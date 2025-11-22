ADVERTISEMENT

If you spent hours upon hours watching Pimp My Ride in the early 2000s, you might have dreamed of owning a totally awesome car. Maybe you’ve always wanted to adorn your Mini Cooper in flames or add rainbow lights to the bottom of your truck. There’s nothing wrong with infusing some personality into your ride. After all, if you want to make a statement when you pull up to the office, that’s your prerogative!

However, before you start making permanent changes to your vehicle, you’ll want to do plenty of research. Otherwise, you might end up with stupidity on wheels. We took a trip to the [Bad] Car Mods subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. These photos prove that, sometimes, a humble Honda is way cooler than a botched BMW! Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that give you a greater appreciation for your "boring" car.

#1

Vw Golf Slammed So Low It Can’t Refuel Without Taking A Wheel Off

Silver Volkswagen car with extreme camber wheels and a missing front wheel, showing unusual and misguided car modifications.

BraveSirRyan Report

    #2

    But Why?

    Car modification fail showing a poorly welded six-door Prius, an example of stupidity on wheels attempts.

    no_I_dont_lean Report

    #3

    I Actually Love It

    Modified truck with oversized off-road tires parked in lot, example of people trying to make their cars cooler but failing.

    KikoTheWonderful Report

    Most people probably never consider making any changes to their cars. As long as your trusty Kia gets you from place to place in one piece, there’s nothing more that it really needs to do. But if you’re someone who loves thinking outside the box, and you’re not scared to stand out, your vehicle might just be the perfect candidate for modifications.

    If you’re not sure where to start, Halfords has a guide that breaks down everything you need to know about car modifications. First, you’ll have to decide whether you’re interested in cosmetic or performance modifications (or both). Cosmetic mods include body kits, custom paint jobs, tinted windows, alloy wheels and more. Performance mods, on the other hand, can enhance your car’s power, handling or efficiency.   
    #4

    I Think People Who Do This Are So Stupid

    Black car with extremely wide tires and negative camber driving on a road, showing a failed attempt to make the car cooler.

    georgie_boy_gemini Report

    #5

    Bad Paint Job

    Pickup truck painted entirely red inside and out, showing an attempt to make the car cooler but resulting in a silly outcome.

    hockysa Report

    #6

    Poorsche

    Car with altered badge spelling "Pooorsche" instead of Porsche, showcasing stupidity on wheels in a traffic jam.

    2180miles Report

    Before making any changes to your car, it’s also important to know which modifications are actually legal in your country and/or state. For example, Halfords notes that drivers in the UK cannot have overly dark tinted windows, neon lights that are too bright, excessively loud exhausts or unsafe spoilers on their vehicle. Custom license plates must also meet the DVLA standards, and any engine remapping that results in increased emissions is prohibited.

    Your insurance company might also have something to say about the modifications you make to your vehicle. Alloy wheels, superchargers, turbochargers, bodywork upgrades and even some cosmetic changes may cause your insurance premiums to rise.
    #7

    Instructions Unclear. Saw In A Parking Lot

    Red car covered in confusing and excessive honk warning stickers, a clear example of failed attempts to make cars cooler.

    MySisterPegsMe Report

    #8

    If Anybody Can Make The World's Worst Car Even Worse, It's Mansory 🏆

    Modified Tesla Cybertruck with custom Mansory design in a showroom, showcasing an attempt to make the car cooler.

    chrissie_watkins Report

    #9

    If They Stopped Selling Jeeps, The Rubber Duck Industry Would Collapse

    Jeep decorated with numerous rubber ducks on the dashboard and windshield, showcasing car customization gone wrong.

    Lardladbam Report

    If you’re looking to make some simple modifications to your vehicle that won’t break the bank or ruin your car, Prime EVA has some recommendations. First, let’s start with the interior of your car. Seat covers can quickly transform the inside of your vehicle. And if you care about what your passengers see when they step inside, floor mats can make a big difference too. While you’re at it, you might as well add some air fresheners to ensure that your friends don’t smell the pizza you picked up last night for dinner. 
    #10

    Must Get Really Dark At Night There

    Off-road vehicle overloaded with numerous LED light bars and panels, showing an extreme attempt to make a car cooler.

    memuthedog Report

    #11

    This Car Cucked MT. Washington

    Rear view of a Mazda hatchback covered with humorous and quirky bumper stickers showcasing stupidity on wheels.

    turbocharged_autism Report

    #12

    Here's My Contribution To This Sub. I Did This Out Of Boredom

    Car fuel cap with a hinge cover featuring a meme decal, showcasing creativity turned into stupidity on wheels.

    DESKTOP-CH333HVO Report

    Experimenting with lighting is another way you can transform the interior of your vehicle. Of course, you need to make sure that whatever you install won’t hinder your vision or distract you while driving. But as long as you stay safe, some neon lights might turn your vehicle into a party car. Great music is necessary for a memorable experience too, so make sure you have solid speakers and an upgraded entertainment system. Your friends will always be thrilled to ride with you!
    #13

    Looks Like The Seeds Grew In Its Stomach…poor Car

    Car painted and designed to look like a watermelon with bright red interior, showcasing a failed cool car customization attempt.

    adventurejay Report

    #14

    Ok 👍

    Car with humorous bumper stickers and political decal, a clear example of stupidity on wheels in an attempt to be cooler.

    haggis_man1213 Report

    #15

    When You Have To Close The Window Just For Fresh Air

    Silver car at gas station with large makeshift engine modification on hood, showing stupidity on wheels attempt to look cooler.

    -Insigwitz- Report

    Now, when it comes to the exterior of your car, the fastest way you can draw attention to your vehicle is by getting a custom paint job. This might include adding small details or getting your car wrapped in an extravagant color or pattern. Either way, your vehicle will be turning heads. And speaking of heads, you can upgrade your headlights too. Nowadays, there are plenty of options to turn your boring lights into bespoke beauties. 

    #16

    Fake Gauges With Sticker

    Car interior with a modified dashboard display showing cockpit instruments, an example of stupidity on wheels customization.

    What do you guys think of my coworkers gauge cluster? Yes that's plastic housing. Yes that's a sticker. Yes it has an altimeter it looks like.

    Murky_Tennis954 Report

    #17

    Badly Parked ✅ Illegally Squatted ✅ Looks Bad ✅

    Green classic car with oversized rims and a purple soft top parked in a lot, showing stupidity on wheels modification.

    bigboiharrison Report

    #18

    This Green Atrocity I Saw Today

    Two photos showing a lime green car with multiple body modifications resulting in a bizarre and impractical design.

    C-A-A-C Report

    When fixing up the outside of your vehicle, don’t forget about the wheels and tires! Don’t be afraid of experimenting with colors and patterns to turn your wheels into statement pieces. And if you’re tired of one arm being way tanner than the other (due to driving), you can fix that by simply tinting your windows much darker. And if you’re making changes to both the interior and exterior of your car, try to keep those upgrades cohesive. Prime EVA notes that, often, some of your vehicle’s interior will be visible from the outside. So you want all of your choices to look intentional!

    #19

    Pebble Climber

    Black Jeep with missing rear wheels and gold chrome rims, an example of stupidity on wheels and failed car customization.

    bc90210 Report

    #20

    Mystery Machine Upgrade Or Downgrade?

    Volkswagen van customized with Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine design in a failed attempt to make the car cooler.

    Squee3531 Report

    #21

    Unsafe At Any Speed, Especially In The Rain

    Green modified car with extreme camber wheels on a highway, showcasing a failed attempt to make a car cooler.

    Spotted this monstrosity going 70+mph on wet Bay Area roads with an inch of tire contact.

    mightyscoosh Report

    As exciting as it can be to turn your little sedan into a traffic-stopping machine, the most important thing to keep in mind when modifying your car is safety. Safety should always come first, especially when we’re talking about operating a motor vehicle. Don’t make any changes that will put yourself or other drivers in danger, and remember that every modification you make should be practical. Keep that in mind, and you’ll be able to enjoy your custom wheels for years to come! 

    #22

    Making Your Car Look Like A Cop Car Is The Worst Of All Car Mods

    Dark gray Dodge SUV parked in a dimly lit garage, an example of cars people tried to make cooler with unusual modifications.

    If you think the cop car esthetic is cool, then like alright, I don’t get it, but, different strokes for different folks. Modding you car to look like a cop car makes you an asshole, no matter your opinion on police or politics. Saw this fella on the road and assumed it was a cop because I could see the light bars in the windshield and a bunch of wires around the dash but I didn’t see the plate until we both parked at the same place (we’re not in Texas). I peeked inside it to see if it was an unmarked car or something, but the interior is entirely consumer spec, with non of the light bar wires hidden and a control box for them thrown on the dash, and a radar detector and dash cam also lazily attached to the windshield.

    ethancarlson43 Report

    #23

    My Very Structural Tailgate Spoon (Patent Pending)

    Car with a spoon attached as a side mirror, an example of stupidity on wheels in failed car modifications.

    Tailgate kept falling off and being the genius I am I said enough is enough

    certfiedMoron420 Report

    #24

    Flexin’ In The Outer Banks

    Lifted white pickup truck with glowing, illuminated rims at night in front of a McDonald's, showing stupidity on wheels modification.

    Caught this guy on the way home from dinner

    InitialAd2324 Report

    Are you feeling inspired to pimp your own rides, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying this amusing list of terrible car modifications. Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly bad, and let us know in the comments below what the worst car mod you’ve ever spotted was. Then, if you want to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring botched cars, look no further than right here
    #25

    Bmw M3 (G80) With Otherwise Carbon Or Black Parts Are Now In White

    Modified BMW sedan with oversized white rims and custom body kit, showcasing failed attempts to make cars cooler.

    chronos_7734 Report

    #26

    Spotted This On Facebook, At Least They Had The Decency To Ask Before Doing The Mod

    Car modification fail with large horns attached to the hood, flagged as a safety hazard by police officers.

    CoconutLetto Report

    #27

    My Neighbor Couldn’t Believe The Price To Have His Car Professionally Painted…

    Car paint job with bubbles and imperfections, an example of failed attempts to make cars cooler with stupidity on wheels.

    He painted his car himself. We have a storm coming, so I let him use my garage after he painted it to let it dry. Poor guy has hours of work to deal with the runs. They are all over the place. I tried my best to explain that it’s all in the prep and getting the paint gun dialed in (YouTube university). He has the attention span of a 5 year old though!

    coltar3000 Report

    #28

    I've Seen It In The Wild, But Never Been Able To Snap A Pic

    Red 1992 Honda Civic with unusual black custom rear and side modifications seen in suburban driveway, curiosity of car customization fails.

    Tonto_HdG Report

    #29

    Wonder How Well That Works

    Car with custom ram air intake hoses attached to the radiator, an unusual attempt to make a cooler car mod.

    DieselTech00 Report

    #30

    Chopped & Stretched 1975 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency

    Long black car modified into an extremely stretched limousine, an example of stupidity on wheels from car modifications.

    RelevantPrimary3264 Report

    #31

    Arkansas Bans The "Carolina Squat", Something Every State Should Do! Get These Rolling Road Hazard Abominations Out Of Here!

    Modified truck lifted with front end higher than rear, an example of stupidity on wheels trying to make cars cooler.

    ryohazuki224 Report

    #32

    The Definition Of Rubber Band Tires

    Car with an unusual wheel design on a snowy gravel surface, showing a failed attempt to make the car cooler.

    I could barely read the sidewall, but I think it said 235/30/22. Vehicle is a Jeep Patriot

    MaverickWindsor351 Report

    #33

    I Present The Hondaghini

    Blue car with fake Lamborghini decals and custom body panels, an attempt to make a cooler car but resulting in stupidity on wheels.

    I did a double take and went back for photos. Called the guy and he states $52k-$55k invested, real Gallardo wheels AND tires, seats made from scratch, $10k in interior alone, custom exhaust, 120k miles on stock Honda drivetrain and he’s asking $25k OBO.

    OkDegree3944 Report

    #34

    Somebody Tell Buford T. Justice To Arrest This Guy

    Black minivan customized with gold Pontiac Firebird decal and gold wheels, an example of people trying to make cars cooler.

    -Insigwitz- Report

    #35

    I've Never Understood The Ducks In Jeeps

    Black Jeep with off-road modifications and "Wicked Jeeps" decal parked improperly in front of a handicap parking sign.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Not Sure If Actually Bad

    Matte green truck with oversized tires trying to look cooler but giving an impression of stupidity on wheels in parking lot.

    lolwhatmufflers Report

    #37

    Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster. Never Thought I Would Post A Mclaren Here

    Red sports car with a large shark mouth decal on the front bumper, an example of stupidity on wheels customization.

    j4mmie Report

    #38

    Amazing Marketplace Description At The End

    Damaged car missing its roof parked near garages at night, an example of stupidity on wheels fails to look cooler.

    kjam68 Report

    #39

    Saw This One Fb Marketplace

    Black Volkswagen Beetle with a large exhaust pipe on the hood emitting thick black smoke, demonstrating stupidity on wheels.

    pros:
    - its a hoodstacked diesel beetle that rolls coal
    - just did an oil change
    - its a really pretty car in general
    - it just made a 3 hour drive on the highway
    - heated seats
    - hot heat/ cold ac
    - working sunroof
    cons:
    - it needs a new belt, i planned on doing this myself
    but if i can sell it for my old car ill supply the belt.
    - the headlight popped out on the highway, so it
    needs a new headlight
    - the current hood stack set up is a nuisance but it
    still looks super cool and when it rolls coal it gets
    EVERYONES attention.
    if youre looking for a fun attention grabbing car, this
    one's for you. 3500 OBQ or entertaining trades for a
    good traveling daily!

    No-Engineering-1449 Report

    #40

    Incel Energy In 1 Simple Car Mod

    Pickup truck with a custom painted tailgate showing a tied-up person, a unique example of car stupidity on wheels.

    SweetMagic5623 Report

    #41

    Interesting Take

    Silver car with handwritten message claiming to be a Tesla, showcasing stupidity on wheels in a parking lot.

    Firm_Toe1437 Report

    #42

    1966 Mustang On 2008 911 Chassis

    Classic car with modern oversized wheels parked on a suburban street, showing an attempt to make the car cooler.

    horse_masturbator Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Marketplace Never Ceases To Amaze Me

    S 10 pickup truck modified with a Freightliner sleeper, an example of stupidity on wheels car modifications.

    Darnique Report

    #44

    It Started Life As A Slow Bmw... Nows Its "Aerodynamic"

    Red car with heavily damaged custom body kit and spoiler, an example of stupidity on wheels trying to look cooler.

    The hood has a window to see the yellow painted engine block.

    Andrew_From_Deity Report

    #45

    Corvette Mx-5 Rx-7...?

    Red car with unusual white side panel and lowered wheels shows an example of stupidity on wheels in car modifications.

    usestarcodesebeepro Report

    #46

    This Deserves To Be Here. Stance Saturn

    A customized car with oversized white rims and extended fenders, an example of stupidity on wheels modifications.

    worthy_usable Report

    #47

    Bad But Probably Fast

    Old Toyota with unconventional engine modification and exhaust pipes making the car cooler but looking like stupidity on wheels.

    big_al_1968 Report

    #48

    Because 1 Wasn’t Enough

    Custom car with overly complex intake pipes and filters, showcasing extreme and impractical car modifications gone wrong.

    tacotruck5 Report

    #49

    G500 On 24s. Rear Rotors Look From A Toy Car

    Black SUV with oversized car wheel rim and dual exhaust pipes, an example of failed attempts to make cars cooler on the road.

    c1tr1c Report

    #50

    This Car Rejected By Valet Parking At A Pasadena Hotel

    Honda car with excessive aftermarket parts and wing attachments, showcasing an extreme and confusing attempt to make the car cooler.

    slayer991 Report

    #51

    That's Not A Spoiler It's An Air Break

    Blue car with oversized rear spoiler and Japanese-style decals, an example of stupidity on wheels car modifications on the road.

    lolman215 Report

    #52

    “What The Hell Even *are* Wheel Bearings?” - This Guy

    Pickup truck with excessively wide tires parked behind small cars, showcasing a failed attempt at making the car cooler.

    burstaneurysm Report

    #53

    Wants 38k For Trash…

    Black SUV with oversized custom rims and lifted suspension parked on a rural road showing car mods gone wrong.

    MR_HOLLYWOOD_ Report

    #54

    Spray Foam Was Not Meant For This

    Car modification fail with a large, bulky sculpture attached, illustrating stupidity on wheels and failed cool car designs.

    SteveHarveyisRight Report

    #55

    This Eyesore Found Its Way Onto My Feed So I Decided To Share With The Rest Of The Class

    Modified car with mismatched parts and poor design parked outside Walmart, an example of stupidity on wheels.

    Botosi5150 Report

    #56

    My Beast Of A Car, Look Closely ;)

    Modified car with off-road tires, roof rack, and unusual vent pipe, an example of stupidity on wheels customization.

    Dohunk Report

    #57

    The Get The Hell Away 3000's

    Red car with exaggerated chrome spoke wheel covers lined up with another customized vehicle, showcasing unusual car modifications.

    Livid-Piano4306 Report

    #58

    How To Make A Cybertruck Uglier 101

    Futuristic white car with sharp angles and black wheels parked in a lot, showcasing a unique but questionable car modification.

    LeftClickMadness Report

    #59

    2015 Ford Mustang Convertible Merged With A Dodge Ram... Because Uae Sheikh

    Black custom car with oversized whitewall tires and unusual design, an example of failed attempts to make cars cooler.

    Andrew_From_Deity Report

    #60

    Chrysler Imperial Star Destroyer?

    Car modified to look like a spaceship, an example of people trying to make their cars cooler but ending in unusual designs.

    rastroboy Report

    #61

    Bad All The Way Around

    Tesla Cybertruck with an attached large snow plow inside a garage, an example of car modifications gone wrong.

    Indy500Fan16 Report

    #62

    Can They Even See?

    Silver SUV with oversized wheels and lifted suspension modification, showcasing a failed attempt to make the car cooler on the street.

    EatBacon247 Report

    #63

    Trucks On Lift-Kits With Rock Lights That Will Never See Mud Or Rocks

    Pickup truck with overly large wheels and bright underglow lights, an example of failed car customization.

    EmptyPocketsXotics Report

    #64

    Gym Guido

    Red pickup truck with flame and lightning bolt decals and oversized speakers, an example of stupidity on wheels car modifications.

    Inner-Opposite-3492 Report

    #65

    My Dad Installed A Snow Plow In Front Of His Echo A Few Years Ago

    Silver compact car with a homemade snow plow attachment in a snowy garage, showcasing stupidity on wheels modification.

    West-Baker-4566 Report

    #66

    Spotted In The Wild, Ugliest I've Seen Yet

    Angular custom truck painted in metallic olive green parked in an empty lot, showcasing a unique attempt at car customization.

    Fookin_idiot Report

    #67

    Fiberglass Nightmare

    A poorly modified yellow and black car with a bulky, unusual front bumper parked in a lot, showing failed car customization.

    audioslave1991 Report

    #68

    Looks Like A 12 Year Olds Customised Gta Car

    BMW with unusual floral and stripe design and custom body modifications showing car stupidity on wheels on the road.

    AhhYahBassa Report

    #69

    “Dough Boy” Truck On Air Suspension

    Off-road truck with oversized tires and custom graffiti under the hood showing a tough boy design on a rural gravel path.

    Wsweg Report

    #70

    Wtf Is Even This?

    Modified 1990 Chevrolet Corvette with unusual body and oversized wheels parked on grass, example of stupidity on wheels.

    guy_on_a_buffalo34 Report

    #71

    Uncanny C3 To C7 Conversion

    Red car with exposed engine in front of houses and vehicles, illustrating stupidity on wheels in car modification attempts.

    jacksepthicceye Report

    #72

    My Glorious Creation

    Modified car with off-road tires and a snowplow attachment, an example of stupidity on wheels and failed car coolness.

    Scrap-heap_818 Report

    #73

    The Nissan Branch

    Long white car stretched to look cooler but ended up as an unusual example of stupidity on wheels parking in a lot.

    Lucajames2309 Report

    #74

    Ford Edge With F100 Front

    Black SUV modified with unusual vintage car front design as a failed attempt to make a car cooler and unique.

    HoneyRush Report

    #75

    Woah Dude. Like, No Way!

    Lifted truck with neon green and pink custom parts, an attempt to make a car cooler that resulted in stupidity on wheels.

    slowride77 Report

    #76

    Spotted At Home Depot

    Car modifications gone wrong with an overloaded sedan featuring random objects and parts in a public parking lot.

    nikjahw Report

    #77

    Car Seen In My City

    Silver sedan with large, unusual metal pipes attached to the back, a bizarre car modification fail on the road.

    pineappledaddy Report

    #78

    This Isn't R/Roastmycar, But Guessing That's Not Going To Stop Yall From Tearing My Batmobile Apart

    Black Mazda convertible with failed car customization featuring an awkward Batman theme and bizarre rear attachments.

    DefinitelyPorno Report

    #79

    Auto-Bot On A Budget?? 🤣🤦‍♂️

    Red car with a large yellow wing and silver side pipes, an example of people trying to make their cars cooler but failing.

    Hot_Story_3115 Report

    #80

    I’d Bet It’s Not Even An M Series

    Silver BMW with vertical doors and exaggerated body modifications parked in a driveway, showing failed car coolness attempt.

    hashtagmiata Report

