Brian Jas, the cartoonist behind "Gryzlock," creates comics that lean into dark, weird, and sometimes shamelessly immature humor without pretending to be anything else. His strips often take an ordinary thought or situation and push it somewhere slightly uncomfortable, unexpected, or just plain ridiculous.

He has said himself that the goal is simple: if it makes someone smirk, that is enough. While most of his work is built around standalone jokes, he has also been developing a longer series called "Beyond," a slow-burning project about clones in space that quietly explores human nature beneath its sillier surface. With a first printed comic book on the way, Brian continues to expand his work beyond social media, proving that even the strangest ideas can find an audience when they are honest and unapologetically his own.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | x.com

#1

Black and white comic panels showing a weird and dark humorous scene inspired by video game and pop culture elements.

gryzlock_comics Report

    #2

    Comic panels depict a funny, weird, and dark transformation of a scary werewolf chasing a boy under a full moon.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #3

    Comic strip featuring a magical Sandman and a woman trapped in a doomsrolling vortex, blending funny, weird, and dark themes.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #4

    Four-panel comic by Gryzlock showing a character reacting to online comments with funny, weird, and dark humor.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing a nervous person trying exercise and martial arts, illustrating funny weird dark comic moments.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #6

    Blue cartoon characters in a dark, weird, and funny comic discussing essential oils with a supernatural twist.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #7

    Black and white comic showing a man excited for a game release, with dark humor about society's collapse.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #8

    Black and white comic panels showing a humorous and dark scene involving a crucifix and a character holding a cross.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #9

    Comic panels showing a dark, weird, and funny scene about ethical problems and self-driving cars with a dash cam view.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #10

    Comic strip featuring a dark, funny, and weird story with two characters planning an escape under the full moon.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #11

    Comic strip with dark and weird humor showing a couple wrestling and a masked figure counting to three in a bedroom.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #12

    Comic strip featuring a man and a robot discussing grammar errors in a darkly funny and weird interaction.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #13

    A comic strip showing a darkly funny, weird fantasy scene with adventurers and a ghoulish character holding a tombstone.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #14

    Funny, weird, and dark comic strip showing a family and Santa with a reindeer questioning existence at night.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #15

    Comic strip showing a funny, weird, and dark conversation about roleplay with an Italian pizza chef dominatrix.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #16

    Comic panels showing two ghost-like characters preparing to scare a plumber, blending funny, weird, and dark comic style.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #17

    Comic strip featuring characters resembling Mario and Toad discussing a peaceful Goomba, blending funny, weird, and dark humor.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #18

    Comic strip showing a meditating figure with funny, weird, and dark humor about minimum security prison.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #19

    Comic panels showing a police officer humorously and darkly fixing a b**b-detonated clock at an orphanage.

    gryzlock_comics Report

    #20

    Black and white comic panels showing a humorous and dark interaction between a cowboy and an assassin character.

    gryzlock_comics Report

