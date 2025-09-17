ADVERTISEMENT

Each year, around 410 million people worldwide flock to amusement parks, chasing roller coaster thrills, trying nostalgic foods, or buying quirky souvenirs. Whatever the reason, one thing is clear—amusement parks are a lot of fun. To make sure that these good times don’t fade from visitors’ memories, they snap pics whenever they can, often capturing the most chaotic and hilarious sights in amusement parksBelow, our Bored Panda team gathered a list of them for your entertainment. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy the wild ride that these photos are!

#1

Mermaid And Her Mer-Dad At Disneyland

Father and daughter wearing matching mermaid costumes walking together at an amusement park trip.

Calicutie66 Report

    #2

    Today I Learned That Service Dogs Are Allowed On Rides Just As Long As There Isn’t A Minimum Height Requirement

    Woman smiling while driving a red ride car with a dog sitting next to her on an amusement park attraction track.

    U8MyFractal Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    16 minutes ago

    Judging by the look on the dog's face, the service dog needs a service dog for that ride.

    #3

    A Guide Dog Meets A Friend At Disney World

    Person in Pluto costume meeting a yellow Labrador dog on a leash at an amusement park visit.

    Report

    Data suggests that the top reason people go to amusement parks is to spend quality time with friends and family. Surprisingly, only 14% of visitors cite rides as their motivation for going, while 11% go to escape reality and relax. 

    Other things that encourage people to visit amusement parks are treating family, entertaining kids, meeting popular characters, purchasing gifts/souvenirs, and redeeming points and vouchers. 

    Whatever the reason for their visit, amusement park guests have the most fun when they enjoy outdoor attractions, scenic views, roller coasters, water rides, live shows, animal encounters, and immersive experiences.
    #4

    That Is So Precious

    Donald Duck mascot interacting with ducks at an amusement park, a memorable photo from a trip to an amusement park.

    ShouldHaveAnima , reddit.com Report

    #5

    Behind The Sweet Face Of Minnie Mouse, A Hilarious Secret: An Old Mexican Dude Taking A Smoke Break

    Person dressed in Minnie Mouse costume standing outdoors, captured in one of the best photos from an amusement park trip.

    albertovaz Report

    #6

    My Wife And I Went To Disney World. Also, The Kids Came

    Family enjoying a playful moment by a fountain at an amusement park during a memorable trip with kids.

    checkmarshall Report

    Disney seems to nail every visitor’s boxes, as their Parks and Experience division runs eight of the world’s top 10 most-visited theme parks. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA, is not only their most visited location, but it is also nominated as the most visited amusement park in the world, with a whopping 17,720,000 visitors welcomed in 2023.

    #7

    Keep Arms And Legs Inside The Rollercoaster

    Group of people showing mixed reactions on a thrill ride captured in one of the best photos from an amusement park trip.

    Report

    #8

    I Wanted To Share My Favorite Childhood Picture. My Dad Took That At Universal Studios In California

    Orangutan playfully licking a boy's face in a colorful amusement park setting, capturing one of the best photos.

    cocki Report

    #9

    They Were All Super Nice And Really Beautiful. I Also Proposed To Gaston Because That Guy Was Hilarious

    Man posing with amusement park characters pretending to propose in creative photos from an amusement park trip.

    BGibbles Report

    Why is it so popular, you may be asking? Well, many Disney fans consider the Magic Kingdom to be the quintessential Disney experience, with a sea of cartoon characters and 107 acres of rides and attractions.

    The 7 ‘lands’ the park is divided into evoke nostalgia, from the Wild West to the jungle and space. All of it is complemented by rollercoasters, parades, street performers, and the most popular Disney characters brought to life. Not to mention, it has the original design of Cinderella Castle.

    #10

    "Go To Disneyland" They Said... "It'll Be Fun" They Said

    Group of people on a Splash Mountain log ride at Disneyland with funny expressions, best photos from an amusement park trip

    Reddit__PI Report

    #11

    My Boyfriend And His Friends Have Been Pretending To Be Body Guards For One Of Their Choir Mates All Day In Disneyland. This Is Them At Splash Mountain

    Group of friends wearing sunglasses posing humorously on Splash Mountain ride at an amusement park photo souvenir.

    gingershminger Report

    #12

    So I Took My Daughter For Her 1st Trip To An Amusement Park Today

    Man and young girl with excited expressions on water ride at amusement park creating memorable photos.

    TheDavidJohnson Report

    However, not everything is as magical as Disney perhaps would like it to be. The two main things that people are complaining about are the cost and the busy crowds. A one-day Magic Kingdom ticket at Disney World varies from approximately $139 to $199 for an adult, depending on the date of the visit. So imagine spending around $1,000 for your whole family to visit a park with another 48,500 visitors that overcrowd restaurants, shows, and rides.

    #13

    So My Brother And I Found Out That There Was A Camera On The Roller Coaster

    Two men playing chess on a log ride at an amusement park, capturing a unique memory from their trip.

    DannyCabes Report

    #14

    My Dad's Idea Of A Family Photo At Disneyland Paris Last Year (Posing In Front Of A Genie Lamp)

    Group of people posing with amusement park props, capturing one of the best photos brought home from an amusement park trip

    jamaisvu99 Report

    #15

    This Kid At Disneyland Realized He's Too Short To Be Prince Charming

    Woman dressed as a princess sitting on the ground while a young boy stands nearby at an amusement park.

    NeonNintendo Report

    “The truth is, you spend more time WAITING than actually DOING a LOT more time,” shared journalist Alan Karmin at Tripsided. “Spending 60-90 minutes waiting in a line for a 2 to 5-minute “experience” is not that uncommon. Seeing wait times in excess of two hours is also not that uncommon [...]. If you have only one day in the Park, and you have to wait so long to experience each attraction then what kind of value are you actually getting for your money?”
    #16

    My Dad And I At Disney World

    Man and excited boy riding and aiming laser guns on an amusement park ride during a nighttime game.

    fireice74 Report

    #17

    A Love Triangle

    Mickey Mouse character posing playfully with Goofy and Minnie Mouse walking away at amusement park trip photo.

    Report

    3 minutes ago

    #18

    My Boyfriend And I On The Tower Of Terror At Disneyland, Paris. He's The One Whose Eyes Are About To Pop Out Of His Skull With Fear

    Thrilled and scared riders captured in a Tower of Terror ride photo from a memorable amusement park visit.

    boredandlazy1 Report

    The journalist also draws attention to the price of food. Without any of the “specials” tacked on, it will cost $1,600 for a family of four to simply sustain themselves,” he said after doing the math. “You want to eat with Mickey, Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, or Stitch? Add on an additional $100 per person…another $400.”
    #19

    Daughter's First Drop Ride Back When She Was 8 Months Old. Wasn’t Expecting It

    Family with baby enjoying a Frozen Ever After ride at an amusement park captured in fun photos after a trip.

    morgigno Report

    #20

    The Final Splash. Farewell Splash Mountain

    Group of people saluting and smiling while riding a themed roller coaster in an amusement park photo.

    bzlvrlwysfrvr0624 Report

    #21

    My Friends Tried This At A Theme Park Today, Nailed It

    Group of people on an amusement park roller coaster ride reacting with surprise and excitement during the thrilling moment.

    superw0lf Report

    That said, Disney isn’t the only amusement park with such issues. Many other big, popular amusement parks have similar prices, averaging from $70 to over $150, and they’re likely to have overwhelming crowds. So if you’re looking to have a relaxing and wholesome family time without having to stand in lines for the majority of your time, you should probably skip going to the biggest players out there.

    #22

    Disneyland Was Fun.... I Guess

    Group of people with varied reactions captured on a log ride in an amusement park photo souvenir.

    myou_JOU Report

    #23

    Well. He’s Not Wrong

    Man wearing a black shirt with most expensive day ever text, walking with stroller at a crowded amusement park.

    jcepiano Report

    #24

    Took My Boyfriend To Disney's Animal Kingdom.. Dealt With This All Day

    Young man posing with animal murals at an amusement park, showcasing fun and creative photos people brought home after a trip.

    dudeitsroxy Report

    But if it doesn’t scare you away—go with it. These are just the opinions of others, and your experience might be different and worth every penny. If you’re interested in learning more about Disney parks, you can check out our previous article about their secrets and mysteries.

    #25

    When Dad Takes The Boys To The Waterpark (We Are 24)

    Three men enjoying a water ride on a large inflatable raft at an amusement park on a sunny day.

    PM_me_your_PMs_eh , metacryptomemes Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    You go there to have fun, even if it costs your weekly budget. This looks like fun.

    #26

    Something Going Down At Disneyland. Rumor Has It, He Is Selling Honey At 20 Bucks An Ounce

    Person interacting with a Winnie the Pooh character holding a honey pot at an amusement park photo opportunity.

    Septimius Report

    #27

    My Girlfriend And Her Sister Wanted To Look Casual On The Roller Coaster. Totally Understand Why They Paid $10 For This Pic

    Two young women and an older man smiling on a roller coaster ride, capturing a fun amusement park moment.

    longsaao Report

    #28

    My Favorite Roller Coaster Photo

    Four people riding a water log flume at an amusement park with one person holding Jenga blocks excitedly.

    Verryfastdoggo Report

    #29

    My Parents Are At Disneyland And Just Sent Me This

    Artist sketching a cartoon dog portrait at an amusement park, capturing one of the best photos brought home after a trip.

    cutiechaser_ Report

    #30

    Went To Disney World Over In Orlando And Got To Meet Gaston While I Was There. It Seems I've Made Him Forget About Belle For A Little While

    Couple posing with amusement park character in costume, smiling and enjoying their visit at the amusement park.

    Ghaji Report

    #31

    When You Buy A New LEGO Set, But They Can't Hold It For You While You're In Disneyland

    Group of people on Splash Mountain ride at Disneyland showing excitement and fun, a classic amusement park photo moment.

    mkwierman Report

    #32

    Check Out These Wheels

    Boy wearing a cap standing near a large character car at an amusement park during a family trip.

    Report

    #33

    My Friend, Who Is A Women's Studies Major Just Met Gaston At Disney World

    Young woman in white dress posing with a costumed character at an amusement park for best photos after a trip.

    TheatreHooligan Report

    #34

    Happy Dog Meets Pluto

    Person in Pluto mascot costume posing with a smiling dog wearing a red bandana at an amusement park visit.

    Report

    #35

    A Friend (Front Left) Lost His Keys In A Rollercoaster At The Perfect Moment

    Group of young people with varied reactions on a roller coaster ride, a memorable amusement park photo moment.

    Bitterbal95 Report

    #36

    This Roller Coaster Photo Will Haunt My Son Forever (His Normal Face For Reference)

    Thrilled and funny moments captured in photos people brought home after a trip to an amusement park ride.

    Bombingofdresden Report

    #37

    Still From The New FNAF Movie

    Children posing inside a giant locked cage attraction, a memorable amusement park photo brought home from a trip.

    meatcanyon Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    I see ICE is also going to disneyland now.

    #38

    Disneyland Closed And Nobody Told Me

    Splash Mountain log flume ride photo featuring a man on a log boat at Disneyland amusement park.

    UnrealRico Report

    #39

    Universal Studios Japan Is Pretty Fun

    Amusement park ride photo from Universal Studios Japan featuring guests on a Jurassic Park roller coaster attraction.

    LegifyXentos Report

    #40

    While Walking Through The Disney Store In Downtown Disneyland I Ran Into The Lion King Section, Needless To Say I Couldn't Help Myself

    Stuffed animal prizes on shelves at an amusement park gift shop, showcasing popular character plush toys.

    EnderVViggen Report

    #41

    My Friend Went To Disneyland Wearing The Wrong Shirt

    Man posing with Minnie Mouse character in colorful setting, one of the best photos brought home after an amusement park trip

    Math_Nerd_ Report

    Got To Disney At The Opening, Rushed To The FastPass Line Near The Back Of The Park, And Caught This Guy. I Guess He Thought He Had More Time

    Person in a Stitch costume standing with their back to the camera near greenery at an amusement park.

    mr400star Report

    #43

    So My Friend Was At Disneyland When

    Family of four captured in a candid moment on a log flume ride at an amusement park, showing mixed emotions and excitement.

    captainisrael Report

    #44

    When You Want To Enjoy Disneyland But PowerPoint Is Life

    Man using laptop in a crowded amusement park queue with families waiting to enjoy the rides on a sunny day.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    Took The Family To An Amusement Park The Other Day

    Family on a roller coaster ride showing excitement and fear captured in one of the best photos from an amusement park trip.

    Hesacrybaby Report

    #46

    So A Friend From School Just Posted This Pic Of Her Son At A Local Amusement Park

    Boy wearing gray Ohio State hoodie on a carousel ride with a person in a black jacket and bandana mask at amusement park.

    darrylmacstone Report

    #47

    Not Everyone Loves Splash Mountain

    Group of people experiencing a splash ride at an amusement park enjoying a thrilling moment on a log flume attraction

    My son and I were doing a typical on-ride photo pose on Splash Mountain. Didn't see the extra hilarity until we saw the photo. Of course, we had to buy this one.

    lifeisadadjoke Report

    #48

    My Dad And I On Splash Mountain In Disneyland, Late 1990s. I’m The Wide-Eyed Kid In Front

    Family with kids on a log flume ride capturing one of the best photos people brought home after a trip to an amusement park

    Rhcpchick88 Report

    #49

    Made My Aunt Go On Space Mountain Today. Don’t Think She Was A Fan

    Family enjoying a thrilling amusement park ride, captured in one of the best photos people brought home after a trip.

    Tyguy462 Report

    #50

    Maybe Disneyland Is Not The Happiest Place On Earth After All

    Child crying in stroller while posing with amusement park character mascot in a crowded park setting.

    Report

    #51

    Disneyworld, CA, 2005. My Sisters And I Were Having A Great Time

    Family at an amusement park water ride with kids and a woman smiling, capturing the fun memories from the trip.

    Enexiel Report

    #52

    This Stormtrooper Wouldn't Stop Staring At Me At Disneyland Yesterday

    Person wearing a Stormtrooper hat sitting on a log bench, holding a map at an amusement park visit.

    semifraki Report

    #53

    I Made My Mom Stand In The Perfect Spot For Our Trip To Disney

    Woman posing for a photo at Disney's Animal Kingdom amusement park with visitors walking and exploring in the background.

    Italian-spy Report

    #54

    Appropriate Shirts For Disney World

    Two men wearing matching red shirts with bear-themed text at an amusement park during a daytime visit.

    Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!