ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Jas, the cartoonist behind "Gryzlock," creates comics that lean into dark, weird, and sometimes shamelessly immature humor without pretending to be anything else. His strips often take an ordinary thought or situation and push it somewhere slightly uncomfortable, unexpected, or just plain ridiculous.

He has said himself that the goal is simple: if it makes someone smirk, that is enough. While most of his work is built around standalone jokes, he has also been developing a longer series called "Beyond," a slow-burning project about clones in space that quietly explores human nature beneath its sillier surface. With a first printed comic book on the way, Brian continues to expand his work beyond social media, proving that even the strangest ideas can find an audience when they are honest and unapologetically his own.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | x.com