Besides being dark and mysterious, crows are extremely intelligent birds. So smart, in fact, that it might be even a little bit scary. Even though their brains are the size of a human thumb, their intelligence, comparable to that of a 7-year-old child, allows them to use tools, solve problems, recognize people’s faces, adapt to new situations, and even plan for the future. More examples of crows doing scarily smart things can be found in the list below, curated by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find them and make sure to upvote those instances that make you suspicious of how clever these birds are.

#1

I Only Wish More People Were Like This Crow

Crow carrying a plastic plate, demonstrating smart and unusual behavior by placing it in a trash bin.

sencerb88 Report

RELATED:
    #2

    So Cute

    Tweet about unusual things crows do: a crow recognizes a boy and gives him a dime.

    michellesound Report

    #3

    French Amusement Park "Puy Du Fou" Has Trained A Team Of Crows To Pick Up Garbage And Cigarette-Butts

    A crow perched on a trash can, showcasing smart and unusual behavior in an urban setting.

    For every piece of trash thrown into a bin, they’ll automatically receive a reward.

    troila , Erik Karits/pexels (not an actual photo) Report

    #4

    He Knew He Beat You Too, That's Wild

    Crow solving a wooden puzzle by placing red and white pieces in a grid, showcasing smart unusual things crows do.

    voron_gosha_tv Report

    #5

    Crow Helps Hedgehog To Cross The Street

    Crow Helps Hedgehog To Cross The Street

    dump_acc_91 Report

    #6

    Been Feeding Crows For A Couple Of Months And Got My First Gift Today

    Crow on a balcony railing, presenting unusual objects as gifts, showcasing smart behaviors.

    cutelyaware , cutelyaware Report

    #7

    I Started Feeding Bar Nuts To These Crows That Are Regural To The Patio Of A Bar I Work At. My Collection Of Gifts Finally Started After 3 Months

    Items collected by crows displayed on a wooden table, showcasing smart unusual behaviors.

    saroj7878 Report

    #8

    I Found This In The Spot Where I Feed My Crows Every Morning. It's Soaking Wet Because It Was Raining. But If They Did Drop It For Me, That's Absolutely Awesome

    A person holding a folded twenty-dollar bill near a window, demonstrating unusual interactions.

    jlscott0731 Report

    #9

    Crow Snowboarding And It's Using Plastic As A Sled. Crows Have Been Observed Engaging In Playful Behaviors, Like Sliding Down Snowy Rooftops Or Performing Aerial Acrobatics Just For Fun

    Crows using a plastic lid to slide on snow, demonstrating smart and unusual behavior.

    WTVideo Report

    Mango
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been practicing for years and it's already a better snowboarder than me.

    #10

    Crows Are So Smart! The Bird Was Thirsty And What Matters Is "Water". There Is Solution To Most Things If You Think Out Of The Box

    Crow solving puzzle with rocks and a water jar, demonstrating smart and unusual crow behavior.

    Report

    Amy
    Amy
    Amy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aesop’s fable! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Crow_and_the_Pitcher

    #11

    Gabby, Our American Crow, Has Mastered Connect Four As Part Of Her Enrichment And Frequently Squares Off Against Her Trainer And Caretaker Sean

    A crow skillfully playing Connect Four with a person, showcasing smart unusual behavior.

    Gabby’s record is 15-1. She has to let Sean win every once in awhile to keep his confidence high.

    Texas State Aquarium Report

    #12

    This Person Managed To "Adopt" A Crow

    This Person Managed To "Adopt" A Crow

    tumblr.com Report

    #13

    Crow Rides On The Back Of An Eagle

    Crow Rides On The Back Of An Eagle

    Phoo Chan Report

    #14

    We've Been Feeding A Small Family Of Four Crows (Mated Pair And Their Two Year Old Kids) For Several Years

    Pine twig with rings placed in an ashtray, showcasing unusual things crows do.

    Last week two days in a row they left these gifts, pull tabs threaded onto pine twigs. This isn't only generous, it's creative, it's art. My mind is blown.

    StuartDahlquist Report

    #15

    I Knew Crows Were Smart But This One Is Actually Dipping His Chicken Nuggets

    Crows interact with fast food trash on a snowy ground, showcasing smart, unusual foraging behavior.

    despicable_bri Report

    Mango
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know they're far from the same animal, but I still find this unsettling.

    #16

    Crows Have Been Spotted Using Sticks To Extract Food From Hard-To-Reach Places, Even Bending The Sticks To Make Then More Effective

    Crows using a stick tool inside a wooden structure demonstrating smart and unusual behavior.

    Dalmiro Cuellar Oficial , earthpen4518 Report

    #17

    Crows' Cognitive And Problem-Solving Skills Are Truly Remarkable

    Crow demonstrating smart behavior with colorful cups on the ground.

    pattyboosh Report

    #18

    Crows Copying The Way Humans Caw

    Tweet about unusual things crows do, like mimicking human accent by saying "caw" at a wildlife rehab facility.

    CryptoNature Report

    #19

    Crow Dropping A Nut Into The Intersection So Traffic Will Run Over It And Crack It Open For Him

    Crows using a crosswalk at a quiet urban street, showcasing their smart unusual behavior.

    Tony_Hamilton87 Report

    #20

    Crows Are Hilarious. They Seem To Enjoy Having Fun Keeping Themselves Amused. Here’s One That Used To "Hang Around" Outside Our House

    A crow hanging upside down from a wire above a roof, showcasing unusual smart behavior.

    Just swaying in the breeze. He used to do this quite regularly.

    Nikki Williams Report

    #21

    Crows Are Incredibly Intelligent Birds Capable Of Recognizing Human Faces And Holding Grudges

    Close-up of a crow on the ground, showcasing its keen intelligence and awareness in a natural setting.

    If a crow feels threatened or harmed by a person, it can remember the individual for years. Additionally, crows have been known to warn other crows about dangerous humans, effectively creating a network of information shared among the birds. Their memory and social communication are part of why crows are considered some of the smartest animals on Earth

    earthpen4518 , Anthony's images/pexels (not an actual photo) Report

    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can also pass this information down to the next generation.

    #22

    Theft And Deception: They Cleverly Hide Their Food Caches And Even Fake Hiding Spots To Throw Off Potential Thieves, Including Other Crows

    Crow holding multiple fries in its beak, demonstrating smart unusual behavior.

    Matt R/pexels (not an actual photo) Report

    #23

    Like Parrots, Some Crows In Captivity Can Mimic Human Words And Phrases, Often With Surprising Accuracy

    A crow perched on a ledge in a forested area, displaying its smart and unusual behavior.

    Mauricio Ortiz/pexels (not an actual photo) Report

    #24

    A Friend Nursed An Injured Crow Back To Health After It Got Trapped In Her French Quarter Courtyard. These As Some Of The Things The Crow Has Been Bringing Her As Apparent Gifts

    Various shiny objects like pearls, a screw, and a gem collected by crows.

    Tweetystraw Report

    #25

    Smart Crow Has Impressive Problem-Solving Skills

    Crows cleverly manipulating locks inside a cage, showcasing smart and unusual problem-solving skills.

    MetDaan Adventure Report

    #26

    Understanding Social Hierarchies: Crows Know How To Navigate Their Complex Social Structures, Recognize Dominance Hierarchies, And Adjust Their Behavior Accordingly

    A crow interacting with a resting deer on green grass, showcasing unusual behavior.

    pxhere.com (not an actual photo) Report

    #27

    That Is Frank. He Is A Solitary Bird, But Also The First To Figure Out That He Gets Quite Bigger Nuts In A Personal Exchange

    A crow perched on a plastic chair on a balcony, showcasing smart unusual behavior.

    He jumps up and down until I come out and give him one of the really big peanuts. I bet he is quite smug about how well he trained me too.

    reddit.com Report

    Iridian
    Iridian
    Iridian
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are well trained and proud about it, as well you should be.

    #28

    Thirsty Crow

    Smart crow drinking water from a tap in an unusual way in Srinagar.

    UmarGanie1 Report

    Mango
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had to ban the field water station at my old school because of this.

    #29

    My Friend Mr. Crow. I Feed Him By Hand. Sometimes He Pecks Me Gently And Tells Me To Give Food

    A crow perched on a railing looks at a person holding a cracker, showcasing smart unusual behavior.

    mayankify Report

    Mango
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's pissed that you're giving it a cracker and not a fillet mignon.

    #30

    New Caledonian Crows Use Tools To Forage For Food In The Wild. Captive New Caledonian Crows Have Even Made Hooked Tools From Wire To Obtain Food Despite Never Having Seen Wire Before

    New Caledonian Crows Use Tools To Forage For Food In The Wild. Captive New Caledonian Crows Have Even Made Hooked Tools From Wire To Obtain Food Despite Never Having Seen Wire Before

    AGreatWind , hedera.baltica Report

    Iridian
    Iridian
    Iridian
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's amazing how even as of about ten years ago, it used to be said that only aardvarks used tools (the stick they put down into ant holes). It's very clear that animals are much smarter than they've been given credit, especially crows and non-human primates.

    #31

    My Dads Been Feeding This Crow And Now He Sits In His Van With Him

    Crow sitting inside a car showcasing unusual behavior on the passenger seat.

    Tighe_er Report

    #32

    I Was In Vietnam Photographing Wildlife And Found An Eagle Pursuing A Crow For A Good While. After Watching Them For A Bit, They Landed And It Turned Out They Were Friends

    "Crow flying with hawk above another crow and hawk on a utility pole, showcasing smart, unusual behavior."

    neuralzen Report

    #33

    They Really Are Quite Intelligent

    A crow perched on a branch by the water, showcasing smart unusual behavior.

    stan_sdcollins Report

    #34

    Crows Like To Pull Tails. Some Think It Is To Distract Another Animal From Eating Allowing Either The Crow Itself Or An Accomplice To Snatch The Food Away, While Others Think They Do It For Fun

    Crows Like To Pull Tails. Some Think It Is To Distract Another Animal From Eating Allowing Either The Crow Itself Or An Accomplice To Snatch The Food Away, While Others Think They Do It For Fun

    Report

    #35

    I Received My First Gifts

    Hand holding a flat stone and a plastic bottle cap, showcasing unusual items crows might collect.

    I'm a little late posting it but I received my first gifts November 26th and I've got to say, I didn't expect the feelings that accompanied those gifts, as someone who struggles daily with my mental and physical health, I am truly grateful for the love that they've shown me and for the joy that they bring.

    Also, I bought a little pack of tiny crows to gift to them, I thought it would be fun to see if they accept them.

    No_Fig1560 Report

    #36

    When A Crow Dies, Others Gather Around Its Body, Seemingly To Investigate And Learn From The Situation, Possibly To Identify Potential Threats

    Group of crows demonstrating smart, unusual behavior on a sandy beach near the ocean.

    Alexander Savchuk/pexels (not an actual photo) Report

    #37

    Was Sitting On My Couch When Suddenly A Crow Came And Left A Marble On My Roof

    "Smart crow leaves a small object on a window ledge, showcasing unusual behavior."

    i was just sitting here when suddenly i heard some noise above me and looked up to see a crow on the skylight, it dropped a marble down, watched it start to roll away then went and picked it up and put it down somewhere where it wouldn’t roll away, then simply left, there’s a family of crows living in a tree right beside my house and they often stare at me when i’m skating in my driveway by there tree, but i’ve never fed them or anything, nor have i bothered them though. the marble has been there since yesterday now, was it meant as a gift?

    Impossible-Meal9912 Report

    Iridian
    Iridian
    Iridian
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, probably, it was meant as a gift. Especially if you believe in a higher power. Many animals speak with a higher power. The crow could be asking you to look into the more sensitive, spiritual, natural, and/ or artistic parts of yourself. But definitely, it seems to like you and to want to be your friend. Look on youtube for videos on how to befriend crows. Crows, in general, could be a Spirit Animal for you.

    #38

    Crows Are Really Smart After All. This Crow Locks The Box Before Going Out

    Crow interacting with a box on a motorcycle, demonstrating smart and unusual behavior in a countryside setting.

    ThoryRajkumar Report

    #39

    I Was Weeding Today And Discovered That My Crowbros Started Planting Their Own Peanuts

    A peanut plant growing from the soil, demonstrating smart things crows do by planting seeds unintentionally.

    Drunarawr Report

    #40

    Crows Are The Best Birbs

    Crows Are The Best Birbs

    tumblr.com Report

    #41

    Hooded Crow Having Fun Sledding Down A Snow-Covered Windshield

    Hooded Crow Having Fun Sledding Down A Snow-Covered Windshield

    Crows are known for their high level of intelligence in mimicking human behaviors. They’ve often been observed engaging in acts of “play” with remarkably human qualities.

    to_the_tenth_power Report

    #42

    Australian Crows Get Around The Dangers Of Eating Poisonous, Invasive, Cane Toads By Flipping Them Over And Eating Only Their Thighs, Tongues And Intestines

    Australian Crows Get Around The Dangers Of Eating Poisonous, Invasive, Cane Toads By Flipping Them Over And Eating Only Their Thighs, Tongues And Intestines

    FillsYourNiche , hedera.baltica Report

    #43

    My Crows Have Gifted Me Texas

    A Texas-shaped pendant held by fingers, showcasing a smart and unusual crow gift.

    Fishy_Mistakes Report

    #44

    My Crows Left Me A Gift Today

    Unusual object found by crows placed on a wooden table next to a clear ruler, showcasing smart behavior.

    EldritchSpider Report

    #45

    Crow Engaging In A Phenomenon Called “Anting”. They Purposefully Rub Ants Who, Sensing Danger, Discharge Formic Acid, Which Is Absorbed Into The Bird's Body And Acts As A Natural Insecticide

    A crow perching on a pole with wings extended, showcasing smart and unusual behaviors in an urban setting.

    ExpertAccident , Tolga Ahmetler/pexels (not an actual photo) Report

    #46

    Counting And Understanding Numbers: Crows Have Demonstrated The Ability To Distinguish Between Different Quantities, Showing Numerical Cognition On Par With Some Primates

    A crow perched on a wooden post, showcasing smart and unusual behavior in a natural setting.

    pxhere.com (not an actual photo) Report

    #47

    Clever Little Swoopy Sr Has Learned How To Maximize Her Almond Haul: By Following Me 4x, Making Me Think She Didn't See The Food I Left Her (So I Leave More)

    Crows perched on a railing and building edge, showcasing their smart and unusual behaviors in an urban setting.

     When I go back, ALL the almonds are gone.
    1st location, almonds were strewn in the grass. 2nd on the stairs. 3rd near the sign post. 4th under the trees. AND THEN she digged in. Puts in the work for her and her husband Daisy (that's right Daisy's the male) who is content with the first pile he sees. Unlike little Swoopy. She's my sweetie.
    To note: I don't feed them everyday, but I do feed them frequently 3-4x a week, once a day.

    Affectionate_Sky2264 Report

    #48

    Smart Sales Person Identify The Right Customer, Take Bold Approach And Have His Big Order From One Customer. Not So Smart Sales Person Put Hard Work Scouting For Small Small Orders

    Crow pecking at egg carton on a table in a public dining area, showcasing unusual crow behavior.

    Can't blame pigeon though whose intelligence is around a 2-year-old child while crow's intelligence is of a 7-year-old human child.

    milindpappu Report

    #49

    I Feed The Crows At A Local Park, But Today I Found This At My House

    A crow using cloth to cover a nut on a wooden chair, showcasing smart unusual behavior.

    bouquet_of_irises Report

