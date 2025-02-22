ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt that we love our furry friends, but let’s be honest, they have all gone through a bout of naughtiness, mostly thanks to their playful and smart personalities. Those who are social, intelligent, and full of energy are the most likely to stir up some trouble, which often results in the funniest moments ever (mostly for us, the folks online, who don’t have to deal with the aftermath). 

Some of the silliest animals await you in the list below, our dear Pandas. Collected from the Instagram account ‘Hardest Animals,’ they invite you to scroll down and let out a hearty chuckle, even if you had the toughest of days.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Dr. Kate Mornement, board-certified applied animal behaviorist and founder of Pets Behaving Badly, and Dr. Janet Cutler, a certified cat and dog behaviorist and founder of Landmark Behaviour Inc., who kindly agreed to share a few tips on what to do when our pets get too rowdy.

#1

A Chihuahua posing with a birthday cake featuring its likeness, surrounded by people in a cozy setting.

Mango
Mango
29 minutes ago

The expression is captured perfectly. Daisy is pleased with the cake :)

    #2

    Two people at the beach, one jumping joyfully near a playful dog.

    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    7 minutes ago

    Someone's vacation is about to end up in the emergency room....ouch!

    #3

    Gorilla, one of the hardest animals, relaxes with a device in a zoo enclosure.

    Even though misbehaving pets can be sometimes funny (and this list is proof), overlooking pets' poor behavior can create a lot of challenges in the future, which can also hinder the relationship between an animal and its owner.

    To learn more about how to see the signs of poor behavior in pets and how to deal with them, we reached out to Dr. Kate Mornement, board-certified applied animal behaviorist and founder of Pets Behaving Badly, and Dr. Janet Cutler, a certified cat and dog behaviorist and founder of Landmark Behaviour Inc.
    #4

    Pug in cowboy hat riding a green inflatable horse, playfully tough animal.

    #5

    Pug lying on a patterned floor with puppies, next to a bowl. Hardest animals peacefully resting indoors.

    #6

    Golden retriever balancing a beer glass on its head at an outdoor table setting, showcasing humorous animal talent.

    "Many different behaviors can qualify as poor behavior, and it is often dependent on the expectations of the family," says Cutler.

    "This could include poor manners, such as jumping up or begging. Many more serious behaviors can be a result of fear and anxiety, such as barking, aggression, or damage to the home."
    #7

    A squirrel holding a bottle, sitting on a wooden surface, representing the hardest animals.

    #8

    Raven with a silver chain next to an owl under moonlight, highlighting their hard appearance.

    #9

    Tiger resting while piglets dressed in tiger stripes snuggle up, showcasing one of the hardest animals.

    Meanwhile, Mornement says, "Poor behaviour in pets can be behaviors that are actually quite normal for the animal but are perceived as problematic by the owner. For example, dogs that chase small animals or cats that scratch the furniture."
    #10

    Two sealed cans submerged in a fish tank, surrounded by colorful gravel and small decorative structures.

    #11

    A dachshund humorously standing on stilts in a grassy backyard setting.

    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    11 minutes ago

    I would like to see him in action on those stilts. He seems pretty calm.

    #12

    A crocodile wearing sunglasses is seatbelted in a car's passenger seat, emphasizing it as one of the hardest animals.

    The reasons why pets exhibit what we see as problematic behavior can be a lack of training, manners, or even socialization, says Cutler. "Many behavior problems are due to fear and anxiety, which can occur because of genetics, experience, training methods and what happens when your pet shows that behavior, and many more."
    #13

    A large cat sitting calmly near cucumbers on the kitchen floor, with an open fridge door in the background.

    Mango
    Mango
    27 minutes ago

    Disgusting behavior human. Tuna is a much more appropriate snack.

    #14

    A dog humorously sits in a driver's seat, posing like it's steering a vehicle, embodying a tough animal spirit.

    #15

    Dog with glowing light effect from mouth, illustrating one of the hardest animals not to mess with in a humorous style.

    It can also be due to more serious issues like health problems, notes Mornement. "Poor behavior can be the result of a health issue so it's important to have your pet seen by a vet to identify or rule out a medical cause. Other causes of poor behaviour include boredom, fear, anxiety, territorial behaviour and a lack of appropriate outlets for normal species-specific behavior."

    #16

    Dog behind gate with "Beware of the Dog" sign, representing one of the hardest animals.

    #17

    Large frog being held in hands, showcasing one of the hardest animals.

    #18

    Yearbook page with an armadillo in a tie, labeled "Security Chairman", among student portraits.

    What can be done to minimize undesirable pet behavior is to look at the environment and situation that behavior happens in, says Cutler. "Often we can modify the environment to help decrease the behavior. Then, we can work on the behavior itself through training techniques, rewarding the behavior we would like to see," she explains.

    "If the behavior is rooted in fear and anxiety, this is often a longer process and could require some help from a behaviorist or trainer. Ensuring your pet gets plenty of exercise and mental stimulation can often help a lot in addition to behavior modification."

    #19

    A small dog beside a large bone on a wooden floor, illustrating the contrast in size.

    #20

    A horse in a stable giving a tough, watchful look, showcasing its hard, resilient nature.

    #21

    Crocodile playing basketball with an explosion in the background, showcasing one of the hardest animals.

    Mornement suggests always using positive reinforcement when working with problematic pet behavior. "The key is to first understand what's motivating the animal to perform the undesired behaviour. Are they scared? Are they lonely? Are they bored? Do they get something positive as a consequence of performing the bad behavior? For example, many dogs learn to jump up on people because the behavior results in something they like such as pats and attention," she says.

    "When pet owners focus on consistently rewarding desired behavior with things their pet values, their pet will offer these behaviors more frequently in favour of undesired behavior—it's called the Matching Law in psychology."
    #22

    A panda-themed crocodile sculpture, showcasing one of the hardest animals, on display in a zoo exhibit.

    #23

    Seal observing a dog in a blue hoodie through the glass, capturing a unique moment of interaction between animals.

    #24

    A chimpanzee wearing glasses and a suit, speaking on a vintage phone, with charts in the background, mimicking business attire.

    While trying to modify furry friend's manners, both experts stress that it's important not to utilize punishment. "Oftentimes pet owners may try to punish bad behavior and assume that a pet is performing the behavior out of spite. Punishing the behavior can get it to stop, however it does not help with the underlying causes of the behavior, and oftentimes results in further poor behavior," Cutler says.

    #25

    A bird performing a trick on a mini skateboard, showcasing playful and unexpected behavior.

    #26

    A fluffy white rat amidst a fiery explosion, illustrating hard to mess with animals.

    #27

    A cat playfully reaching for a vodka bottle, highlighting one of the hardest animals.

    "Although effective in the moment, punishment does not teach the animal what the owner wants them to do," adds Mornement. "We also know that punishment can make some problem behavior worse and can negatively impact the bond between pet and owner. Instead pet parents should focus on using positive reinforcement to reward an incompatible behaviour and ensure they are meeting their pets physical and emotional needs," she suggested.

    #28

    A small chick standing beside a Gundam model, posing on a checkered tablecloth.

    #29

    A monitor lizard in a blue coat, standing on sneakers beside cardboard boxes, showcasing its tough stance.

    #30

    A cat with its head inside a bubble, creating a playful and humorous expression.

    #31

    White cat with paws visible, lying on glass table, viewed from below.

    #32

    A bird with a rainbow reflection on its body, showcasing unique colors, stands confidently on a wooden surface.

    Mango
    Mango
    23 minutes ago

    Where did you get that picture of me as a teenager?

    #33

    A dog standing at a Dragon Ball Z arcade machine in a cozy kitchen setting.

    #34

    A cat with yellow eyes looking down at its reflection in a metal spoon, main SEO keyword: hardest animals.

    #35

    A dog resembling a sandwich with two buns on its back, playfully posed as one of the hardest animals you don’t want to mess with.

    #36

    Gray cat sitting on a person leaning over a toilet, showcasing animals not to mess with.

    #37

    A dolphin and a cow jumping above the ocean waves under a clear blue sky.

    Oliver M. Gingles
    Oliver M. Gingles
    7 minutes ago

    Training for the moon-jumping contest tonight! Heard a cat is playing on a fiddle at halftime

    #38

    Cockroach wearing a sombrero and entering a toy car, humorously representing one of the hardest animals.

    #39

    A painting of a cat amidst abstract colorful background, embodying hard-to-mess-with animal imagery.

    #40

    Round penguin standing on a tiled floor, showcasing one of the hardest animals with a strong, sturdy appearance.

    #41

    Tiny kitten perched on a power adapter plugged into the wall, looking curious.

    #42

    Monkey standing confidently on a brick pathway at sunset, illustrating one of the hardest animals.

    #43

    Tortoise breaking through a wall, showcasing its strength as one of the hardest animals.

    #44

    A cat sitting on a bed next to metallic claw gauntlets, representing hard animals.

    #45

    Warning sign about hard animals and cows with a toy car in a grassy field.

    #46

    Capybaras swimming in an aquarium with reflection, showcasing their size and calm demeanor, opposite a child observing.

    #47

    Optical illusion of a cat with human feet reflected on a tiled floor. Hardest animals might include such amusing curiosities.

    #48

    A dog featured in a school yearbook among student photos.

    #49

    Tactical dog wearing protective gear and harness, embodying a hard animal aura.

    #50

    Raccoons resting on rocks, part of the hardest animals you don’t want to mess with in the wild.

    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    2 minutes ago

    I have never seen a raccoons butt before. It's kind of disturbing. 🫣

    #51

    Cat playing poker with chips and cards, embodying the hardest animals vibe.

    #52

    Orange cat standing on bare feet on a concrete floor, viewed from above, showcasing one of the hardest animals.

    #53

    Black cat shaking head, creating a blur effect with eyes on a cardboard scratcher.

    #54

    A cow appears to be floating through a cloudy sky over a rural road and landscape.

    #55

    Praying mantis on rock with two people in background, illustrating one of the hardest animals in nature.

    #56

    A cute baby animal, wrapped in a cozy purple blanket, nestled by a window.

    #57

    Dog wearing sunglasses and holding an ice cream sandwich, by a pool.

    #58

    Dog holding a spoon with alphabet soup letters spelling "YOUS SEOU" in its mouth.

    #59

    Crabs playing with UNO cards on ice, humorously depicting some of the hardest animals.

    #60

    Close-up of a curious dog and cat with wide eyes against a black background, showcasing tough animals.

    #61

    Bears playing on a slide in a forested area, highlighting one of the hardest animals.

    #62

    A surreal image of a jet with a dog's face, highlighting the juxtaposition of animals and technology.

    #63

    Black bear with wide eyes, edited to appear as if launching in a rocket, representing one of the hardest animals.

    #64

    A dog riding on a horse beside a road, showcasing animals you don’t want to mess with.

    #65

    Horse with a party hat standing near colorful balloons.

    #66

    A giant creature walking through the ocean wearing oversized denim jeans, depicting one of the hardest animals.

    #67

    Black cat playfully biting a finger, showcasing its tough demeanor.

    #68

    Old photo of a dog sitting on a stool, holding a cigarette in its mouth, illustrating early pet photography.

    #69

    Woman sitting in a car with a small animal secured by a seatbelt, illustrating one of the hardest animals to handle.

    #70

    Dog holding onto a person climbing into a red truck, showcasing an animal you don’t want to mess with.

    #71

    A cat sits on a chair next to a table with a beer, embodying the phrase about bringing the "realist."

    #72

    Penguin dressed as a cowboy with a hat and belt, symbolizing one of the hardest animals you don’t want to mess with.

    #73

    Cat confronting a deity in a humorous parody of a classic painting, featuring one of the hardest animals.

    #74

    A small dog with a broken cat door around its body standing on a wooden floor.

    #75

    Two Rottweilers playfully interacting on grass, showcasing their strength and alertness.

