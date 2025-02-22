ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt that we love our furry friends, but let’s be honest, they have all gone through a bout of naughtiness, mostly thanks to their playful and smart personalities. Those who are social, intelligent, and full of energy are the most likely to stir up some trouble, which often results in the funniest moments ever (mostly for us, the folks online, who don’t have to deal with the aftermath).

Some of the silliest animals await you in the list below, our dear Pandas. Collected from the Instagram account ‘Hardest Animals,’ they invite you to scroll down and let out a hearty chuckle, even if you had the toughest of days.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Dr. Kate Mornement, board-certified applied animal behaviorist and founder of Pets Behaving Badly, and Dr. Janet Cutler, a certified cat and dog behaviorist and founder of Landmark Behaviour Inc., who kindly agreed to share a few tips on what to do when our pets get too rowdy.