffic-stopping machine, the most important thing to keep in mind when modifying your car is safety. Safety should always come first, especially when we’re talking about operating a motor vehicle. Don’t make any changes that will put yourself or other drivers in danger, and remember that every modification you make should be practical. Keep that in mind, and you’ll be able to enjoy your custom wheels for years to come!
Making Your Car Look Like A Cop Car Is The Worst Of All Car Mods
If you think the cop car esthetic is cool, then like alright, I don’t get it, but, different strokes for different folks. Modding you car to look like a cop car makes you an asshole, no matter your opinion on police or politics. Saw this fella on the road and assumed it was a cop because I could see the light bars in the windshield and a bunch of wires around the dash but I didn’t see the plate until we both parked at the same place (we’re not in Texas). I peeked inside it to see if it was an unmarked car or something, but the interior is entirely consumer spec, with non of the light bar wires hidden and a control box for them thrown on the dash, and a radar detector and dash cam also lazily attached to the windshield.
My Very Structural Tailgate Spoon (Patent Pending)
Tailgate kept falling off and being the genius I am I said enough is enough
Flexin’ In The Outer Banks
Caught this guy on the way home from dinner
Are you feeling inspired to pimp your own rides, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying this amusing list of terrible car modifications. Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly bad, and let us know in the comments below what the worst car mod you’ve ever spotted was. Then, if you want to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring botched cars, look no further than right here!
Bmw M3 (G80) With Otherwise Carbon Or Black Parts Are Now In White
Spotted This On Facebook, At Least They Had The Decency To Ask Before Doing The Mod
My Neighbor Couldn’t Believe The Price To Have His Car Professionally Painted…
He painted his car himself. We have a storm coming, so I let him use my garage after he painted it to let it dry. Poor guy has hours of work to deal with the runs. They are all over the place. I tried my best to explain that it’s all in the prep and getting the paint gun dialed in (YouTube university). He has the attention span of a 5 year old though!
I've Seen It In The Wild, But Never Been Able To Snap A Pic
Wonder How Well That Works
Chopped & Stretched 1975 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency
Arkansas Bans The "Carolina Squat", Something Every State Should Do! Get These Rolling Road Hazard Abominations Out Of Here!
The Definition Of Rubber Band Tires
I could barely read the sidewall, but I think it said 235/30/22. Vehicle is a Jeep Patriot
I Present The Hondaghini
I did a double take and went back for photos. Called the guy and he states $52k-$55k invested, real Gallardo wheels AND tires, seats made from scratch, $10k in interior alone, custom exhaust, 120k miles on stock Honda drivetrain and he’s asking $25k OBO.
Somebody Tell Buford T. Justice To Arrest This Guy
I've Never Understood The Ducks In Jeeps
Not Sure If Actually Bad
Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster. Never Thought I Would Post A Mclaren Here
Amazing Marketplace Description At The End
Saw This One Fb Marketplace
pros:
- its a hoodstacked diesel beetle that rolls coal
- just did an oil change
- its a really pretty car in general
- it just made a 3 hour drive on the highway
- heated seats
- hot heat/ cold ac
- working sunroof
cons:
- it needs a new belt, i planned on doing this myself
but if i can sell it for my old car ill supply the belt.
- the headlight popped out on the highway, so it
needs a new headlight
- the current hood stack set up is a nuisance but it
still looks super cool and when it rolls coal it gets
EVERYONES attention.
if youre looking for a fun attention grabbing car, this
one's for you. 3500 OBQ or entertaining trades for a
good traveling daily!
Incel Energy In 1 Simple Car Mod
Interesting Take
1966 Mustang On 2008 911 Chassis
Marketplace Never Ceases To Amaze Me
It Started Life As A Slow Bmw... Nows Its "Aerodynamic"
The hood has a window to see the yellow painted engine block.