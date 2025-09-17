Each year, around 410 million people worldwide flock to amusement parks, chasing roller coaster thrills, trying nostalgic foods, or buying quirky souvenirs. Whatever the reason, one thing is clear—amusement parks are a lot of fun. To make sure that these good times don’t fade from visitors’ memories, they snap pics whenever they can, often capturing the most chaotic and hilarious sights in amusement parks . Below, our Bored Panda team gathered a list of them for your entertainment. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy the wild ride that these photos are!

#1 Mermaid And Her Mer-Dad At Disneyland Share icon

#2 Today I Learned That Service Dogs Are Allowed On Rides Just As Long As There Isn’t A Minimum Height Requirement Share icon

#3 A Guide Dog Meets A Friend At Disney World Share icon

Data suggests that the top reason people go to amusement parks is to spend quality time with friends and family. Surprisingly, only 14% of visitors cite rides as their motivation for going, while 11% go to escape reality and relax. Other things that encourage people to visit amusement parks are treating family, entertaining kids, meeting popular characters, purchasing gifts/souvenirs, and redeeming points and vouchers. Whatever the reason for their visit, amusement park guests have the most fun when they enjoy outdoor attractions, scenic views, roller coasters, water rides, live shows, animal encounters, and immersive experiences.

#4 That Is So Precious Share icon

#5 Behind The Sweet Face Of Minnie Mouse, A Hilarious Secret: An Old Mexican Dude Taking A Smoke Break Share icon

#6 My Wife And I Went To Disney World. Also, The Kids Came Share icon

Disney seems to nail every visitor’s boxes, as their Parks and Experience division runs eight of the world’s top 10 most-visited theme parks. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA, is not only their most visited location, but it is also nominated as the most visited amusement park in the world, with a whopping 17,720,000 visitors welcomed in 2023.

#7 Keep Arms And Legs Inside The Rollercoaster Share icon

#8 I Wanted To Share My Favorite Childhood Picture. My Dad Took That At Universal Studios In California Share icon

#9 They Were All Super Nice And Really Beautiful. I Also Proposed To Gaston Because That Guy Was Hilarious Share icon

Why is it so popular, you may be asking? Well, many Disney fans consider the Magic Kingdom to be the quintessential Disney experience, with a sea of cartoon characters and 107 acres of rides and attractions. The 7 ‘lands’ the park is divided into evoke nostalgia, from the Wild West to the jungle and space. All of it is complemented by rollercoasters, parades, street performers, and the most popular Disney characters brought to life. Not to mention, it has the original design of Cinderella Castle.

#10 "Go To Disneyland" They Said... "It'll Be Fun" They Said Share icon

#11 My Boyfriend And His Friends Have Been Pretending To Be Body Guards For One Of Their Choir Mates All Day In Disneyland. This Is Them At Splash Mountain Share icon

#12 So I Took My Daughter For Her 1st Trip To An Amusement Park Today Share icon

However, not everything is as magical as Disney perhaps would like it to be. The two main things that people are complaining about are the cost and the busy crowds. A one-day Magic Kingdom ticket at Disney World varies from approximately $139 to $199 for an adult, depending on the date of the visit. So imagine spending around $1,000 for your whole family to visit a park with another 48,500 visitors that overcrowd restaurants, shows, and rides. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 So My Brother And I Found Out That There Was A Camera On The Roller Coaster Share icon

#14 My Dad's Idea Of A Family Photo At Disneyland Paris Last Year (Posing In Front Of A Genie Lamp) Share icon

#15 This Kid At Disneyland Realized He's Too Short To Be Prince Charming Share icon

“The truth is, you spend more time WAITING than actually DOING a LOT more time,” shared journalist Alan Karmin at Tripsided. “Spending 60-90 minutes waiting in a line for a 2 to 5-minute “experience” is not that uncommon. Seeing wait times in excess of two hours is also not that uncommon [...]. If you have only one day in the Park, and you have to wait so long to experience each attraction then what kind of value are you actually getting for your money?”

#16 My Dad And I At Disney World Share icon

#17 A Love Triangle Share icon

#18 My Boyfriend And I On The Tower Of Terror At Disneyland, Paris. He's The One Whose Eyes Are About To Pop Out Of His Skull With Fear Share icon

The journalist also draws attention to the price of food. Without any of the “specials” tacked on, it will cost $1,600 for a family of four to simply sustain themselves,” he said after doing the math. “You want to eat with Mickey, Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, or Stitch? Add on an additional $100 per person…another $400.”

#19 Daughter's First Drop Ride Back When She Was 8 Months Old. Wasn’t Expecting It Share icon

#20 The Final Splash. Farewell Splash Mountain Share icon

#21 My Friends Tried This At A Theme Park Today, Nailed It Share icon

That said, Disney isn’t the only amusement park with such issues. Many other big, popular amusement parks have similar prices, averaging from $70 to over $150, and they’re likely to have overwhelming crowds. So if you’re looking to have a relaxing and wholesome family time without having to stand in lines for the majority of your time, you should probably skip going to the biggest players out there.

#22 Disneyland Was Fun.... I Guess Share icon

#23 Well. He’s Not Wrong Share icon

#24 Took My Boyfriend To Disney's Animal Kingdom.. Dealt With This All Day Share icon

But if it doesn’t scare you away—go with it. These are just the opinions of others, and your experience might be different and worth every penny. If you’re interested in learning more about Disney parks, you can check out our previous article about their secrets and mysteries.

#25 When Dad Takes The Boys To The Waterpark (We Are 24) Share icon

#26 Something Going Down At Disneyland. Rumor Has It, He Is Selling Honey At 20 Bucks An Ounce Share icon

#27 My Girlfriend And Her Sister Wanted To Look Casual On The Roller Coaster. Totally Understand Why They Paid $10 For This Pic Share icon

#28 My Favorite Roller Coaster Photo Share icon

#29 My Parents Are At Disneyland And Just Sent Me This Share icon

#30 Went To Disney World Over In Orlando And Got To Meet Gaston While I Was There. It Seems I've Made Him Forget About Belle For A Little While Share icon

#31 When You Buy A New LEGO Set, But They Can't Hold It For You While You're In Disneyland Share icon

#32 Check Out These Wheels Share icon

#33 My Friend, Who Is A Women's Studies Major Just Met Gaston At Disney World Share icon

#34 Happy Dog Meets Pluto Share icon

#35 A Friend (Front Left) Lost His Keys In A Rollercoaster At The Perfect Moment Share icon

#36 This Roller Coaster Photo Will Haunt My Son Forever (His Normal Face For Reference) Share icon

#37 Still From The New FNAF Movie Share icon

#38 Disneyland Closed And Nobody Told Me Share icon

#39 Universal Studios Japan Is Pretty Fun Share icon

#40 While Walking Through The Disney Store In Downtown Disneyland I Ran Into The Lion King Section, Needless To Say I Couldn't Help Myself Share icon

#41 My Friend Went To Disneyland Wearing The Wrong Shirt Share icon

#42 Got To Disney At The Opening, Rushed To The FastPass Line Near The Back Of The Park, And Caught This Guy. I Guess He Thought He Had More Time Share icon

#43 So My Friend Was At Disneyland When Share icon

#44 When You Want To Enjoy Disneyland But PowerPoint Is Life Share icon

#45 Took The Family To An Amusement Park The Other Day Share icon

#46 So A Friend From School Just Posted This Pic Of Her Son At A Local Amusement Park Share icon

#47 Not Everyone Loves Splash Mountain Share icon My son and I were doing a typical on-ride photo pose on Splash Mountain. Didn't see the extra hilarity until we saw the photo. Of course, we had to buy this one.



#48 My Dad And I On Splash Mountain In Disneyland, Late 1990s. I’m The Wide-Eyed Kid In Front Share icon

#49 Made My Aunt Go On Space Mountain Today. Don’t Think She Was A Fan Share icon

#50 Maybe Disneyland Is Not The Happiest Place On Earth After All Share icon

#51 Disneyworld, CA, 2005. My Sisters And I Were Having A Great Time Share icon

#52 This Stormtrooper Wouldn't Stop Staring At Me At Disneyland Yesterday Share icon

#53 I Made My Mom Stand In The Perfect Spot For Our Trip To Disney Share icon

